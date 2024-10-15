Tour of Chongming Island – Mylène De Zoete wins stage 1

Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 1 of the 2024 Tour of Chongming Island, beating Tereza Neumanová (UAE Team ADQ) and Sofie van Rooijen (VolkerWessels) in a closely-fought mass sprint.



No breakaway lasted long on the flat stage as most teams were working for a mass sprint. A group of 17 riders got away 39km from the finish but was reeled in again with 30km to go.



A solo attack by Thi That Nguyen (Roland) also came to nothing, and two kilometres from the line, Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) made a last-minute move with a VolkerWessels rider on her wheel.



They were caught on the 900-metre finishing straight where UAE Team ADQ led out Neumanová, but De Zoete came up fast along the right-hand side barriers and went past the former Czech champion on the final metres to win the stage and take the first yellow jersey.

