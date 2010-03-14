Trending

McCann solos to win in Taiwan opener

Irishman finds success after nearly dropping out

Image 1 of 5

David McCann (Giant Asia) solos to victory.

David McCann (Giant Asia) solos to victory.
(Image credit: Lin Chien Hung)
Image 2 of 5

Stage winner David McCann also took the overall lead

Stage winner David McCann also took the overall lead
(Image credit: Lin Chien Hung)
Image 3 of 5

The peloton emerges from the Tsou Ma Lai tunnel

The peloton emerges from the Tsou Ma Lai tunnel
(Image credit: Lin Chien Hung)
Image 4 of 5

The peloton tackles stage 1 of the Tour de Taiwan

The peloton tackles stage 1 of the Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: Lin Chien Hung)
Image 5 of 5

The jersey holders at Tour de Taiwan

The jersey holders at Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: Lin Chien Hung)

Irishman David McCann of the Giant Asia Racing Team took home the victory in the first stage of the Tour de Taiwan. The ride was not exceptionally tough even by his standard, but from nearly missing the race altogether, the day was indeed extraordinary for McCann.

The 37-year-old from Irishman said after the more than four hour ride from Kaoshiung to Chiayi that he almost gave the race a pass.

"I was struggling with a chest infection and I almost did not want to race today but I felt a little better and decided to give it a shot," said McCann, who not only took the stage but also will be in the Tour leader yellow jersey for being at the top of the General Classification .

"The weather was warm today but not as hot as it was in Malaysia. And it being a fast route today with the wind behind us, we were able to come in with a decent time even though there were two climbs on the day.

"I hope that I will be able to maintain my lead in the next few days with the help of my teammates."

Starting off from the World Games Stadium in Kaohsiung, the peloton did not immediately jump into action with the first breakaway occurring at just after the first climb outside Lingkuo which was won by Taiwan's Feng Chun Kai from the Action Cycling team.

The 20-man breakaway did not work in tandem to build the lead and not soon after was caught by the peloton as they head into the second climb at Nanhua.

With Malaysia's Rizuan Zainal coming in second at the first climb and then taking the second one at Nanhua, he will start tomorrow's stage two in the Red Polka Dot jersey of the King of the Mountain.

"I had a good work programme at the Tour de Langkawi (in Malaysia) and that probably gave me the push for the climb," added the 24-year-old, who finished 75th overall in the GC and also 5th overall in the KOM at the Tour de Langkawi.

"I was confident for the climb and I hope that I can pick up more points in the next several days."

The sprinter's green jersey was led by McCann based on points at the finish .

Following a second breakaway by ten riders heading into Wusanto Reservoir, the peloton just seem to lose steam as they allowed the frontrunners an easy ride to the finish.

What made the win more spectacular for McCann, who had struggled somewhat in Langkawi barely a week ago, was the fact that he had ridden into Alishan all by himself in the last 5km.

"Thank god that we are not going up Alishan and with this year's race devoid of any serious mountain climb, I have a fair chance of keeping the GC all the way to the end," added McCann.

The best ranked Asian rider is Cheung King Wei, who ended the day on fifth in the GC.

"The weather is very hot and the course was a lot harder than I expected. And because we are not allowed to use race radio, I had to make the decision whether to keep with the team or just go in the front," added King Wei, who came in with the second group of riders.

"But the race today was fantastic as it did not end in a bunch finish."

Stage Two tomorrow will be played out in the county of Chiayi with the peloton completing a course of some 137km in and around several famous landmarks.

The race will begin in Chiayi City Hall before passing the Lantan Scenic Resort, the Budai Salt Mountain and on to Yu Chia Nan Haomeiliao Nature Preeserve to finish at the Singang Fongtian Temple.

And while it might be a rest day for the climber, the peloton however will face three sprints along the way - two near the Chiayi County Hall and another at the Fongtan Temple.
 

Results
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team3:11:40
2William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:07
3Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
4Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act0:00:21
5King Wai Cheung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:40
7Dean Downing (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:47
8Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
9Ki Ho Choi (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
10Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:00:57
11Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
13Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
14René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
15Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe)
16Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
17Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
18Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
19Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
20Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:00
21Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn0:01:09
22Jacob Rytlewski (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder0:02:30
23Kin San Wu (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
24Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act0:03:17
25Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act
26Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act
27Kam-Po Wong (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
28Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
29Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
30Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe)
31Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia
32Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
33Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
34Chad Hartley (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
35Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
38Ben Greenwood (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
39Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System0:03:22
40Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
41Chin Lung Huang (Tpe)0:05:09
42Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
43An Lung Hsieh (Tpe)
44Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
45Chun Liang Pan (Tpe)0:05:56
46Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
47Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands0:06:31
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
50Wen Lung Chien (Tpe)
51Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act
52Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan
53Chia Hong Yang (Tpe)
54Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe)
55Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands
56Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe)
57Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn
58Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
59Cheng Chen Su (Tpe)
60Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
61Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
62Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
63Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
64Chad Burdzilauskas (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
65Jonathan Sundt (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
66Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
67Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands
68Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan
69Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Mathew Cronshaw (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
71Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
72Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe)
73Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
74Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan
75Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe)
76Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia
77Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
79Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
80Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn
81Ying Hon Yeung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
82Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
83Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
84Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
85Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
86Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn
87Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn
88Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
89Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
90Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:48
91Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:08:14
92Tosser Chiu (Tpe)
93Chia Hung Lin (Tpe)0:08:21
94Graham Briggs (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:34
95Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:35
96Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands0:06:31
DNFChe Hung Liu (Tpe)
DNFWen Chung Huang (Tpe)
DNFEric Fang (Tpe)
DNFCheng Chien Tsai (Tpe)

General Classification
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team3:11:30
2William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:00
3Phillip Gaimon (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
4King Wai Cheung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China0:27:00
5Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act0:31:00
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan0:50:00
7Ki Ho Choi (Hkg) Hong Kong, China0:55:00
8Dean Downing (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:57:00
9Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
10Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:01:04
11Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:01:07
12Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
14Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
15René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
16Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe)
17Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
18Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
19Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
20Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:10
21Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn0:01:19
22Jacob Rytlewski (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder0:02:40
23Kin San Wu (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
24Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act0:03:27
25Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act
26Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act
27Kam-Po Wong (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
28Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
29Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
30Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe)
31Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia
32Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
33Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
34Chad Hartley (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
35Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
38Ben Greenwood (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
39Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System0:03:32
40Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
41Chin Lung Huang (Tpe)0:05:19
42Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
43An Lung Hsieh (Tpe)
44Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
45Chun Liang Pan (Tpe)0:06:06
46Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
47Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands0:06:41
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
50Wen Lung Chien (Tpe)
51Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act
52Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan
53Chia Hong Yang (Tpe)
54Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe)
55Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands
56Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe)
57Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn
58Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
59Cheng Chen Su (Tpe)
60Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
61Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
62Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
63Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
64Chad Burdzilauskas (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
65Jonathan Sundt (Usa) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
66Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
67Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands
68Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan
69Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Mathew Cronshaw (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
71Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
72Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe)
73Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
74Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan
75Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe)
76Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia
77Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
79Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
80Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn
81Ying Hon Yeung (Hkg) Hong Kong, China
82Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
83Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
84Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
85Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
86Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn
87Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn
88Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
89Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
90Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands
91Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:58
92Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:08:23
93Tosser Chiu (Tpe)0:08:24
94Chia Hung Lin (Tpe)0:08:31
95Graham Briggs (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:44
96Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:45

Points classification
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
2Philip Gaimon (USA) Kenda presented by Geargrinder

Mountains classification
1Zainal Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Best Asian Rider
1Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong Team

 

