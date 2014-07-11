Petrov wins in Villach-Dobratsch
Kennaugh remains in the overall race lead
Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrated the stage 6 win in the last mountain stage at the Tour of Austria on Friday. The race ended on a long climb up to Dobratsch where Dayer Quintana (Movistar) finished second on the day ahead of overall race leader Pete Kennaugh (Sky), who defended his yellow jersey.
Kennaugh is leading the race by 1:02 minutes ahead of Javier Moreno Bazan (Movistar) and 1:17 minutes ahead of Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo).
Stage 6 was a 182.4km race from St. Johann/Alpendorf to Dobratsch and it was the the most ambitious stage. An early breakaway gained seven minutes on the peloton.
Russia's Maxim Belkov (Katusha) also was in the lead group and collected enough mountain points to secure the lead in the mountain classification. "I rode for this classification and I’m so happy I could manage it. It’s a fantastic success for me and my team,“ he said
The nine-rider move held a 3:35-minute lead on the field with 16km to go, into the long climb to the finish line.
Petrov attacked four kilometers to go and had a gap ahead of his followers that included Kennaugh. Quintana attacked the group next and rolled across the line in second place ahead of Kennaugh, both nearly half a minute behind the solo stage winner.
"Pete is confident for the time trial tomorrow," Sky's director sportif Dan Frost told TeamSky.com. "He extended his lead to over a minute today, so barring a major problem he should be able to defend that going into the final stage.
"All he needs to do is time trial like we know he can and he should be OK."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:48:37
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:20
|8
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|9
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:01:37
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:44
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:01:51
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|16
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:19
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:42
|19
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:03:52
|20
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|21
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:22
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:24
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:05:07
|24
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:05:24
|25
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05:42
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:05:56
|27
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:02
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:20
|29
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|30
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|31
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:32
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:59
|34
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|0:09:10
|37
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:54
|38
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:10:05
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:14
|40
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:10:31
|41
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:10:55
|42
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:12:00
|43
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:13:41
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:00
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|47
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|49
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:11
|50
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:55
|51
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:07
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:27
|53
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:16:33
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:17:03
|56
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|57
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|58
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|59
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:18:37
|60
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:19:03
|61
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:19
|62
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|67
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|68
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:21:02
|69
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|70
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:42
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:21:50
|72
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:56
|73
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:23:26
|74
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:23:49
|75
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:16
|77
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:25:55
|78
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:27:52
|79
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|80
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|82
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|83
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|88
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|89
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|90
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|91
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|92
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|97
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|98
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|99
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|102
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:31:58
|103
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|107
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|108
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|109
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|110
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|111
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|112
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|113
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|115
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:32:02
|116
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|117
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|118
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|119
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|120
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|121
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|122
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|123
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|124
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|125
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|126
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:32:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|pts
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|8
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|3
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|3
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|pts
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|27:13:19
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:17
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:27
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:02:35
|6
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|7
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:03:05
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:18
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:26
|11
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:28
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:30
|13
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:05:45
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:02
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:47
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:11:13
|18
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:13
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:23
|20
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:13:50
|21
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:00
|22
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15:04
|23
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:17:10
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:20:37
|26
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:13
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:47
|28
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:24:29
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:26:50
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:04
|31
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:28:26
|32
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:43
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:29:03
|34
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:16
|35
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:34
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:29:48
|37
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:44
|38
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:09
|39
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:32:29
|40
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:33:03
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:33:22
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:33:50
|43
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:37
|44
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|0:34:49
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:32
|46
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:35:44
|48
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:03
|49
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:13
|50
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:44
|51
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:29
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:43:19
|53
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:38
|54
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:55
|55
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:47:50
|56
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:48:07
|57
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:35
|58
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:48:36
|59
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:49:06
|60
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:30
|61
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:49:40
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:51:10
|63
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:51:53
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:51:54
|65
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:57
|66
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:52:36
|67
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:54:23
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:11
|69
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:56:27
|70
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:59
|71
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:06
|72
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58:09
|73
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:58:22
|74
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:34
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:58:44
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:59:11
|77
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:02:43
|78
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:02:48
|79
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:03:03
|80
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:03:06
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:00
|82
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:05:10
|83
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:05:14
|84
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|1:05:17
|85
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|1:06:56
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:25
|87
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08:58
|88
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:09:04
|89
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:22
|90
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:09:29
|91
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:09:37
|92
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:10:40
|93
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11:11
|94
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:11:47
|95
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1:12:01
|96
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:12:32
|97
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:13:09
|98
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1:13:26
|99
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1:13:34
|100
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:13:51
|101
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|1:13:57
|102
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:14:25
|103
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:14:56
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:15:26
|106
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|107
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:15:36
|108
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:19:29
|109
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:19:30
|110
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|1:19:36
|111
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:42
|112
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:57
|113
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:20:50
|114
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:21:08
|115
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:21:49
|116
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:22:06
|117
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|1:22:22
|118
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:22:47
|119
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1:24:16
|120
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:24:53
|121
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:25:14
|122
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:25:50
|123
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:29:38
|124
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:29:44
|125
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1:33:26
|126
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:33:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|24
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|23
|9
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|20
|11
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|12
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|14
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|18
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|20
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|23
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|7
|24
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|7
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|26
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|28
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|6
|30
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|31
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|33
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|34
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|35
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|36
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|38
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|4
|39
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|40
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|41
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|3
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|44
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|45
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|46
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|47
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|49
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|52
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1
|53
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|54
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|pts
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|5
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|8
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|9
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|14
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|11
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|12
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|8
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|23
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|24
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|5
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|5
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|4
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|28
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|29
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|30
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|31
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|37
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|2
|38
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|39
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|27:15:54
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:12
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:08:38
|5
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:25
|6
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:19
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:12
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:29
|9
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:25:51
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:28
|11
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:41
|12
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:59
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:31:15
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:33:09
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:38
|16
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:54
|17
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:40:44
|18
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:03
|19
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:45:32
|20
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:46:31
|21
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:47:05
|22
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:48
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:36
|24
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:53:52
|25
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:31
|26
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:55:47
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:59
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:56:09
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:56:36
|30
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:00:13
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:25
|32
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:02:35
|33
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:02:39
|34
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:23
|35
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:06:29
|36
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:54
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:09:57
|38
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1:10:51
|39
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:11:16
|40
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|1:11:22
|41
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:16:54
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|1:17:01
|43
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:22
|44
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:18:33
|45
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:19:31
|46
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:20:12
|47
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:22:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|81:45:36
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:52
|3
|Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:05:50
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credi
|0:10:05
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:53
|6
|Team Sky
|0:23:59
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:48
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:38:02
|9
|Cannondale
|0:45:57
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:50:13
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:53:42
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|1:01:05
|13
|Tirol Cycling Team
|1:10:55
|14
|Bardiani Csf
|1:59:12
|15
|Team Vorarlberg
|2:05:47
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|2:08:58
|17
|Gebr.Weiss Oberndorfer
|2:15:56
|18
|Amplatz -Bmc
|2:18:10
|19
|Wsa-Greenlife
|2:36:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy