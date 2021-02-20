Tour du Var: Woods takes stage 2 victory

Image 1 of 19 Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation takes stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Michael Woods takes first stage win wearing Israel Start-Up Nation colours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo finished second on stage 2, but lost the leader's jersey by one second to Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado of Ineos Grenadiers finished third on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ finished fourth on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Crossing the finish of stage 2 in seventh is Australian Ben O'connor of Ag2R Citröen Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Part of seven-rider breakaway included Cyril Barthe of Team BB Hotels PB KTM and Hugo Houle of Team Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Breakaway of seven riders during 177.4km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Breakaway of seven riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Peloton oon stage 2 around hills of Fayence (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Jakob Fuglsang of Astana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Vincenzo Nibali of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Geraint Thomas in center of Ineos Grenadiers push with 2km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Bauke Mollema with Trek-Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 David Gaudu of Team Groupama FDJ in peloton and would finish fourth on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo in leader's jersey at Tour du Var (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) takes overall leader's jersey with stage 2 win at Touor du Var (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Stage 2 winner Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) used his superb late-effort ability to distance his rivals and win stage 2 to Fayence.

The Canadian lined out the peloton on the steep climb and managed to open a gap to win alone with his arms in the air. It was Woods’ first victory with Israel Start-Up Nation.

Stage 1 winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished two seconds behind but that was not enough to hold onto the overall race lead. Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished thiird after the British team lined-out the peloton in the final kilometres and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was fourth.

Woods pulled on the yellow leader’s jersey and will try to protect his one-second race lead on Mollema during the final stage that climbs the Col de la Madone near Nice before the finish at Blausasc.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 4:16:54 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 3 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:09 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:11 8 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:13 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis