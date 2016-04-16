Baptiste Planckaert wins Tour du Finistère
Wallonie Bruxelles rider beats Samuel Dumoulin and Alexandre Geniez in sprint finish
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4:34:55
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|15
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|16
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|18
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|19
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|20
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|24
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:10
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:12
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:14
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|29
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|30
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|31
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:21
|32
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:22
|33
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Ryu Suzuki (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|38
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|41
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:34
|42
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:39
|43
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|44
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:41
|45
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|46
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:45
|50
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:47
|51
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:50
|53
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|55
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:55
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:01:09
|58
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|63
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|64
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:26
|65
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|66
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|67
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:56
|69
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:28
|70
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|72
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|73
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|0:03:32
|74
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:33
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:50
|76
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|77
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:45
|78
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|79
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|80
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|81
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|82
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|83
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|85
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:07:34
|86
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:47
|87
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Zohar Hadari (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Damien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNS
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
