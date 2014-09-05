Tour of Britain: Stage three preview
Tour of Britain
Stage 3 : Newtown - The Tumble
Location: Newtown to The Tumble
Distance: 179km
The third stage is bookended by climbs. The first follows the neutralised section in Newtown; the final climb comes at the end, when the riders will tackle The Tumble on the outskirts of Abergavenny. That final 6km climb has an elevation of 432m and will represent the first ever Welsh summit finish at the Tour Of Britain. In between the riders will sweep through some of the Tour’s most beautiful countryside in the Borders, passing through Knighton and Boughrood and negotiating rolling hill after rolling hill. It’s the second time that Newtown has hosted a stage start in the modern Tour of Britain, having done so in 2010.
Best place to watch
There’s a lot of beautiful scenery on offer here but the atmosphere on The Tumble will ensure maximum excitement and will also offer a prolonged close up view of the riders.
