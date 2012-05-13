Image 1 of 26 Shelley Olds (AA Drink) wins from Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 Shelley Olds (AA Drink) wins from Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 The Specialized - Lululemon women went to the front to drive the race on the Changjiang Bridge. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 GreenEDGE-AIS also showed themselves at the front on the bridge. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 The peloton was dwarfed by the Changjiang Bridge. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 The peloton was dwarfed by the Changjiang Bridge. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 Tour of Chongming Island winner, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 Lise Nostvold (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) and Marieke Van Wanroij (AA Drink) with Ally Stacher (Specialized - lululemon) on the front. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 The day was wet and windy. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 There were crowds of people all along the route, despite the rain. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 Locals wait for the race in the finish area. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 Shelley Olds (AA Drink) enjoys her time on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 The team competition was also won by AA Drink from South Korea and Abus Nutrixxion. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 The exit of the Changjiang Tunnel - back into the wind and rain. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 Eight kilometres inside the Changjiang Tunnel for the peloton. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS), Shelley Olds (AA Drink) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS), Shelley Olds (AA Drink) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) with the President of Asian Cycling Confederation - Mr Hee Wook Cho. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) puts on her helmet. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) with some fans before the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 The Specialized - lululemon team line up ready for action. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 Patched up after two finish straight crashes during the stage race - Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) during the stage race - Sarah Duester (Rabo Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Shanghai - Pudong area police cleared the roads for the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 The World Cup was held mainly on highways, well surfaced and wide. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Marieke Van Wanroij (AA Drink) on the front, just ahead of team-mate, Shelley Olds. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 The Changjiang Tunnel offered a few kilometres of relief from the wet. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 The Changjiang Tunnel was well lit. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Shelley Olds (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Chongming Island, the fifth round of the UCI World Cup which took place in China's Chongming Island. The 31-year-old American edged Melissa Hoskins (Orica GreenEdge-AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) in the finale to claim the first World Cup win of her career.

"My team did a great job bringing me in to the finish and I would like to thank them all. I couldn't have done it without them," said Olds.

The parcours for the 2012 edition of the Tour of Chongming Island was very different from the previous two editions as the peloton traveled from Pudong to the finish on Chongming Island via the Changjiang Tunnel and Bridge, 18 kilometres of water crossings.

In wet and windy conditions, the field stayed together for the first half of the 120.4km race as a strong tailwind to the tunnel seemed to discourage breakaways. The tunnel was warm and still, a stark contrast to the bridge just a few kilometres later. The elevation and openness of the bridge meant that the peloton was buffeted by a strong cross wind from the right.

As the peloton climbed to the crown of the bridge various teams went on the attack, trying to form a breakaway. But the other teams were too attentive and closed down the gaps which Hitec Mistral Home and Orica GreenEdge-AIS squads tried to create. Also at the front and wishing to close down any breakaway attempts were the MCippollini and Rabobank Women's teams.

After a flurry of action on the road which descended off the bridge and through the tree-lined, narrow roads of Chongming Island, the bunch slowed considerably. No significant breakaways occurred during the race as the sprinters' teams were keen to keep things together for a sprint at the finish.

Heading into the finale, the teams' sprint trains formed in the wide, suburban streets and the final corner with 700 metres to go was safely negotiated by all. The peloton kicked into high gear with 300 metres remaining as the sprinters spread across the road and powered to the finish. Shelley Olds, Melissa Hoskins and Monia Baccaille were all prominent at the front and as each rider threw her bike forward at the line it was Olds who prevailed by a small margin. Melissa Hoskins was second, followed by Monia Baccaille in third.

Although not present, Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) maintained her UCI World Cup series lead and will wear the leader's jersey at the next round in Vargarda, Sweden in August.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3:11:51 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 8 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 11 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 12 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) 13 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 14 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 15 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 16 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 17 Ah Reum Na (Kor) 18 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 19 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) 20 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) 21 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 22 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 23 Sun Ae Choi (Kor) 24 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 25 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 26 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 27 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 28 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 29 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 30 Yunjuan Qian (Chn) 31 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 32 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 33 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 34 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 35 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) 36 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 37 Martina Ritter (Aut) 38 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 39 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 40 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 41 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) 42 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 43 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 44 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo 45 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 46 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 47 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 48 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 49 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 50 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 51 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 52 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 53 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 54 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 55 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 56 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) 57 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria 58 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 59 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 60 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 61 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 62 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team 63 Jariya Chumluae (Tha) 64 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) 65 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 66 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 67 Kim You-Ri (Kor) 68 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon 69 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 0:00:09 70 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 71 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 72 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 73 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:11 74 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon 75 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:00:18 76 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:27 77 Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria 0:01:29 78 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:01:34 79 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 80 Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 0:01:41 81 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:01:42 82 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:54 83 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS

World Cup individual standings after round 5 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 200 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 139 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 86 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 80 5 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 75 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 75 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 62 8 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil Argos 56 9 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 53 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 52 11 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 50 12 Kristin Armstrong (USA) United States 50 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 50 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 45 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 40 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 39 17 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 38 18 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 35 19 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada 35 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon 30 21 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 27 22 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 27 23 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 27 24 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 26 25 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink 26 26 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - lululemon 24 27 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink 24 28 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 24 29 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 21 30 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 21 31 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 19 32 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 33 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - lululemon 18 34 Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 18 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 16 37 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 13 38 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 11 39 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 10 40 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 9 41 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo 9 42 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 8 43 Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) United States 8 44 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 8 45 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 7 46 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 7 47 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012 7 48 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 7 49 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 6 50 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy 6 51 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil Argos 6 52 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 5 53 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 5 54 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 4 55 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso 4 56 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 57 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 58 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3 59 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 60 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 2 61 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 62 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 1 63 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1 64 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1 65 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 1