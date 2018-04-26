Image 1 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 The start of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: TDW) Image 3 of 21 The start of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: TDW) Image 4 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) (Image credit: TDW) Image 5 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) speeds to the win (Image credit: TDW) Image 6 of 21 Jolien d'Hoore congratulates Bronzini (Image credit: TDW) Image 7 of 21 Ripped up riders congratulate stage winner Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: TDW) Image 8 of 21 Sarah Roy checks on her wounds (Image credit: TDW) Image 9 of 21 Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Tagliaferro after the stage (Image credit: TDW) Image 10 of 21 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) laughs with her fellow Australian Sarah Roy (Image credit: TDW) Image 11 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) (Image credit: TDW) Image 12 of 21 Silvia Persico and Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: TDW) Image 13 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini thoroughly enjoying her leader's jersey time (Image credit: TDW) Image 14 of 21 Kelly Druyts, Giorgia Bronzini and Silvia Persico on the podium (Image credit: TDW) Image 15 of 21 Kelly Druyts, Giorgia Bronzini and Silvia Persico on the podium (Image credit: TDW) Image 16 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini in the points jersey (Image credit: TDW) Image 17 of 21 A bouyant Giorgia Bronzini on the podium (Image credit: TDW) Image 18 of 21 Emilie Moberg (Virtu) banged up after a crash (Image credit: TDW) Image 19 of 21 Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) (Image credit: TDW) Image 20 of 21 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: TDW) Image 21 of 21 Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) sprints behind winner Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: TDW)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) won the first stage of the sprinter-friendly Tour of Chongming Island after a finale that was marred by two big crashes. Kelly Druyts (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) rounded out the podium. Bronzini is the overall race leader ahead of stage 2.

The first stage of the three-day race was held entirely on the island in the mouth of the Yangtze river, just north of Shanghai, that the race is named for. The highest point on the 111.5 kilometres starting and finishing at Chongming Xincheng Park was below 20 metres, so a mass sprint was widely expected.

The sprinters' teams held the peloton together in the beginning. Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) won the first of two intermediate sprints after 29km ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), taking valuable bonus seconds.

A mountain sprint was also included in the stage, held on a slight rise after 54.6km. It was won by Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) who will wear the polka-dot jersey in tomorrow's stage 2. Not long afterwards, about a dozen riders broke free of the peloton. Their advantage grew only slowly and was just below one minute with 35km to the finish. It was mainly Wiggle High5 who controlled the race for Wild.

From the break, Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Claudia Koster (Team Virtu Cycling) and Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank). As the break entered the last 30km, the peloton had relaxed a bit, and the gap increased to 1:44 minutes.

Wiggle High5 took over at the front of the peloton again and quickly reduced the gap. With 18km, escapees Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) and Karalina Savenka (Minsk Cycling Club) made a last attempt to hold off the peloton, but they too were caught after a short while.

Corinna Lechner (BTC City Ljubljana) and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) attacked from the peloton at the 10-kilometre mark and built a gap of 17 seconds as no team wanted to chase them down. But when the sprint preparations started in the final five kilometres, the two attackers were easily reeled in.

A crash with just under 3km to go derailed the sprint trains of Chloe Hosking and Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and put them out of contention. It also split the peloton and left only some thirty riders in the first group. As the crash happened in the final three kilometres, though, all riders should be given the winner's time for the stage.

There was another big crash on the finishing straight with about 250 metres to the line. This caught out Wild and D'hoore, leaving only about ten riders to sprint for the win. Bronzini beat Druyts and Persico to the line and took the victory.

Bronzini will wear the yellow leader's jersey in tomorrow's stage 2, 121.3km from Changxing Fenghuang Park to Chongming Xincheng Park.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2:38:56 2 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 3 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 7 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 8 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 9 Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 10 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 11 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 12 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 13 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 14 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 15 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 17 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 19 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 20 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 21 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 22 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 23 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 25 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 26 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 27 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 28 Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 29 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 30 Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia 31 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong 32 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 33 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 34 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong 35 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 36 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 37 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 38 Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 39 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 40 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 41 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 42 Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico 43 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 44 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 45 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 46 Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia 47 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 48 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 49 Xian Pu Yi (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 50 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 53 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 54 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 55 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 56 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 57 Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 58 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 59 Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling 60 Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong 61 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 62 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 63 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 64 Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 65 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 66 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 67 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 68 Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 69 Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong 70 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 71 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 72 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 73 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 74 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 75 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 76 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 77 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 78 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 79 Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 80 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 81 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 82 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 83 Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 84 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 85 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 86 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 87 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 88 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 89 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 90 Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico 91 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico 92 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 93 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:12 94 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 95 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 96 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 97 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 98 Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:04 99 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:05 OTL Nurul Najihah Inani Aziz (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:43 DNF Binti Mohamad Fauzi Nurul Najwa (Mas) Malaysia

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 pts 2 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 12 3 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 4 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 5 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 5 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 6 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 5 9 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 4 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 10 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 3 10 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 3 13 Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 2 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1 14 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1 14 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 2:38:56 2 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 3 Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 4 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 5 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 6 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 7 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 8 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 9 Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia 10 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong 11 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 12 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 14 Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 15 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 17 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 18 Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia 19 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 20 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 21 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 22 Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 23 Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong 24 Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 26 Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong 27 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 28 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 29 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 30 Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 31 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 32 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 33 Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico 34 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 35 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:12 36 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 37 Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:04 38 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:05

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2:38:46 2 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:00:04 3 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:06 4 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:08 7 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:09 9 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:10 11 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 12 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 13 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 14 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 15 Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 17 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 18 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 19 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 20 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 21 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 22 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 23 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 24 Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 25 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 26 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 27 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 28 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 29 Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 30 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 31 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 32 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 33 Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 34 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 35 Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia 36 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong 37 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 38 Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 39 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong 40 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 41 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 42 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 43 Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 44 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 45 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 47 Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico 48 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 49 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 50 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 51 Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia 52 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 53 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 54 Xian Pu Yi (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 55 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 56 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 58 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 59 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 60 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 61 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 62 Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 63 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 64 Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling 65 Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong 66 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 67 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 68 Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 69 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 71 Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 72 Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 73 Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong 74 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 75 Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini 76 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 77 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 78 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 79 Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team 80 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 81 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 82 Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 83 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 84 Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 85 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 86 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 87 Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM 88 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 89 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 90 Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico 91 Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico 92 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 93 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 94 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 95 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 96 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 97 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:22 98 Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:14 99 Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:15

Point Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 pts 2 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport -2 3 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM -4 4 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling -6 5 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope -8 6 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team -9 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 -9 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling -9 9 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 -10 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women -11 11 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling -11 12 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club -11 13 Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana -12 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini -13 15 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank -13 16 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport -13

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 1