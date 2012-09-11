Hughes wins opening stage
Women's defending champion fifth overall
Stage 1: Dili - Motaain
Australian cyclist Jarrod Hughes has won stage one of the 4th annual Tour de Timor with the time of 3:08:34. Hughes led a breakaway from the main peloton within the first 20 kilometres of the race. He was joined briefly by riders Sharin Amir and Ashley Hayat but proved his mettle throughout the course by leading the small group and eventually drawing further away.
The beginning of the six-day International Mountain Bike race was witnessed by the President of the Republic, Taur Matan Ruak, who started the epic race in Tasi Tolu, Dili. The course followed the picturesque coastline 104 kilometres west to the border town of Mota Ain, which lies between Timor-Leste and the Indonesian border of West Timor.
Jarrod Hughes, from Newcastle in New South Wales said, “There was a bit of indecision in the bunch and the first breakaway at the first KOM went so I thought I’d have a bit of a go in the 2nd KOM but once I knew no one came with me, I kept going and it paid off. Fortune favours the brave, I suppose.”
Second place was taken by fellow Australian, Peter Kutschera, with the time of 3:12:22 and Sharin Amir of Malaysia, who was part of a large pack that crossed the line together.
Women’s 2011 defending champion Peta Mullens came in at fifth place overall with the time of 3:12:35. Twelve minutes behind Mullens was Malaysian rider Masziyaton Mohd Radzi and Lisa Jacob.
Timor-Leste’s national rider Jacinto da Costa was the first local rider to cross the line for his country with the time of 3:25:49.
The King of the Mountain was also taken by Jarrod Hughes.
The fourth Tour de Timor promises to be the most varied of all the races so far for the riders. The route includes a split mix of two challenging hill climbing days, two road racing days and two mixed terrain days. Around 320 riders are expected to ride together in what is fast becoming Asia's most notorious (and lucrative) mountain bike race. The race runs September 10-15.
Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrod Hughes
|3:08:34
|2
|Peter Kutschera
|0:03:45
|3
|Shahrin Amir
|4
|Jarrod Moroni
|0:03:48
|5
|Nick Morgan
|6
|Chris Hanson
|7
|Tom Behrens
|8
|Peta Mullens
|0:03:49
|9
|Norshahriel Haizat Ahmad
|10
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|0:03:50
|11
|Phillip Orr
|0:08:17
|12
|Adam Cobain
|0:09:17
|13
|John Groves
|0:16:00
|14
|Lisa Jacobs
|0:16:01
|15
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi
|0:16:02
|16
|Nelson Silva
|17
|Alvin Lim
|18
|Jacinto De Jesus Da Costa
|0:17:15
|19
|Pedro Figueiredo
|0:17:56
|20
|Antonio Almeida Pereira
