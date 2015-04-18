Tim de Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tim De Troyer claimed his first victory as a professional rider with a win at the Tour du Finistère in Saturday. The Team Wanty rider finished ahead of his teammate Jerome Baugnies, with Julien Simon in third after jumping clear in a frantic last few kilometres.

“After the setbacks in Gabon where I crashed in the second stage and a not so successful spring campaign, I am happy that things worked out today. The good sensations returned in Paris-Roubaix last Sunday and also in the Flèche Brabanconne on Wednesday. This morning I felt really motivated and also during the race I felt something nice would be possible. You can't know that you are actually going to win but I am very happy I did. I did win a kermesse before but this victory is a wonderful one," De Troyer said.

An early break of four had established a five-minute lead over the bunch early on but were caught with around 50 kilometres remaining. Thomas Voeckler was among a number of riders who attempted to force a split but the Europcar rider was caught before the finish too.

The chance of a bunch sprint grew ever more likely but De Troyer jumped clear just before the finish to seal the win. His teammate Baugnies provided the icing on the cake as he led home the bunch in second place.

