Appollonio nets first pro win in Limousin finale
Larsson holds on for overall victory
Young Italian rider Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) took his first victory as a professional by winning the fourth and final stage of the Tour of Limousin in France.
Appollonio is known as a sprinter but surprised the peloton with a late attack, two kilometres from the finish, and the 21-year-old hung on for a narrow solo victory. Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) bested Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in the field sprint for second place two seconds later at the end of the 181km stage from Ambazac to Limoges.
“When we started the last climb, with two kilometres to go, I still felt very strong although the stage had been really hard,” Appollonio said. “I didn’t want to wait for the sprint so I decided to attack and I made it through to the finish line.
"I cannot believe it, I knew I had good legs from the beginning of the race but to win a hard stage like this and to take my first pro victory is incredible. I have to say thanks to my team for the trust and the way they supported me.”
Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) finished with the main bunch and captured the overall victory in the four-day stage race. The Swedish rider took the lead after he won Thursday’s key time trial stage and his team helped to protect it through to the end today.
"It was a big victory for me," said Larsson. "Even though this stage race was short, it was really demanding, tough to control and the course was bumpy. Naturally, it was a team effort to win overall and my teammates did a great job in front of the bunch. I'm feeling ready for the Tour of Spain and looking forward to what we can achieve there."
The stage was characterised by a breakaway but they all came back as the peloton faced four laps of a finishing circuit. Another move went away but Cervelo TestTeam led the chase and then Appollonio made his move with two kilometres to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|4:18:00
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:02
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|20
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|42
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|48
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|49
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|51
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|57
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|58
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:00:44
|59
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|60
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|61
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:34
|62
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:11
|63
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:02:16
|64
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:43
|65
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:02:47
|66
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:23
|67
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|69
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|73
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|74
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|77
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|78
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|79
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|80
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:36
|81
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|82
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|83
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|84
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|85
|William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|88
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:09
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|90
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|91
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|92
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:49
|93
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:53
|94
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|96
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|97
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:16
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|DNF
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNS
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|4
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|12:54:06
|2
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Astana
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:21
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:02
|15
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:32
|16
|FDJ
|0:07:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|14:32:31
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|3
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:43
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:30
|5
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:31
|6
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:45
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:18
|11
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:26
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:36
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:46
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:52
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:33
|16
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:35
|17
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:46
|18
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|19
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:55
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:02
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:11
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|24
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:18
|25
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:26
|26
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|28
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:05:09
|29
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:15
|30
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|31
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:38
|32
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|33
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:02
|34
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:03
|35
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:05
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:07
|37
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:22
|38
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:27
|39
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:06:31
|40
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:35
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:06:37
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:54
|43
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|44
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:07:48
|45
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:07:59
|46
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:12
|47
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:16
|48
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:27
|49
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:45
|50
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:57
|51
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:09:23
|52
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:37
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:41
|54
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:09
|55
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:21
|56
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:28
|57
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:16
|58
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:49
|59
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:11:54
|60
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:12:26
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:47
|62
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:00
|63
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:04
|64
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:15
|65
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:49
|66
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:39
|67
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:25
|68
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:43
|70
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:58
|71
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:45
|72
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:52
|73
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:20:15
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:20:48
|75
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|76
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:21:25
|77
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:22:13
|79
|William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:47
|80
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:50
|81
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:35
|82
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:12
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:33
|84
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:24:43
|85
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:54
|86
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:26:23
|87
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:26:47
|88
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:28:07
|89
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:29
|90
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:32:10
|91
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|0:32:50
|92
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:44
|93
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:34:43
|94
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:37:09
|95
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:37:15
|96
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:38:08
|97
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:38:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|9
|3
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|9
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|7
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|8
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|3
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|4
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|9
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|6
|6
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|7
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|9
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|10
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|2
|15
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|16
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|14:32:51
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:10
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:25
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:32
|5
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:13
|6
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|7
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:35
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:42
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|11
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:02
|14
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:07
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:34
|16
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:52
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:07
|18
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:17
|19
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:12:44
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:29
|21
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:19
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|24
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:25
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:19:55
|26
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:05
|27
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:21:53
|28
|William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:27
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:13
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:34
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:26:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|43:42:35
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Caisse D'Epargne
|0:02:01
|5
|Astana
|0:03:01
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:03:52
|7
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:33
|8
|Quick Step
|0:04:35
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:38
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:47
|12
|FDJ
|0:13:55
|13
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:16:45
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:37
|15
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:18:54
|16
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:23:18