|0:19:01
|21
|Marco Quintal
|0:19:09
|22
|Andrew Rettig
|0:19:11
|23
|Alan Hainsworth
|0:20:41
|24
|Jason Finlay
|25
|Joaquim Grosso
|0:22:01
|26
|Peter Waldron
|0:22:03
|27
|David Dennis
|0:22:09
|28
|Matthew Moroney
|0:22:31
|29
|Matthew Turner
|0:22:35
|30
|Eleanor Patterson
|0:23:32
|31
|David Lyons
|0:23:34
|32
|Luke Tennent
|0:25:03
|33
|Peter McUtchen
|0:29:02
|34
|Pete Talbot
|0:29:04
|35
|Eugenio Tilman
|0:29:11
|36
|Ashley Hayat
|0:29:47
|37
|Andrew Carter
|0:31:00
|38
|Tome Soares
|0:34:14
|39
|David De Chellis
|0:34:32
|40
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:34:34
|41
|Joao Matos
|42
|Martin Browne
|43
|Tony Kuipers
|44
|Feliciano De Araujo
|0:35:26
|45
|Jose Almeida Araujo
|0:36:39
|46
|Leandro Soares
|0:36:50
|47
|Craig Junor
|0:36:53
|48
|Luis Abrantes
|49
|Joe Young
|50
|David Green
|51
|Chris Jarvis
|52
|Xavier Casimiro
|53
|Leon Brunato
|0:36:55
|54
|Richard Vernon
|0:37:30
|55
|Albano Fernandes
|0:38:48
|56
|James Scott
|0:39:16
|57
|Tito Baptista Carvalho
|0:40:31
|58
|Anthony Pyne
|0:40:33
|59
|Noelio Reis
|0:40:34
|60
|Edgar Ricardo
|0:40:41
|61
|Nuno Eduardo De Oliveira
|0:40:43
|62
|Emmett Karstrom
|0:40:46
|63
|Zeshi Fisher
|64
|Semeao Assis Moreira
|0:42:15
|65
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|0:45:56
|66
|Michael Klemens
|0:46:07
|67
|Bonifacio Tavares Martins
|0:47:50
|68
|Phil Wilson
|0:47:52
|69
|Brynley Abad
|0:47:54
|70
|Richard Bradbury
|0:47:56
|71
|Andrew Goldsworthy
|0:48:03
|72
|Francelina Marques Cabral
|0:48:07
|73
|Rowena Eastick
|0:48:18
|74
|Bruce Goodspeed
|75
|Bevan Rowe
|76
|David Da Silva Goncalves
|77
|Ian Kruger
|0:50:10
|78
|Laurent De Schoutheete
|0:53:52
|79
|Jeff Prime
|0:53:54
|80
|Simon Dyer
|0:55:01
|81
|Pedro Miguel Pinto Patricio
|0:55:56
|82
|Vanessa Ana Silva Reis
|0:55:58
|83
|Susan Marx
|0:58:11
|84
|Januario Freitas Belo
|0:59:39
|85
|Francisco Maria Dos Santos
|1:00:42
|86
|Sisto Monteiro
|1:02:07
|87
|John Da Costa
|1:02:10
|88
|Alexander Coe
|1:03:12
|89
|Januario Soares
|1:03:43
|90
|Jason Pyne
|1:04:02
|91
|James Fordyce
|1:04:16
|92
|Arullan Naidoo
|93
|Bettina Terry
|94
|Robert Schmucker
|95
|Wayne Chapman
|96
|Stuart Young
|1:04:17
|97
|Elizabeth Hone
|98
|Nathan Dalton
|1:05:24
|99
|Vitor Russo
|1:05:25
|100
|Simon Whitehead
|1:05:27
|101
|Manuel Teixeira
|1:05:35
|102
|James Hardman
|1:05:37
|103
|Steve Malloch
|1:05:39
|104
|Paul Tyndalebiscoe
|105
|Afriano Lopo Nono
|1:05:48
|106
|Tony Marker
|1:05:50
|107
|Cameron Reid
|1:07:48
|108
|Gina Ricardo
|1:10:24
|109
|Joao Borges
|1:10:44
|110
|Mark Korsten
|1:16:40
|111
|Manuel Fernandes Guterres
|1:20:05
|112
|Todd Wassel
|113
|Ramang Kristian
|114
|Igor Fuentes
|115
|Nicole Hahn
|116
|Ivan Araujo
|117
|Paulo Pereira
|1:20:06
|118
|Mateus Quelo Colo
