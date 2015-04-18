Tim De Troyer wins Tour du Finistère
Team Wanty-Gobert rider comes out on top
Tim De Troyer claimed his first victory as a professional rider with a win at the Tour du Finistère in Saturday. The Team Wanty rider finished ahead of his teammate Jerome Baugnies, with Julien Simon in third after jumping clear in a frantic last few kilometres.
“After the setbacks in Gabon where I crashed in the second stage and a not so successful spring campaign, I am happy that things worked out today. The good sensations returned in Paris-Roubaix last Sunday and also in the Flèche Brabanconne on Wednesday. This morning I felt really motivated and also during the race I felt something nice would be possible. You can't know that you are actually going to win but I am very happy I did. I did win a kermesse before but this victory is a wonderful one," De Troyer said.
An early break of four had established a five-minute lead over the bunch early on but were caught with around 50 kilometres remaining. Thomas Voeckler was among a number of riders who attempted to force a split but the Europcar rider was caught before the finish too.
The chance of a bunch sprint grew ever more likely but De Troyer jumped clear just before the finish to seal the win. His teammate Baugnies provided the icing on the cake as he led home the bunch in second place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4:48:42
|2
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:09
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|5
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|11
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|14
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|0:00:12
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|17
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:15
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|0:00:18
|20
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|0:00:19
|21
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:00:21
|23
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:23
|24
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:25
|25
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:26
|26
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|27
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:28
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|29
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:36
|30
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|0:00:41
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|32
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|33
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|0:01:45
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|38
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|39
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|40
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:10
|41
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:53
|42
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|43
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|45
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|47
|Daniel Paulus (Ast) Team Vorarlberg
|0:11:44
|48
|Patrick Jäger (Ast) Team Vorarlberg
|49
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|50
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|51
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:46
|52
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|54
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
