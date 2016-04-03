Peter Sagan storms to Tour of Flanders win
World Champion unstoppable as Cancellara takes second
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) secured the first Monument of his career with an unstoppable performance in the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders. The World Champion attacked several times and shed his final companion, Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), on the Paterberg before soloing to the finish.
Riding in his final Ronde van Vlaanderen, Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) stormed up the Oude Kwaremont to break clear from the main chase group but, after linking up with Vanmarcke on the Paterberg, he was unable to claw Sagan back on the run-in to Oudenaarde.
The Slovak carried a 15-second lead over the final climb and, arms tucked neatly over his bars, extended that gap in the closing stages as he time trialled his way to the line, whereupon he pulled a trademark wheelie. Cancellara sat up, saluted the Flanders crowd and drank in the atmosphere one final time as he came home for second, with Vanmarcke, who had been visibly weaker in the chase, happy to let him do so rather than contest the sprint.
Last year’s winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who rode an inoffensive race, won a small sprint for fourth in a group that included Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and the Etixx-QuickStep duo of Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra.
“I feel very good, I’m very happy. It was a super hard race from start to finish – always full gas,” said Sagan. “It's very hard to work with other guys because no one wants to work with me... so it's better to drop everyone.
“We have to think about the two guys who died last week,” he added, referring to the deaths of fellow riders Antoine Demoitié and Daan Myngheer, who were both remembered earlier in the day. “It’s very sad. I want to dedicate this to them. Also to [teammate] Maciej Bodnar, who crashed in training. He was very unlucky and I want to wish him a good recovery.”
With Tour of Flanders victory comes the inevitable Paris-Roubaix hype, though Sagan was understandably keen to distance himself from thoughts of a historic Monument double.
“Next week I will think about next week,” he said. “Not now.”
Favourites crash out
The first half of the race was fast and furious, the bunch nervous, and with over 100km still remaining, crashes had left the hopes of three pre-race favourites in tatters.
One of the enduring images of this race will be that of a distraught and tearful Greg Van Avermaet sitting by the roadside, head in hands, after coming down in a crash that took out four BMC riders. The Belgian has come so close here in previous years and, after success at Omloop Het Niewusblad, hopes were higher than ever. He suffered a broken collarbone and was put into an ambulance along with teammate Michael Schar.
Also leaving the race in an ambulance was Lotto Soudal’s Tiesj Benoot, a great hope of the home nation after his fifth place on his debut last year. The 22-year-old came down with 128km remaining, shortly before the Wolvenberg, in a big crash that appeared to be caused by a jettisoned bidon. Marcus Burghardt (BMC) was also forced out of the race in that pile-up.
Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was hoping to carry his Monument-winning form into Flanders but he was dumped out of the race with just over 100km covered. The Frenchman came down heavily near the front of the pack and, after trying to carry on, was forced to abandon, though with no serious injuries.
Demoitié and Myngheer remembered
Nice weather and big crowds welcomed riders in Bruge's market square for the start of the jubilee edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen. There was an impressive minute of silence in memory of Antoine Demoitié, who died following a crash in Gent-Wevelgem last week.
Shortly after the riders had rolled out of Bruges, with 25 kilometres on the clock, another recently deceased rider was remembered as the peloton slowed through the Hooglede - the hometown of Daan Myngheer, who died from a heart attack at the Critérium International last week.
Many teams’ only objective was to get somebody in a breakaway, but that proved to be a hard task with a frantic pace in the peloton, and it was only 70km into the race that a small group finally established a gap. The six leaders were Hugo Houlé (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Argon 18), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Wesley Kreder (Roompot Oranje Peloton).
After a string of crashes, which held up several riders, including Vanmarcke, who was forced to launch a chase, the race calmed down somewhat but Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) split the peloton to pieces after the Molenberg. About 25 riders were in the first group with him, and they were soon caught by a second large group, just before the Paddestraat.
André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Nils Politt (Katusha) then attacked on the Leberg and the peloton let them go. During the ascent of the Berendries there were only two leaders left in front, Van Hoecke and Erviti. After more attacks from the peloton, Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) and Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went clear and by the tenth climb of the day, the Kanarieberg, they found themselves in the lead group which now consisted of seven riders after the Greipel group had successfully bridged. At the foot of the Oude Kwaremont they were two minutes ahead of the peloton.
On the ‘new’ Flanders route that has existed since 2012, the final 55 kilometres are the most crucial, with eight climbs, including a double dose of the Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg combination.
It was here that the key moves were made and on the Kwaremont it was Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) who accelerated. The Belgian was soon joined by Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale) and they closed in on the leaders over the Paterberg and Koppenberg, while behind them a group with, among others, Vanmarcke, Stuyven, Ian Stannard (Sky), Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) anticipated the Koppenberg and gained a small lead.
Claeys and Greipel crested the top of the Koppenberg first, while Stannard gapped Vanmarcke and the others. A little later Lars Boom (Astana) led the peloton ahead of Cancellara, Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segafredo) and Sagan as the race became tactical. Jürgen Roelandts went solo on the Mariaborrestraat cobbles and ahead of the Taaienberg more outsiders escaped the peloton, including Devolder, Vanmarcke, Trentin and Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge).
A sprint up the Taaienberg catapulted Cancellara, Sagan, Stybar, Boonen, Michael Kwiatkowski, Rowe and Thomas for Sky and others into the first peloton. This group quickly caught Stannard back.
A few moments later, when riding on a false flat section in Nukerke there was a strong acceleration from Kwiatkowski and Sagan. With a big effort Sep Vanmarcke managed to close the gap. There was hesitation, followed by panic, behind as riders realised the last two world champions were up the road with a thoroughbred Flandrien. Over the Kruisberg they went and the elite trio bridged up to the break with 25 kilometres remaining, with a lead of forty seconds over the main group of chasers.
Once on the cobbles of the Oude Kwaremont for the final time, Kwiatkowski had to let go of Sagan and Vanmarcke, while in the bunch nobody was able to keep up with Cancellara. The Swiss powerhouse stormed up the climb and reached the top in third place, 12 seconds behind Sagan and Vanmarcke. After the wide roads of the N36, Cancellara was caught back by Nikki Terpstra, Claeys and Erviti.
On the 20 per cent gradients of the Paterberg, Sagan put in a seated acceleration and Vanmarcke fell away. Cancellara soon caught him at the top and the duo set off in pursuit, but the world champion would never be seen again.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|6:10:37
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:45
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|29
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|30
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:03
|31
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:35
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|48
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|51
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|53
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|59
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|60
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|65
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|71
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|73
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|83
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|93
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:32
|95
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:48
|96
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|109
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|110
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|114
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|118
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNS
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
