Bronzini wins opening stage at Tour of Chongming Island

Cylance sprinter takes the early leader's jersey after crash-marred stage 1

Image 1 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini on the podium

Giorgia Bronzini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

The start of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island

The start of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 3 of 21

The start of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island

The start of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 4 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 5 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) speeds to the win

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) speeds to the win
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 6 of 21

Jolien d'Hoore congratulates Bronzini

Jolien d'Hoore congratulates Bronzini
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 7 of 21

Ripped up riders congratulate stage winner Giorgia Bronzini

Ripped up riders congratulate stage winner Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 8 of 21

Sarah Roy checks on her wounds

Sarah Roy checks on her wounds
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 9 of 21

Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Tagliaferro after the stage

Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Tagliaferro after the stage
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 10 of 21

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) laughs with her fellow Australian Sarah Roy

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) laughs with her fellow Australian Sarah Roy
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 11 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 12 of 21

Silvia Persico and Giorgia Bronzini

Silvia Persico and Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 13 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini thoroughly enjoying her leader's jersey time

Giorgia Bronzini thoroughly enjoying her leader's jersey time
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 14 of 21

Kelly Druyts, Giorgia Bronzini and Silvia Persico on the podium

Kelly Druyts, Giorgia Bronzini and Silvia Persico on the podium
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 15 of 21

Kelly Druyts, Giorgia Bronzini and Silvia Persico on the podium

Kelly Druyts, Giorgia Bronzini and Silvia Persico on the podium
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 16 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini in the points jersey

Giorgia Bronzini in the points jersey
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 17 of 21

A bouyant Giorgia Bronzini on the podium

A bouyant Giorgia Bronzini on the podium
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 18 of 21

Emilie Moberg (Virtu) banged up after a crash

Emilie Moberg (Virtu) banged up after a crash
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 19 of 21

Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM)

Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM)
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 20 of 21

Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)

Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: TDW)
Image 21 of 21

Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) sprints behind winner Giorgia Bronzini

Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) sprints behind winner Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: TDW)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) won the first stage of the sprinter-friendly Tour of Chongming Island after a finale that was marred by two big crashes. Kelly Druyts (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) rounded out the podium. Bronzini is the overall race leader ahead of stage 2.

The first stage of the three-day race was held entirely on the island in the mouth of the Yangtze river, just north of Shanghai, that the race is named for. The highest point on the 111.5 kilometres starting and finishing at Chongming Xincheng Park was below 20 metres, so a mass sprint was widely expected.

The sprinters' teams held the peloton together in the beginning. Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) won the first of two intermediate sprints after 29km ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), taking valuable bonus seconds.

A mountain sprint was also included in the stage, held on a slight rise after 54.6km. It was won by Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) who will wear the polka-dot jersey in tomorrow's stage 2. Not long afterwards, about a dozen riders broke free of the peloton. Their advantage grew only slowly and was just below one minute with 35km to the finish. It was mainly Wiggle High5 who controlled the race for Wild.

From the break, Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Claudia Koster (Team Virtu Cycling) and Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank). As the break entered the last 30km, the peloton had relaxed a bit, and the gap increased to 1:44 minutes.

Wiggle High5 took over at the front of the peloton again and quickly reduced the gap. With 18km, escapees Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) and Karalina Savenka (Minsk Cycling Club) made a last attempt to hold off the peloton, but they too were caught after a short while.

Corinna Lechner (BTC City Ljubljana) and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) attacked from the peloton at the 10-kilometre mark and built a gap of 17 seconds as no team wanted to chase them down. But when the sprint preparations started in the final five kilometres, the two attackers were easily reeled in.

A crash with just under 3km to go derailed the sprint trains of Chloe Hosking and Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and put them out of contention. It also split the peloton and left only some thirty riders in the first group. As the crash happened in the final three kilometres, though, all riders should be given the winner's time for the stage.

There was another big crash on the finishing straight with about 250 metres to the line. This caught out Wild and D'hoore, leaving only about ten riders to sprint for the win. Bronzini beat Druyts and Persico to the line and took the victory.

Bronzini will wear the yellow leader's jersey in tomorrow's stage 2, 121.3km from Changxing Fenghuang Park to Chongming Xincheng Park.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2:38:56
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
3Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
4Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
9Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
10Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
11Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
12Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
13Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
14Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
15Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
17Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
18Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
19Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
21Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
22Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
23Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
24Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
25Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
26Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
27Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
28Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
29Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
30Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia
31Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
32Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
33Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
34Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
35Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
37Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
38Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
39Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
40Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
41Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
42Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
43Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
44Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
45Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
46Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia
47Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
49Xian Pu Yi (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
50Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
52Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
53Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
54Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
55Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
56Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
57Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
58Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
59Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong
61Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
62Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
63Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
64Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
66Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
68Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
69Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong
70Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
71Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
72Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
73Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
74Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
75Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
76Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
77Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
79Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
80Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
82Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
83Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
84Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
85Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
86Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
87Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
88Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
89Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
90Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
91Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
92Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
93Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:12
94Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
95Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
96Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
97Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
98Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia0:10:04
99Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:10:05
OTLNurul Najihah Inani Aziz (Mas) Malaysia0:13:43
DNFBinti Mohamad Fauzi Nurul Najwa (Mas) Malaysia

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling14pts
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport12
3Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM10
4Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High55
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
6Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team5
9Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High54
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women3
10Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling3
10Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club3
13Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana2
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1
14Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1
14Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High51

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM2:38:56
2Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
3Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
4Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
5Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
6Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
7Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
8Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
9Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia
10Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
11Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
12Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
14Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
15Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
16Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
17Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
18Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia
19Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
20Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
21Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
22Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
23Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong
24Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
26Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong
27Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
28Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
29Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
30Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
31Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
32Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
33Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
34Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
35Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:12
36Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
37Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia0:10:04
38Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:10:05

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2:38:46
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:04
3Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:06
4Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team0:00:07
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:08
7Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:09
9Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:10
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
13Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
14Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
15Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
16Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
18Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
19Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
20Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
23Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
24Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
25Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
26Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
27Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
28Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
29Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
30Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
31Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
32Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
33Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
34Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
35Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia
36Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
37Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
38Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
39Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
40Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
41Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
42Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
43Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
44Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
45Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
47Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
48Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
49Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
50Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
51Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia
52Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
53Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
54Xian Pu Yi (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
55Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
56Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
57Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
58Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
59Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
60Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
61Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
62Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
63Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
64Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
65Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong
66Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
67Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
68Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
70Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
71Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
72Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
73Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong
74Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
75Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
76Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
77Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
78Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
79Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
80Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
82Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
83Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
84Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
85Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
86Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
87Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
88Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
89Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
90Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
91Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
92Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
93Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
94Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
95Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
96Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
97Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:22
98Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia0:10:14
99Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:10:15

Point Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling14pts
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport-2
3Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM-4
4Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling-6
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope-8
6Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team-9
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5-9
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling-9
9Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5-10
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women-11
11Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling-11
12Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club-11
13Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana-12
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini-13
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank-13
16Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport-13

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High51

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM2:38:52
2Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:04
3Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
4Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
5Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
6Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
7Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
8Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
9Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia
10Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
11Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
12Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
14Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
15Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
16Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
17Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
18Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia
19Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
20Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
21Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
22Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
23Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong
24Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
26Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong
27Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
28Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
29Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
30Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
31Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
32Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
33Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
34Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
35Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
36Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:16
37Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia0:10:08
38Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia0:10:09

