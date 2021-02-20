Trending

Tour du Var: Woods takes stage 2 victory

By

Mollema follows in second, Narvaes takes third

FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Arrival Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation celebrate Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation takes stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Arrival Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation celebrate during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Woods takes first stage win wearing Israel Start-Up Nation colours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Arrival Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo finished second on stage 2, but lost the leader's jersey by one second to Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Arrival Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jhonatan Narvaez Prado of Ineos Grenadiers finished third on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Arrival David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ finished fourth on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Arrival Ben Oconnor of Australia and Ag2R Citroen Team during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Crossing the finish of stage 2 in seventh is Australian Ben O'connor of Ag2R Citröen Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Cyril Barthe of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Breakaway letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Part of seven-rider breakaway included Cyril Barthe of Team BB Hotels PB KTM and Hugo Houle of Team Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Andrea Mifsud of France and Team Swiss Racing Academy Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Delko Victor De La Parte Gonzalez of Spain and Team Total Direct Energie during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Breakaway letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway of seven riders during 177.4km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Delko during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Breakaway letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway of seven riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 The peloton during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Village Landscape letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton oon stage 2 around hills of Fayence (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Fabio Felline of Italy Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Public Fans Village letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang of Astana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Public Fans Village letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Geraint Thomas in center of Ineos Grenadiers push with 2km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Israel StartUp Nation Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Peloton letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Bauke Mollema with Trek-Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

David Gaudu of Team Groupama FDJ in peloton and would finish fourth on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Start Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo in leader's jersey at Tour du Var (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Podium Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Yellow Leader Jersey celebrate during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m Trophy letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) takes overall leader's jersey with stage 2 win at Touor du Var (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 20 Podium Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation celebrate during the 53rd Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var Stage 2 a 1689km stage from Fayence to Fayence 357m letour0683 on February 20 2021 in Fayence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 2 winner Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) used his superb late-effort ability to distance his rivals and win stage 2 to Fayence. 

The Canadian lined out the peloton on the steep climb and managed to open a gap to win alone with his arms in the air. It was Woods’ first victory with Israel Start-Up Nation. 

Stage 1 winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished two seconds behind but that was not enough to hold onto the overall race lead. Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished thiird after the British team lined-out the peloton in the final kilometres and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was fourth. 

Woods pulled on the yellow leader’s jersey and will try to protect his one-second race lead on Mollema during the final stage that climbs the Col de la Madone near Nice before the finish at Blausasc.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 4:16:54
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02
3Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:09
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:11
8Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:13
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 9:07:15
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:09
5Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:11
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

