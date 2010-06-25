Falcon flies in Greenbush
Carrie claims consecutive wins
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
|2
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
|3
|Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
|4
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
|5
|K Frank Pipp ( Bissell Pro Cycling )
|6
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|7
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|8
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|9
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|10
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team )
|11
|Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)
|12
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|13
|Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
|14
|Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|15
|Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER)
|16
|Brian Hill (Team Ion-United Health Care)
|17
|Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
|18
|Jorge Espinoza
|19
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|20
|Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
|21
|Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|22
|Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|23
|Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
|24
|Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
|25
|Andrew Bates (olympia orthopaedic assc.)
|26
|Andrew Otte (Unattached)
|27
|James Langedale (Garneau)
|28
|Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
|29
|Garrett McAllister (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|30
|Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)
|31
|Russell Brown (Investors Community Bank)
|32
|Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)
|33
|Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|3
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co)
|4
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|5
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|6
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|7
|Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
|8
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|9
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
|10
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|11
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|12
|Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|13
|Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
|14
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|15
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
|16
|Kendi Thomas (Kenda Tire)
|17
|Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)
|18
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
|19
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|20
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|21
|Monica Mcdonaldhearn (Team Chiropractic Partners)
|22
|Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
|23
|Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|24
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|25
|Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|113
|pts
|2
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|95
|3
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|92
|4
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|90
|5
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
|89
|6
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|79
|7
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
|73
|8
|Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
|72
|9
|James Williamson
|64
|10
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|58
|11
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|57
|12
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|54
|13
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|54
|14
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|15
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|16
|Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|49
|17
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|45
|18
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|42
|19
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|41
|20
|Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
|40
|21
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|39
|22
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|39
|23
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|37
|24
|Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|36
|25
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
|34
|26
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)
|33
|27
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
|32
|28
|Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|29
|Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
|29
|30
|Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
|26
|31
|Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)
|26
|32
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|24
|33
|Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)
|23
|34
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|22
|35
|Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)
|20
|36
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)
|18
|37
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)
|18
|38
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)
|17
|39
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)
|16
|40
|Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
|16
|41
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|15
|42
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|15
|43
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|14
|44
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|14
|45
|Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|14
|46
|Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|13
|47
|Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)
|13
|48
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
|12
|49
|Brett Stewart (NUVO)
|12
|50
|Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
|12
|51
|Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)
|11
|52
|Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)
|10
|53
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|54
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|8
|55
|Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)
|8
|56
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)
|8
|57
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)
|8
|58
|Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
|8
|59
|James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|7
|60
|Max Anderson (Colavita)
|7
|61
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)
|6
|62
|Jorge Espinoza
|6
|63
|Ryan White (GearGrinder)
|5
|64
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|4
|65
|Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|4
|66
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)
|3
|67
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|2
|68
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|69
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|70
|Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
|2
|71
|Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)
|1
|72
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|1
|73
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|1
|74
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|167
|pts
|2
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)
|156
|3
|Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)
|133
|4
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|126
|5
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|120
|6
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|98
|7
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|95
|8
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|94
|9
|Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)
|89
|10
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|89
|11
|Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|65
|12
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|64
|13
|Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
|60
|14
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|46
|15
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|44
|16
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)
|44
|17
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|40
|18
|Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)
|39
|19
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|36
|20
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)
|35
|21
|Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
|35
|22
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|34
|23
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|33
|24
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)
|32
|25
|Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)
|29
|26
|Erica Allar (Team VBF)
|28
|27
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|26
|28
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|26
|29
|Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|24
|30
|Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|21
|31
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|18
|32
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|17
|33
|Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
|16
|34
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|16
|35
|Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)
|13
|36
|Holly Mathews (Unattached)
|10
|37
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|38
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)
|9
|39
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|8
|40
|Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|7
|41
|Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)
|3
|42
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|3
|43
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|3
|44
|Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
|2
|45
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
|2
|46
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|1
