Appollonio nets first pro win in Limousin finale

Larsson holds on for overall victory

Image 1 of 19

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) wins stage four at the Tour du Limousin.

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) wins stage four at the Tour du Limousin.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 19

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) savours the moment of his first professional victory.

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) savours the moment of his first professional victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 19

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank), 2010 Tour du Limousin winner.

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank), 2010 Tour du Limousin winner.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 19

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 19

A strong ride on the final stage resulted in the mountains classification win for Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93)

A strong ride on the final stage resulted in the mountains classification win for Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 19

Mountains classification winner Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93)

Mountains classification winner Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 19

Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93) won all three KOMs on the final stage to capture the mountains classificaton.

Guillaume Faucon (Big Mat - Auber 93) won all three KOMs on the final stage to capture the mountains classificaton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 19

Sprint classification winner Christophe Laborie (Saur - Sojasun)

Sprint classification winner Christophe Laborie (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 19

Christophe Laborie (Saur - Sojasun) on stage for winning the sprint classification.

Christophe Laborie (Saur - Sojasun) on stage for winning the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 19

Davide Appollonio uncorks the champagne for the first time in his pro career.

Davide Appollonio uncorks the champagne for the first time in his pro career.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 19

It's time to celebrate that first pro victory...

It's time to celebrate that first pro victory...
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 19

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam), winner of stage four at the Tour du Limousin.

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam), winner of stage four at the Tour du Limousin.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 19

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) shows off his trophy earned in the Tour du Limousin's final stage.

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) shows off his trophy earned in the Tour du Limousin's final stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 19

Tour du Limousin finale winner Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam)

Tour du Limousin finale winner Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 19

21-year-old Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium for his first professional victory.

21-year-old Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium for his first professional victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 19

Stage winner Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam)

Stage winner Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 19

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) soloed to victory in the Tour du Limousin finale.

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) soloed to victory in the Tour du Limousin finale.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 19

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) attacked with 2km remaining and hung on for the solo victory.

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) attacked with 2km remaining and hung on for the solo victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 19

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) defended his leader's jersey on the final day to win the Tour du Limousin.

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) defended his leader's jersey on the final day to win the Tour du Limousin.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Young Italian rider Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) took his first victory as a professional by winning the fourth and final stage of the Tour of Limousin in France.

Appollonio is known as a sprinter but surprised the peloton with a late attack, two kilometres from the finish, and the 21-year-old hung on for a narrow solo victory. Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) bested Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in the field sprint for second place two seconds later at the end of the 181km stage from Ambazac to Limoges.

“When we started the last climb, with two kilometres to go, I still felt very strong although the stage had been really hard,” Appollonio said. “I didn’t want to wait for the sprint so I decided to attack and I made it through to the finish line.

"I cannot believe it, I knew I had good legs from the beginning of the race but to win a hard stage like this and to take my first pro victory is incredible. I have to say thanks to my team for the trust and the way they supported me.”

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) finished with the main bunch and captured the overall victory in the four-day stage race. The Swedish rider took the lead after he won Thursday’s key time trial stage and his team helped to protect it through to the end today.

"It was a big victory for me," said Larsson. "Even though this stage race was short, it was really demanding, tough to control and the course was bumpy. Naturally, it was a team effort to win overall and my teammates did a great job in front of the bunch. I'm feeling ready for the Tour of Spain and looking forward to what we can achieve there."

The stage was characterised by a breakaway but they all came back as the peloton faced four laps of a finishing circuit. Another move went away but Cervelo TestTeam led the chase and then Appollonio made his move with two kilometres to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team4:18:00
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:02
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
7Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
11Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
13Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
16Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
19Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
20Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
28Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
32Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
40Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
41Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
42Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
44Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
48Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
49Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
51Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
57Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
58Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:00:44
59Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
60Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
61Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:34
62Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:11
63Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:02:16
64Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:43
65Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:02:47
66André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:23
67Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
69Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
70José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
71Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
72Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
73Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
74Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
75Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
77Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
78Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
80Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:06:36
81Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
82Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
83Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
84Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
85William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale
86Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
88Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:07:09
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
90Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
91Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
92Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:49
93Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:07:53
94Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:51
96Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
97Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:20:16
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFMorris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFAnders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
DNFStuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFGorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
DNFMikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
DNFAndrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFEduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFLilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFNiels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFFlorian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGrégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNSLaurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Sprint 1 - St Laurent les Eglises
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - Boisseuil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 3 - Limoges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
3Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Jabreilles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank1

Mountain 2 - Côte de St Just le Martel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936pts
2Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
4Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Verneuil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank4
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse D'Epargne12:54:06
2Bbox Bouygues Telecom
3Astana
4Team Saxo Bank
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Rabobank
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Team Katusha
9Quick Step
10Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Saur - Sojasun
12Big Mat - Auber 930:03:21
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Landbouwkrediet0:06:02
15Cervelo Test Team0:06:32
16FDJ0:07:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank14:32:31
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:43
4Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:30
5Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:31
6Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:44
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:45
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:50
10Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:02:18
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:26
12Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:36
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:46
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:52
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:03:33
16Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:35
17Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:03:46
18Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
19Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:03:55
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:02
22Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:11
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:13
24Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:18
25Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:04:26
26Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:56
28Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:05:09
29Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:15
30Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
31Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:38
32Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
33Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:02
34Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:03
35Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:05
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:07
37Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:06:22
38Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:06:27
39Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:06:31
40Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:35
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:06:37
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:54
43Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
44Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:07:48
45Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:07:59
46Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:08:12
47Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:16
48Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:27
49Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:45
50Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:57
51Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:09:23
52André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:37
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:41
54Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:09
55José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:21
56Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:28
57Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:16
58Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:49
59Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:11:54
60Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:12:26
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:47
62Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:13:00
63Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:13:04
64Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:15
65Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:49
66Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:14:39
67Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:15:25
68Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:43
70Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:15:58
71Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:16:45
72Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:16:52
73Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:20:15
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:20:48
75Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:14
76Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:21:25
77Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:22:13
79William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:47
80Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:22:50
81Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:35
82Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:24:12
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:33
84Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:24:43
85Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:24:54
86Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:26:23
87Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:26:47
88Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:28:07
89Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:30:29
90Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:32:10
91Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team0:32:50
92Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:44
93Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:34:43
94Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:37:09
95Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:37:15
96Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:38:08
97Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:38:31

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne9
3Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne9
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank4
7Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
8Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9319pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
3Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
4Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne9
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step6
6Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
7Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank5
9Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
10Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
13Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana2
15Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
16Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step1
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
19Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank14:32:51
2Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:10
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:25
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:32
5Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:03:13
6Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
7Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:03:35
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:42
10Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:51
11Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:06:02
14Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:06:07
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:34
16Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:07:52
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:07
18André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:17
19Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:12:44
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:29
21Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:14:19
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:23
24Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:16:25
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:19:55
26Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:05
27Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:21:53
28William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:27
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:13
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:24:34
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:26:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank43:42:35
2Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
3Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:45
4Caisse D'Epargne0:02:01
5Astana0:03:01
6Team Katusha0:03:52
7Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:33
8Quick Step0:04:35
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
10Saur - Sojasun0:07:38
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:47
12FDJ0:13:55
13Big Mat - Auber 930:16:45
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:37
15Cervelo Test Team0:18:54
16Landbouwkrediet0:23:18

