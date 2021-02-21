Tour du Var: Brambilla secures stage 3 and overall victory
Trek-Segafredo rider wins three-day stage race with attack on the Col de la Madone
Stage 3: Blausasc - Blausasc
Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var with victory on the final stage that also allowed him to depose Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) of the leader's yellow jersey during a dramatic final stage.
Brambilla was part of a large group driven by Groupama-FDJ that broke clear at the start of the stage featuring several threats to GC including Groupama-FDJ teammates Rudy Molard and Valentin Madouas. Brambilla was a threat too and ultimately dropped all his rivals in the attack, soloing to the finish to seal overall victory.
Woods gave a spirited defence of his jersey, ultimately coming to within just a few seconds of saving his lead, but came up short by just five seconds. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished third overall at six seconds back.
After breaking clear from the rest of the breakaway group with Madouas on the Col de la Madone, Brambilla made his final race-winning attack 11km from the finish, when he accelerated and dropped the Groupama-FDJ rider on a late uphill section. From that point to the finish, the Italian was able to solo all the way to the finish.
Behind Brambilla, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) chased hard in the break and won the sprint for second in a small group at 13 seconds featuring the Groupama-FDJ duo of Madouas and Molard, all of whom had been a part of the day’s break.
Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) joined them in the final stages after attacking out of the peloton, which was massively diminished in size after the Col de la Madone.
Woods and the remainder of that peloton arrived another five seconds later, which wasn’t quite enough to hold the yellow jersey. Nonetheless, it was a laudable effort from the Canadian, who came close to almost single-handedly bringing back the breakaway despite receiving next to no support from the other riders in the closing stages, most of whom made the tactical decision of sitting on his wheel due to having teammates up the road in the break.
“It was a really hard and tough day,” said an exhausted but delighted Brambilla at the finish. “I managed to be in the first break. I was marked, but I played my cards well. Groupama did most of the job, they were really really strong.
“I’ve lived here in Monaco for almost four years, and I know very well all the roads here,” Brambilla added to reveal the secret to his victory.
Amid all the action and confusion of the finale, it also transpired that Brambilla was oblivious of what exactly was going on due to a problem with his radio.
“I had a problem with the radio, I was without a radio and didn’t know anything in the final. [Trek-Segafredo Director Sportif] Gregory Rast came with a car, and he told me: ‘You have to give everything, you have to drop everyone if you want to go for the stage and for the GC.’ I was thinking about the stage, not the GC. But everything came.”
How it unfolded
The third and final stage of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var might have been the shortest day of the race, but it was also the toughest. The riders took in three Alpine summits and several more uncategorised climbs during the stage that started and finished in the town of Blausasc.
The parcours promised plenty of action, and indeed that was the case, as a very strong breakaway group went up the road at the start of the day, featuring some star names and threats to GC.
Brambilla, Molard, Madouas and Simon Clarke (Qhubeka Assos) were the highest placed riders on GC at just 13 seconds adrift of Woods, while also eyeing a large jump up the classification was Julian El Fares (EF Education-Nippo) at 24 seconds, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 26 seconds, and Alexis Vuillermoz (Total Direct Energie) at 29 seconds.
The rest of the group was completed by: Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Fabio Felline, Hugo Houle, Gorka Izagirre (all Astana-Premier Tech), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën Team).
With three riders in the group and Molard the virtual leader, Groupama-FDJ pressed on and opened a large gap over the peloton that grew up to almost three minutes with 50km to go.
The pace was also enough to reduce the lead group to just 11 riders, featuring the three Groupama-FDJ riders, Geoghegan Hart, Vuillermoz, Brambilla, Houle, Izagirre, Tusveld, Perez and Janssens.
Back in the peloton, Israel Start-Up Nation were chasing desperately to protect Michael Wood’s vulnerable overall lead, and began to make some inroads as the crucial final climb of the Col de la Madone approached. By the foot of the Col de la Madone the gap was close to 2:30. The race was on a knife edge.
Groupama’s Armirail continued to lead the breakaway on the Madone, gradually whittling it down until just his teammates, Geoghegan Hart, Brambilla and Izagirre remained. He even neutralised a couple of tentative accelerations from Geoghegan Hart. Behind Krists Neilands and then Dan Martin set a ferocious pace for Israel Start-Up Nation, bringing the peloton back to within two minutes as Woods rode impressively on the climb.
Armirail eventually finished his turn at 28km, four kilometres from the summit of the Madone, prompting Madouas to attack, joined by Brambilla. The pair worked together to keep a chasing Geoghegan Hart at bay, and crested the climb with a lead of 25 seconds.
Several attacks from the likes of Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) were launched from the peloton but eventually it was Woods in the yellow jersey that went alone, reaching the top of the climb 53 seconds behind the leaders.
Woods was left in a difficult position, however, when Fuglsang, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) all caught back up to him. With teammates still up the road, neither rider had any incentive to work, with Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) also declining to take a turn. Woods was left with no support, meaning the gap to the leaders extended back to over one minute.
Woods refused to give up though, and was remarkably strong given all the time he had his nose to the wind, but didn’t quite have the legs and was forced to settle for second overall instead at the finish.
Brambilla made his decisive move 11.3km from the finish, when he launched a powerful acceleration to drop Madouas.
After later suffering a crash on a descent, Madouas dropped back to teammate Molard and Geoghegan Hart, plus O’Connor, who had attacked from the peloton. But though working together they were able to just about hold off the chasing peloton, they were unable to bring back Brambilla, who took both stage and overall victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:43:32
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:18
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:39
|12
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:19
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:06
|14
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:03:53
|15
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|22
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|23
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|24
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:05:21
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:06:01
|30
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:50
|31
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:33
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:19
|33
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:09:31
|36
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:10:19
|37
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|38
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:45
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|40
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:23
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|47
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|49
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|50
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14:18
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|56
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|57
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|58
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|60
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal WB
|61
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|64
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
|0:18:30
|65
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|66
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|67
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|68
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:19
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:22:08
|71
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|72
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|73
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|74
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Delko
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|76
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|79
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|81
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|82
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|84
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|85
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|86
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|89
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal WB
|90
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Development Team DSM
|91
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Development Team DSM
|92
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|93
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|94
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:24:09
|95
|Stuart Balfour (GBr) Swiss Racing Academy
|96
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|97
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|98
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|99
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:25:43
|100
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
|101
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|102
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|103
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|104
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|105
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|106
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|107
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|108
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:32:19
|109
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko
|110
|Mitch Docker (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|112
|Yakob Debesay (Eri) Delko
|113
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:32:58
|114
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:34:43
|115
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:36:17
|116
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:37:35
|117
|Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:41:22
|DNF
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
|DNF
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Delko
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|DNF
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|DNF
|Reto Müller (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12:51:00
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:05
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:09
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:11
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:13
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:18
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:26
