Image 1 of 16

Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) celebrates the biggest win of his career

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 16

Tour of Britain leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) tosses the bouquet into the crowd.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 16

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the sprint for seventh place.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 16

HTC-Highroad and Rabobank chase in vain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 16

Eventual winner Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) leads the break.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 16

The tail end of the bunch heads towards Helmingham Hall.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 16

The bunch heads towards Helmingham Hall.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 16

Lars Boom leads through the gates of Helmingham Hall.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 16

The yellow jersey leads out from Bury St Edmunds.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 16

The jersey holders are presented to the crowd at Bury St Edmunds.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 16

Alex Dowsett wheels his bike to sign on.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 16

Brits together at the start; Mark Cavendish of HTC-Highroad plus Geraint Thomas, Alex Dowsett and Ben Swift of Sky.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 16

Lars Boom reads the paper with other jersey holders at the start.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 16

Lars Boom puts on his poker face at the start in Bury St Edmunds.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 16

Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post - Sean Kelly) becomes the first Lithuanian winner of a Tour of Britain stage.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 16

Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The weather for stage seven of the Tour of Britain was more undecided than a room full of politicians, but the general classification remained the same with Lars Boom (Rabobank) holding his lead of 28 seconds. The story of the day, however, was the six-man break that went up the road 3.5 miles after leaving the start in Bury St Edmunds and stayed clear on the longest and flattest stage of this year’s race to the finish in the grounds of Sandringham, well clear of the bunch.

The sextet, which is the only successful breakaway of this year’s race, consisted of Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly), Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing), Mathieu Claude (Team Europcar), Stijn Enrick (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) and Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport-Specialized).

The 124-mile journey ended with Bagdonas winning the four-up sprint (Sybrandy and Handley got dropped on the run-in) to secure not only the biggest win of his career but also to become the first Lithuanian to win a stage of Tour of Britain. Bagdonas was being encouraged along the way from the team car by none other than Sean Kelly who was making a brief appearance at the race.

Talking in the grounds of The Sandringham Estate, the country retreat of The Queen, 25-year-old Bagdonas said, "I am very happy today. I win a big race and my team did really well today. It is very important for me to win today and for the people at home in Lithuania. The support today was very good and I am very happy. Tomorrow I will be going for the time trial. Today I had good legs so I will go for it tomorrow."

The honour of being the first Briton riding for a domestic team to win a stage of the reborn national tour was nearly taken by Ian Wilkinson of Endura Racing who finished second. The 32-year-old former builder from Barnoldswick in Lancashire said afterwards, "I saw the gantry but misjudged it and went too soon. I eased up into the headwind and they fought back. I came back at them but it was too late. It’s great to win the combativity prize though."

The straight-talking Lancastrian laughed, "What can I say, I messed it up. A bit more practice and I’ll come back and win next year."

The sprint for seventh place was won by Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) who led the bunch in 1:23 down on the breakaway. Asked if he let the bunch go clear or whether he wanted a sprint finish the race leader Boom said, "At one point HTC started chasing and we tried to help them a bit but my guys were already tired so they stopped, so HTC chased until 30km to go and then they stopped and my guys took over again. But for me it was alright that the break stayed away."

Asked if the overall victory was in the bag, Boom replied: "No, not yet, but I’m confident for the time trial and the crit, so we’ll be alright."

The race concludes on Sunday with a 5.6-mile time trial in the morning and a 55-mile crit in the afternoon, both held on a circuit running along the embankment and round Whitehall in London.

The time trial is unlikely to bother Boom, given that he has already won time trials in the Tour of Qatar and the Criterium du Dauphine this year.

