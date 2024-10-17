Tour of Chongming Island – Marta Lach wins stage 3 and overall

In her penultimate race for the Ceratizit-WNT team, Marta Lach has won the final stage and with it the general classification of the 2024 Tour of Chongming Island. The Polish rider won the bunch sprint ahead of Scarlett Souren and Sofie van Rooijen (both VolkerWessels), and the accompanying bonus seconds put her ahead of teammate and stage 1 winner Mylène de Zoete in GC.

The stage was dominated by a breakaway from Anne Knijnenburg (VolkerWessels) and Nela Slaníková (Team Dukla Praha) who were up to 1:42 minutes ahead. Knijnenburg went solo with 23km to go, but she was caught 4.5km from the finish.

