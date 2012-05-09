Hoskins claims first scalp for Orica GreenEdge
Gilmore nabs best result of the season in 2nd
Melissa Hoskins (Orica GreenEdge-AIS) won the opening stage of the three-day Tour of Chongming Island in a fast, field sprint finale. The Australian outkicked compatriot Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) in a finishing sprint marred by a crash in sight of the finish.
With bonuses picked up throughout the stage, Hoskins leads general classification by seven seconds over Baccaille while Gilmore holds third overall at nine seconds.
Hoskins was prominent in the two intermediate sprints in the 73.4km stage, winning the first and taking second in the next sprint.
"The intermediate sprints offered points and time bonuses," said Hoskins on her team website. "Just as importantly, they gave me a chance to see who was sprinting and get some idea as to where I was for the finish. I was a bit rusty at the start. The intermediate sprints reminded my body what quick speed feels like. They were the dress rehearsal for the finish."
After several attacks were neutralised, the peloton's various lead-out trains prepared for the finale.
"The girls positioned me out of the wind," explained Hoskins. "They protected me extremely well. Two kilometers out, they pushed it to front. Judith [Arndt] took the final left-hand turn and then handed things over to Jessie [MacLean]. Judith had taken us to the bottom of a small bridge, and Jessie took us over the bridge.
"Jessie gave a final push on the bridge, and then a MCipollini Giambenini attacked," Hoskins continued. "I sat on her wheel for about 250 meters before stepping out of her draft with 150 meters to go. Once I was out front, I was able to hold on for the win."
The Tour of Chongming Island continues with stage 2 on Thursday in Chongxi, the longest stage at 118.4km.
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|1:49:36
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|6
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|9
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|14
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
|15
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|18
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|19
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|20
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|21
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|22
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|25
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|26
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|27
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|28
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|29
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|30
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|31
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|33
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|34
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|36
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|37
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|38
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|39
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|40
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|41
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|42
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|43
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|44
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|45
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|46
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|47
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|48
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|49
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|51
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|52
|Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
|53
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|54
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|55
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|56
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|57
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|58
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|59
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|60
|Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
|61
|Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
|62
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|63
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
|64
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
|65
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|66
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|67
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|68
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|69
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|70
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|71
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|72
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|73
|Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|74
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|76
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|77
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|78
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|79
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|80
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:00:47
|81
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|82
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|83
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|84
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|0:00:51
|85
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|86
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|87
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:58
|88
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|89
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|90
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
|91
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Xiao Fei Wang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|14
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|12
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|10
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|8
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|6
|6
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|10
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|1
|1
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|5
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|1
|1
|MCipollini Giambenini
|5:28:48
|2
|Faren Honda Team
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|Thailand
|6
|RusVelo
|7
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|8
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|9
|Korea
|10
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|Abus Nutrixxion
|12
|Kazakhstan
|13
|Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|14
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|15
|Axman Team Taiwan
|16
|Austria
|17
|Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|1:49:21
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:07
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:15
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|7
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|9
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|10
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|11
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|14
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
|15
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|18
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|19
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|20
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|21
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|22
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|25
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|26
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|27
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|28
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|29
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|30
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|31
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|33
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|34
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|36
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|37
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|38
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|39
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|40
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|41
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|42
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|43
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|44
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|45
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|46
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|47
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|48
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|49
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|51
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|52
|Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
|53
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|54
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|55
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|56
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|57
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|58
|Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
|59
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|60
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|61
|Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
|62
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|63
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
|64
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
|65
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|66
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|67
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|68
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|69
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|70
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|71
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|72
|Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|73
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|74
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|76
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|77
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|78
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|79
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|80
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|81
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|82
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|83
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|84
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|85
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|86
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|87
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
|88
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|89
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:01:02
|90
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|0:01:06
|91
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:01:13
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|22
|pts
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|16
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|12
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|8
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|6
|6
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|9
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|11
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1:49:36
|2
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|4
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
|5
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|6
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|7
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|9
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|10
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|11
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|13
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|14
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|17
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|18
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|19
|Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
|20
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|21
|Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
|22
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
|23
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|24
|Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|27
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|28
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|29
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
|30
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|MCipollini Giambenini
|5:28:48
|2
|Faren Honda Team
|3
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|Thailand
|6
|RusVelo
|7
|Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|8
|Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|9
|Korea
|10
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|Abus Nutrixxion
|12
|Kazakhstan
|13
|Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|14
|Team Specialized - lululemon
|15
|Axman Team Taiwan
|16
|Austria
|17
|Forno d'Asolo Colavita
