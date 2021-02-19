Tour du Var: Mollema wins stage 1

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) won the opening stage of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, triumphing on the summit finish in Gourdon to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the three-day race.

The Dutchman beat Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) to the line by two seconds after 188 kilometres of racing which took in three ascents of the finishing climb, while Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) finished third.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4:50:19 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:02 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:03 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06