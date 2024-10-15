Tour of Chongming Island – Mylène De Zoete wins stage 1
Tereza Neumanová second, Sofie van Rooijen third in mass sprint
Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won stage 1 of the 2024 Tour of Chongming Island, beating Tereza Neumanová (UAE Team ADQ) and Sofie van Rooijen (VolkerWessels) in a closely-fought mass sprint.
No breakaway lasted long on the flat stage as most teams were working for a mass sprint. A group of 17 riders got away 39km from the finish but was reeled in again with 30km to go.
A solo attack by Thi That Nguyen (Roland) also came to nothing, and two kilometres from the line, Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) made a last-minute move with a VolkerWessels rider on her wheel.
They were caught on the 900-metre finishing straight where UAE Team ADQ led out Neumanová, but De Zoete came up fast along the right-hand side barriers and went past the former Czech champion on the final metres to win the stage and take the first yellow jersey.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Chongming Island – Mylène De Zoete wins stage 1Tereza Neumanová second, Sofie van Rooijen third in mass sprint
-
Lionel Taminiaux wins tight sprint on stage 1 of Tour of GuangxiGijs van Hoecke comes second in opening stage while Juan Sebastián Molano makes late charge for third
-
Life after the WorldTour: Rein Taaramäe to begin second cycling career in JapanEstonian set to shift from Intermarché-Wanty to Kinan team for 2025
-
Truck driver responsible for death of Davide Rebellin sentenced to four years in jailGerman Wolfgang Rieke gets one year less than prosecutors requested