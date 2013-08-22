Sohrabi smashes stage 5
Tabriz win all classifications in dominating performance
Stage 5: Kundasang - Kota Kinabalu
More to come
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:14:48
|2
|Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|7
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Corbusier
|0:00:47
|9
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|12
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|13
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|14
|Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|15
|Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|16
|David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|17
|Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|18
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|19
|Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|20
|Caleb Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
|21
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|22
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|23
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|24
|Joshua El Carino (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|25
|Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|26
|Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|27
|Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|28
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|29
|Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|30
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|31
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|32
|Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|33
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|34
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|35
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|36
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Huon-Genesys
|37
|Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|38
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:54
|39
|Ivan ?Hernyavskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|40
|Timur Kazahtsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|41
|Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:01:01
|42
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Team Corbusier
|43
|Mohd Zainal (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces
|0:06:25
|44
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|45
|Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|46
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|47
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|48
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|49
|Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|50
|Mansoor Mohamed (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|51
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|52
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|53
|Mohd Shahrul Amin Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|54
|Jefri Irwan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|55
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|56
|Saiful Anuar Mohd Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|58
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|59
|Nelson Martin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|60
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|61
|Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|62
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|63
|Mohd Huri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|64
|Yevgeniy Yakovlev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|65
|Ivan Sivash (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|66
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|67
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:19:21
|68
|Adnan Taha Sayed Alawi (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|69
|Alawi Sayed Ahmed Khalil (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|70
|Abdul Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|71
|Muhamad Abdullah (Mas) Terengganu
|72
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|73
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|74
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|HD
|Agshin Ismayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|HD
|Hariff Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|HD
|Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|HD
|Syazwi Azhar Hairolrani Muhammad (Bru) CCN Cycling Team
|HD
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|HD
|Shahrin Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|HD
|Ismail Ayoob (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|HD
|Tedi Adrian Saputra (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|HD
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|HD
|Aldi Apriani (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|HD
|Mohd Suhaizan Rayim (Mas) Sabah
|HD
|Niklos Minol (Mas) Sabah
|HD
|Nor Norin (Mas) Terengganu
|HD
|Mohd Fahmi Irfan Mohd Zailani (Mas) Terengganu
|HD
|Mohd Iskandar Fitri Ahmad Sabti (Mas) Terengganu
|HD
|Shahrul Nizam Samsudin Che Shahrul Nizam (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces
|HD
|Mohamad Faris Abd Razak (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|HD
|Azmirul Hafeez Azis (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|HD
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Team Corbusier
|HD
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) - Team Corbusier
|HD
|Salman Ali Abdul Abbas (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|HD
|Mohamad Asmui Ali Awang (Mas) Terengganu
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17:31:09
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:06:28
|4
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:53
|5
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:09:54
|6
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|0:10:04
|7
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:10:39
|8
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Huon-Genesys
|0:11:04
|9
|Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|10
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:13:03
|11
|David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|0:13:51
|12
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|13
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:15
|14
|Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:16:37
|15
|Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:18:38
|16
|Caleb Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
|0:18:41
|17
|Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:19:45
|18
|Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:21:00
|19
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|20
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:21:41
|21
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|0:22:30
|22
|Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:24:15
|23
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:24:59
|24
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:25:15
|25
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:27:13
|26
|Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:29:29
|27
|Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:29:31
|28
|Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|29
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:29:38
|30
|Ivan ?Hernyavskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|31
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:33:18
|32
|Mohd Shahrul Amin Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:33:36
|33
|Mansoor Mohamed (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|0:35:09
|34
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:35:18
|35
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:38:07
|36
|Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:38:32
|37
|Joshua El Carino (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:39:48
|38
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|0:40:29
|39
|Mohd Zainal (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces
|0:40:56
|40
|Timur Kazahtsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:41:08
|41
|Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:41:19
|42
|Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:41:25
|43
|Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|44
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|45
|Yevgeniy Yakovlev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:41:53
|46
|Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:42:35
|47
|Jefri Irwan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:46:06
|48
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:47:03
|49
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|50
