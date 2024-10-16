Tour of Chongming Island – Lach wins stage 2 in Ceratizit-WNT 1-2-3

By
published

Polish rider celebrates as Ceratizit-WNT dominate lead out and sprint

Marta Lach celebrates victory
Marta Lach celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island in a mass sprint, with stage 1 winner Mylène de Zoete and Kathrin Schweinberger completing a 1-2-3 for the team. 

Alba Teruel (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) finished just behind Schweinberger in fourth place.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews