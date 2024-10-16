Tour of Chongming Island – Lach wins stage 2 in Ceratizit-WNT 1-2-3

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island in a mass sprint, with stage 1 winner Mylène de Zoete and Kathrin Schweinberger completing a 1-2-3 for the team.

Alba Teruel (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) finished just behind Schweinberger in fourth place.

After breakaways from Tamara Dronova (Roland), Zhao Qing (China), and Chinese champion Zhang Hao (China Liv Pro Cycling) were reeled in, Aurela Nerlo (Winspace) attacked 23km from the finish. She built a gap of up to 48 seconds but was eventually caught with 3.8km to go, setting up another bunch sprint.

Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) dropped her teammates off at the 500-metre mark, and in a sprint across the wide two-lane road, the team managed to get its riders across the line first, second, and third.

De Zoete keeps the yellow jersey, now leading the GC by three seconds on Lach and 13 seconds on Tereza Neumanová (UAE Team ADQ) and Schweinberger.