|1:20:30
|119
|Carlos Alberto Lopes
|1:21:04
|120
|Simon Gatley
|1:21:44
|121
|Alain Bijoux
|1:22:46
|122
|Kathryn Sinclair
|1:23:16
|123
|Craig Sinclair
|1:24:16
|124
|Peter Jeffery
|1:24:31
|125
|Joao Barros De Jesus
|1:24:45
|126
|Manuel Carvalho Da Silva
|1:24:48
|127
|Greg Strahan
|1:25:03
|128
|Andrew Clarke
|1:25:05
|129
|Carlos Da Silva Godinho
|1:25:50
|130
|Noe Vong
|1:27:50
|131
|Mario Correia Belo
|1:28:24
|132
|Abel Bosco Martins
|1:28:55
|133
|Gareth Williams
|1:28:58
|134
|Martin Canter
|1:29:01
|135
|Helge Suhr
|1:29:05
|136
|Petra Wisse
|1:29:37
|137
|Ee Pin Chang
|1:29:56
|138
|Tony O’Connor
|1:30:19
|139
|Karen Wilson
|1:30:28
|140
|Patrick Mahony
|1:30:48
|141
|Nick Grieve
|1:31:15
|142
|Martin Hanssen
|1:31:37
|143
|David Grieve
|1:32:10
|144
|Carlos Da Cruz E Silva
|1:32:50
|145
|Brian Forester
|1:33:08
|146
|Nazario Da Silva Lopes
|1:33:12
|147
|Eric Brandenburg
|1:33:31
|148
|Colin Smith
|1:36:27
|149
|Russell Noble
|1:36:53
|150
|Monique Eliseo
|1:39:32
|151
|Mick Creati
|152
|Jane Hutchinson
|153
|Leonard Kary
|1:40:41
|154
|Bryan Baker
|1:40:53
|155
|Jacinto R Soares Soares
|1:41:00
|156
|Eric Kerr
|1:41:28
|157
|Staci Hauschild
|1:41:45
|158
|Elisario Carvalho R Da Silva
|1:41:53
|159
|Alberto Da Costa
|1:42:03
|160
|Kenneth Koh
|1:42:21
|161
|Aderito Rosario Soares
|1:44:44
|162
|Rachel Carter
|1:45:10
|163
|Hamish Moffatt
|1:45:38
|164
|Jodie Hahn
|1:45:40
|165
|Jose Luis Fernandes De
|1:45:42
|166
|Edward Irvine
|1:45:44
|167
|Christian Patouraux
|1:51:45
|168
|Jenny Anderson
|1:52:27
|169
|Shaun Metcalf
|1:52:59
|170
|David Mayne
|1:54:18
|171
|Christopher Snell
|1:54:20
|172
|Helen Salvestrin
|1:54:22
|173
|Brendan Gibson
|1:54:25
|174
|Duncan Thomas
|1:55:12
|175
|Filomena De Araujo Magno
|1:56:04
|176
|Corey Hill
|1:59:03
|177
|Jed Abad
|1:59:05
|178
|Fernando Pereira
|2:00:11
|179
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|2:00:54
|180
|Paul Toohey
|2:01:07
|181
|Joanico Lopes
|2:01:19
|182
|Emma Whitburn
|2:02:36
|183
|Kimiko Holder
|2:02:39
|184
|John Roberts
|2:02:40
|185
|Jeff Cane
|2:03:15
|186
|Geoff Rowe
|2:03:33
|187
|Elias De Deus
|2:03:56
|188
|Bret Saalwaechter
|2:05:57
|189
|Nikola Pejic
|2:07:53
|190
|Simon Smith
|2:07:54
|191
|Eli Hefter
|2:11:14
|192
|Aoyagi Yu
|2:12:53
|193
|Julio Da Costa
|2:14:08
|194
|Ivan Lay
|2:15:22
|195
|Carlito Soares Da Silva
|2:15:23
|196
|Muh.Zien Maryono Belo
|2:16:21
|197
|Mervin Jumawan
|2:17:20
|198
|Katherine Dawe
|2:18:05
|199
|David Kay
|2:19:07
|200
|Mark Bartlett
|2:19:08
|201
|Graham Goodwin
|2:20:10
|202
|Michael Andersen
|2:20:13
|203
|Barry Collins
|2:20:31
|204
|Laura Liong
|2:21:03
|205
|John Spooner
|2:21:46
|206
|Januariu Fernandes
|2:22:52
|207
|Domingas Catarina Guterres
|2:22:54
|208
|Fatima Da Costa
|2:22:55
|209
|Camilio Quelo Colo
|2:24:35
|210
|Pat Jonklaas
|2:25:02
|211
|David Craven
|2:25:40
|212
|Cristian Da Costa Dias
|2:28:28
|213
|Carlos Savio
|2:31:11
|214
|Calisto Varela
|2:32:11
|215
|Joao Baptista Ferreira
|2:32:12
|216
|Antonio Armando De Sousa
|2:32:14
|217
|Anthony Roche
|2:34:37
|218
|Valeria Mathams
|2:36:22
|219
|Melanie Olding
|2:37:23
|220
|Nina Fitzsimons
|2:37:35
|221
|Lester Grovers
|2:38:27
|222
|Brendan Bolton
|2:38:28
|223
|Kyle Grovers
|2:38:30
|224
|Daniel O’Brien
|2:40:04
|225
|George Paterson
|2:41:56
|226
|Uta Scholz
|2:42:15
|227
|Antonio Soares
|2:42:19
|228
|Ezequiel Quintao Da Silva
|2:42:21
|229
|Zito Baptista Da Costa
|2:43:39
|230
|Hermenegildo De Araujo
|2:45:07
|231
|David Whitehead
|2:45:09
|232
|Francisco Da Conceicao
|2:45:15
|233
|Neil Aldersley
|2:46:55
|234
|Sarah Wongseelashote
|2:46:57
|235
|Vivian Riddell
|2:47:01
|236
|Maree Moloney
|2:48:24
|237
|Apolinario Mendonca
|2:48:27
|238
|Daphne Sandino Ramirez
|2:49:40
|239
|Les O’Brien
|2:49:42
|240
|James Tierney
|2:50:07
|241
|Digby Barrow
|2:52:04
|242
|Paul Stone
|2:52:12
|243
|Matt Schofield
|2:52:14
|244
|David Rae
|2:52:17
|245
|Octavianus Alito Pinto
|2:54:13
|246
|Denis Horne
|2:55:42
|247
|Louise Kitchingham
|2:58:04
|248
|Jimmy Lim
|2:59:17
|249
|Barbara Maria Rohmann
|2:59:19
|250
|Domingos Bras Ferreir
|3:00:59
|251
|Helen Hanson
|3:01:27
|252
|Lisa Rogers
|3:07:07
|253
|Domingos Ornai Pereira
|3:10:28
|254
|Peter Meyer
|3:10:47
|255
|Ian Clare
|3:10:49
|256
|David Curchin
|3:10:51
|257
|Jaidev Vasudevan
|3:18:03
|258
|Damiao Da Silva Correia
|3:27:15
|259
|Dorota Laughlin
|3:33:12
|260
|Abe Yoga
|3:35:12
|261
|Les Laughlin
|3:35:15
|262
|Rich Gilmore
|3:35:17
|263
|Shane Smith
|3:35:24
|264
|Marcelino Manu
|3:36:01
|265
|Imaculada Dos Remedios
|3:36:03
|266
|Hieronyme Lay Da Costa
|3:36:06
|267
|Augusto Lucas Soares
|3:36:14
|268
|Juvita Das Dores Da Silva
|3:36:23
|269
|Agostinho Guterres
|3:36:24
|270
|Jacinto R Soares Da
|3:48:59
|271
|Domingos Ximenes
|3:51:55
|272
|Titu Da Costa Lay
|3:55:20
|273
|Andrzej Szefler
|4:02:12
|274
|Susantiningsih Szefler
|4:02:14
|275
|Antonio F Monteiro
|4:02:33
|276
|Domingos Freitas Da Silva
|4:02:45
|277
|Flavio De Araujo Da Costa
|4:02:47
|278
|Carlito Monteiro
|4:02:52
|279
|Jon Tippett
|4:04:17
|280
|Stephen Southwood
|4:04:20
|281
|Joao Pereira
|4:08:34
|DNF
|Imaculada Dos Santos Da
|DNF
|Feliciano De Jesus
|DNF
|Joao Da Conceicao
|DNF
|Abel Barros
|DNF
|Zeca Da Costa Mouzinho
|DNF
|Liliano Mendonca Mesquita
|DNF
|Agustinho Amaral Gusmao
|DNF
|Vera Lucia Mendonca
|DNF
|Carlito Dos Santos Varela
|DNF
|Marcelina Barreto
|DNF
|Petrus Ceunfin
|DNF
|Angelo Quelo
|DNF
|Agostinho Bosco Martins
|DNF
|Lucia Araujo De Jesus
|DNF
|Mateus Mendonca Tilman
