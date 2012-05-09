Image 1 of 22 Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS, presented by GreenEdge) won the first stage ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Faren) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 22 Britons together - Lucy Martin (AA Drink) and Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 22 Leaving the tree-lined roads and heading back to Chongbei (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 22 A crash wipes out Sarah Duester (Rabo Women), the leaders continue sprinting - Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Rochelle Gilmore (Faren), Monia Baccaille and Elena Cecchini (MCipollini Giambenini) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 22 Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Charlotte Becker(Specialized - lululemon), Rochelle Gilmore (Faren), and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) sprint for victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 22 Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) rolled over the line with her chain off the front rings and had to scoot her bike (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 22 Stage winner Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 22 Best Asian rider Lang Meng (China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 22 Race leader Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 22 Race leader Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 22 Rong Tang Ke (China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling) leads the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 22 The peloton approaches a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 22 Food stalls along the outside of the start/finish straight (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 22 The AA Drink team tent - before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 22 Lucy Martin (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 22 Lauren Kitchen (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 22 Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) rolls to the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 22 The Rabo Women before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 22 The start/finish area in Chongbei (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 22 This is the 'home' race for the China-Chongming Giant Pro Cycling team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 22 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 22 Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS, presented by GreenEDGE) on the podium after winning the first stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica GreenEdge-AIS) won the opening stage of the three-day Tour of Chongming Island in a fast, field sprint finale. The Australian outkicked compatriot Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) in a finishing sprint marred by a crash in sight of the finish.

With bonuses picked up throughout the stage, Hoskins leads general classification by seven seconds over Baccaille while Gilmore holds third overall at nine seconds.

Hoskins was prominent in the two intermediate sprints in the 73.4km stage, winning the first and taking second in the next sprint.

"The intermediate sprints offered points and time bonuses," said Hoskins on her team website. "Just as importantly, they gave me a chance to see who was sprinting and get some idea as to where I was for the finish. I was a bit rusty at the start. The intermediate sprints reminded my body what quick speed feels like. They were the dress rehearsal for the finish."

After several attacks were neutralised, the peloton's various lead-out trains prepared for the finale.

"The girls positioned me out of the wind," explained Hoskins. "They protected me extremely well. Two kilometers out, they pushed it to front. Judith [Arndt] took the final left-hand turn and then handed things over to Jessie [MacLean]. Judith had taken us to the bottom of a small bridge, and Jessie took us over the bridge.

"Jessie gave a final push on the bridge, and then a MCipollini Giambenini attacked," Hoskins continued. "I sat on her wheel for about 250 meters before stepping out of her draft with 150 meters to go. Once I was out front, I was able to hold on for the win."

The Tour of Chongming Island continues with stage 2 on Thursday in Chongxi, the longest stage at 118.4km.

Full Results 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 1:49:36 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 6 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 9 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 10 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 11 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 12 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 14 Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea 15 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 16 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 17 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 18 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team 19 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 20 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 21 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 22 Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan 23 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 24 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 25 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 26 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 27 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 28 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 29 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 30 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 31 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 33 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 34 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 36 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 37 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 38 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 39 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 40 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 41 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 42 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 43 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 44 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 45 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 46 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 47 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 48 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 49 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo 50 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 51 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 52 Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea 53 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 54 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 55 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 56 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 57 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 58 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 59 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon 60 Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea 61 Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria 62 Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria 63 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon 64 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand 65 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 66 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 67 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon 68 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 69 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 70 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 71 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 72 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 73 Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan 74 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 75 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 76 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 77 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 78 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 79 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 80 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 0:00:47 81 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 82 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 83 Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 84 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria 0:00:51 85 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 86 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 87 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:58 88 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 89 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team 90 Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand 91 Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling DNS Xiao Fei Wang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Points 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 14 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 12 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 10 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 8 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 6 6 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 9 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 2 10 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 5 pts 2 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 1

Sprint 2 1 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 5 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 3 3 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 MCipollini Giambenini 5:28:48 2 Faren Honda Team 3 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 5 Thailand 6 RusVelo 7 Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 8 Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 9 Korea 10 Hong Kong, China 11 Abus Nutrixxion 12 Kazakhstan 13 Orica GreenEdge-AIS 14 Team Specialized - lululemon 15 Axman Team Taiwan 16 Austria 17 Forno d'Asolo Colavita

General classification after stage 1 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 1:49:21 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:07 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:09 4 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:00:15 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 7 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 9 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 10 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 11 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 12 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 14 Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea 15 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 16 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 17 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 18 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Faren Honda Team 19 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 20 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 21 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 22 Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan 23 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 24 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 25 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 26 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 27 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 28 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 29 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 30 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 31 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 33 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 34 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 36 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 37 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 38 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 39 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 40 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 41 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 42 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 43 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 44 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 45 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 46 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 47 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 48 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 49 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo 50 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 51 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 52 Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea 53 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 54 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 55 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 56 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 57 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 58 Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea 59 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 60 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon 61 Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria 62 Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria 63 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon 64 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand 65 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 66 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 67 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon 68 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 69 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 70 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 71 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 72 Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan 73 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 74 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 75 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 76 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 77 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 78 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 79 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 80 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 81 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 82 Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 83 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 84 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 85 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 86 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team 87 Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand 88 Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 89 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 0:01:02 90 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria 0:01:06 91 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:13

Points classification 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 22 pts 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 16 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 12 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 8 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 6 6 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 4 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 9 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 3 10 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 2 11 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 1

Asian riders classification 1 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 1:49:36 2 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 4 Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea 5 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 6 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 7 Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 9 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 10 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 11 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 12 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 13 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 14 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 18 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 19 Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea 20 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 21 Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea 22 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand 23 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 24 Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan 25 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 26 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 27 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 28 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 29 Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand 30 Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling