Tour of Chongming Island – Mylène De Zoete wins stage 1

Mylene De Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) at the Giro d'Italia Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 1 of the 2024 Tour of Chongming Island, beating Tereza Neumanová (UAE Team ADQ) and Sofie van Rooijen (VolkerWessels) in a closely-fought mass sprint.

No breakaway lasted long on the flat stage as most teams were working for a mass sprint. A group of 17 riders got away 39km from the finish but was reeled in again with 30km to go.

A solo attack by Thi That Nguyen (Roland) also came to nothing, and two kilometres from the line, Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) made a last-minute move with a VolkerWessels rider on her wheel.

They were caught on the 900-metre finishing straight where UAE Team ADQ led out Neumanová, but De Zoete came up fast along the right-hand side barriers and went past the former Czech champion on the final metres to win the stage and take the first yellow jersey.

More to come ...

