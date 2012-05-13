Olds win Chongming Island World Cup
Hoskins and Baccaille second and third
Shelley Olds (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Chongming Island, the fifth round of the UCI World Cup which took place in China's Chongming Island. The 31-year-old American edged Melissa Hoskins (Orica GreenEdge-AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) in the finale to claim the first World Cup win of her career.
"My team did a great job bringing me in to the finish and I would like to thank them all. I couldn't have done it without them," said Olds.
The parcours for the 2012 edition of the Tour of Chongming Island was very different from the previous two editions as the peloton traveled from Pudong to the finish on Chongming Island via the Changjiang Tunnel and Bridge, 18 kilometres of water crossings.
In wet and windy conditions, the field stayed together for the first half of the 120.4km race as a strong tailwind to the tunnel seemed to discourage breakaways. The tunnel was warm and still, a stark contrast to the bridge just a few kilometres later. The elevation and openness of the bridge meant that the peloton was buffeted by a strong cross wind from the right.
As the peloton climbed to the crown of the bridge various teams went on the attack, trying to form a breakaway. But the other teams were too attentive and closed down the gaps which Hitec Mistral Home and Orica GreenEdge-AIS squads tried to create. Also at the front and wishing to close down any breakaway attempts were the MCippollini and Rabobank Women's teams.
After a flurry of action on the road which descended off the bridge and through the tree-lined, narrow roads of Chongming Island, the bunch slowed considerably. No significant breakaways occurred during the race as the sprinters' teams were keen to keep things together for a sprint at the finish.
Heading into the finale, the teams' sprint trains formed in the wide, suburban streets and the final corner with 700 metres to go was safely negotiated by all. The peloton kicked into high gear with 300 metres remaining as the sprinters spread across the road and powered to the finish. Shelley Olds, Melissa Hoskins and Monia Baccaille were all prominent at the front and as each rider threw her bike forward at the line it was Olds who prevailed by a small margin. Melissa Hoskins was second, followed by Monia Baccaille in third.
Although not present, Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) maintained her UCI World Cup series lead and will wear the leader's jersey at the next round in Vargarda, Sweden in August.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3:11:51
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|11
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|13
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|14
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|15
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|16
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Ah Reum Na (Kor)
|18
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|19
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor)
|20
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|22
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|23
|Sun Ae Choi (Kor)
|24
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|25
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|26
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|27
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|28
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|29
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|30
|Yunjuan Qian (Chn)
|31
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|32
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|33
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|34
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|35
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg)
|36
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|37
|Martina Ritter (Aut)
|38
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|39
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|40
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|41
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha)
|42
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|43
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|44
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|46
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|47
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|48
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|49
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|51
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|52
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|53
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|54
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|55
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|56
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg)
|57
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|58
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|60
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|61
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|62
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|63
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha)
|64
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha)
|65
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|66
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|67
|Kim You-Ri (Kor)
|68
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|69
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:00:09
|70
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|71
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|72
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|73
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:11
|74
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
|75
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:18
|76
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:27
|77
|Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
|0:01:29
|78
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:01:34
|79
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|80
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|0:01:41
|81
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:01:42
|82
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:01:54
|83
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|200
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|139
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|86
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|80
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|75
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|75
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|62
|8
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos
|56
|9
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|53
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|52
|11
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|50
|12
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States
|50
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|50
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|45
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|40
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|17
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|38
|18
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|35
|19
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|35
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|30
|21
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|27
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|27
|23
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|24
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|25
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|26
|26
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon
|24
|27
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|24
|28
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|29
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|21
|30
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|21
|31
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|19
|32
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|33
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon
|18
|34
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|18
|36
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|37
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|38
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|11
|39
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|10
|40
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|9
|41
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|9
|42
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|43
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) United States
|8
|44
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|8
|45
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|7
|46
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|7
|47
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|7
|48
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|7
|49
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|6
|50
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|6
|51
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos
|6
|52
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|53
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|54
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|4
|55
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|4
|56
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|57
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|58
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|59
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|2
|61
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|62
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|1
|63
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|65
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|271
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge - Ais
|232
|3
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|189
|4
|AS Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|135
|5
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|90
|6
|MCipollini Giambenini
|68
|7
|United States
|58
|8
|Skil Argos
|57
|9
|Be Pink
|50
|10
|Vienne Futuroscope
|40
|11
|Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|38
|13
|Canada
|35
|14
|Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|15
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|16
|TIBCO - To The Top
|21
|17
|Team GSD Gestion
|19
|18
|RusVelo
|17
|19
|Faren Honda Team
|7
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|7
|21
|Italy
|6
|22
|S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|23
|Netherlands
|5
|24
|Vaiano Tepso
|4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy