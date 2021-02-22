Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2021
Latest News from the Race
Stages
Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 202119 February 2021 - 21 February 2021 | 2.1
Stage 1 - Tour du Var: Mollema wins stage 1 | Biot - Gourdon2021-02-19 186.8km
Stage 2 - Tour du Var: Woods takes stage 2 victory | Fayence - Fayence2021-02-20 175.7km
Latest Content on the Race
5 conclusions from the Tour du Var
By Peter Cossins published
Analysis The main talking points from the three-day race
St-Michel-Auber 93 hit by COVID-19 positive during Tour du Var
By Cyclingnews published
News French Continental team did not start Sunday’s final stage
Mechanicals end Michael Woods’ defence at Tour du Var
By Daniel Benson published
News ‘I felt like I was the strongest guy here’ says Canadian about losing GC lead to finish second
Early sprint and team strength key to Mollema's opening victory at Tour du Var
By Cyclingnews published
News 'The feeling is good, and we are here with a strong team, and hopefully we can defend the jersey'
2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Haut Var - Start list
By Cyclingnews published
Start List Official starters as of February 18, 2021
Dan Martin leads team of new Israel Start-Up Nation recruits at Tour du Var
By Daniel Benson published
News Impey, Bevin, Vanmarcke and Woods join the Irishman in France
Race Preview: Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2021
By Daniel Benson published
Preview Geoghegan Hart, Quintana and Pinot start season at three-day race among field laden with Grand Tour contenders
Pinot begins 2021 season at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman to support Gaudu in three-day race
Guillaume Martin delays start of season by a week after training crash
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman will miss Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var
Top News on the Race
Related Features
