Tour of Chongming Island: Charlotte Becker wins stage 2 from breakaway
Five-rider group makes it to the finish, turns GC upside-down
Stage 2: Chongming Fenghuang Park - Chongming Fenghuang Park
Stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island produced a surprising breakaway win. The sprinters' teams miscalculated, letting a group of five go too far up the road, from which Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) won the sprint and took the overall lead of the race.
Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) finished second and Anastasia Iakovenko (BTC City Ljubljana) third, with Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) and Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) the other members of the break.
The 121.3km stage included the highest point of the whole race, but this was at the altitude of only 60 metres on a bridge crossing to Chongming Island from neighbouring Changxing Island, which hosted the start of the stage. Lucy Garner took the sole mountain point and is now certain to win the polka-dot jersey if she finishes stage 3 tomorrow.
The first intermediate sprint after 37.7km was won by Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of yellow jersey Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). Only halfway into the race did an attack stick when Malseed initiated a breakaway together with Becker, Iakovenko, Demay, and Muccioli.
The quintet continually increased their advantage on the peloton and a group of three chasers that were stuck in no-man's-land for much of the stage, but never got to the front. The second intermediate sprint was won by Becker ahead of Malseed and Iakovenko. With 27km to go, the gap was at its maximum of 3:34, and the peloton faced a frantic chase to bring back the escapees.
But the breakaway riders worked together well and lost ground only slowly. Though Muccioli stopped taking turns and only sat on at the back of the group in the last 12km, the other four continued their cooperation all the way to the finishing straight. The chase in the peloton was led by Wiggle High5, Mitchelton Scott, and Cylance Pro Cycling, but the escapees' teams, especially Hitec Products-Birk Sport and Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, did their best to disrupt the chase.
Becker took a position at the back of the group in the final kilometre and launched her sprint with 250 metres to go. Malseed was in her wheel, but the German was too strong and held off the Australian champion, along with the Russian champion Iakovenko. Muccioli finished fourth, and Demay was fifth. Jolien D'hoore won the bunch sprint for sixth place 1:12 behind, meaning that Becker also takes over the yellow leader's jersey.
Due to bonus seconds, Becker now has a five-second lead on Malseed going into the final day, with an exciting climax in prospect on the 126.5km stage, consisting of 11 laps of a 11.5 km circuit. There are intermediate sprints with a maximum of six bonus seconds on offer after the third and sixth lap, as well as 10 bonus seconds for the stage winner.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3:03:22
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:03
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:12
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|12
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|14
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|16
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|20
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|22
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|23
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team
|25
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|26
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|29
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|30
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|31
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|32
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|33
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|34
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|35
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|36
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|37
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|38
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|40
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|41
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|42
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|43
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|44
|Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|45
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|46
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|47
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|48
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|49
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team
|50
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|51
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|52
|Brodie Chapman (Aus)
|53
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|54
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|55
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|57
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|59
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|60
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|61
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|62
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|63
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|65
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|66
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|67
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|68
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|69
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|70
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|72
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|73
|Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|74
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|75
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|77
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|78
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|79
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
|80
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|81
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|82
|Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
|83
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|84
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|85
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|86
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:30
|87
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:35
|88
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:44
|89
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cyclance Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|90
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:56
|91
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:58
|92
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:16
|DNF
|Siti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia
|DNF
|Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|DNF
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|19
|pts
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|3
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|10
|5
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|7
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|10
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5:42:05
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:08
|4
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:13
|5
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:16
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:19
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:20
|9
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:21
|10
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:23
|13
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:24
|15
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:25
|16
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|19
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|21
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|22
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|23
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|24
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|25
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|27
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|28
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|29
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|30
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|31
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|32
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|33
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|34
|Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|35
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|36
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|37
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|38
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|39
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|40
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|41
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|42
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|44
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|46
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|48
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Brodie Chapman (Aus)
|50
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|51
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|52
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|53
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|54
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|55
|Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|56
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|57
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|58
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|59
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|60
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|61
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|62
|Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|63
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|64
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|65
|Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|66
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|67
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|68
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|69
|Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|70
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|71
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|72
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
|73
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|75
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|76
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|77
|Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|78
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|79
|Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
|80
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|81
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|84
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|85
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:38
|86
|Hoi Wah Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:43
|87
|Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|88
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:04
|89
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:06
|90
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:24
|91
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:39
|92
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|121
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|19
|3
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|5
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|6
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|12
|7
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|8
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|13
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team
|5
|14
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|17
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|18
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3
|19
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|20
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|21
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|5:42:13
|2
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:13
|3
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:01:17
|4
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|5
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|6
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|7
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|9
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|10
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|11
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|12
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|13
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|14
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
|16
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|17
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|18
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|21
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|22
|Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli
|23
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|24
|Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|25
|Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
|26
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|27
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|28
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|29
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:40
|30
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:03
|31
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:39
|32
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy