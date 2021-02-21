Tour du Var: Brambilla secures stage 3 and overall victory

Image 1 of 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) won the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Scenery at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 14 Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 14 Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates rides in front of Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo on 134.7km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 14 Riders on stage 3 to Blausasc includes at front Rudy Molard of Groupama-FDJ, Anthony Perez of Cofidis Solutions Credits, David De La Cruz Melgarejo UAE Team Emirates, Jimmy Janssens of Alpecin-Fenix, Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo and Hugo Houle of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 14 David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ at stage 3 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation in leader's jersey at stage 3 start in Blausasc (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Michael Woods gave his to try to defend the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 The riders climb the Col de la Madone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Groupama-FDJ go on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) attacks alone (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Michael Woods tried to chase after Gianluca Brambilla and the Groupama-FDJ attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var with victory on the final stage that also allowed him to depose Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) of the leader's yellow jersey during a dramatic final stage.

Brambilla was part of a large group driven by Groupama-FDJ that broke clear at the start of the stage featuring several threats to GC including Groupama-FDJ teammates Rudy Molard and Valentin Madouas. Brambilla was a threat too and ultimately dropped all his rivals in the attack, soloing to the finish to seal overall victory.

Woods gave a spirited defence of his jersey, ultimately coming to within just a few seconds of saving his lead, but came up short by just five seconds. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished third overall at six seconds back.

After breaking clear from the rest of the breakaway group with Madouas on the Col de la Madone, Brambilla made his final race-winning attack 11km from the finish, when he accelerated and dropped the Groupama-FDJ rider on a late uphill section. From that point to the finish, the Italian was able to solo all the way to the finish.

Behind Brambilla, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) chased hard in the break and won the sprint for second in a small group at 13 seconds featuring the Groupama-FDJ duo of Madouas and Molard, all of whom had been a part of the day’s break.

Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) joined them in the final stages after attacking out of the peloton, which was massively diminished in size after the Col de la Madone.

Woods and the remainder of that peloton arrived another five seconds later, which wasn’t quite enough to hold the yellow jersey. Nonetheless, it was a laudable effort from the Canadian, who came close to almost single-handedly bringing back the breakaway despite receiving next to no support from the other riders in the closing stages, most of whom made the tactical decision of sitting on his wheel due to having teammates up the road in the break.

“It was a really hard and tough day,” said an exhausted but delighted Brambilla at the finish. “I managed to be in the first break. I was marked, but I played my cards well. Groupama did most of the job, they were really really strong.

“I’ve lived here in Monaco for almost four years, and I know very well all the roads here,” Brambilla added to reveal the secret to his victory.

Amid all the action and confusion of the finale, it also transpired that Brambilla was oblivious of what exactly was going on due to a problem with his radio.

“I had a problem with the radio, I was without a radio and didn’t know anything in the final. [Trek-Segafredo Director Sportif] Gregory Rast came with a car, and he told me: ‘You have to give everything, you have to drop everyone if you want to go for the stage and for the GC.’ I was thinking about the stage, not the GC. But everything came.”

How it unfolded

The third and final stage of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var might have been the shortest day of the race, but it was also the toughest. The riders took in three Alpine summits and several more uncategorised climbs during the stage that started and finished in the town of Blausasc.

The parcours promised plenty of action, and indeed that was the case, as a very strong breakaway group went up the road at the start of the day, featuring some star names and threats to GC.

Brambilla, Molard, Madouas and Simon Clarke (Qhubeka Assos) were the highest placed riders on GC at just 13 seconds adrift of Woods, while also eyeing a large jump up the classification was Julian El Fares (EF Education-Nippo) at 24 seconds, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 26 seconds, and Alexis Vuillermoz (Total Direct Energie) at 29 seconds.

The rest of the group was completed by: Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Fabio Felline, Hugo Houle, Gorka Izagirre (all Astana-Premier Tech), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën Team).

With three riders in the group and Molard the virtual leader, Groupama-FDJ pressed on and opened a large gap over the peloton that grew up to almost three minutes with 50km to go.

The pace was also enough to reduce the lead group to just 11 riders, featuring the three Groupama-FDJ riders, Geoghegan Hart, Vuillermoz, Brambilla, Houle, Izagirre, Tusveld, Perez and Janssens.

Back in the peloton, Israel Start-Up Nation were chasing desperately to protect Michael Wood’s vulnerable overall lead, and began to make some inroads as the crucial final climb of the Col de la Madone approached. By the foot of the Col de la Madone the gap was close to 2:30. The race was on a knife edge.

Groupama’s Armirail continued to lead the breakaway on the Madone, gradually whittling it down until just his teammates, Geoghegan Hart, Brambilla and Izagirre remained. He even neutralised a couple of tentative accelerations from Geoghegan Hart. Behind Krists Neilands and then Dan Martin set a ferocious pace for Israel Start-Up Nation, bringing the peloton back to within two minutes as Woods rode impressively on the climb.

Armirail eventually finished his turn at 28km, four kilometres from the summit of the Madone, prompting Madouas to attack, joined by Brambilla. The pair worked together to keep a chasing Geoghegan Hart at bay, and crested the climb with a lead of 25 seconds.

Several attacks from the likes of Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) were launched from the peloton but eventually it was Woods in the yellow jersey that went alone, reaching the top of the climb 53 seconds behind the leaders.

Woods was left in a difficult position, however, when Fuglsang, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) all caught back up to him. With teammates still up the road, neither rider had any incentive to work, with Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) also declining to take a turn. Woods was left with no support, meaning the gap to the leaders extended back to over one minute.

Woods refused to give up though, and was remarkably strong given all the time he had his nose to the wind, but didn’t quite have the legs and was forced to settle for second overall instead at the finish.

Brambilla made his decisive move 11.3km from the finish, when he launched a powerful acceleration to drop Madouas.

After later suffering a crash on a descent, Madouas dropped back to teammate Molard and Geoghegan Hart, plus O’Connor, who had attacked from the peloton. But though working together they were able to just about hold off the chasing peloton, they were unable to bring back Brambilla, who took both stage and overall victory.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:43:32 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13 3 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:18 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 11 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39 12 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:19 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:03:06 14 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:03:53 15 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 22 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 23 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 24 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:05:21 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:01 30 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:50 31 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:33 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:19 33 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:09:31 36 Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:10:19 37 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 38 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:45 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 40 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 41 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:23 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 45 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 46 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 49 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 50 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 52 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:18 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 55 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 56 Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 58 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 59 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 60 Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal WB 61 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 64 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko 0:18:30 65 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 66 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 67 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:19 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:22:08 71 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 72 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 73 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 74 Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 76 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 77 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 78 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 80 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 81 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 82 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 83 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 84 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 85 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 89 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal WB 90 Leon Heinschke (Ger) Development Team DSM 91 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team DSM 92 Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 93 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 94 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:09 95 Stuart Balfour (GBr) Swiss Racing Academy 96 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 97 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 98 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 99 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:25:43 100 Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy 101 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB 102 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 103 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 104 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 105 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 106 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 107 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 108 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:32:19 109 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko 110 Mitch Docker (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 112 Yakob Debesay (Eri) Delko 113 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:58 114 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:34:43 115 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:17 116 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:37:35 117 Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy 0:41:22 DNF Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis DNF Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech DNF Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates DNF Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko DNF Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko DNF Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM DNF Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma DNF Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma DNF Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy DNF Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy DNF Reto Müller (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy