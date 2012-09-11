Trending

Hughes wins opening stage

Women's defending champion fifth overall

Australian cyclist Jarrod Hughes has won stage one of the 4th annual Tour de Timor with the time of 3:08:34. Hughes led a breakaway from the main peloton within the first 20 kilometres of the race. He was joined briefly by riders Sharin Amir and Ashley Hayat but proved his mettle throughout the course by leading the small group and eventually drawing further away.

The beginning of the six-day International Mountain Bike race was witnessed by the President of the Republic, Taur Matan Ruak, who started the epic race in Tasi Tolu, Dili. The course followed the picturesque coastline 104 kilometres west to the border town of Mota Ain, which lies between Timor-Leste and the Indonesian border of West Timor.

Jarrod Hughes, from Newcastle in New South Wales said, “There was a bit of indecision in the bunch and the first breakaway at the first KOM went so I thought I’d have a bit of a go in the 2nd KOM but once I knew no one came with me, I kept going and it paid off. Fortune favours the brave, I suppose.”

Second place was taken by fellow Australian, Peter Kutschera, with the time of 3:12:22 and Sharin Amir of Malaysia, who was part of a large pack that crossed the line together.

Women’s 2011 defending champion Peta Mullens came in at fifth place overall with the time of 3:12:35. Twelve minutes behind Mullens was Malaysian rider Masziyaton Mohd Radzi and Lisa Jacob.

Timor-Leste’s national rider Jacinto da Costa was the first local rider to cross the line for his country with the time of 3:25:49.

The King of the Mountain was also taken by Jarrod Hughes.

The fourth Tour de Timor promises to be the most varied of all the races so far for the riders. The route includes a split mix of two challenging hill climbing days, two road racing days and two mixed terrain days. Around 320 riders are expected to ride together in what is fast becoming Asia's most notorious (and lucrative) mountain bike race. The race runs September 10-15.

Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarrod Hughes3:08:34
2Peter Kutschera0:03:45
3Shahrin Amir
4Jarrod Moroni0:03:48
5Nick Morgan
6Chris Hanson
7Tom Behrens
8Peta Mullens0:03:49
9Norshahriel Haizat Ahmad
10Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh0:03:50
11Phillip Orr0:08:17
12Adam Cobain0:09:17
13John Groves0:16:00
14Lisa Jacobs0:16:01
15Masziyaton Mohd Radzi0:16:02
16Nelson Silva
17Alvin Lim
18Jacinto De Jesus Da Costa0:17:15
19Pedro Figueiredo0:17:56
20Antonio Almeida Pereira0:19:01
21Marco Quintal0:19:09
22Andrew Rettig0:19:11
23Alan Hainsworth0:20:41
24Jason Finlay
25Joaquim Grosso0:22:01
26Peter Waldron0:22:03
27David Dennis0:22:09
28Matthew Moroney0:22:31
29Matthew Turner0:22:35
30Eleanor Patterson0:23:32
31David Lyons0:23:34
32Luke Tennent0:25:03
33Peter McUtchen0:29:02
34Pete Talbot0:29:04
35Eugenio Tilman0:29:11
36Ashley Hayat0:29:47
37Andrew Carter0:31:00
38Tome Soares0:34:14
39David De Chellis0:34:32
40Orlando Da Costa0:34:34
41Joao Matos
42Martin Browne
43Tony Kuipers
44Feliciano De Araujo0:35:26
45Jose Almeida Araujo0:36:39
46Leandro Soares0:36:50
47Craig Junor0:36:53
48Luis Abrantes
49Joe Young
50David Green
51Chris Jarvis
52Xavier Casimiro
53Leon Brunato0:36:55
54Richard Vernon0:37:30
55Albano Fernandes0:38:48
56James Scott0:39:16
57Tito Baptista Carvalho0:40:31
58Anthony Pyne0:40:33
59Noelio Reis0:40:34
60Edgar Ricardo0:40:41
61Nuno Eduardo De Oliveira0:40:43
62Emmett Karstrom0:40:46
63Zeshi Fisher
64Semeao Assis Moreira0:42:15
65Bruno Samuel Efido0:45:56
66Michael Klemens0:46:07
67Bonifacio Tavares Martins0:47:50
68Phil Wilson0:47:52
69Brynley Abad0:47:54
70Richard Bradbury0:47:56
71Andrew Goldsworthy0:48:03
72Francelina Marques Cabral0:48:07
73Rowena Eastick0:48:18
74Bruce Goodspeed
75Bevan Rowe
76David Da Silva Goncalves
77Ian Kruger0:50:10
78Laurent De Schoutheete0:53:52
79Jeff Prime0:53:54
80Simon Dyer0:55:01
81Pedro Miguel Pinto Patricio0:55:56
82Vanessa Ana Silva Reis0:55:58
83Susan Marx0:58:11
84Januario Freitas Belo0:59:39
85Francisco Maria Dos Santos1:00:42
86Sisto Monteiro1:02:07
87John Da Costa1:02:10
88Alexander Coe1:03:12
89Januario Soares1:03:43
90Jason Pyne1:04:02
91James Fordyce1:04:16
92Arullan Naidoo
93Bettina Terry
94Robert Schmucker
95Wayne Chapman
96Stuart Young1:04:17
97Elizabeth Hone
98Nathan Dalton1:05:24
99Vitor Russo1:05:25
100Simon Whitehead1:05:27
101Manuel Teixeira1:05:35
102James Hardman1:05:37
103Steve Malloch1:05:39
104Paul Tyndalebiscoe
105Afriano Lopo Nono1:05:48
106Tony Marker1:05:50
107Cameron Reid1:07:48
108Gina Ricardo1:10:24
109Joao Borges1:10:44
110Mark Korsten1:16:40
111Manuel Fernandes Guterres1:20:05
112Todd Wassel
113Ramang Kristian
114Igor Fuentes
115Nicole Hahn
116Ivan Araujo
117Paulo Pereira1:20:06
118Mateus Quelo Colo1:20:30
119Carlos Alberto Lopes1:21:04
120Simon Gatley1:21:44
121Alain Bijoux1:22:46
122Kathryn Sinclair1:23:16
123Craig Sinclair1:24:16
124Peter Jeffery1:24:31
125Joao Barros De Jesus1:24:45
126Manuel Carvalho Da Silva1:24:48
127Greg Strahan1:25:03
128Andrew Clarke1:25:05
129Carlos Da Silva Godinho1:25:50
130Noe Vong1:27:50
131Mario Correia Belo1:28:24
132Abel Bosco Martins1:28:55
133Gareth Williams1:28:58
134Martin Canter1:29:01
135Helge Suhr1:29:05
136Petra Wisse1:29:37
137Ee Pin Chang1:29:56
138Tony O’Connor1:30:19
139Karen Wilson1:30:28
140Patrick Mahony1:30:48
141Nick Grieve1:31:15
142Martin Hanssen1:31:37
143David Grieve1:32:10
144Carlos Da Cruz E Silva1:32:50
145Brian Forester1:33:08
146Nazario Da Silva Lopes1:33:12
147Eric Brandenburg1:33:31
148Colin Smith1:36:27
149Russell Noble1:36:53
150Monique Eliseo1:39:32
151Mick Creati
152Jane Hutchinson
153Leonard Kary1:40:41
154Bryan Baker1:40:53
155Jacinto R Soares Soares1:41:00
