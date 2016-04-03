Sagan's Tour of Flanders win - Video highlights

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) attacks on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) finally ended his wait for a Monument on Sunday, storming to victory at the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders.

The world champion went on the attack with Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), dropping the former on the Oude Kwaremont and the latter on the Paterberg. As Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) gave chase behind in his final Ronde van Vlaanderen, Sagan folded his arms over his handlebars and soloed to take a famous win.

It was a fast and furious day of racing in the Flemish Ardennes and the hopes of pre-race favourites Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) were all left in tatters by crashes.

Watch how the race unfolded with our highlights below.