Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:14:48
2Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:05
5Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
7Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
8Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Corbusier0:00:47
9Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
12Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
13Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
14Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
15Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
17Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
18Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
19Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
20Caleb Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
21Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
22Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
23Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
24Joshua El Carino (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
25Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
26Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
27Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
28Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
29Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
30Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
31Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
32Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
33Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
34Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
35Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
36Samuel Davis (Aus) Huon-Genesys
37Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
38Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:54
39Ivan ?Hernyavskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
40Timur Kazahtsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
41Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:01:01
42Daniel Bonello (Aus) Team Corbusier
43Mohd Zainal (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces0:06:25
44Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
45Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
46Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
47Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
48Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
49Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
50Mansoor Mohamed (Brn) Bahrain National Team
51Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
52Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
53Mohd Shahrul Amin Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
54Jefri Irwan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
55Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
56Saiful Anuar Mohd Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
58Mark Bonzo (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
59Nelson Martin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
60Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
61Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team
62Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
63Mohd Huri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
64Yevgeniy Yakovlev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
65Ivan Sivash (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
66Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
67Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:19:21
68Adnan Taha Sayed Alawi (Brn) Bahrain National Team
69Alawi Sayed Ahmed Khalil (Brn) Bahrain National Team
70Abdul Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia National Team
71Muhamad Abdullah (Mas) Terengganu
72Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
73Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
74Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
HDAgshin Ismayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Team
HDHariff Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
HDZamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
HDSyazwi Azhar Hairolrani Muhammad (Bru) CCN Cycling Team
HDJimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
HDShahrin Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
HDIsmail Ayoob (Brn) Bahrain National Team
HDTedi Adrian Saputra (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
HDHeksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
HDAldi Apriani (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
HDMohd Suhaizan Rayim (Mas) Sabah
HDNiklos Minol (Mas) Sabah
HDNor Norin (Mas) Terengganu
HDMohd Fahmi Irfan Mohd Zailani (Mas) Terengganu
HDMohd Iskandar Fitri Ahmad Sabti (Mas) Terengganu
HDShahrul Nizam Samsudin Che Shahrul Nizam (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces
HDMohamad Faris Abd Razak (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
HDAzmirul Hafeez Azis (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
HDYong Li Ng (Mas) Team Corbusier
HDMohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) - Team Corbusier
HDSalman Ali Abdul Abbas (Brn) Bahrain National Team
HDMohamad Asmui Ali Awang (Mas) Terengganu

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team17:31:09
2Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:08
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:06:28
4Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:53
5Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:09:54
6John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team0:10:04
7Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:39
8Samuel Davis (Aus) Huon-Genesys0:11:04
9Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team0:12:47
10Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:13:03
11David Clarke (GBr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team0:13:51
12Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:14:03
13Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:15
14Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:16:37
15Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:18:38
16Caleb Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team0:18:41
17Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:19:45
18Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:21:00
19Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
20Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:21:41
21Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia0:22:30
22Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:24:15
23Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:24:59
24Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:25:15
25Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:27:13
26Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:29:29
27Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:29:31
28Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
29Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:29:38
30Ivan ?Hernyavskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
31Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:33:18
32Mohd Shahrul Amin Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:33:36
33Mansoor Mohamed (Brn) Bahrain National Team0:35:09
34Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:35:18
35Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:38:07
36Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:38:32
37Joshua El Carino (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:39:48
38Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Team0:40:29
39Mohd Zainal (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces0:40:56
40Timur Kazahtsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:41:08
41Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:41:19
42Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:41:25
43Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
44Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
45Yevgeniy Yakovlev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:41:53
46Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:42:35
47Jefri Irwan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:46:06
48Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:47:03
49Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
50Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
51Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:48:51
52Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Corbusier0:51:00
53Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:54:57
54Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:56:04
55Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Team0:56:49
56Daniel Bonello (Aus) Team Corbusier0:58:06
57Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:59:32
58Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:59:59
59Alawi Sayed Ahmed Khalil (Brn) Bahrain National Team
60Mark Bonzo (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas1:01:46
61Saiful Anuar Mohd Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:07:31
62Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:07:33
63Nelson Martin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
64Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
65Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team1:11:55
66Mohd Huri (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:16:14
67Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1:20:29
68Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team1:24:42
69Muhamad Abdullah (Mas) Terengganu1:24:59
70Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:25:59
71Ivan Sivash (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1:26:51
72Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:27:31
73Abdul Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:30:23
74Adnan Taha Sayed Alawi (Brn) Bahrain National Team1:40:54

