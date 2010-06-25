Trending

Falcon flies in Greenbush

Carrie claims consecutive wins

Results

Pro 1/2 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
2Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
3Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
4Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
5K Frank Pipp ( Bissell Pro Cycling )
6Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
7Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
8James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
9Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
10Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team )
11Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)
12Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
13Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
14Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)
15Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER)
16Brian Hill (Team Ion-United Health Care)
17Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
18Jorge Espinoza
19James Williamson (Bike Religion)
20Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
21Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing Inc.)
22Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
23Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
24Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
25Andrew Bates (olympia orthopaedic assc.)
26Andrew Otte (Unattached)
27James Langedale (Garneau)
28Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
29Garrett McAllister (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
30Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)
31Russell Brown (Investors Community Bank)
32Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)
33Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)

Pro 1/2/3 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
2Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
3Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co)
4Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
5Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
6Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
7Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
8Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
9Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
10Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
11Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
12Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
13Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
14Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
15Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
16Kendi Thomas (Kenda Tire)
17Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)
18Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
19Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
20Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
21Monica Mcdonaldhearn (Team Chiropractic Partners)
22Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
23Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
24Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
25Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)

Pro 1/2 men overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)113pts
2Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)95
3Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)92
4Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )90
5Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)89
6Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)79
7Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)73
8Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)72
9James Williamson64
10Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)58
11Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)57
12Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)54
13Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)54
14Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
15Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
16Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)49
17Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)45
18Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)42
19Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)41
20Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)40
21Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)39
22Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)39
23John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)37
24Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)36
25Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)34
26Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)33
27David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)32
28Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
29Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)29
30Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)26
31Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)26
32Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)24
33Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)23
34Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)22
35Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)20
36Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)18
37Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)18
38Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)17
39John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)16
40Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)16
41Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)15
42Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)15
43Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)14
44Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)14
45Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)14
46Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)13
47Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)13
48Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)12
49Brett Stewart (NUVO)12
50Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)12
51Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)11
52Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)10
53Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)9
54Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)8
55Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)8
56Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)8
57Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)8
58Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)8
59James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)7
60Max Anderson (Colavita)7
61J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)6
62Jorge Espinoza6
63Ryan White (GearGrinder)5
64John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)4
65Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)4
66Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)3
67Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)2
68Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
69Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
70Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)2
71Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)1
72Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)1
73Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)1
74Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)1

Pro 1/2/3 women overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)167pts
2Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)156
3Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)133
4Jessie Maclean (Verducci)126
5Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)120
6Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)98
7Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)95
8Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)94
9Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)89
10Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)89
11Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)65
12Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)64
13Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)60
14Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)46
15Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)44
16Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)44
17Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)40
18Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)39
19Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)36
20Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)35
21Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)35
22Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)34
23Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)33
24Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)32
25Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)29
26Erica Allar (Team VBF)28
27Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)26
28Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)26
29Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)24
30Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)21
31Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)18
32Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)17
33Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)16
34Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)16
35Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)13
36Holly Mathews (Unattached)10
37Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)9
38Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)9
39Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)8
40Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)7
41Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)3
42Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)3
43Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)3
44Jenette Williams (Team CARD)2
45Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)2
46Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)1

Latest on Cyclingnews