156Eric Kerr1:41:28
157Staci Hauschild1:41:45
158Elisario Carvalho R Da Silva1:41:53
159Alberto Da Costa1:42:03
160Kenneth Koh1:42:21
161Aderito Rosario Soares1:44:44
162Rachel Carter1:45:10
163Hamish Moffatt1:45:38
164Jodie Hahn1:45:40
165Jose Luis Fernandes De1:45:42
166Edward Irvine1:45:44
167Christian Patouraux1:51:45
168Jenny Anderson1:52:27
169Shaun Metcalf1:52:59
170David Mayne1:54:18
171Christopher Snell1:54:20
172Helen Salvestrin1:54:22
173Brendan Gibson1:54:25
174Duncan Thomas1:55:12
175Filomena De Araujo Magno1:56:04
176Corey Hill1:59:03
177Jed Abad1:59:05
178Fernando Pereira2:00:11
179Marcos Martins Cachola2:00:54
180Paul Toohey2:01:07
181Joanico Lopes2:01:19
182Emma Whitburn2:02:36
183Kimiko Holder2:02:39
184John Roberts2:02:40
185Jeff Cane2:03:15
186Geoff Rowe2:03:33
187Elias De Deus2:03:56
188Bret Saalwaechter2:05:57
189Nikola Pejic2:07:53
190Simon Smith2:07:54
191Eli Hefter2:11:14
192Aoyagi Yu2:12:53
193Julio Da Costa2:14:08
194Ivan Lay2:15:22
195Carlito Soares Da Silva2:15:23
196Muh.Zien Maryono Belo2:16:21
197Mervin Jumawan2:17:20
198Katherine Dawe2:18:05
199David Kay2:19:07
200Mark Bartlett2:19:08
201Graham Goodwin2:20:10
202Michael Andersen2:20:13
203Barry Collins2:20:31
204Laura Liong2:21:03
205John Spooner2:21:46
206Januariu Fernandes2:22:52
207Domingas Catarina Guterres2:22:54
208Fatima Da Costa2:22:55
209Camilio Quelo Colo2:24:35
210Pat Jonklaas2:25:02
211David Craven2:25:40
212Cristian Da Costa Dias2:28:28
213Carlos Savio2:31:11
214Calisto Varela2:32:11
215Joao Baptista Ferreira2:32:12
216Antonio Armando De Sousa2:32:14
217Anthony Roche2:34:37
218Valeria Mathams2:36:22
219Melanie Olding2:37:23
220Nina Fitzsimons2:37:35
221Lester Grovers2:38:27
222Brendan Bolton2:38:28
223Kyle Grovers2:38:30
224Daniel O’Brien2:40:04
225George Paterson2:41:56
226Uta Scholz2:42:15
227Antonio Soares2:42:19
228Ezequiel Quintao Da Silva2:42:21
229Zito Baptista Da Costa2:43:39
230Hermenegildo De Araujo2:45:07
231David Whitehead2:45:09
232Francisco Da Conceicao2:45:15
233Neil Aldersley2:46:55
234Sarah Wongseelashote2:46:57
235Vivian Riddell2:47:01
236Maree Moloney2:48:24
237Apolinario Mendonca2:48:27
238Daphne Sandino Ramirez2:49:40
239Les O’Brien2:49:42
240James Tierney2:50:07
241Digby Barrow2:52:04
242Paul Stone2:52:12
243Matt Schofield2:52:14
244David Rae2:52:17
245Octavianus Alito Pinto2:54:13
246Denis Horne2:55:42
247Louise Kitchingham2:58:04
248Jimmy Lim2:59:17
249Barbara Maria Rohmann2:59:19
250Domingos Bras Ferreir3:00:59
251Helen Hanson3:01:27
252Lisa Rogers3:07:07
253Domingos Ornai Pereira3:10:28
254Peter Meyer3:10:47
255Ian Clare3:10:49
256David Curchin3:10:51
257Jaidev Vasudevan3:18:03
258Damiao Da Silva Correia3:27:15
259Dorota Laughlin3:33:12
260Abe Yoga3:35:12
261Les Laughlin3:35:15
262Rich Gilmore3:35:17
263Shane Smith3:35:24
264Marcelino Manu3:36:01
265Imaculada Dos Remedios3:36:03
266Hieronyme Lay Da Costa3:36:06
267Augusto Lucas Soares3:36:14
268Juvita Das Dores Da Silva3:36:23
269Agostinho Guterres3:36:24
270Jacinto R Soares Da3:48:59
271Domingos Ximenes3:51:55
272Titu Da Costa Lay3:55:20
273Andrzej Szefler4:02:12
274Susantiningsih Szefler4:02:14
275Antonio F Monteiro4:02:33
276Domingos Freitas Da Silva4:02:45
277Flavio De Araujo Da Costa4:02:47
278Carlito Monteiro4:02:52
279Jon Tippett4:04:17
280Stephen Southwood4:04:20
281Joao Pereira4:08:34
DNFImaculada Dos Santos Da
DNFFeliciano De Jesus
DNFJoao Da Conceicao
DNFAbel Barros
DNFZeca Da Costa Mouzinho
DNFLiliano Mendonca Mesquita
DNFAgustinho Amaral Gusmao
DNFVera Lucia Mendonca
DNFCarlito Dos Santos Varela
DNFMarcelina Barreto
DNFPetrus Ceunfin
DNFAngelo Quelo
DNFAgostinho Bosco Martins
DNFLucia Araujo De Jesus
DNFMateus Mendonca Tilman

