Young Italian rider Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) took his first victory as a professional by winning the fourth and final stage of the Tour of Limousin in France.

Appollonio is known as a sprinter but surprised the peloton with a late attack, two kilometres from the finish, and the 21-year-old hung on for a narrow solo victory. Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) bested Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) in the field sprint for second place two seconds later at the end of the 181km stage from Ambazac to Limoges.

“When we started the last climb, with two kilometres to go, I still felt very strong although the stage had been really hard,” Appollonio said. “I didn’t want to wait for the sprint so I decided to attack and I made it through to the finish line.

"I cannot believe it, I knew I had good legs from the beginning of the race but to win a hard stage like this and to take my first pro victory is incredible. I have to say thanks to my team for the trust and the way they supported me.”

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) finished with the main bunch and captured the overall victory in the four-day stage race. The Swedish rider took the lead after he won Thursday’s key time trial stage and his team helped to protect it through to the end today.

"It was a big victory for me," said Larsson. "Even though this stage race was short, it was really demanding, tough to control and the course was bumpy. Naturally, it was a team effort to win overall and my teammates did a great job in front of the bunch. I'm feeling ready for the Tour of Spain and looking forward to what we can achieve there."

The stage was characterised by a breakaway but they all came back as the peloton faced four laps of a finishing circuit. Another move went away but Cervelo TestTeam led the chase and then Appollonio made his move with two kilometres to go.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 4:18:00 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:02 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 13 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 19 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 20 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 28 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 32 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 41 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 42 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 44 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 48 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 49 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 51 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:19 57 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 58 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:00:44 59 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 60 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 61 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:34 62 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:11 63 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:02:16 64 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:43 65 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:02:47 66 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:23 67 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 69 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 70 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 72 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 73 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 74 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 75 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 77 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 78 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 79 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 80 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:36 81 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 82 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 83 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 84 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 85 William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 88 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:09 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 90 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 91 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 92 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:07:49 93 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:07:53 94 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51 96 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 97 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:20:16 DNF Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank DNF Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank DNF Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNF Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana DNF Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha DNF Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step DNF Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet DNF Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNS Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Sprint 1 - St Laurent les Eglises # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 2 - Boisseuil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 3 - Limoges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Jabreilles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de St Just le Martel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 4 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Verneuil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 4 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse D'Epargne 12:54:06 2 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 Astana 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Rabobank 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Katusha 9 Quick Step 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Saur - Sojasun 12 Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:21 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Landbouwkrediet 0:06:02 15 Cervelo Test Team 0:06:32 16 FDJ 0:07:07

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 14:32:31 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 3 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:43 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:30 5 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:31 6 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:44 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:45 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:50 10 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:18 11 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:26 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:36 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:46 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:52 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:33 16 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:35 17 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:46 18 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 19 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:03:55 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:02 22 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:11 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13 24 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:18 25 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:26 26 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:56 28 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:05:09 29 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:15 30 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 31 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:38 32 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 33 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:02 34 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:03 35 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:05 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:07 37 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:22 38 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:27 39 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:06:31 40 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:35 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:06:37 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:54 43 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 44 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:07:48 45 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:07:59 46 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:08:12 47 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:16 48 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:27 49 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:45 50 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:57 51 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:09:23 52 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:37 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:41 54 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:10:09 55 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:21 56 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:28 57 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:16 58 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:49 59 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:11:54 60 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:12:26 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:47 62 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:00 63 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:04 64 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:15 65 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:49 66 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:14:39 67 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:15:25 68 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:43 70 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:15:58 71 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:16:45 72 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:16:52 73 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:20:15 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:20:48 75 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:14 76 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:21:25 77 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:22:13 79 William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:47 80 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:50 81 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:35 82 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:24:12 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:33 84 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:24:43 85 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:54 86 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:26:23 87 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:26:47 88 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:28:07 89 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:30:29 90 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:32:10 91 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team 0:32:50 92 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:44 93 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:34:43 94 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:37:09 95 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:37:15 96 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:38:08 97 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:38:31

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 9 3 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 9 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 4 7 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 8 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 3 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 4 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 9 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 6 6 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 7 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 5 9 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 10 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 2 15 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 16 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 1 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 14:32:51 2 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:10 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:25 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:32 5 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:13 6 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 7 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:03:35 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:42 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:51 11 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:02 14 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:07 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:34 16 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:07:52 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:07 18 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:17 19 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:12:44 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:29 21 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:14:19 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:23 24 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:16:25 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:19:55 26 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:05 27 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:21:53 28 William Clarke (Aus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:27 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:13 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:34 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:26:03