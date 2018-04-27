Trending

Tour of Chongming Island: Charlotte Becker wins stage 2 from breakaway

Five-rider group makes it to the finish, turns GC upside-down

Image 1 of 16

Charlotte Becker moved into the yellow jersey as overall race leader

Charlotte Becker moved into the yellow jersey as overall race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

The peloton in the early phases of the race

The peloton in the early phases of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

Champagne on the podium

Champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Lucy Garner in the polka-dots after collecting the sole KOM point

Lucy Garner in the polka-dots after collecting the sole KOM point
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Bronzini in the sprint jersey

Bronzini in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Anastasia Iakovenko is the best young rider

Anastasia Iakovenko is the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Jolien d'Hoore wins the bunch sprint, but it's only for sixth place

Jolien d'Hoore wins the bunch sprint, but it's only for sixth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

The top three on the stage

The top three on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

Charlotte Becker wins the sprint

Charlotte Becker wins the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

Charlotte Becker wins the sprint

Charlotte Becker wins the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

The breakaway riders go clear of the bunch

The breakaway riders go clear of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

The five-rider break

The five-rider break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

The chase is on

The chase is on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

On the start line

On the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Some local culture

Some local culture
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Jutatip Maneephan leads the best Asian rider classification

Jutatip Maneephan leads the best Asian rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island produced a surprising breakaway win. The sprinters' teams miscalculated, letting a group of five go too far up the road, from which Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) won the sprint and took the overall lead of the race. 

Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) finished second and Anastasia Iakovenko (BTC City Ljubljana) third, with Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) and Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) the other members of the break.

The 121.3km stage included the highest point of the whole race, but this was at the altitude of only 60 metres on a bridge crossing to Chongming Island from neighbouring Changxing Island, which hosted the start of the stage. Lucy Garner took the sole mountain point and is now certain to win the polka-dot jersey if she finishes stage 3 tomorrow.

The first intermediate sprint after 37.7km was won by Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of yellow jersey Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). Only halfway into the race did an attack stick when Malseed initiated a breakaway together with Becker, Iakovenko, Demay, and Muccioli.

The quintet continually increased their advantage on the peloton and a group of three chasers that were stuck in no-man's-land for much of the stage, but never got to the front. The second intermediate sprint was won by Becker ahead of Malseed and Iakovenko. With 27km to go, the gap was at its maximum of 3:34, and the peloton faced a frantic chase to bring back the escapees.

But the breakaway riders worked together well and lost ground only slowly. Though Muccioli stopped taking turns and only sat on at the back of the group in the last 12km, the other four continued their cooperation all the way to the finishing straight. The chase in the peloton was led by Wiggle High5, Mitchelton Scott, and Cylance Pro Cycling, but the escapees' teams, especially Hitec Products-Birk Sport and Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, did their best to disrupt the chase.

Becker took a position at the back of the group in the final kilometre and launched her sprint with 250 metres to go. Malseed was in her wheel, but the German was too strong and held off the Australian champion, along with the Russian champion Iakovenko. Muccioli finished fourth, and Demay was fifth. Jolien D'hoore won the bunch sprint for sixth place 1:12 behind, meaning that Becker also takes over the yellow leader's jersey.

Due to bonus seconds, Becker now has a five-second lead on Malseed going into the final day, with an exciting climax in prospect on the 126.5km stage, consisting of 11 laps of a 11.5 km circuit. There are intermediate sprints with a maximum of six bonus seconds on offer after the third and sixth lap, as well as 10 bonus seconds for the stage winner.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3:03:22
2Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
4Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
5Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:03
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:12
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
10Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
12Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
14Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
15Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
16Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
20Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
21Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
22Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
23Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team
25Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
26Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
28Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
29Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
30Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
31Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
32Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
33Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
34Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
35Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
36Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
37Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
38Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
40Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
41Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
42Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
43Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
44Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
45Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
46Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
47Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
48Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
49Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team
50Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
51Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
52Brodie Chapman (Aus)
53Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
54Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
55Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
57Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
59Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
60Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
61Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
62Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
63Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
65Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
66Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
67Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
68Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
69Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
70Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
71Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
72Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
73Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
74Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
75Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
77Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
78Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
79Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
80Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
81Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
82Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
83Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
84Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
85Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:28
86Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:30
87Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:35
88Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:01:44
89Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cyclance Pro Cycling0:01:47
90Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:56
91Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:58
92Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:16
DNFSiti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia
DNFCinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFAndrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
DNFNastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Stage 2 points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport19pts
2Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
3Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana11
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women10
5Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM8
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling7
7Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini3
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling3
10Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini1

Stage 2 mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High51

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5:42:05
2Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:05
3Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:08
4Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:13
5Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:16
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:13
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:19
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:20
9Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:21
10Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:22
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:23
13Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
14Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:24
15Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:25
16Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
19Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
21Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
22Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
23Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
24Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
25Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
26Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
27Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
28Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
29Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
30Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
31Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
32Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
33Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
34Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
35Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
36Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
37Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
38Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
39Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
40Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
41Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
42Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
44Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
45Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
46Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
47Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
48Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
49Brodie Chapman (Aus)
50Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
51Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
52Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
53Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
54Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
55Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
56Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
57Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
58Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
59Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
60Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
61Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
62Yao Pang (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
63Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
64Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
65Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
66Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
67Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
68Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
69Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
70Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
71Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
72Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli (Mas) Malaysia
73Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
74Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
75Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
76Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
77Yin Yu Ma (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
78Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
79Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
80Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
81Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
82Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
83Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
84Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:36
85Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:38
86Hoi Wah Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China0:01:43
87Marcella Mahfuz Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:55
88Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:04
89Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:06
90Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:24
91Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:39
92Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:11:53

Points Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling121pts
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport19
3Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women13
5Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana13
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport12
7Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM10
8Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM8
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling8
10Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling8
11Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
13Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cyclign Team5
14Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High55
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini4
16Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High54
17Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling3
18Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club3
19Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1
20Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1
21Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini1

Mountains Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High51

Youth Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana5:42:13
2Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:13
3Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:01:17
4Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
5Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
6Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
7Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
9Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
10Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
11Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
12Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
13Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
14Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir (Mas) Malaysia
16Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
17Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
18Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
20Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
21Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
22Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli
23Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
24Yin Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong, China
25Pitathida Thitjan (Tha)
26Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
27Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
28Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:01:33
29Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:40
30Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:03
31Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:39
32Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:11:53

Latest on Cyclingnews