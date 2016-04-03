Trending

Peter Sagan storms to Tour of Flanders win

World Champion unstoppable as Cancellara takes second

Image 1 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 170

And the 100th Tour of Flanders gets underway

And the 100th Tour of Flanders gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 170

Bernie Eisel lends a hand for a nature break

Bernie Eisel lends a hand for a nature break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 170

Peter Sagan surveys the crowd at sign on

Peter Sagan surveys the crowd at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 170

Handshakes pre-race for Peter Sagan and Fabian Cancellara

Handshakes pre-race for Peter Sagan and Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 170

Remembering Daan Myngheer

Remembering Daan Myngheer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 170

Daan Myngheer was honoured at the race

Daan Myngheer was honoured at the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 170

Of course there were fans cheering on Fabian Cancellara for one final time at De Ronde

Of course there were fans cheering on Fabian Cancellara for one final time at De Ronde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 170

Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot lays on the ground after a heavy crash

Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot lays on the ground after a heavy crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 170

That's not a fan in AG2R-La Mondiale kit, its Sébastien Turgot waiting for the team car after crashing

That's not a fan in AG2R-La Mondiale kit, its Sébastien Turgot waiting for the team car after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) checks his show after a fall

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) checks his show after a fall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 170

Olivier Le Gac (FDJ) was another rider walking up the Koppenberg

Olivier Le Gac (FDJ) was another rider walking up the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 170

Preben van Hecke walks his bike up the Koppenberg

Preben van Hecke walks his bike up the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 170

Hugo Houle spent most of the race in the breakaway

Hugo Houle spent most of the race in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 170

Edvald Boasson Hagen riding to 23rd

Edvald Boasson Hagen riding to 23rd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 170

Riders struggle up the Koppenberg

Riders struggle up the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 170

The golden wreath is placed upon Peter Sagan's shoulders

The golden wreath is placed upon Peter Sagan's shoulders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 170

Big hugs post-win

Big hugs post-win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 170

Sébastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Sébastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 170

Nils Politt (Katusha) gets in the post-race liquids

Nils Politt (Katusha) gets in the post-race liquids
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 170

Fabian Cancellara waves from the podium at Flanders for one final time

Fabian Cancellara waves from the podium at Flanders for one final time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 170

Hugs on the podium for Peter Sagan and Fabian Cancellara

Hugs on the podium for Peter Sagan and Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 170

A gold wreath for Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

A gold wreath for Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke's champagne opened a little too early much to his surprise

Sep Vanmarcke's champagne opened a little too early much to his surprise
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 170

World champions and 2016 Tour of Flanders champions, and Peter Sagan

World champions and 2016 Tour of Flanders champions, and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 170

Alexander Kristoff (Katsha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katsha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 170

The rainbow shoes of Peter Sagan

The rainbow shoes of Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 170

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) is interview by Sporza post race

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) is interview by Sporza post race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) smiles from the podium

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) smiles from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 170

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) had a crack today

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) had a crack today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 170

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 170

Damien Gaudin (AG2R)

Damien Gaudin (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 170

Nils Politt (Katusha) was active throughout the race

Nils Politt (Katusha) was active throughout the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 170

Michael Morkov (Katusha)

Michael Morkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 170

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycing)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 170

Michal Golas (Team Sky)

Michal Golas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 170

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale)

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 170

Sep Vanamrcke looks back to see Fabian Cancellara powering towards him

Sep Vanamrcke looks back to see Fabian Cancellara powering towards him
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 170

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 170

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 170

Oscar Gatto was a key man for Peter Sagan

Oscar Gatto was a key man for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 170

Luke Rowe after finishing fifth

Luke Rowe after finishing fifth
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 170

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 170

Former Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Former Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 170

Filippo Pozzato on the cobbles

Filippo Pozzato on the cobbles
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 170

Former winners, Andrea Tafi and Felice Gimondi with Aldo Moser

Former winners, Andrea Tafi and Felice Gimondi with Aldo Moser
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 170

The Direct Energie team are presented to the crowd

The Direct Energie team are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 170

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 170

Stijn Devolder working for Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Stijn Devolder working for Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 170

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale)

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 170

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) chasing on the Taaienberg

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) chasing on the Taaienberg
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke on the move

Sep Vanmarcke on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 170

Trek Segafredo drive the break for Fabian Cancellara

Trek Segafredo drive the break for Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 170

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 170

Riders are forced to dismount during the Tour of Flanders

Riders are forced to dismount during the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 170

Michael Kwiatkowski attacks with Peter Sagan chasing him down

Michael Kwiatkowski attacks with Peter Sagan chasing him down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 170

Peter Sagan leads Michael Kwiatkowski and Sep Vanmarcke

Peter Sagan leads Michael Kwiatkowski and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke, Michael Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan in action at the Tour of Flanders

Sep Vanmarcke, Michael Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan in action at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 170

Peter Sagan drives the key break with Michael Kwiatkowski and Sep Vanmarcke

Peter Sagan drives the key break with Michael Kwiatkowski and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 170

Peter Sagan accelerates away

Peter Sagan accelerates away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 170

The break of Michael Kwiatkowski, Sep Vanmarcke and Peter Sagan

The break of Michael Kwiatkowski, Sep Vanmarcke and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 170

Peter Sagan, Michael Kwiatkowski and Sep Vanmarcke

Peter Sagan, Michael Kwiatkowski and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 170

Michael Kwiatkowski leads Peter Sagan

Michael Kwiatkowski leads Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 170

Niki Terpstra (Etixx QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 170

Lars Boom and Fabian Cancellara

Lars Boom and Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 170

Fabian Cancellara chases the leaders in Flanders

Fabian Cancellara chases the leaders in Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 170

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 170

Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye in the Tour of Flanders

Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 170

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins the sprint for fouth at the Tour of Flanders

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins the sprint for fouth at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 170

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 170

The sprint for fourth at the Tour of Flanders

The sprint for fourth at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) takes second in the Tour of Flanders

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) takes second in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 170

The world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders

The world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 170

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) congratulates Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) congratulates Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders in style

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders in style
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) heads towards the win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) heads towards the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) couldn't be matched in the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) couldn't be matched in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 170

World Champ Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders

World Champ Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rides away on the Paterberg at the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) rides away on the Paterberg at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in control at the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in control at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke can't hold Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the Paterberg

Sep Vanmarcke can't hold Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 170

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 170

The 2016 Tour of Flanders podium

The 2016 Tour of Flanders podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke finished in third place at the Tour of Flanders

Sep Vanmarcke finished in third place at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 170

The Bora-Argon 18 riders riding along the cobbles

The Bora-Argon 18 riders riding along the cobbles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the podium at the 100th Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the podium at the 100th Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 170

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins the sprint for fouth at the Tour of Flanders

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins the sprint for fouth at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 170

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 170

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins the sprint for fouth at the Tour of Flanders

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins the sprint for fouth at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 170

Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye in the Tour of Flanders

Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 170

Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye in the Tour of Flanders

Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke claims third in the Tour of Flanders

Sep Vanmarcke claims third in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 170

Lars Boom (Astana) after crossing the line

Lars Boom (Astana) after crossing the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 170

100th Tour of Flanders podium: Cancellara, Sagan and Vanmarcke

100th Tour of Flanders podium: Cancellara, Sagan and Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins his first ever Monument

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins his first ever Monument
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was too strong for his rivials

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was too strong for his rivials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) attacks on the Paterberg

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) attacks on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 170

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 170

The break on the final set of climbs

The break on the final set of climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 170

Trek Segafredo set the pace for Cancellara (far left)

Trek Segafredo set the pace for Cancellara (far left)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 170

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx QuickStep)

Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 170

Peter Sagan powers away from Sep Vanmarcke

Peter Sagan powers away from Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 170

Peter Sagan powers away from Sep Vanmarcke

Peter Sagan powers away from Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the 2016 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 170

Lars Boom (Astana) at the end of the Tour of Flanders

Lars Boom (Astana) at the end of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 170

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the Tour of Flanders

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 170

Etixx-QuickStep came up short in the Tour of Flanders

Etixx-QuickStep came up short in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 170

Fabian Cancellara waves to the crowd after taking second in the Tour of Flanders

Fabian Cancellara waves to the crowd after taking second in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 170

Niki Terpstra (Etixx QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 122 of 170

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke took a tumble in the race

Sep Vanmarcke took a tumble in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke crashes during the Tour of Flanders

Sep Vanmarcke crashes during the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 170

Etixx QuickStep came up short in the Tour of Flanders

Etixx QuickStep came up short in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 170

A crash in the Tour of Flanders

A crash in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 170

Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot laying on the ground after crashing

Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot laying on the ground after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 170

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) after a fall

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) after a fall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 170

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) has treatment after his Flanders crash

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) has treatment after his Flanders crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 170

Sébastien Turgot (AG2R)

Sébastien Turgot (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 170

Team LottoNl-Jumbo chase for Vanmarcke

Team LottoNl-Jumbo chase for Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 170

Katusha work for 2015 Flanders winner Kristoff

Katusha work for 2015 Flanders winner Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 170

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 170

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 170

The 2016 Tour of Flanders

The 2016 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 170

The 2016 Tour of Flanders

The 2016 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 170

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 170

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 170

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 170

Taylor Phinney leads Daniel Oss

Taylor Phinney leads Daniel Oss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 170

Tony Martin leads Sal Puccio in the Tour of Flanders 2016

Tony Martin leads Sal Puccio in the Tour of Flanders 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 170

BMC Racing put in a huge level of work early on in the race

BMC Racing put in a huge level of work early on in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 170

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 170

The early break in the Tour of Flanders

The early break in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 145 of 170

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 146 of 170

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) crashed out of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 147 of 170

Blue skies at the Tour of Flanders in 2016

Blue skies at the Tour of Flanders in 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 148 of 170

Huge crowds at the start of the Tour of Flanders

Huge crowds at the start of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 149 of 170

At the sign-in at the Tour of Flanders

At the sign-in at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 150 of 170

The early stages at the Tour of Flanders

The early stages at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 151 of 170

Wanty - Groupe Gobert pay their respects to Antoine Demoitie

Wanty - Groupe Gobert pay their respects to Antoine Demoitie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 152 of 170

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 153 of 170

The 100th Tour of Flanders

The 100th Tour of Flanders
Image 154 of 170

The front of the peloton at the Tour of Flanders

The front of the peloton at the Tour of Flanders
Image 155 of 170

Luke Rowe leads Geraint Thomas at the Tour of Flanders

Luke Rowe leads Geraint Thomas at the Tour of Flanders
Image 156 of 170

BMC Racing lead the peloton at the Tour of Flanders

BMC Racing lead the peloton at the Tour of Flanders
Image 157 of 170

BMC Racing lead the peloton at the Tour of Flanders

BMC Racing lead the peloton at the Tour of Flanders
Image 158 of 170

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
Image 159 of 170

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders
Image 160 of 170

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders
Image 161 of 170

The early break forms in the Tour of Flanders

The early break forms in the Tour of Flanders
Image 162 of 170

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders

The 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders
Image 163 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)
Image 164 of 170

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)
Image 165 of 170

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
Image 166 of 170

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
Image 167 of 170

Geraint Thoms (Team Sky)

Geraint Thoms (Team Sky)
Image 168 of 170

At the start of the Tour of Flanders

At the start of the Tour of Flanders
Image 169 of 170

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)
Image 170 of 170

The 100th Tour of Flanders

The 100th Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) secured the first Monument of his career with an unstoppable performance in the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders. The World Champion attacked several times and shed his final companion, Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), on the Paterberg before soloing to the finish.

Riding in his final Ronde van Vlaanderen, Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) stormed up the Oude Kwaremont to break clear from the main chase group but, after linking up with Vanmarcke on the Paterberg, he was unable to claw Sagan back on the run-in to Oudenaarde.

The Slovak carried a 15-second lead over the final climb and, arms tucked neatly over his bars, extended that gap in the closing stages as he time trialled his way to the line, whereupon he pulled a trademark wheelie. Cancellara sat up, saluted the Flanders crowd and drank in the atmosphere one final time as he came home for second, with Vanmarcke, who had been visibly weaker in the chase, happy to let him do so rather than contest the sprint.

Last year’s winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who rode an inoffensive race, won a small sprint for fourth in a group that included Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and the Etixx-QuickStep duo of Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra.

“I feel very good, I’m very happy. It was a super hard race from start to finish – always full gas,” said Sagan. “It's very hard to work with other guys because no one wants to work with me... so it's better to drop everyone.

“We have to think about the two guys who died last week,” he added, referring to the deaths of fellow riders Antoine Demoitié and Daan Myngheer, who were both remembered earlier in the day. “It’s very sad. I want to dedicate this to them. Also to [teammate] Maciej Bodnar, who crashed in training. He was very unlucky and I want to wish him a good recovery.”

With Tour of Flanders victory comes the inevitable Paris-Roubaix hype, though Sagan was understandably keen to distance himself from thoughts of a historic Monument double.

“Next week I will think about next week,” he said. “Not now.”

Favourites crash out

The first half of the race was fast and furious, the bunch nervous, and with over 100km still remaining, crashes had left the hopes of three pre-race favourites in tatters.

One of the enduring images of this race will be that of a distraught and tearful Greg Van Avermaet sitting by the roadside, head in hands, after coming down in a crash that took out four BMC riders. The Belgian has come so close here in previous years and, after success at Omloop Het Niewusblad, hopes were higher than ever. He suffered a broken collarbone and was put into an ambulance along with teammate Michael Schar.

Also leaving the race in an ambulance was Lotto Soudal’s Tiesj Benoot, a great hope of the home nation after his fifth place on his debut last year. The 22-year-old came down with 128km remaining, shortly before the Wolvenberg, in a big crash that appeared to be caused by a jettisoned bidon. Marcus Burghardt (BMC) was also forced out of the race in that pile-up.

Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was hoping to carry his Monument-winning form into Flanders but he was dumped out of the race with just over 100km covered. The Frenchman came down heavily near the front of the pack and, after trying to carry on, was forced to abandon, though with no serious injuries.

Demoitié and Myngheer remembered

Nice weather and big crowds welcomed riders in Bruge's market square for the start of the jubilee edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen. There was an impressive minute of silence in memory of Antoine Demoitié, who died following a crash in Gent-Wevelgem last week.

Shortly after the riders had rolled out of Bruges, with 25 kilometres on the clock, another recently deceased rider was remembered as the peloton slowed through the Hooglede - the hometown of Daan Myngheer, who died from a heart attack at the Critérium International last week.

Many teams’ only objective was to get somebody in a breakaway, but that proved to be a hard task with a frantic pace in the peloton, and it was only 70km into the race that a small group finally established a gap. The six leaders were Hugo Houlé (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Argon 18), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Wesley Kreder (Roompot Oranje Peloton).

After a string of crashes, which held up several riders, including Vanmarcke, who was forced to launch a chase, the race calmed down somewhat but Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) split the peloton to pieces after the Molenberg. About 25 riders were in the first group with him, and they were soon caught by a second large group, just before the Paddestraat.

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Nils Politt (Katusha) then attacked on the Leberg and the peloton let them go. During the ascent of the Berendries there were only two leaders left in front, Van Hoecke and Erviti. After more attacks from the peloton, Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) and Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went clear and by the tenth climb of the day, the Kanarieberg, they found themselves in the lead group which now consisted of seven riders after the Greipel group had successfully bridged. At the foot of the Oude Kwaremont they were two minutes ahead of the peloton.

On the ‘new’ Flanders route that has existed since 2012, the final 55 kilometres are the most crucial, with eight climbs, including a double dose of the Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combination.

It was here that the key moves were made and on the Kwaremont it was Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) who accelerated. The Belgian was soon joined by Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale) and they closed in on the leaders over the Paterberg and Koppenberg, while behind them a group with, among others, Vanmarcke, Stuyven, Ian Stannard (Sky), Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) anticipated the Koppenberg and gained a small lead.

Claeys and Greipel crested the top of the Koppenberg first, while Stannard gapped Vanmarcke and the others. A little later Lars Boom (Astana) led the peloton ahead of Cancellara, Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segafredo) and Sagan as the race became tactical.  Jürgen Roelandts went solo on the Mariaborrestraat cobbles and ahead of the Taaienberg more outsiders escaped the peloton, including Devolder, Vanmarcke, Trentin and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge).

A sprint up the Taaienberg catapulted Cancellara, Sagan, Stybar, Boonen, Michael Kwiatkowski, Rowe and Thomas for Sky and others into the first peloton. This group quickly caught Stannard back.

A few moments later, when riding on a false flat section in Nukerke there was a strong acceleration from Kwiatkowski and Sagan. With a big effort Sep Vanmarcke managed to close the gap. There was hesitation, followed by panic, behind as riders realised the last two world champions were up the road with a thoroughbred Flandrien. Over the Kruisberg they went and the elite trio bridged up to the break with 25 kilometres remaining, with a lead of forty seconds over the main group of chasers.

Once on the cobbles of the Oude Kwaremont for the final time, Kwiatkowski had to let go of Sagan and Vanmarcke, while in the bunch nobody was able to keep up with Cancellara. The Swiss powerhouse stormed up the climb and reached the top in third place, 12 seconds behind Sagan and Vanmarcke. After the wide roads of the N36, Cancellara was caught back by Nikki Terpstra, Claeys and Erviti.

On the 20 per cent gradients of the Paterberg, Sagan put in a seated acceleration and Vanmarcke fell away. Cancellara soon caught him at the top and the duo set off in pursuit, but the world champion would never be seen again.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team6:10:37
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:28
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:49
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:56
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:45
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:57
28André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
29Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
30Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:03
31Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:09
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:35
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:19
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
37Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
43Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
44Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
45Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
46Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
47Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
48Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
51Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
53Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
55Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
58Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
59Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
60Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
64Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
65Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
67Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
71Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
73Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
83Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
87Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
89Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
93Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:32
95Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:48
96Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
98Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
99Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
102Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
105Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
109Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
110Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
111Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
112Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
114Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
118Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGrégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGreg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAndriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFJorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMichal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPatryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
DNSAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

 

