Hoskins wins final stage to secure overall victory
Nail-biting win in China for young Australian
Melissa Hoskins added a second stage win to her tally from the three day Tour of Chongming Island, and with it, she took the overall victory.
"We went into the day only three seconds down on the race lead," said Sports Director Dave McPartland. "We had a plan to go hard, early, for the three intermediate sprints. We didn't want to leave things until the final sprint even though it had the most bonus seconds. If we had gone for the intermediate sprints, the overnight leader [Monia Baccaille of MCipollini Giambenini] would have increased her lead."
The intermediate sprints offered up 3-2-1 seconds for 1st-2nd-3rd place. Following the plan outlined pre-race, GreenEdge-AIS raced aggressively early and lined up their sprint train for the first intermediate sprint. Hoskins took top honors with Baccaille sprinting to second.
"The first intermediate sprint brought us back one second on Baccaile," explained McPartland. "Mel was now two seconds outside the race lead."
GreenEdge-AIS gave a repeat performance for the second intermediate sprint, and Hoskins once again delivered.
"We had nearly the whole team bring Mel to the intermediate sprint line," noted McPartland. "I could tell they were feeling good. Mel won the second intermediate sprint, and Baccaile was second again. This gave us back one more second, and Mel was now only one second from the race lead."
Although the team had originally planned to contest the third intermediate sprint, the plan changed on the road.
"This is what impressed me," explained McPartland. "They worked out on their own that there really wasn't any point in going for the third sprint. I had worked this out in the car, too, but without radios I couldn't communicate it to them. I was happy when they dropped back and shared the same conclusion I had realized. It wasn't worth it to put the whole team on the front for the last intermediate sprint. If Mel won and Baccaile was second again, Mel would still need to win the stage to take the overall."
Having decided to sit out the third sprint, GreenEdge-AIS watched MCipollini Giambenini put their entire team on the sprint for Baccaille.
"Mel looked after herself on the final intermediate sprint," McPartland said. "She followed the leader and ran third in the sprint. This gave Baccaille two seconds over Hoskins in the sprint and three on the general classification. Basically, we headed into the final in the same position that we had been at the start of the day except that Baccaille's team had spent 100% of their energy on the third sprint while we held back."
GreenEdge-AIS controlled the closing kilometers to perfection.
"The whole team was fresh after having sat out the third sprint," noted McPartland. "They lined it up and took control ten kilometers from the finish. They delivered Mel perfectly to the line. She won the stage, and with the bonus seconds available at the line, she won the Tour by one second. She had to win the stage to win the race, and she did it. It was an awesome team effort and great sprinting by Mel, as well."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|1:58:21
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|6
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|7
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|8
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|10
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|11
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|13
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|14
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|15
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|16
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|17
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:06
|18
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|19
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|21
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
|22
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|25
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|26
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|28
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|29
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|30
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|31
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|32
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|33
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|35
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|36
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|37
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|38
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|39
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|40
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|41
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|42
|Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
|43
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|44
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|45
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|46
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|47
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|48
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|49
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|50
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|51
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|52
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|53
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|54
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
|55
|Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
|56
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|57
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|58
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|59
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|60
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|61
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|62
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|63
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|64
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|65
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|66
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|67
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|68
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|71
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
|72
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|73
|Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|74
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|0:00:17
|75
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|76
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|77
|Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
|78
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|79
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:22
|80
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|81
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:00:25
|82
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|83
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:01:17
|84
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|DNF
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNS
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|DNS
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|DNS
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|6:44:49
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:01
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:36
|7
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|8
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|10
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|11
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|14
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|16
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|17
|Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|18
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|20
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|21
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|22
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|23
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|24
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|26
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|27
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|30
|Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
|31
|Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|32
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|33
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|34
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|35
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|36
|Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|38
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|39
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|40
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|41
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|42
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|43
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|44
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
|45
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
|46
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|47
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|48
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|49
|Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
|50
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|51
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|52
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|53
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
|54
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|55
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|56
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|57
|Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|58
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|60
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|61
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|62
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|63
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
|64
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:58
|65
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|66
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|67
|Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
|0:01:46
|68
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|69
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|70
|Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|71
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:01:48
|72
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|73
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:01:53
|74
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:08
|75
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|76
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|77
|Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
|78
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|0:02:47
|79
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|0:02:51
|80
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|0:02:59
|81
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|0:03:02
|82
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
|0:03:04
|83
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:03:16
|84
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|0:03:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|61
|pts
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|59
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|24
|5
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
|12
|7
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
|9
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
|8
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|7
|10
|Jutatip MANEEPHAN
|6
