Bronzini wins opening stage at Tour of Chongming Island
Cylance sprinter takes the early leader's jersey after crash-marred stage 1
Stage 1: Chongming Xincheng Park - Chongming Xincheng Park
Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) won the first stage of the sprinter-friendly Tour of Chongming Island after a finale that was marred by two big crashes. Kelly Druyts (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) and Silvia Persico (Valcar PBM) rounded out the podium. Bronzini is the overall race leader ahead of stage 2.
The first stage of the three-day race was held entirely on the island in the mouth of the Yangtze river, just north of Shanghai, that the race is named for. The highest point on the 111.5 kilometres starting and finishing at Chongming Xincheng Park was below 20 metres, so a mass sprint was widely expected.
The sprinters' teams held the peloton together in the beginning. Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) won the first of two intermediate sprints after 29km ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), taking valuable bonus seconds.
A mountain sprint was also included in the stage, held on a slight rise after 54.6km. It was won by Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) who will wear the polka-dot jersey in tomorrow's stage 2. Not long afterwards, about a dozen riders broke free of the peloton. Their advantage grew only slowly and was just below one minute with 35km to the finish. It was mainly Wiggle High5 who controlled the race for Wild.
From the break, Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand Women's Cycling Team) won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Claudia Koster (Team Virtu Cycling) and Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank). As the break entered the last 30km, the peloton had relaxed a bit, and the gap increased to 1:44 minutes.
Wiggle High5 took over at the front of the peloton again and quickly reduced the gap. With 18km, escapees Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) and Karalina Savenka (Minsk Cycling Club) made a last attempt to hold off the peloton, but they too were caught after a short while.
Corinna Lechner (BTC City Ljubljana) and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) attacked from the peloton at the 10-kilometre mark and built a gap of 17 seconds as no team wanted to chase them down. But when the sprint preparations started in the final five kilometres, the two attackers were easily reeled in.
A crash with just under 3km to go derailed the sprint trains of Chloe Hosking and Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and put them out of contention. It also split the peloton and left only some thirty riders in the first group. As the crash happened in the final three kilometres, though, all riders should be given the winner's time for the stage.
There was another big crash on the finishing straight with about 250 metres to the line. This caught out Wild and D'hoore, leaving only about ten riders to sprint for the win. Bronzini beat Druyts and Persico to the line and took the victory.
Bronzini will wear the yellow leader's jersey in tomorrow's stage 2, 121.3km from Changxing Fenghuang Park to Chongming Xincheng Park.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2:38:56
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|9
|Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|11
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|12
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|13
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|14
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|17
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|19
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|21
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|22
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|23
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|25
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|26
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|27
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|28
|Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|29
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|30
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia
|31
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
|32
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|33
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|34
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
|35
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|37
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|38
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|39
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|41
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|42
|Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|43
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|44
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|45
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|46
|Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia
|47
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|48
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|49
|Xian Pu Yi (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|50
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|53
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|54
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|55
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|56
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|57
|Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|58
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|59
|Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong
|61
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|62
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|63
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|64
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|66
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|68
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|69
|Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong
|70
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|71
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|72
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|73
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|74
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|75
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|76
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|77
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|79
|Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|80
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|81
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|82
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|83
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|84
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|85
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|86
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|87
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|88
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|89
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|90
|Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|91
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|92
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|93
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:12
|94
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|95
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|96
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|97
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|98
|Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia
|0:10:04
|99
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:10:05
|OTL
|Nurul Najihah Inani Aziz (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:43
|DNF
|Binti Mohamad Fauzi Nurul Najwa (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|12
|3
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|6
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|10
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|10
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|3
|13
|Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|14
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|14
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2:38:46
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:04
|3
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:06
|4
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:08
|7
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:09
|9
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|11
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|14
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|15
|Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|18
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|19
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|20
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|23
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|24
|Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|25
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|26
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|27
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|28
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|30
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|31
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|32
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|33
|Lucie Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|34
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Nur Aisyah Mohamad (Mas) Malaysia
|36
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong
|37
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|38
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|39
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
|40
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|42
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|43
|Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|44
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|47
|Odemaris Denisse Mancilla (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|48
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|49
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|50
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|51
|Nur Ilyana Syed Zulikifli Sharifah (Mas) Malaysia
|52
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|53
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|54
|Xian Pu Yi (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|55
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|56
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Siying Lu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|58
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|59
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|60
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|61
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|62
|Piyathida Thitjan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|63
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|64
|Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|65
|Hoi Wah Leugh (HKg) Hong Kong
|66
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|67
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|68
|Gréta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|71
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|72
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|73
|Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong
|74
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|75
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|76
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|77
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|78
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|79
|Apinya Thingkaew (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|80
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|81
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|82
|Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|83
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|84
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|85
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|86
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|87
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|88
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|89
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|90
|Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|91
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|92
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|93
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|94
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|95
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|96
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|97
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:22
|98
|Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad (Mas) Malaysia
|0:10:14
|99
|Ezzatie Fifiyana Shazwanie Shaiful Hisham (Mas) Malaysia
|0:10:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|-2
|3
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|-4
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|-6
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|-8
|6
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|-9
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|-9
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|-9
|9
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|-10
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|-11
|11
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|-11
|12
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|-11
|13
|Anastasia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|-12
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|-13
|15
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|-13
|16
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|-13