Sprint Jersey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team44pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team43
3Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Team Corbusier35
4Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team31
5Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team30
6Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team27
7Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas23
8Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
9Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team20
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers13
11Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team13
12Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
13Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
14John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team12
15Caleb Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team11
16Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
17Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines6
18Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team6
19Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines6
20Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team6
21Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas5
22Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club5
23Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas5
24Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team4
25Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team4
26Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team3
27Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas2
28Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines2
29Daniel Bonello (Aus) Team Corbusier2
30Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia1

KOM Jersey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team30pts
2Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team24
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers14
4John Ebsen (Den) Synergy Baku Cycling Team13
5Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers12
6Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers10
7Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team7
8Samuel Davis (Aus) Huon-Genesys7
9Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas4
10Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team4
11Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club4
12Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club4
13Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team2
14Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines2
15Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
16Tedi Adrian Saputra (Ina) Customs Cycling Club2
17Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
18Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team1
19Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1

Leading Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team17:31:09
2Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:08
3Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:53
4Chih Wang Yin (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team0:12:47
5Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:13:03
6Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:14:03
7Alireza Asgharzadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:14:15
8Junrey A Navarra (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:16:37
9Ruslan Kadimov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:18:38
10Boots Ryan Cayubit (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:19:45
11Volik Konstantin (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:21:00
12Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team
13Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:21:41
14Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia0:22:30
15Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:24:15
16Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:24:59
17Endra Wijaya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:25:15
18Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:27:13
19Muhamad Misbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:29:29
20Mark Julius Bordeos (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines0:29:31
21Jiwen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
22Nikolay Zaitsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:29:38
23Ivan ?Hernyavskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
24Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:33:18
25Mohd Shahrul Amin Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:33:36
26Mansoor Mohamed (Brn) Bahrain National Team0:35:09
27Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:35:18
28Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:38:07
29Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:38:32
30Joshua El Carino (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:39:48
31Mohd Zainal (Mas) Malaysian Armed Forces0:40:56
32Timur Kazahtsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:41:08
33Mohammad Saufi Seman Mat (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:41:19
34Phuchong Udomsin Sai (Tha) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:41:25
35Mohd Salahuddin Mat Saman (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
36Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
37Yevgeniy Yakovlev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:41:53
38Agung Shahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:42:35
39Jefri Irwan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:46:06
40Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:47:03
41Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
42Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkifle (Mas) Polis Diraja Malaysia
43Ronald Lomotos (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:48:51
44Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:54:57
45Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:56:04
46Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:59:32
47Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team0:59:59
48Alawi Sayed Ahmed Khalil (Brn) Bahrain National Team
49Mark Bonzo (Phi) LBC-MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas1:01:46
50Saiful Anuar Mohd Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:07:31
51Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:07:33
52Nelson Martin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven Presented By Roadbike Philippines
53Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
54Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan National Team1:11:55
55Mohd Huri (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:16:14
56Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1:20:29
57Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy Baku Cycling Team1:24:42
58Muhamad Abdullah (Mas) Terengganu1:24:59
59Dealton Arif Nur Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team1:25:59
60Ivan Sivash (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1:26:51
61Ahmad Fuat (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:27:31
62Abdul Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:30:23
63Adnan Taha Sayed Alawi (Brn) Bahrain National Team1:40:54

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team52:43:43
2Huon Salmon Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling0:16:53
3CCN Cycling Team0:35:16
4Team 7 Eleven Presented By Road Bike Philippines0:44:12
5Uzbekistan National Team0:50:30
6Synergy Baku Cycling Team0:54:13
7Team LBC1:00:10
8OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1:12:06
9Customs Cycling Club1:16:54
10Kazakhstan National Team1:20:24
11Polis Diraja Malaysia1:40:42
12Malaysia National Team1:53:21
13Terengganu Cycling Team2:11:36
14Polygon Sweet Nice2:31:01
15Bahrain National Team2:49:51

