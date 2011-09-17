Bagdonas wins in Sandringham
Boom retains the lead before decisive time trial in London
The weather for stage seven of the Tour of Britain was more undecided than a room full of politicians, but the general classification remained the same with Lars Boom (Rabobank) holding his lead of 28 seconds. The story of the day, however, was the six-man break that went up the road 3.5 miles after leaving the start in Bury St Edmunds and stayed clear on the longest and flattest stage of this year’s race to the finish in the grounds of Sandringham, well clear of the bunch.
The sextet, which is the only successful breakaway of this year’s race, consisted of Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly), Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing), Mathieu Claude (Team Europcar), Stijn Enrick (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) and Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport-Specialized).
The 124-mile journey ended with Bagdonas winning the four-up sprint (Sybrandy and Handley got dropped on the run-in) to secure not only the biggest win of his career but also to become the first Lithuanian to win a stage of Tour of Britain. Bagdonas was being encouraged along the way from the team car by none other than Sean Kelly who was making a brief appearance at the race.
Talking in the grounds of The Sandringham Estate, the country retreat of The Queen, 25-year-old Bagdonas said, "I am very happy today. I win a big race and my team did really well today. It is very important for me to win today and for the people at home in Lithuania. The support today was very good and I am very happy. Tomorrow I will be going for the time trial. Today I had good legs so I will go for it tomorrow."
The honour of being the first Briton riding for a domestic team to win a stage of the reborn national tour was nearly taken by Ian Wilkinson of Endura Racing who finished second. The 32-year-old former builder from Barnoldswick in Lancashire said afterwards, "I saw the gantry but misjudged it and went too soon. I eased up into the headwind and they fought back. I came back at them but it was too late. It’s great to win the combativity prize though."
The straight-talking Lancastrian laughed, "What can I say, I messed it up. A bit more practice and I’ll come back and win next year."
The sprint for seventh place was won by Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) who led the bunch in 1:23 down on the breakaway. Asked if he let the bunch go clear or whether he wanted a sprint finish the race leader Boom said, "At one point HTC started chasing and we tried to help them a bit but my guys were already tired so they stopped, so HTC chased until 30km to go and then they stopped and my guys took over again. But for me it was alright that the break stayed away."
Asked if the overall victory was in the bag, Boom replied: "No, not yet, but I’m confident for the time trial and the crit, so we’ll be alright."
The race concludes on Sunday with a 5.6-mile time trial in the morning and a 55-mile crit in the afternoon, both held on a circuit running along the embankment and round Whitehall in London.
The time trial is unlikely to bother Boom, given that he has already won time trials in the Tour of Qatar and the Criterium du Dauphine this year.
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4:33:17
|2
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:04
|6
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:11
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:23
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|12
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|15
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|16
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|18
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|26
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|27
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|28
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|29
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|30
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|32
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|34
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|38
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|40
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|41
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|42
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|44
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|45
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|46
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|47
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|49
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|53
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:31
|54
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:33
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|61
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|66
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:38
|67
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|70
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|73
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|74
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|77
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|78
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|79
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:13
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|81
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|82
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|83
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|pts
|2
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|3
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|4
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|5
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|11
|6
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|5
|12
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|15
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|4
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|4
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|4
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|pts
|2
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|4
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|pts
|2
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|4
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|13:42:37
|2
|Endura Racing
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Team Raleigh
|0:00:04
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|6
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:00:11
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:23
|8
|Motorpoint
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Team NetApp
|12
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:48
|15
|Rabobank
|0:02:09
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24:47:58
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:28
|3
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:29
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:50
|10
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:52
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:16
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:11
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|18
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:16
|19
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:25
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:26
|23
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:04:28
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:31
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:02
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:50
|27
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:12
|28
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:23
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:08:27
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:08:31
|31
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:08:37
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:16
|35
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:31
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:09:55
|37
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:10:01
|38
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|39
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:10:12
|40
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:10:19
|41
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:10:21
|42
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:10:34
|43
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:10:37
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:58
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:08
|47
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:19
|48
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:12:00
|49
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:49
|50
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:54
|51
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:13:04
|52
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:05
|53
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:13:23
|54
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:13:24
|55
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:14:04
|57
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:16
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:39
|59
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:43
|60
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:52
|61
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|62
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:15:06
|63
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:15:14
|64
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:15:22
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:24
|66
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:15:25
|67
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:32
|68
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:15:53
|69
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:15:58
|70
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|71
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:00
|72
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:16:18
|73
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:17:11
|74
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:19
|75
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:34
|76
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:19:20
|77
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:19:30
|78
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:59
|79
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:47
|80
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:28:22
|81
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:31
|82
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:18
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|49
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|4
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|29
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|23
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|22
|12
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|13
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|17
|14
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|19
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|13
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|13
|22
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|24
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|25
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|11
|26
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|27
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|28
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|9
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|31
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|33
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|34
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|6
|35
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|36
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|5
|37
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|4
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|40
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|42
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|2
|44
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|45
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-5
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|3
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|6
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|12
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|13
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|5
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|4
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|20
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|25
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|27
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|28
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|29
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|30
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|31
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|71
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|48
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|20
|6
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|17
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|16
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|13
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|8
|19
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|22
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|24
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|25
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|5
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|5
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|29
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|31
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|36
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|37
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|38
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|39
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|3
|40
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2
|41
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2
|44
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|47
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|48
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|1
|49
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:13
|3
|Rabobank
|0:03:00
|4
|Team NetApp
|0:05:54
|5
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:05:56
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|0:08:46
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:10:12
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:05
|9
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:13:45
|10
|Endura Racing
|0:14:20
|11
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:15:36
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:39
|13
|Motorpoint
|0:18:42
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:21:32
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:24:57
