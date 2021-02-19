Trending

Tour du Var: Mollema wins stage 1

More to come!

Stage 1: Biot - Gourdon

LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Bauke Mollema of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) won the opening stage of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, triumphing on the summit finish in Gourdon to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the three-day race.

The Dutchman beat Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) to the line by two seconds after 188 kilometres of racing which took in three ascents of the finishing climb, while Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) finished third.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4:50:19
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:02
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:03
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06

