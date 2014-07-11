Image 1 of 2 Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) spends another day in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrated the stage 6 win in the last mountain stage at the Tour of Austria on Friday. The race ended on a long climb up to Dobratsch where Dayer Quintana (Movistar) finished second on the day ahead of overall race leader Pete Kennaugh (Sky), who defended his yellow jersey.

Kennaugh is leading the race by 1:02 minutes ahead of Javier Moreno Bazan (Movistar) and 1:17 minutes ahead of Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Stage 6 was a 182.4km race from St. Johann/Alpendorf to Dobratsch and it was the the most ambitious stage. An early breakaway gained seven minutes on the peloton.

Russia's Maxim Belkov (Katusha) also was in the lead group and collected enough mountain points to secure the lead in the mountain classification. "I rode for this classification and I’m so happy I could manage it. It’s a fantastic success for me and my team,“ he said

The nine-rider move held a 3:35-minute lead on the field with 16km to go, into the long climb to the finish line.

Petrov attacked four kilometers to go and had a gap ahead of his followers that included Kennaugh. Quintana attacked the group next and rolled across the line in second place ahead of Kennaugh, both nearly half a minute behind the solo stage winner.

"Pete is confident for the time trial tomorrow," Sky's director sportif Dan Frost told TeamSky.com. "He extended his lead to over a minute today, so barring a major problem he should be able to defend that going into the final stage.

"All he needs to do is time trial like we know he can and he should be OK."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4:48:37 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:24 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:26 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 5 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:44 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:20 8 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 9 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:37 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:42 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 13 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:44 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:51 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 16 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:19 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:42 19 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:03:52 20 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:06 21 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:04:22 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:24 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:05:07 24 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:05:24 25 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:05:42 26 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:05:56 27 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:02 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:20 29 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:06:36 30 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:07:16 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:32 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:59 34 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 35 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:09:10 37 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:54 38 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:10:05 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:14 40 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:10:31 41 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:10:55 42 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:12:00 43 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:13:41 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 45 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:00 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 47 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 49 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:11 50 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:14:55 51 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:07 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:27 53 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:16:33 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:17:03 56 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 57 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 58 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 59 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:18:37 60 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:19:03 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:19 62 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 67 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 68 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:21:02 69 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 70 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:42 71 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:21:50 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:56 73 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:23:26 74 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:23:49 75 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 76 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:16 77 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:25:55 78 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:27:52 79 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 80 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 81 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 82 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 83 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 87 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 88 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 89 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 90 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 91 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 92 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 96 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 97 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 98 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 99 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 102 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:31:58 103 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 106 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 107 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 108 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 109 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 110 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 111 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 112 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 113 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 115 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:32:02 116 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 117 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 118 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 119 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 120 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 121 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 122 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 123 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 124 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 125 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 126 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:32:34

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 pts 2 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 pts 2 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 15 pts 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 8 5 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 7 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 6 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 8 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 3 10 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 8 3 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 3 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 12 pts 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 4 5 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 2

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 27:13:19 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:02 3 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:17 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:27 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:35 6 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:40 7 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:03:05 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:11 9 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:18 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:26 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:28 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:30 13 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:05:45 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:10 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:02 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:47 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:11:13 18 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:13 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:23 20 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:13:50 21 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:00 22 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:15:04 23 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:54 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:17:10 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:20:37 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:13 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:47 28 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:24:29 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:26:50 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:04 31 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:28:26 32 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:43 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:29:03 34 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:16 35 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:29:34 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:29:48 37 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:44 38 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:09 39 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:32:29 40 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:33:03 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:33:22 42 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:33:50 43 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:37 44 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:34:49 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:32 46 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:35:44 48 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:03 49 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:13 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:44 51 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:29 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:43:19 53 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:45:38 54 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:55 55 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:47:50 56 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:48:07 57 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:48:35 58 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:48:36 59 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:49:06 60 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:30 61 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:49:40 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:51:10 63 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:51:53 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:51:54 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:51:57 66 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:52:36 67 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:54:23 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:11 69 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:56:27 70 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:59 71 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:06 72 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:58:09 73 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:58:22 74 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:34 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:58:44 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:59:11 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:02:43 78 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:02:48 79 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:03:03 80 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:03:06 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:05:00 82 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:05:10 83 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:05:14 84 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1:05:17 85 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 1:06:56 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:08:25 87 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:08:58 88 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:09:04 89 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:22 90 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:09:29 91 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:09:37 92 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:10:40 93 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:11:11 94 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 1:11:47 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:12:01 96 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:12:32 97 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 1:13:09 98 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:13:26 99 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:13:34 100 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:13:51 101 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:13:57 102 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:14:25 103 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:14:56 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:15:26 106 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 107 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:15:36 108 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:19:29 109 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 1:19:30 110 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 1:19:36 111 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:42 112 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:19:57 113 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:20:50 114 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:21:08 115 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:21:49 116 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:22:06 117 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1:22:22 118 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:22:47 119 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:24:16 120 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:24:53 121 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:25:14 122 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:25:50 123 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:29:38 124 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:29:44 125 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:33:26 126 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:33:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 42 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 36 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 30 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 30 5 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 27 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 24 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 23 9 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 22 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 11 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 15 12 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 15 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 14 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 11 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 11 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 18 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 20 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 21 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 23 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 24 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 26 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 7 27 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 28 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 6 30 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 31 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 33 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 34 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 35 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 4 36 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 37 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4 38 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 4 39 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 41 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 3 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 3 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 3 44 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 45 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 3 46 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 47 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 48 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 49 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1 52 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1 53 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1 54 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 pts 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 23 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 5 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 20 6 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 19 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 19 8 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 14 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 13 11 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 12 12 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 10 14 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 10 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 10 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 23 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 24 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 5 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 5 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 4 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 4 28 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4 29 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 30 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 31 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 3 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 2 36 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 2 37 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 2 38 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 39 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 27:15:54 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:12 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:08:38 5 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:25 6 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:19 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:12 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:29 9 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:25:51 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:28 11 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:41 12 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:26:59 13 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:31:15 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:33:09 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:38 16 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:54 17 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:40:44 18 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:43:03 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:45:32 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:46:31 21 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:47:05 22 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:48 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:36 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:53:52 25 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:31 26 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:55:47 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:59 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:56:09 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:56:36 30 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:00:13 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:25 32 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:02:35 33 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:02:39 34 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:06:23 35 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:06:29 36 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:06:54 37 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:09:57 38 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:10:51 39 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:11:16 40 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:11:22 41 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:16:54 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 1:17:01 43 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:22 44 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:18:33 45 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:19:31 46 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:20:12 47 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:22:18