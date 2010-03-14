Image 1 of 5 David McCann (Giant Asia) solos to victory. (Image credit: Lin Chien Hung) Image 2 of 5 Stage winner David McCann also took the overall lead (Image credit: Lin Chien Hung) Image 3 of 5 The peloton emerges from the Tsou Ma Lai tunnel (Image credit: Lin Chien Hung) Image 4 of 5 The peloton tackles stage 1 of the Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Lin Chien Hung) Image 5 of 5 The jersey holders at Tour de Taiwan (Image credit: Lin Chien Hung)

Irishman David McCann of the Giant Asia Racing Team took home the victory in the first stage of the Tour de Taiwan. The ride was not exceptionally tough even by his standard, but from nearly missing the race altogether, the day was indeed extraordinary for McCann.

The 37-year-old from Irishman said after the more than four hour ride from Kaoshiung to Chiayi that he almost gave the race a pass.

"I was struggling with a chest infection and I almost did not want to race today but I felt a little better and decided to give it a shot," said McCann, who not only took the stage but also will be in the Tour leader yellow jersey for being at the top of the General Classification .

"The weather was warm today but not as hot as it was in Malaysia. And it being a fast route today with the wind behind us, we were able to come in with a decent time even though there were two climbs on the day.

"I hope that I will be able to maintain my lead in the next few days with the help of my teammates."

Starting off from the World Games Stadium in Kaohsiung, the peloton did not immediately jump into action with the first breakaway occurring at just after the first climb outside Lingkuo which was won by Taiwan's Feng Chun Kai from the Action Cycling team.

The 20-man breakaway did not work in tandem to build the lead and not soon after was caught by the peloton as they head into the second climb at Nanhua.

With Malaysia's Rizuan Zainal coming in second at the first climb and then taking the second one at Nanhua, he will start tomorrow's stage two in the Red Polka Dot jersey of the King of the Mountain.

"I had a good work programme at the Tour de Langkawi (in Malaysia) and that probably gave me the push for the climb," added the 24-year-old, who finished 75th overall in the GC and also 5th overall in the KOM at the Tour de Langkawi.

"I was confident for the climb and I hope that I can pick up more points in the next several days."

The sprinter's green jersey was led by McCann based on points at the finish .

Following a second breakaway by ten riders heading into Wusanto Reservoir, the peloton just seem to lose steam as they allowed the frontrunners an easy ride to the finish.

What made the win more spectacular for McCann, who had struggled somewhat in Langkawi barely a week ago, was the fact that he had ridden into Alishan all by himself in the last 5km.

"Thank god that we are not going up Alishan and with this year's race devoid of any serious mountain climb, I have a fair chance of keeping the GC all the way to the end," added McCann.

The best ranked Asian rider is Cheung King Wei, who ended the day on fifth in the GC.

"The weather is very hot and the course was a lot harder than I expected. And because we are not allowed to use race radio, I had to make the decision whether to keep with the team or just go in the front," added King Wei, who came in with the second group of riders.

"But the race today was fantastic as it did not end in a bunch finish."

Stage Two tomorrow will be played out in the county of Chiayi with the peloton completing a course of some 137km in and around several famous landmarks.

The race will begin in Chiayi City Hall before passing the Lantan Scenic Resort, the Budai Salt Mountain and on to Yu Chia Nan Haomeiliao Nature Preeserve to finish at the Singang Fongtian Temple.

And while it might be a rest day for the climber, the peloton however will face three sprints along the way - two near the Chiayi County Hall and another at the Fongtan Temple.



Results 1 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 3:11:40 2 William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:07 3 Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 4 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act 0:00:21 5 King Wai Cheung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan 0:00:40 7 Dean Downing (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:47 8 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 9 Ki Ho Choi (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 10 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:57 11 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing 13 Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 14 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands 15 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) 16 Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 17 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 18 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 19 Shu Ming Liu (Tpe) 20 Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:00 21 Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn 0:01:09 22 Jacob Rytlewski (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 0:02:30 23 Kin San Wu (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 24 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act 0:03:17 25 Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act 26 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act 27 Kam-Po Wong (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 28 Chih Feng Liu (Tpe) 29 Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 30 Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe) 31 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia 32 Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 33 Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing 34 Chad Hartley (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 35 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 36 Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team 37 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 38 Ben Greenwood (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 39 Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 0:03:22 40 Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 41 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) 0:05:09 42 Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 43 An Lung Hsieh (Tpe) 44 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 45 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) 0:05:56 46 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 47 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:31 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 50 Wen Lung Chien (Tpe) 51 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act 52 Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan 53 Chia Hong Yang (Tpe) 54 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) 55 Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands 56 Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe) 57 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn 58 Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 59 Cheng Chen Su (Tpe) 60 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 61 Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 62 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 63 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 64 Chad Burdzilauskas (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 65 Jonathan Sundt (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 66 Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing 67 Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands 68 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan 69 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Mathew Cronshaw (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 72 Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe) 73 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 74 Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan 75 Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe) 76 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia 77 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 79 Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 80 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn 81 Ying Hon Yeung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 82 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 83 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 84 Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 85 Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team 86 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn 87 Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn 88 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 89 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 90 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:07:48 91 Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:08:14 92 Tosser Chiu (Tpe) 93 Chia Hung Lin (Tpe) 0:08:21 94 Graham Briggs (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:08:34 95 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:10:35 96 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:31 DNF Che Hung Liu (Tpe) DNF Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) DNF Eric Fang (Tpe) DNF Cheng Chien Tsai (Tpe)

General Classification 1 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 3:11:30 2 William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:00 3 Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 4 King Wai Cheung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 0:27:00 5 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act 0:31:00 6 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan 0:50:00 7 Ki Ho Choi (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 0:55:00 8 Dean Downing (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:57:00 9 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 10 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:01:04 11 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:07 12 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing 14 Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 15 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands 16 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) 17 Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 18 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 19 Shu Ming Liu (Tpe) 20 Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:10 21 Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn 0:01:19 22 Jacob Rytlewski (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 0:02:40 23 Kin San Wu (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 24 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act 0:03:27 25 Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act 26 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act 27 Kam-Po Wong (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 28 Chih Feng Liu (Tpe) 29 Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 30 Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe) 31 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia 32 Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 33 Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing 34 Chad Hartley (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 35 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 36 Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team 37 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 38 Ben Greenwood (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 39 Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 0:03:32 40 Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 41 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) 0:05:19 42 Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 43 An Lung Hsieh (Tpe) 44 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 45 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) 0:06:06 46 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 47 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:41 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 50 Wen Lung Chien (Tpe) 51 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act 52 Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan 53 Chia Hong Yang (Tpe) 54 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) 55 Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands 56 Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe) 57 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn 58 Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 59 Cheng Chen Su (Tpe) 60 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 61 Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 62 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 63 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 64 Chad Burdzilauskas (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 65 Jonathan Sundt (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 66 Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing 67 Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands 68 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan 69 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Mathew Cronshaw (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 72 Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe) 73 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 74 Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan 75 Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe) 76 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia 77 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 79 Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 80 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn 81 Ying Hon Yeung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China 82 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 83 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 84 Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 85 Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team 86 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn 87 Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn 88 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 89 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 90 Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands 91 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:07:58 92 Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:08:23 93 Tosser Chiu (Tpe) 0:08:24 94 Chia Hung Lin (Tpe) 0:08:31 95 Graham Briggs (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:08:44 96 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:10:45

Points classification 1 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 2 Philip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Geargrinder

Mountains classification 1 Zainal Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team