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|51
|Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:48:51
|52
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Corbusier
|0:51:00
|53
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:54:57
|54
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:56:04
|55
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|0:56:49
|56
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Team Corbusier
|0:58:06
|57
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:59:32
|58
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:59:59
|59
|Alawi Sayed Ahmed Khalil (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|60
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|1:01:46
|61
|Saiful Anuar Mohd Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:07:31
|62
|Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:07:33
|63
|Nelson Martin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|64
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|65
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|1:11:55
|66
|Mohd Huri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:16:14
|67
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1:20:29
|68
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|1:24:42
|69
|Muhamad Abdullah (Mas) Terengganu
|1:24:59
|70
|Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:25:59
|71
|Ivan Sivash (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1:26:51
|72
|Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:27:31
|73
|Abdul Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:30:23
|74
|Adnan Taha Sayed Alawi (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|1:40:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|3
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Corbusier
|35
|4
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|31
|5
|Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|30
|6
|Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|27
|7
|Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|23
|8
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|9
|Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|13
|11
|Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|13
|12
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|13
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|14
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Caleb Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
|11
|16
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|17
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|6
|18
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|6
|20
|Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|5
|22
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|5
|23
|Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|5
|24
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|4
|25
|Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|26
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|3
|27
|Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|2
|28
|Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|2
|29
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Team Corbusier
|2
|30
|Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|24
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|4
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|10
|7
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|8
|Samuel Davis (Aus) Huon-Genesys
|7
|9
|Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|4
|10
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|4
|12
|Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|4
|13
|Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|2
|15
|Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|16
|Tedi Adrian Saputra (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|2
|17
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|18
|Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|1
|19
|Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17:31:09
|2
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:53
|4
|Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|5
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:13:03
|6
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|7
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:14:15
|8
|Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:16:37
|9
|Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:18:38
|10
|Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:19:45
|11
|Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:21:00
|12
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|13
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:21:41
|14
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|0:22:30
|15
|Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:24:15
|16
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:24:59
|17
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:25:15
|18
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:27:13
|19
|Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:29:29
|20
|Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|0:29:31
|21
|Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|22
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:29:38
|23
|Ivan ?Hernyavskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|24
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:33:18
|25
|Mohd Shahrul Amin Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:33:36
|26
|Mansoor Mohamed (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|0:35:09
|27
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:35:18
|28
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:38:07
|29
|Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:38:32
|30
|Joshua El Carino (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:39:48
|31
|Mohd Zainal (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces
|0:40:56
|32
|Timur Kazahtsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:41:08
|33
|Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:41:19
|34
|Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:41:25
|35
|Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|36
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|37
|Yevgeniy Yakovlev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:41:53
|38
|Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:42:35
|39
|Jefri Irwan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:46:06
|40
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:47:03
|41
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|42
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
|43
|Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:48:51
|44
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:54:57
|45
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:56:04
|46
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:59:32
|47
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|0:59:59
|48
|Alawi Sayed Ahmed Khalil (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|49
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|1:01:46
|50
|Saiful Anuar Mohd Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:07:31
|51
|Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:07:33
|52
|Nelson Martin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
|53
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|54
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
|1:11:55
|55
|Mohd Huri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:16:14
|56
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1:20:29
|57
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|1:24:42
|58
|Muhamad Abdullah (Mas) Terengganu
|1:24:59
|59
|Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|1:25:59
|60
|Ivan Sivash (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1:26:51
|61
|Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:27:31
|62
|Abdul Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:30:23
|63
|Adnan Taha Sayed Alawi (Brn) Bahrain National Team
|1:40:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52:43:43
|2
|Huon Salmon Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling
|0:16:53
|3
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:35:16
|4
|Team 7 Eleven Presented By Road Bike Philippines
|0:44:12
|5
|Uzbekistan National Team
|0:50:30
|6
|Synergy Baku Cycling Team
|0:54:13
|7
|Team LBC
|1:00:10
|8
|OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1:12:06
|9
|Customs Cycling Club
|1:16:54
|10
|Kazakhstan National Team
|1:20:24
|11
|Polis Diraja Malaysia
|1:40:42
|12
|Malaysia National Team
|1:53:21
|13
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:11:36
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|2:31:01
|15
|Bahrain National Team
|2:49:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy