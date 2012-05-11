Trending

Hoskins wins final stage to secure overall victory

Nail-biting win in China for young Australian

Image 1 of 29

Leader before stage 3, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 29

The GreenEdge - AIS women stretch the bunch by moving en-masse to the front

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 29

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge - AIS) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) ride for overall victory.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 29

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge - AIS) took overall victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 29

Alexis Rhodes congratulates Melissa Hoskins after the stage

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 29

Amanda Spratt arrives to congratulate Hoskins after the stage and overall victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 29

The team and staff in Chingji,

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 29

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) celebrates her victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 29

Best Asian rider was Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 29

Stage podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 29

The general classification podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 29

Celebrations on the general classification podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 29

The team competition was won by MCipollini Giambenini

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 29

Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) leans into a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 29

MCipollini Giambenini and GreenEdge - AIS at the front, 300 metres from an intermediate sprint

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 29

The AA Drink team move forwards in the fast bunch, ready for the intermediate sprint

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 29

The start area in downtown Chenjia

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 29

The race rolls out for the final stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 29

There are wonderful tree lined streets in the centre of the town in Chingji

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 29

The peloton used the width of the road in the first lap

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 29

Passing a modern building in Chingji

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 29

Lisa Pleyer (Austria) corners, the turns were wide and sweeping on this city circuit course

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 29

Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) leads the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 29

The main teams marked each other throughout the stage,

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 29

Recovered after yesterday's crash, Giuseppina Grassi (Faren)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 29

Lisa Brennauer (Specialized - lululemon) managed a short-lived solo break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 29

Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) works to close the gap to Brennauer

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 29

Australian Champion, Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge - AIS) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 29

The team competition was won by MCipollini Giambenini

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Melissa Hoskins added a second stage win to her tally from the three day Tour of Chongming Island, and with it, she took the overall victory.

"We went into the day only three seconds down on the race lead," said Sports Director Dave McPartland. "We had a plan to go hard, early, for the three intermediate sprints. We didn't want to leave things until the final sprint even though it had the most bonus seconds. If we had gone for the intermediate sprints, the overnight leader [Monia Baccaille of MCipollini Giambenini] would have increased her lead."

The intermediate sprints offered up 3-2-1 seconds for 1st-2nd-3rd place. Following the plan outlined pre-race, GreenEdge-AIS raced aggressively early and lined up their sprint train for the first intermediate sprint. Hoskins took top honors with Baccaille sprinting to second.

"The first intermediate sprint brought us back one second on Baccaile," explained McPartland. "Mel was now two seconds outside the race lead."

GreenEdge-AIS gave a repeat performance for the second intermediate sprint, and Hoskins once again delivered.

"We had nearly the whole team bring Mel to the intermediate sprint line," noted McPartland. "I could tell they were feeling good. Mel won the second intermediate sprint, and Baccaile was second again. This gave us back one more second, and Mel was now only one second from the race lead."

Although the team had originally planned to contest the third intermediate sprint, the plan changed on the road.

"This is what impressed me," explained McPartland. "They worked out on their own that there really wasn't any point in going for the third sprint. I had worked this out in the car, too, but without radios I couldn't communicate it to them. I was happy when they dropped back and shared the same conclusion I had realized. It wasn't worth it to put the whole team on the front for the last intermediate sprint. If Mel won and Baccaile was second again, Mel would still need to win the stage to take the overall."

Having decided to sit out the third sprint, GreenEdge-AIS watched MCipollini Giambenini put their entire team on the sprint for Baccaille.

"Mel looked after herself on the final intermediate sprint," McPartland said. "She followed the leader and ran third in the sprint. This gave Baccaille two seconds over Hoskins in the sprint and three on the general classification. Basically, we headed into the final in the same position that we had been at the start of the day except that Baccaille's team had spent 100% of their energy on the third sprint while we held back."

GreenEdge-AIS controlled the closing kilometers to perfection.

"The whole team was fresh after having sat out the third sprint," noted McPartland. "They lined it up and took control ten kilometers from the finish. They delivered Mel perfectly to the line. She won the stage, and with the bonus seconds available at the line, she won the Tour by one second. She had to win the stage to win the race, and she did it. It was an awesome team effort and great sprinting by Mel, as well."

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS1:58:21
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
4Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
6Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
7Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
8Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
9Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
11Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
13Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
14Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
15Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:04
16Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
17Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:00:06
18Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
19Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
21Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand
22Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
25Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
26Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
28Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
29Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
30Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
31Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
32Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
33Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
34Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
35Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
36Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
37Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
38Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
39Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
40Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
41Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
42Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
43Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
44Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
45Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
46Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
47Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
48Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon
49Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
50Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
51Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
52Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
54Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
55Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
56Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
57Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
58Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
59Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
60Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
61Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
62Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
63Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
64Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
65Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
66Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
67Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
68Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo
69Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
70Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
71Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
72Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team
73Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
74Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita0:00:17
75Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
76Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
77Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
78Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
79Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:00:22
80Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
81Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:25
82Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
83Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:01:17
84Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
DNFLise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
DNFValentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNSSarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
DNSEvgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
DNSGu Sung Eun (Kor) Korea

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS6:44:49
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:01
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:00:26
4Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:27
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:00:30
6Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand0:00:36
7Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
8Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
9Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
10Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
11Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
12Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
14Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon
16Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:40
17Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
18Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:42
19Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
20Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
21Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
22Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
23Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
24Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
26Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
27Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
29Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
30Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized - lululemon
31Lang Meng (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
32Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
33Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
34Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
35Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
36Sun Ae Choi (Kor) Korea
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
38Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
39Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
40Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
41Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica GreenEdge-AIS
42Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
43Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
44Martina Ritter (Aut) Austria
45Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha) Thailand
46Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
47Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
48Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
49Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
50Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
51Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
52Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon
53Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - lululemon
54Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
55Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
56Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
57Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
58Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) RusVelo
59Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
60Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
61Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
62Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
63Jariya Chumluae (Tha) Thailand
64Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:00:58
65Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
66Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:01
67Supaksorn Nuntana (Tha) Thailand0:01:46
68Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
69Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
70Aliya Kargaliyeva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
71Rachel Neylan (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:01:48
72Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:01:51
73Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:01:53
74Verena Absalyamova (Rus) RusVelo0:02:08
75Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:02:19
76Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team
77Claudia Schlager (Aut) Austria
78Federica Primavera (Ita) Forno d'Asolo Colavita0:02:47
79Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS0:02:51
80Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria0:02:59
81Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Faren Honda Team0:03:02
82Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - lululemon0:03:04
83Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:03:16
84Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team0:03:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS61pts
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini59
3Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team25
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team24
5Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team18
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - lululemon12
7Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge-AIS9
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - lululemon8
9Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo7
10Jutatip MANEEPHAN6

