Tour of Croatia: Tinkoff win team time trial

Kvasina stays in overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Tinkoff race up the challenging team time trial course at Tour of Croatia

Tinkoff race up the challenging team time trial course at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 19

Astana in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Astana in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Astana finish 16t in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Astana finish 16t in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Synergy Baku Cycling Project during the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Synergy Baku Cycling Project during the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Bardiani-CSF at the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Bardiani-CSF at the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

CCC Sprandi Polkowice finish third in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

CCC Sprandi Polkowice finish third in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Bardiani-CSF finished last in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Bardiani-CSF finished last in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

IAM Cycling at the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

IAM Cycling at the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Dimension Data came in 8th in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Dimension Data came in 8th in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

Trek-Segafredo finished 12th in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Trek-Segafredo finished 12th in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Novo Nordisk in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Novo Nordisk in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Veranda's Willems Cycling Team were 6th in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Veranda's Willems Cycling Team were 6th in the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Tinkoff Team helmets after the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Tinkoff Team helmets after the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Matija Kvasina in the lead at the Tour of Croatia

Matija Kvasina in the lead at the Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

Trek-Segafredo at Tour of Croatia

Trek-Segafredo at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Tinkoff director Ivan Basso on the podium with his winning team after the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Tinkoff director Ivan Basso on the podium with his winning team after the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

Androni-Sidermec at the team time trial Tour of Croatia

Androni-Sidermec at the team time trial Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

Tinkoff during the stage 5 team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Tinkoff during the stage 5 team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 19

Tinkoff win the team time trial at Tour of Croatia

Tinkoff win the team time trial at Tour of Croatia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Despite a late crash involving Juraj Sagan, Tinkoff came out on top in the team time trial at the Tour of Croatia. Jesper Hansen led the Russian team over the line in a time of 49:36 with Gazprom-RusVelo finishing four seconds back. CCC Sprandi Polkowice rounded out the top three, a further six second down.

Matija Kvasina’s Synergy Baku Cycling Project team finished fourth on the stage, 31 seconds down on Tinkoff. Like the stage winners, they too suffered a late crash on the dicey wet roads, but Kvasina was at the front when the fall occurred and kept out of trouble. The result kept the Croatian in the lead.

Kvasina now leads Hansen on GC by 32 seconds with one stage remaining in the race. Riccardo Zoidl’s Trek-Segafredo team finished outside of the top ten in 12th place, 2:21 down on the winners, effectively ending the Austrian’s chances of winning the race overall.

“This is a dream come true. Synergy Baku has proven what our small well-played team is capable of doing,” said Kvasina in a team press release. “Millions of thanks to all my teammates and to our sponsors for giving us the chance to be here. It is one winner but there was great work done by the whole team, both riders and staff.”

“Let’s now survive the last stage and then we can enjoy it a little bit, but with our whole focus on the Tour d’Azerbaidjan.”

Zoidl had come into the stage second on GC, 19 seconds off Kvasina’s leader’s jersey but on the wet undulating coastal roads the American-registered team failed to mount a serious challenge and when Zoidl began to dangle off the end of the team in the closing stages, the writing was on the wall. The Austrian dropped to seventh overall as a result 2:09 off the lead. First the team lost Julien Bernard to a crash in the wet conditions, with Giacomo Nizzolo later puncturing.

"It began raining a half hour before the start, so for all the teams the conditions were the same," said director Trek Segafredo's Dirk Demol. "The beginning was very technical, and Riccardo (Zoidl) had so much fear that we had to slow down on every roundabout. We lost a lot of time already in the start."

"I told the guys to finish with five and just go on to the finish, knowing we were out of the GC - we had already tomorrow in mind. It was clear after the first intermediate split time already, we had simply lost too much time in the first kilometers, so with the crash and the puncture after the second intermediate, it was over.

"We were so good the first four days, and just a big disaster today. We have all the reasons to be happy with three stage wins and our performance so far, but you know when you are second in the GC your ambitions are to give [the overall win] a go. But after nine kilometers we had already lost too much time."

CCC Sprandi Polkowice’s strong ride saw them move two riders up the leader board with Victor de la Parte tied on the same time as Tinkoff’s Hansen and Felix Grosschartner up into fourth, at 55 seconds.

At the finish Ivan Basso praised the efforts of the Tinkoff team. The Italian is now a DS for the team he once rode for. "The guys paced it well and had to take care as the conditions were tough on the wet roads. We were trying to stay safe but in the late push for the line Juraj Sagan came down but he’s fine and doesn’t have any problems."

“It was a fantastic day – when you win a team time trial it’s a present for not only the riders, but the staff and the whole team. I’ve been saying all week how good the team spirit is here and it was a real collective effort today.”

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff0:49:36
2Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:04
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:10
4Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:31
5ONE Pro Cycling0:00:42
6Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:58
7Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:01:13
8Dimension Data0:01:19
9Adria Mobil0:01:29
10Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
11Team WIGGINS0:02:13
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
13Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:02:38
14Cycling Academy Team0:03:08
15Team Novo Nordisk
16Astana Pro Team0:03:15
17IAM Cycling0:03:16
18Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:29
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:37
20Radenska - Ljubljana0:03:54
21Bardiani CSF0:04:00

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matija Kvasina (Cro) Synergy Baku Cycling Project19:43:58
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:32
3Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
5Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:01:24
6Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:55
7Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
8Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:02:19
9Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:03:40
10Scott Davies (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:46
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:58
12Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:00
13Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
14Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:16
15Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:05:23
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:05:47
17Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:06:28
18Marko Pavlic (Slo) Cycling Academy Team0:06:45
19Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:07:06
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:09
21Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:07:12
22James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:07:33
23Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:08:27
24Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil0:09:33
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke0:10:17
26Robbert De Greef (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke
27Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:10:23
28Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:40
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:11:10
30Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:11:41
31Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:43
32Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:12:05
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:12:31
34Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:32
35Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:12:43
36Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:13:00
37Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:13:26
38Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
39Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:13:53
40Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:04
41David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:07
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:10
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:23
45Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:14:31
46Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke0:14:45
48Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:48
49Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:01
50Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:16:01
51Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:16
52Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:17
53Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
54Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
55Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana
56Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:21
57Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:22
59Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
60Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
62Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
63Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:23
64Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:00:24
65Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:15
66Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
67Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
68Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
69Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:50
70Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:52
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
72Elia Favilli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:01
73Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
74Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:05
75Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:14
77Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:21
78Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
79Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
80Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:03
81Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:02:15
82David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:38
83Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
84Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:56
85Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
86Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:08
87Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:51
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:52
89Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:06
90Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:20
91Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
92Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:29
93Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
94Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:04:37
95Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:53
96Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:05
97Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:05:10
98Daan Meijers (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke0:05:20
99Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke0:05:21
100Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:05:22
101Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:29
102Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
103Luuc Bugter (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke0:05:34
104Artym Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:49
106Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:00
107Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:05
108Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:06:26
109Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:06:27
110Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:06:39
111Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:35
112Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:07:42
113Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:07:47
114Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:07:52
115Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:07
116Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil0:08:11
117Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:08:26
118Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:33
119Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:08:48
120Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:09:11
121Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:16
122Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:09:19
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:09:36
125David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:09:56
126Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:37
127Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:10:58
128Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:12:18
129Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:12:31
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:12:32
131Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:15
132Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:50
133Josip Rumac (Cro) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:13:54
134Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:14:08
135Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:54
136Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:01
137Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:15:14
138Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:15:47
139Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:32
140Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:46
141Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:18:59
142Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:19:19
143Chris Butler (USA) Cycling Academy Team0:55:00

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo70pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data64
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team43
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF35
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo25
6Matija Kvasina (Cro) Synergy Baku Cycling Project20
7Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Synergy Baku Cycling Project20
8Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo20
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data19
10Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Continental Team Join-S de Rijke19
11Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team14
14Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team14
15Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil12

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo20pts
2Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo18
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
4Matija Kvasina (Cro) Synergy Baku Cycling Project15
5Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team8
7Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
8Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk7

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil19:45:53
2Scott Davies (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:51
3Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:03
4Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:10:48
5Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:14:06
6Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:09
7Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana0:15:59
8Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Synergy Baku Cycling Project57:38:34
2Adria Mobil0:04:04
3Team WIGGINS0:06:17
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:18
5Tinkoff Team0:10:19
6ONE Pro Cycling0:14:00
7Cycling Academy Team0:14:36
8Meridiana Kamen Team0:15:12
9Trek-Segafredo0:15:40
10Bardiani CSF0:19:09
11Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:21:28
12Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:23:49
13IAM Cycling0:25:39
14Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke0:26:10
15Team Novo Nordisk0:27:57
16Radenska - Ljubljana0:31:06
17Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:32:03
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:25
19Astana Pro Team0:34:56
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:40:07
21Dimension Data0:51:22

 

