Petrov wins in Villach-Dobratsch

Kennaugh remains in the overall race lead

Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) spends another day in the yellow jersey

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) spends another day in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrated the stage 6 win in the last mountain stage at the Tour of Austria on Friday. The race ended on a long climb up to Dobratsch where Dayer Quintana (Movistar) finished second on the day ahead of overall race leader Pete Kennaugh (Sky), who defended his yellow jersey.

Kennaugh is leading the race by 1:02 minutes ahead of Javier Moreno Bazan (Movistar) and 1:17 minutes ahead of Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Stage 6 was a 182.4km race from St. Johann/Alpendorf to Dobratsch and it was the the most ambitious stage. An early breakaway gained seven minutes on the peloton.

Russia's Maxim Belkov (Katusha) also was in the lead group and collected enough mountain points to secure the lead in the mountain classification. "I rode for this classification and I’m so happy I could manage it. It’s a fantastic success for me and my team,“ he said

The nine-rider move held a 3:35-minute lead on the field with 16km to go, into the long climb to the finish line.

Petrov attacked four kilometers to go and had a gap ahead of his followers that included Kennaugh. Quintana attacked the group next and rolled across the line in second place ahead of Kennaugh, both nearly half a minute behind the solo stage winner.

"Pete is confident for the time trial tomorrow," Sky's director sportif Dan Frost told TeamSky.com. "He extended his lead to over a minute today, so barring a major problem he should be able to defend that going into the final stage.

"All he needs to do is time trial like we know he can and he should be OK."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4:48:37
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:24
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:26
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
5Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:44
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:20
8Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
9Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:37
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:42
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:44
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:51
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
16Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:03:19
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:42
19Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:52
20David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:06
21Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:04:22
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:24
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:05:07
24Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:05:24
25Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:42
26George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:05:56
27Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:06:02
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:20
29Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:06:36
30Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:07:16
31Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:32
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:59
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
35Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
36Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:09:10
37Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:54
38Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:10:05
39Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:10:14
40Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:10:31
41Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:10:55
42Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:12:00
43Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:13:41
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
45Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp0:14:00
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
47Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
48Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
49Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:11
50Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:55
51Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:15:07
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:27
53Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:16:33
55Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:17:03
56Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
57Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
58Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
59Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:18:37
60Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:19:03
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:19
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
67Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
68Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:21:02
69Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
70Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:42
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:21:50
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:56
73Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:23:26
74Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:23:49
75Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
76Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:16
77Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:25:55
78Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:27:52
79Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
80Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
81Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
82Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
83Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
84Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
85Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
87Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
88Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
89Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
90Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
91Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
92Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
96Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
97Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
98Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
99Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
102Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:31:58
103Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
106Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
107Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
108Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
109Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
110Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
111Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
112Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
113Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
115Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:32:02
116Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
117Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
118Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
119Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
120Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
121Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
122Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
123Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
124Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
125Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
126Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:32:34

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4pts
2Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2
3Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
3Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4pts
2Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo15pts
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team12
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing8
5Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo7
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team6
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale5
8Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team4
9Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert3
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team8
3Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team12pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
3Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12pts
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team8
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing4
5Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo2

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky27:13:19
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:02
3Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:17
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:27
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:35
6Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:40
7Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:03:05
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:11
9Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:18
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:26
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:28
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:30
13Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:05:45
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:10
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:07:02
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:47
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:11:13
18Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:13
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:23
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:13:50
21Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:00
22Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15:04
23David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:54
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:17:10
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:20:37
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:13
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:47
28Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:24:29
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:26:50
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:04
31Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:28:26
32Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:43
33Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:29:03
34Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:16
35Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:29:34
36Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:29:48
37Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:44
38Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:09
39Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:32:29
40Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:33:03
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:33:22
42George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:33:50
43Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:37
44Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:34:49
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:32
46Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:35:44
48Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp0:37:03
49Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:37:13
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:44
51Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:29
52Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:43:19
53Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:45:38
54Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:55
55Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:47:50
56Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:48:07
57Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:48:35
58Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:48:36
59Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:49:06
60Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:49:30
61Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:49:40
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:51:10
63Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:51:53
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:51:54
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:51:57
66Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:52:36
67Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:54:23
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:55:11
69Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:56:27
70Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:56:59
71Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:06
72Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58:09
73Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:58:22
74Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:34
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:58:44
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:59:11
77Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:02:43
78Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:02:48
79Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:03:03
80Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:03:06
81Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:05:00
82Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:05:10
83Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:05:14
84Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1:05:17
85Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg1:06:56
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:08:25
87Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:58
88Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:09:04
89Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:09:22
90Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:09:29
91Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:09:37
92Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:10:40
93Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:11
94Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team1:11:47
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:12:01
96Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:12:32
97Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha1:13:09
98Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:13:26
99Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:13:34
100Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:13:51
101Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:13:57
102Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:14:25
103Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:14:56
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:15:26
106Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
107Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:15:36
108Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:19:29
109Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team1:19:30
110Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale1:19:36
111Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:42
112Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:19:57
113Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:20:50
114Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:21:08
115Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:21:49
116Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:22:06
117Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1:22:22
118Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:22:47
119Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:24:16
120Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:24:53
121Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:25:14
122Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:25:50
123Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:29:38
124Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:29:44
125Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:33:26
126Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:33:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky42pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale36
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale30
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team30
5Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team27
6Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo27
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team24
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels23
9Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits22
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha20
11Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo15
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing15
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
14Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing11
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp11
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
18Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
20Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9
21Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
23Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
24Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
26Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo7
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
28Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team6
29Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert6
30Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
31Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
33Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
34Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
35Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp4
36Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
37Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4
38Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team4
39Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
41Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky3
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo3
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC3
44Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
45Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC3
46Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
47Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
48Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
49Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
51Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1
52Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1
53Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1
54Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha37pts
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team23
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky22
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
5Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team20
6Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team19
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing19
8Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits16
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert14
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale13
11Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
12Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team12
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale10
14Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team10
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo10
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
20Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
23Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
24Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife5
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale5
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels4
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing4
28Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4
29Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
30Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
31David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team3
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky2
36Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg2
37Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife2
38Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
39Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels27:15:54
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:05
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:12
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:08:38
5Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:25
6David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:19
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:12
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:29
9Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:25:51
10Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:26:28
11Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:41
12Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:26:59
13George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:31:15
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:33:09
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:34:38
16Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:54
17Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:40:44
18Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:43:03
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:45:32
20Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:46:31
21Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:47:05
22Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:48
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:52:36
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:53:52
25Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:31
26Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:55:47
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:59
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:56:09
29Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:56:36
30Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:00:13
31Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:25
32Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:02:35
33Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:02:39
34Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:23
35Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:06:29
36Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:54
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:09:57
38Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:10:51
39Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:11:16
40Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:11:22
41Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:16:54
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale1:17:01
43Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:17:22
44Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:18:33
45Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:19:31
46Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:20:12
47Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:22:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar81:45:36
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:52
3Gourmetfein Simplon0:05:50
4Cofidis, Solutions Credi0:10:05
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:53
6Team Sky0:23:59
7Trek Factory Racing0:34:48
8BMC Racing Team0:38:02
9Cannondale0:45:57
10Astana Pro Team0:50:13
11Team Katusha0:53:42
12Garmin Sharp1:01:05
13Tirol Cycling Team1:10:55
14Bardiani Csf1:59:12
15Team Vorarlberg2:05:47
16Lotto Belisol2:08:58
17Gebr.Weiss Oberndorfer2:15:56
18Amplatz -Bmc2:18:10
19Wsa-Greenlife2:36:46

 

