Image 1 of 16 Charlotte Becker moved into the yellow jersey as overall race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 The peloton in the early phases of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Champagne on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Lucy Garner in the polka-dots after collecting the sole KOM point (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Bronzini in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Anastasia Iakovenko is the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Jolien d'Hoore wins the bunch sprint, but it's only for sixth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 The top three on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Charlotte Becker wins the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 Charlotte Becker wins the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 The breakaway riders go clear of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 The five-rider break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 The chase is on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 On the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Some local culture (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Jutatip Maneephan leads the best Asian rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island produced a surprising breakaway win. The sprinters' teams miscalculated, letting a group of five go too far up the road, from which Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) won the sprint and took the overall lead of the race.

Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) finished second and Anastasia Iakovenko (BTC City Ljubljana) third, with Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) and Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) the other members of the break.

The 121.3km stage included the highest point of the whole race, but this was at the altitude of only 60 metres on a bridge crossing to Chongming Island from neighbouring Changxing Island, which hosted the start of the stage. Lucy Garner took the sole mountain point and is now certain to win the polka-dot jersey if she finishes stage 3 tomorrow.

The first intermediate sprint after 37.7km was won by Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of yellow jersey Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). Only halfway into the race did an attack stick when Malseed initiated a breakaway together with Becker, Iakovenko, Demay, and Muccioli.

The quintet continually increased their advantage on the peloton and a group of three chasers that were stuck in no-man's-land for much of the stage, but never got to the front. The second intermediate sprint was won by Becker ahead of Malseed and Iakovenko. With 27km to go, the gap was at its maximum of 3:34, and the peloton faced a frantic chase to bring back the escapees.

But the breakaway riders worked together well and lost ground only slowly. Though Muccioli stopped taking turns and only sat on at the back of the group in the last 12km, the other four continued their cooperation all the way to the finishing straight. The chase in the peloton was led by Wiggle High5, Mitchelton Scott, and Cylance Pro Cycling, but the escapees' teams, especially Hitec Products-Birk Sport and Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, did their best to disrupt the chase.

Becker took a position at the back of the group in the final kilometre and launched her sprint with 250 metres to go. Malseed was in her wheel, but the German was too strong and held off the Australian champion, along with the Russian champion Iakovenko. Muccioli finished fourth, and Demay was fifth. Jolien D'hoore won the bunch sprint for sixth place 1:12 behind, meaning that Becker also takes over the yellow leader's jersey.

Due to bonus seconds, Becker now has a five-second lead on Malseed going into the final day, with an exciting climax in prospect on the 126.5km stage, consisting of 11 laps of a 11.5 km circuit. There are intermediate sprints with a maximum of six bonus seconds on offer after the third and sixth lap, as well as 10 bonus seconds for the stage winner.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3:03:22 2 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 4 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:03 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:12 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 12 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 14 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 15 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 16 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 20 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 22 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 23 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team 25 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 26 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 27 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 29 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 30 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 31 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 32 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 33 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 34 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 35 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 36 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 37 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 38 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 40 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 41 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 42 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 43 Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 44 Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 45 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 46 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 47 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico 48 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 49 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team 50 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 51 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 52 Brodie Chapman (Aus) 53 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 54 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 55 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 57 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 59 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 60 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 61 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 62 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 63 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 65 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 66 Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China 67 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 68 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 69 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 70 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 71 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 72 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 73 Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico 74 Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 75 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 77 Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia 78 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 79 Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia 80 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 81 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 82 Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) 83 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 84 Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 85 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:01:28 86 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:30 87 Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:35 88 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:44 89 Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cyclance Pro Cycling 0:01:47 90 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:56 91 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:58 92 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:16 DNF Siti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia DNF Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico DNF Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini DNF Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico DNF Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Stage 2 points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 19 pts 2 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 3 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 11 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 10 5 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 7 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 3 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 3 10 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 1

Stage 2 mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5:42:05 2 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:05 3 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:08 4 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:13 5 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:16 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:13 7 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:01:19 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:20 9 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:21 10 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:01:22 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:23 13 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 14 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:24 15 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:25 16 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 18 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 19 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 21 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 22 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 23 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 24 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 25 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 26 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 27 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 28 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 29 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 30 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 31 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 32 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 33 Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 34 Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 35 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 36 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 37 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 38 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 39 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 40 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 41 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 42 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 44 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 45 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 46 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 47 Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 48 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 49 Brodie Chapman (Aus) 50 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 51 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 52 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 53 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 54 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 55 Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 56 Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia 57 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 58 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 59 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 60 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 61 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 62 Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 63 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 64 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 65 Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico 66 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 67 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 68 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 69 Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 70 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 71 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 72 Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia 73 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 74 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 75 Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 76 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 77 Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 78 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico 79 Pitathida Thitjan (Tha) 80 Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 81 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 82 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 83 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 84 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:01:36 85 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:38 86 Hoi Wah Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:43 87 Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:55 88 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:04 89 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:06 90 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:24 91 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:39 92 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:53

Points Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 121 pts 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 19 3 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 5 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 13 6 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 12 7 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 8 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 8 10 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 11 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 12 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 13 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team 5 14 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 5 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 4 16 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 4 17 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 3 18 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 3 19 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1 20 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 1 21 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 1

Mountains Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 1