Tour Down Under Stage 6 – Live Coverage

The pace car is pulling away and attacks have already started. This is going to be a blistering stage

The peloton is stacked up behind the white Subaru pace car as the riders are champing at the bit too get going...

Today is all about Willunga Hill and the two ascents that come at the back end of the day. As Mat Hayman points out in his preview, the race often comes down to seconds, and it looks like ti will again this year.

"We've managed to pull it off with Daryl Impey for the last couple of years, but Richie Porte has been the king of Willunga for a number of years. I've almost lost count, but he's not won the race too many times."

