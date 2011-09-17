Image 1 of 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) celebrates the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 16 Tour of Britain leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) tosses the bouquet into the crowd. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 16 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the sprint for seventh place. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 16 HTC-Highroad and Rabobank chase in vain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 16 Eventual winner Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) leads the break. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 16 The tail end of the bunch heads towards Helmingham Hall. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 16 The bunch heads towards Helmingham Hall. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 16 Lars Boom leads through the gates of Helmingham Hall. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 16 The yellow jersey leads out from Bury St Edmunds. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 16 The jersey holders are presented to the crowd at Bury St Edmunds. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 16 Alex Dowsett wheels his bike to sign on. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 16 Brits together at the start; Mark Cavendish of HTC-Highroad plus Geraint Thomas, Alex Dowsett and Ben Swift of Sky. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 16 Lars Boom reads the paper with other jersey holders at the start. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 16 Lars Boom puts on his poker face at the start in Bury St Edmunds. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post - Sean Kelly) becomes the first Lithuanian winner of a Tour of Britain stage. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) wins the sprint (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The weather for stage seven of the Tour of Britain was more undecided than a room full of politicians, but the general classification remained the same with Lars Boom (Rabobank) holding his lead of 28 seconds. The story of the day, however, was the six-man break that went up the road 3.5 miles after leaving the start in Bury St Edmunds and stayed clear on the longest and flattest stage of this year’s race to the finish in the grounds of Sandringham, well clear of the bunch.

The sextet, which is the only successful breakaway of this year’s race, consisted of Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly), Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing), Mathieu Claude (Team Europcar), Stijn Enrick (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) and Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma Sport-Specialized).

The 124-mile journey ended with Bagdonas winning the four-up sprint (Sybrandy and Handley got dropped on the run-in) to secure not only the biggest win of his career but also to become the first Lithuanian to win a stage of Tour of Britain. Bagdonas was being encouraged along the way from the team car by none other than Sean Kelly who was making a brief appearance at the race.

Talking in the grounds of The Sandringham Estate, the country retreat of The Queen, 25-year-old Bagdonas said, "I am very happy today. I win a big race and my team did really well today. It is very important for me to win today and for the people at home in Lithuania. The support today was very good and I am very happy. Tomorrow I will be going for the time trial. Today I had good legs so I will go for it tomorrow."

The honour of being the first Briton riding for a domestic team to win a stage of the reborn national tour was nearly taken by Ian Wilkinson of Endura Racing who finished second. The 32-year-old former builder from Barnoldswick in Lancashire said afterwards, "I saw the gantry but misjudged it and went too soon. I eased up into the headwind and they fought back. I came back at them but it was too late. It’s great to win the combativity prize though."

The straight-talking Lancastrian laughed, "What can I say, I messed it up. A bit more practice and I’ll come back and win next year."

The sprint for seventh place was won by Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) who led the bunch in 1:23 down on the breakaway. Asked if he let the bunch go clear or whether he wanted a sprint finish the race leader Boom said, "At one point HTC started chasing and we tried to help them a bit but my guys were already tired so they stopped, so HTC chased until 30km to go and then they stopped and my guys took over again. But for me it was alright that the break stayed away."

Asked if the overall victory was in the bag, Boom replied: "No, not yet, but I’m confident for the time trial and the crit, so we’ll be alright."

The race concludes on Sunday with a 5.6-mile time trial in the morning and a 55-mile crit in the afternoon, both held on a circuit running along the embankment and round Whitehall in London.

The time trial is unlikely to bother Boom, given that he has already won time trials in the Tour of Qatar and the Criterium du Dauphine this year.

Full Results 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 4:33:17 2 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 3 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:04 6 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:11 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:23 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 12 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 13 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 15 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 16 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 18 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 26 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 27 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 28 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 29 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 30 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 32 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 34 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 38 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 40 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 41 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 42 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 44 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 45 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 46 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 47 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 49 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 50 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 53 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:31 54 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 56 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:33 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 60 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 61 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 62 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 66 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:38 67 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:45 70 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 72 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 73 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 74 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 76 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:51 77 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 78 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:58 79 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:13 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:26 81 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 82 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:10 83 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp

Points 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 pts 2 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 14 3 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 13 4 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 5 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 11 6 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 9 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 5 12 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 4 13 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 14 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 2 15 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Sprint 1 - Ipswich, 44.3km 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 4 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 2 - Diss, 89.8km 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 4 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 1

Sprint 3 - Wymondham, 116.8km 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 4 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Lavenham Hill (Cat. 3) 12.2km 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 pts 2 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 3 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 4 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Christchurch Park (Cat. 3) 46.9km 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 pts 2 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountain 3 - Framsden (Cat. 3) 63.1km 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 4 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing

Teams 1 An Post - Sean Kelly 13:42:37 2 Endura Racing 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Team Raleigh 0:00:04 5 Team Europcar 0:00:10 6 Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:00:11 7 Leopard Trek 0:01:23 8 Motorpoint 9 Sky Procycling 10 Team Garmin - Cervelo 11 Team NetApp 12 Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:33 14 HTC-Highroad 0:01:48 15 Rabobank 0:02:09

General classification after stage 7 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24:47:58 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:28 3 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:29 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:31 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:50 10 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:52 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:16 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:51 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:11 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:14 18 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:16 19 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:25 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:36 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:35 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:26 23 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:04:28 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:04:31 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:02 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:50 27 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:12 28 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:23 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:08:27 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:08:31 31 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:08:37 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:09:16 35 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:31 36 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:09:55 37 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:10:01 38 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 39 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:10:12 40 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:10:19 41 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:10:21 42 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:10:34 43 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:10:37 44 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:58 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:08 47 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:11:19 48 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:12:00 49 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:49 50 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:54 51 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:13:04 52 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:05 53 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:13:23 54 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:13:24 55 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:36 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:14:04 57 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:16 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:39 59 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:43 60 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:52 61 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 62 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:15:06 63 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:15:14 64 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:15:22 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:15:24 66 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:15:25 67 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:32 68 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:15:53 69 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 0:15:58 70 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 71 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:00 72 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:16:18 73 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:17:11 74 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:17:19 75 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:34 76 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:19:20 77 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:19:30 78 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:59 79 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:47 80 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:28:22 81 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:31 82 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:56 83 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:18

Points classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 49 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 4 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 29 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 25 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 23 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 22 12 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 20 13 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 17 14 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 19 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 13 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 13 22 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 13 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 24 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 11 26 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 27 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 28 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 9 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 31 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 33 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 34 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 6 35 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 36 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 5 37 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 4 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 40 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 41 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 42 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 2 44 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 45 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -5

Sprint classification 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 3 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 10 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 6 11 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 12 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 13 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 16 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 5 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 4 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 20 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 25 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 27 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 28 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1 29 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 1 30 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 31 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 48 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 28 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 20 6 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 17 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 16 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 13 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 8 19 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 7 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 22 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 23 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 24 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 5 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 5 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 29 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 31 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 35 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 36 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 37 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 38 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 3 39 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 3 40 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2 41 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 42 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 2 44 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 47 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 48 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 1 49 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1