Full Results
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly4:33:17
2Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
3Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
4Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:04
6Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:11
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:23
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
12Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
13Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
15Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
16Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
18Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
26Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
27Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
28Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
29Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
30Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
32Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
34Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
38Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
40Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
41Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
42Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
44Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
45Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
46Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
47Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
48Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
49Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
53Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:31
54Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:33
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
59Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
60William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
61Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
62Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
66Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:38
67Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:45
70Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
72Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
73Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
74Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
75Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:51
77Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
78Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:58
79Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:13
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:26
81Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
82Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:10
83Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp

Points
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly15pts
2Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing14
3Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar13
4Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
5Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh11
6Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad9
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek7
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint5
12Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek4
13Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
14Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing2
15Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Sprint 1 - Ipswich, 44.3km
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh3
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
4Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 2 - Diss, 89.8km
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh2
4Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1

Sprint 3 - Wymondham, 116.8km
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
4Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Lavenham Hill (Cat. 3) 12.2km
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly4pts
2Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing3
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
4Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Christchurch Park (Cat. 3) 46.9km
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4pts
2Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountain 3 - Framsden (Cat. 3) 63.1km
1Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh4pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Most aggressive rider
1Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing

Teams
1An Post - Sean Kelly13:42:37
2Endura Racing
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Team Raleigh0:00:04
5Team Europcar0:00:10
6Sigma Sport-Specialized0:00:11
7Leopard Trek0:01:23
8Motorpoint
9Sky Procycling
10Team Garmin - Cervelo
11Team NetApp
12Rapha Condor - Sharp
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:33
14HTC-Highroad0:01:48
15Rabobank0:02:09

General classification after stage 7
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team24:47:58
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:28
3Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:29
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:31
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:32
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
9Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:50
10Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:52
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:16
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:51
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:02:11
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:14
18Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:16
19Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:25
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:36
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:35
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:26
23Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:04:28
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:04:31
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:02
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:50
27Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:12
28Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:23
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:08:27
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:08:31
31Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
32Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:08:37
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:16
35Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:31
36Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:09:55
37Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:10:01
38Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
39Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:10:12
40Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:10:19
41Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:10:21
42Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:10:34
43Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:10:37
44Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:58
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:08
47Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:11:19
48Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:12:00
49Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:49
50Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:54
51Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh0:13:04
52Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:05
53Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:13:23
54Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:13:24
55Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:36
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:14:04
57Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:16
58Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:39
59Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:43
60Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:52
61Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
62Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:15:06
63Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:15:14
64Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:15:22
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:15:24
66Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:15:25
67Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:32
68William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:15:53
69James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint0:15:58
70Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
71Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:00
72Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:16:18
73James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:17:11
74Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:17:19
75Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:34
76Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:19:20
77Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:19:30
78Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:59
79Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:47
80Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:28:22
81Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:31
82Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:56
83Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:18

Points classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad49
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling47
4Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad29
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling26
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp25
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly25
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek23
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling23
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp22
12Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing20
13Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing17
14Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly15
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling15
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
19Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar14
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek13
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp13
22Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar13
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
24Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp11
25Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh11
26Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
27Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
28Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp9
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
31Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
32Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
33Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
34Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint6
35Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
36Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint5
37Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek4
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
40Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
41Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
42Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
43Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing2
44Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
45Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-5

Sprint classification
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly36pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly15
3Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
10Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh6
11Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
12Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
13Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
16Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing5
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing4
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
20Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
21Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
22Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
25Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
27Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
28Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1
29Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing1
30Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1
31Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp71pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized48
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling30
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek28
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing20
6Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly19
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp17
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp16
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling13
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
13Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly9
16Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly9
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing8
19Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing7
20Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
22Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar6
23Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
24Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
25Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh5
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp5
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
28Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
29Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
31Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
36Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh3
37Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
38Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar3
39Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp3
40Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2
41Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
42Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek2
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
47Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
48Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing1
49Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling
2Leopard Trek0:00:13
3Rabobank0:03:00
4Team NetApp0:05:54
5Rapha Condor - Sharp0:05:56
6HTC-Highroad0:08:46
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:10:12
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:05
9Team Garmin - Cervelo0:13:45
10Endura Racing0:14:20
11Sigma Sport-Specialized0:15:36
12An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:39
13Motorpoint0:18:42
14Team Europcar0:21:32
15Team Raleigh0:24:57

