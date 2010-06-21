Trending

Waseso wins final stage

Alizadeh holds on for overall win

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Projo Waseso (Ina) Kukar Cycling Team2:09:46
2Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
3Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team
4Sacha Damrow (Ger) CCN Colossi
5Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysian National Team
7Andrian Teddy (Ina) Bkcc
8Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
9Mai Nguyen Hung (Vie) Vietnam National Team
10Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team8:10:00
2Sacha Damrow (Ger) CCN Colossi0:00:06
3Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Jawa Timur0:00:09
4Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:19
5Shu Ming Liu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei National Team0:00:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Projo Waseso (Ina) Kukar Cycling Team21pts
2Sacha Damrow (Ger) CCN Colossi18
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia17
4Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysian National Team15
5Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team8pts
2Edmund Holland (Aus) Eddy Holland Bicycle Service Team7
3Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team7
4Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3
5Usman Ali (Ina) Dispora Jatim3

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giant Asia Racing Team24:32:39
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:04
3Action Cycling Team0:02:07
4Jawa Timur0:02:26
5Chinese Taipei National Team0:02:38

Latest on Cyclingnews