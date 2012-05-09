Trending

Hoskins claims first scalp for Orica GreenEdge

Gilmore nabs best result of the season in 2nd

Image 1 of 22

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS, presented by GreenEdge) won the first stage ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Faren) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS, presented by GreenEdge) won the first stage ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Faren) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 22

Britons together - Lucy Martin (AA Drink) and Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) in the bunch

Britons together - Lucy Martin (AA Drink) and Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 22

Leaving the tree-lined roads and heading back to Chongbei

Leaving the tree-lined roads and heading back to Chongbei
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 22

A crash wipes out Sarah Duester (Rabo Women), the leaders continue sprinting - Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Rochelle Gilmore (Faren), Monia Baccaille and Elena Cecchini (MCipollini Giambenini)

A crash wipes out Sarah Duester (Rabo Women), the leaders continue sprinting - Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Rochelle Gilmore (Faren), Monia Baccaille and Elena Cecchini (MCipollini Giambenini)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 22

Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Charlotte Becker(Specialized - lululemon), Rochelle Gilmore (Faren), and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) sprint for victory

Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Charlotte Becker(Specialized - lululemon), Rochelle Gilmore (Faren), and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) sprint for victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 22

Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) rolled over the line with her chain off the front rings and had to scoot her bike

Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) rolled over the line with her chain off the front rings and had to scoot her bike
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 22

Stage winner Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) on the podium

Stage winner Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 22

Best Asian rider Lang Meng (China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling)

Best Asian rider Lang Meng (China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 22

Race leader Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge)

Race leader Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 22

Race leader Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge)

Race leader Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 22

Rong Tang Ke (China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling) leads the bunch

Rong Tang Ke (China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling) leads the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 22

The peloton approaches a corner

The peloton approaches a corner
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 22

Food stalls along the outside of the start/finish straight

Food stalls along the outside of the start/finish straight
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 22

The AA Drink team tent - before the start

The AA Drink team tent - before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 22

Lucy Martin (AA Drink)

Lucy Martin (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 22

Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women)

Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 22

Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) rolls to the start

Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) rolls to the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 22

The Rabo Women before the start

The Rabo Women before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 22

The start/finish area in Chongbei

The start/finish area in Chongbei
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 22

This is the 'home' race for the China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling team

This is the 'home' race for the China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 22

The peloton crosses a bridge

The peloton crosses a bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 22

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS, presented by GreenEDGE) on the podium after winning the first stage

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS, presented by GreenEDGE) on the podium after winning the first stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica GreenEdge-AIS) won the opening stage of the three-day Tour of Chongming Island in a fast, field sprint finale. The Australian outkicked compatriot Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) in a finishing sprint marred by a crash in sight of the finish.

With bonuses picked up throughout the stage, Hoskins leads general classification by seven seconds over Baccaille while Gilmore holds third overall at nine seconds.

Hoskins was prominent in the two intermediate sprints in the 73.4km stage, winning the first and taking second in the next sprint.

"The intermediate sprints offered points and time bonuses," said Hoskins on her team website. "Just as importantly, they gave me a chance to see who was sprinting and get some idea as to where I was for the finish. I was a bit rusty at the start. The intermediate sprints reminded my body what quick speed feels like. They were the dress rehearsal for the finish."

After several attacks were neutralised, the peloton's various lead-out trains prepared for the finale.

"The girls positioned me out of the wind," explained Hoskins. "They protected me extremely well. Two kilometers out, they pushed it to front. Judith [Arndt] took the final left-hand turn and then handed things over to Jessie [MacLean]. Judith had taken us to the bottom of a small bridge, and Jessie took us over the bridge.

"Jessie gave a final push on the bridge, and then a MCipollini Giambenini attacked," Hoskins continued. "I sat on her wheel for about 250 meters before stepping out of her draft with 150 meters to go. Once I was out front, I was able to hold on for the win."

The Tour of Chongming Island continues with stage 2 on Thursday in Chongxi, the longest stage at 118.4km.

Full Results
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS1:49:36
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
6Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
9Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
10Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
14Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
15Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
16Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
18Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team
19Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
20Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
21Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
22Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
24Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
25Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
26Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
27Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
28Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
29Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
30Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
31Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
33Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
34Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
36Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
37Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
38Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
39Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
40Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
41Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
42Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
43Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
44Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
45Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
46Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
48Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
49Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
50Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
51Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
52Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
53Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
54Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
55Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
56Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
57Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
58Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
59Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
60Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
61Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
62Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
63Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
64Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
65Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
66Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
67Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
68Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
69Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
70Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
71Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
72Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
73Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
74Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
75Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
76Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
77Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
78Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
79Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
80Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:47
81Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
82Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
83Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
84Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria0:00:51
85Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
86Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
87Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:00:58
88Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
89Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
90Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
91Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
DNSXiao Fei Wang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Points
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS14pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team12
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini10
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon8
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini6
6Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini4
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
9Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo2
10Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS5pts
2Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini1

Sprint 2
1Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini5pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS3
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team1

Teams
1MCipollini Giambenini5:28:48
2Faren Honda Team
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
5Thailand
6RusVelo
7Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
8Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
9Korea
10Hong Kong, China
11Abus Nutrixxion
12Kazakhstan
13Orica GreenEdge-AIS
14Team Specialized - lululemon
15Axman Team Taiwan
16Austria
17Forno d'Asolo Colavita

General classification after stage 1
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS1:49:21
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:07
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:00:09
4Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:12
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon0:00:15
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
7Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
9Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
10Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
11Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
12Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
14Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
15Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
16Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
18Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team
19Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
20Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
21Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
22Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
24Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
25Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
26Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
27Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
28Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
29Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
30Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
31Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
33Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
34Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
36Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
37Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
38Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
39Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
40Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
41Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
42Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
43Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
44Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
45Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
46Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
47Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
48Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
49Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
50Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
51Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
52Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
53Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
54Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
55Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
56Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
57Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
58Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
59Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
60Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
61Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
62Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
63Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
64Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
65Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
66Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
67Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
68Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
69Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
70Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
71Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
72Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
73Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
74Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
75Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
76Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
77Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
78Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
79Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
80Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
81Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
82Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
83Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
84Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
85Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
86Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
87Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
88Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
89Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:01:02
90Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria0:01:06
91Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:01:13

Points classification
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS22pts
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini16
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team12
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon8
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini6
6Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team5
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team4
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini4
9Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
10Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo2
11Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling1

Asian riders classification
1Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling1:49:36
2Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
4Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
5Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
6Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
7Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
9Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
10Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
11Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
13Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
14Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
17Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
18Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
19Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
20Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
21Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
22Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
23Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
24Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
26Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
27Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
28Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
29Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
30Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling

Teams classification
1MCipollini Giambenini5:28:48
2Faren Honda Team
3AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
5Thailand
6RusVelo
7Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
8Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
9Korea
10Hong Kong, China
11Abus Nutrixxion
12Kazakhstan
13Orica GreenEdge-AIS
14Team Specialized - lululemon
15Axman Team Taiwan
16Austria
17Forno d'Asolo Colavita

Latest on Cyclingnews