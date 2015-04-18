Trending

Tim De Troyer wins Tour du Finistère

Team Wanty-Gobert rider comes out on top

Tim de Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Tim de Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tim De Troyer claimed his first victory as a professional rider with a win at the Tour du Finistère in Saturday. The Team Wanty rider finished ahead of his teammate Jerome Baugnies, with Julien Simon in third after jumping clear in a frantic last few kilometres.

“After the setbacks in Gabon where I crashed in the second stage and a not so successful spring campaign, I am happy that things worked out today. The good sensations returned in Paris-Roubaix last Sunday and also in the Flèche Brabanconne on Wednesday. This morning I felt really motivated and also during the race I felt something nice would be possible. You can't know that you are actually going to win but I am very happy I did. I did win a kermesse before but this victory is a wonderful one," De Troyer said.

An early break of four had established a five-minute lead over the bunch early on but were caught with around 50 kilometres remaining. Thomas Voeckler was among a number of riders who attempted to force a split but the Europcar rider was caught before the finish too.

The chance of a bunch sprint grew ever more likely but De Troyer jumped clear just before the finish to seal the win. His teammate Baugnies provided the icing on the cake as he led home the bunch in second place.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4:48:42
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:09
3Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
5Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
10Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
11Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
13César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm0:00:12
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
17Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 930:00:15
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre0:00:18
20Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre0:00:19
21Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:00:21
23Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:23
24Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:25
25Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:26
26Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
27Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:00:28
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34
29Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:36
30Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre0:00:41
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:46
32Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
33Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre0:01:45
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
39Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
40Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:10
41Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:53
42Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
43Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
44Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:55
45Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
47Daniel Paulus (Ast) Team Vorarlberg0:11:44
48Patrick Jäger (Ast) Team Vorarlberg
49Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
50Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
51Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:46
52Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
54Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

 

Latest on Cyclingnews