Tour du Var: Woods takes stage 2 victory
By Cyclingnews
Mollema follows in second, Narvaes takes third
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) used his superb late-effort ability to distance his rivals and win stage 2 to Fayence.
The Canadian lined out the peloton on the steep climb and managed to open a gap to win alone with his arms in the air. It was Woods’ first victory with Israel Start-Up Nation.
Stage 1 winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) finished two seconds behind but that was not enough to hold onto the overall race lead. Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) finished thiird after the British team lined-out the peloton in the final kilometres and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was fourth.
Woods pulled on the yellow leader’s jersey and will try to protect his one-second race lead on Mollema during the final stage that climbs the Col de la Madone near Nice before the finish at Blausasc.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:16:54
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:09
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:00:13
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|9:07:15
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:09
|5
|Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
