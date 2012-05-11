Image 1 of 29 Leader before stage 3, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 29 The GreenEdge - AIS women stretch the bunch by moving en-masse to the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 29 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge - AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) ride for overall victory. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 29 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge - AIS) took overall victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 29 Alexis Rhodes congratulates Melissa Hoskins after the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 29 Amanda Spratt arrives to congratulate Hoskins after the stage and overall victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 29 The team and staff in Chingji, (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 29 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) celebrates her victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 29 Best Asian rider was Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 29 Stage podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 29 The general classification podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 29 Celebrations on the general classification podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 29 The team competition was won by MCipollini Giambenini (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 29 Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) leans into a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 29 MCipollini Giambenini and GreenEdge - AIS at the front, 300 metres from an intermediate sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 29 The AA Drink team move forwards in the fast bunch, ready for the intermediate sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 29 The start area in downtown Chenjia (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 29 The race rolls out for the final stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 29 There are wonderful tree lined streets in the centre of the town in Chingji (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 29 The peloton used the width of the road in the first lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 29 Passing a modern building in Chingji (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 29 Lisa Pleyer (Austria) corners, the turns were wide and sweeping on this city circuit course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 29 Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) leads the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 29 The main teams marked each other throughout the stage, (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 29 Recovered after yesterday's crash, Giuseppina Grassi (Faren) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 29 Lisa Brennauer (Specialized - lululemon) managed a short-lived solo break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 29 Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) works to close the gap to Brennauer (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 29 Australian Champion, Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge - AIS) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 29 The team competition was won by MCipollini Giambenini (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Melissa Hoskins added a second stage win to her tally from the three day Tour of Chongming Island, and with it, she took the overall victory.

"We went into the day only three seconds down on the race lead," said Sports Director Dave McPartland. "We had a plan to go hard, early, for the three intermediate sprints. We didn't want to leave things until the final sprint even though it had the most bonus seconds. If we had gone for the intermediate sprints, the overnight leader [Monia Baccaille of MCipollini Giambenini] would have increased her lead."

The intermediate sprints offered up 3-2-1 seconds for 1st-2nd-3rd place. Following the plan outlined pre-race, GreenEdge-AIS raced aggressively early and lined up their sprint train for the first intermediate sprint. Hoskins took top honors with Baccaille sprinting to second.

"The first intermediate sprint brought us back one second on Baccaile," explained McPartland. "Mel was now two seconds outside the race lead."

GreenEdge-AIS gave a repeat performance for the second intermediate sprint, and Hoskins once again delivered.

"We had nearly the whole team bring Mel to the intermediate sprint line," noted McPartland. "I could tell they were feeling good. Mel won the second intermediate sprint, and Baccaile was second again. This gave us back one more second, and Mel was now only one second from the race lead."

Although the team had originally planned to contest the third intermediate sprint, the plan changed on the road.

"This is what impressed me," explained McPartland. "They worked out on their own that there really wasn't any point in going for the third sprint. I had worked this out in the car, too, but without radios I couldn't communicate it to them. I was happy when they dropped back and shared the same conclusion I had realized. It wasn't worth it to put the whole team on the front for the last intermediate sprint. If Mel won and Baccaile was second again, Mel would still need to win the stage to take the overall."

Having decided to sit out the third sprint, GreenEdge-AIS watched MCipollini Giambenini put their entire team on the sprint for Baccaille.

"Mel looked after herself on the final intermediate sprint," McPartland said. "She followed the leader and ran third in the sprint. This gave Baccaille two seconds over Hoskins in the sprint and three on the general classification. Basically, we headed into the final in the same position that we had been at the start of the day except that Baccaille's team had spent 100% of their energy on the third sprint while we held back."

GreenEdge-AIS controlled the closing kilometers to perfection.

"The whole team was fresh after having sat out the third sprint," noted McPartland. "They lined it up and took control ten kilometers from the finish. They delivered Mel perfectly to the line. She won the stage, and with the bonus seconds available at the line, she won the Tour by one second. She had to win the stage to win the race, and she did it. It was an awesome team effort and great sprinting by Mel, as well."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 1:58:21 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 3 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 4 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 6 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 7 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 8 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 10 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 11 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 13 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 14 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 15 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:04 16 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 17 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:06 18 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 19 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 21 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand 22 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 23 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 24 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 25 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 26 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 28 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 29 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 30 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 31 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 32 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 33 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 34 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 35 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 36 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 37 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 38 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 39 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 40 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 41 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 42 Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea 43 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 44 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 45 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 46 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 47 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 48 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon 49 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 50 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 51 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon 52 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 53 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 54 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon 55 Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea 56 Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria 57 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 58 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 59 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 60 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 61 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 62 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 63 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 64 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 65 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 66 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 67 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 68 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo 69 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 70 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria 71 Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand 72 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team 73 Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan 74 Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 0:00:17 75 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 76 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 77 Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria 78 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 79 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:22 80 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 81 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 0:00:25 82 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 83 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:17 84 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS DNF Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team DNF Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNS Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team DNS Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo DNS Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 6:44:49 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:01 3 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:00:26 4 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:30 6 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 0:00:36 7 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 8 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 10 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 11 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 12 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 14 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon 16 Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:40 17 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 18 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:42 19 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 20 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 21 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 22 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 23 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 24 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 25 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 26 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 27 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 28 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo 29 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 30 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon 31 Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 32 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 33 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 34 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 35 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 36 Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea 37 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 38 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 39 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 40 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 41 Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 42 Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 43 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 44 Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria 45 Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand 46 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 47 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 48 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 49 Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea 50 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 51 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 52 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon 53 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon 54 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 55 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 56 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 57 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 58 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo 59 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 60 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 61 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 62 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 63 Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand 64 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:58 65 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 66 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:01 67 Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand 0:01:46 68 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 69 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 70 Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan 71 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion 0:01:48 72 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:01:51 73 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:53 74 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:08 75 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:02:19 76 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 77 Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria 78 Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita 0:02:47 79 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS 0:02:51 80 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria 0:02:59 81 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team 0:03:02 82 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon 0:03:04 83 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:03:16 84 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 0:03:50