Waseso wins final stage
Alizadeh holds on for overall win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Projo Waseso (Ina) Kukar Cycling Team
|2:09:46
|2
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|3
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team
|4
|Sacha Damrow (Ger) CCN Colossi
|5
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysian National Team
|7
|Andrian Teddy (Ina) Bkcc
|8
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|9
|Mai Nguyen Hung (Vie) Vietnam National Team
|10
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8:10:00
|2
|Sacha Damrow (Ger) CCN Colossi
|0:00:06
|3
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Jawa Timur
|0:00:09
|4
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Shu Ming Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Projo Waseso (Ina) Kukar Cycling Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Sacha Damrow (Ger) CCN Colossi
|18
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|17
|4
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team
|15
|5
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Edmund Holland (Aus) Eddy Holland Bicycle Service Team
|7
|3
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|7
|4
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|5
|Usman Ali (Ina) Dispora Jatim
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|24:32:39
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Action Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Jawa Timur
|0:02:26
|5
|Chinese Taipei National Team
|0:02:38
