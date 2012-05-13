Trending

Olds win Chongming Island World Cup

Hoskins and Baccaille second and third

Shelley Olds (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Chongming Island, the fifth round of the UCI World Cup which took place in China's Chongming Island. The 31-year-old American edged Melissa Hoskins (Orica GreenEdge-AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) in the finale to claim the first World Cup win of her career.

"My team did a great job bringing me in to the finish and I would like to thank them all. I couldn't have done it without them," said Olds.

The parcours for the 2012 edition of the Tour of Chongming Island was very different from the previous two editions as the peloton traveled from Pudong to the finish on Chongming Island via the Changjiang Tunnel and Bridge, 18 kilometres of water crossings.

In wet and windy conditions, the field stayed together for the first half of the 120.4km race as a strong tailwind to the tunnel seemed to discourage breakaways. The tunnel was warm and still, a stark contrast to the bridge just a few kilometres later. The elevation and openness of the bridge meant that the peloton was buffeted by a strong cross wind from the right.

As the peloton climbed to the crown of the bridge various teams went on the attack, trying to form a breakaway. But the other teams were too attentive and closed down the gaps which Hitec Mistral Home and Orica GreenEdge-AIS squads tried to create. Also at the front and wishing to close down any breakaway attempts were the MCippollini and Rabobank Women's teams.

After a flurry of action on the road which descended off the bridge and through the tree-lined, narrow roads of Chongming Island, the bunch slowed considerably. No significant breakaways occurred during the race as the sprinters' teams were keen to keep things together for a sprint at the finish.

Heading into the finale, the teams' sprint trains formed in the wide, suburban streets and the final corner with 700 metres to go was safely negotiated by all. The peloton kicked into high gear with 300 metres remaining as the sprinters spread across the road and powered to the finish. Shelley Olds, Melissa Hoskins and Monia Baccaille were all prominent at the front and as each rider threw her bike forward at the line it was Olds who prevailed by a small margin. Melissa Hoskins was second, followed by Monia Baccaille in third.

Although not present, Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) maintained her UCI World Cup series lead and will wear the leader's jersey at the next round in Vargarda, Sweden in August.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3:11:51
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
8Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
11Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
13Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
14Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
15Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
16Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
17Ah Reum Na (Kor)
18Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
19Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor)
20Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
21Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
22Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
23Sun Ae Choi (Kor)
24Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
25Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
26Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
27Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
28Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
29Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
30Yunjuan Qian (Chn)
31Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
32Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
33Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
34Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
35Bo Yee Leung (HKg)
36Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
37Martina Ritter (Aut)
38Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
39Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
40Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
41Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha)
42Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
43Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
44Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
45Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
46Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
47Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
48Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
49Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
50Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
51Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
52Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
53Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
54Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
55Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
56Zhao Juan Meng (HKg)
57Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
58Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
59Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
60Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
61Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
62Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
63Jariya Chumluae (Tha)
64Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha)
65Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
66Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
67Kim You-Ri (Kor)
68Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
69Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:09
70Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
71Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
72Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
73Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:00:11
74Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
75Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon0:00:18
76Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:00:27
77Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria0:01:29
78Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:01:34
79Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
80Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita0:01:41
81Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:01:42
82Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:01:54
83Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS

World Cup individual standings after round 5
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team200pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge - AIS139
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team86
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team80
5Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team75
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon75
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon62
8Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos56
9Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini53
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team52
11Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS50
12Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States50
13Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini50
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team45
15Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica GreenEdge - AIS40
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara39
17Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies38
18Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Orica GreenEdge - AIS35
19Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada35
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon30
21Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team27
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon27
23Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
24Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope26
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink26
26Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon24
27Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink24
28Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
29Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team21
30Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top21
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion19
32Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team18
33Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon18
34Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team18
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS18
36Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team16
37Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope13
38Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion11
39Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team10
40Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand9
41Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo9
42Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling8
43Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) United States8
44Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo8
45Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan7
46Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon7
47Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20127
48Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team7
49Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling6
50Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy6
51Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos6
52Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo5
53Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
54Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea4
55Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso4
56Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
57Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
58Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3
59Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
60Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea2
61Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
62Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand1
63Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1
64Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
65Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1

World Cup team standings after round 5
1Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team271pts
2Orica GreenEdge - Ais232
3Team Specialized - lululemon189
4AS Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team135
5Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team90
6MCipollini Giambenini68
7United States58
8Skil Argos57
9Be Pink50
10Vienne Futuroscope40
11Diadora - Pasta Zara39
12Lotto Belisol Ladies38
13Canada35
14Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
15Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
16TIBCO - To The Top21
17Team GSD Gestion19
18RusVelo17
19Faren Honda Team7
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20127
21Italy6
22S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
23Netherlands5
24Vaiano Tepso4

