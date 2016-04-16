Trending

Baptiste Planckaert wins Tour du Finistère

Wallonie Bruxelles rider beats Samuel Dumoulin and Alexandre Geniez in sprint finish

Baptiste Planckaert with the sprint prize

Baptiste Planckaert with the sprint prize
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect4:34:55
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
9Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
14Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
15Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
16Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
18Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
19César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
20Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
22Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:08
24Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:10
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:12
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:14
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
29Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
30Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:21
32Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:22
33Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
36Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Ryu Suzuki (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
38Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
41Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:34
42Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:39
43Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
44Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:00:41
45Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
46Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
47Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
48Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
49Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:45
50Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:47
51Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
52Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:00:50
53Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
55Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:55
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
57Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:01:09
58Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
60Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
63Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
64Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:26
65Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
66Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
67Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:56
69Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:28
70Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
72Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
73Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M0:03:32
74Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:33
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:50
76Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
77Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:45
78Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
79Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
80Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
81Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
82Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
83Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
85Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:07:34
86Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:47
87Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFGuillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFFelix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFDaniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFRémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFDelio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
DNFFrank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
DNFColin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
DNFBenjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFThibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFGotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFEneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
DNFLubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
DNFZohar Hadari (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFFelix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFRichard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFChristopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFLukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFDamien Monier (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
DNFSho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
DNFKohei Uchima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
DNFHiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
DNFKazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNSMark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Latest on Cyclingnews