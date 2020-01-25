Trending

Tour Down Under Stage 6 – Live Coverage

Complete coverage from the final day of the 2020 UCI WorldTour opener in Australia

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today's 151.5 km final stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill.

The pace car is pulling away and attacks have already started. This is going to be a blistering stage

The peloton is stacked up behind the white Subaru pace car as the riders are champing at the bit too get going...

...aaaaaaaaand we're rolling, race fans, for a brief neutral start!

Temperature today in McLaren Vale is 20.6 C  – or 69 F.

Today is all about Willunga Hill and the two ascents that come at the back end of the day. As Mat Hayman points out in his preview, the race often comes down to seconds, and it looks like ti will  again this year.

"We've managed to pull it off with Daryl Impey for the last couple of years, but Richie Porte has been the king of Willunga for a number of years. I've almost lost count, but he's not won the race too many times."

And the current overall standings ...

General Classification after stage 5

1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 17:12:15

2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02

3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:09

4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott  0:00:13

5 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma  0:00:14

6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17

7 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:17

8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:00:17

9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos  0:00:17

10 Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25

By way of review, here's the top 10 from yesterday's stage.

Stage 5 top 10:

1 Giacmomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:32:45

2 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis

2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep

4 Michael Morkov (Den) Decenuninck-QuickStep

5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Syart-Up Nation

7 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Now) EF Pro Cycling

8 Caleb ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana

10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

Today's stage starts like previous days, with two intermediate sprints preceding the KOMs. The sprints are a little farther out today, however. The first comes at 63.4km, in Esplanade, and the second at 103.4km, also at Esplanade.

The two trips up Willunga Hil at the end of the day account for the final KOMs of the race, coming at 129.1km and again at the finish line. 

Stage 6 will decide the overall race with two ascents of Willunga Hill

Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tour Down Under)

