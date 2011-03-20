Image 1 of 8 Sung Baek Park (Korea) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 8 The peloton in action during a criterium in Taipei City. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 8 The Tour de Taiwan peloton during stage one in Taipei City. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 8 Race leader Adam Phelan (Drapac) on the streets of Taipei City. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 8 Riders show their support for those affected by the recent earthquake and tsunami in Japan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 8 Plenty of people on bikes in Taipei. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 8 Race leader Adam Phelan (Drapac) defended his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 8 The stage one podium. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Park Sung Baek (Korea) sprinted to victory in the Taipei City Criterium on stage one of the Tour de Taiwan, putting the disappointment of last year's Asian Games behind him.

In Guangzhou last year, the Korean was denied the gold medal in the men's road race when he was judged to have impeded Hong Kong's Wong Kam Po in the sprint to the finish line.

But this time round there was no controversy as Sung Baek was clearly ahead of nearest challenger Bernardo Riccio (D'Angelo & Antennuci) while Dean Downing (Rapha Condor) crossed the finish line for third place.

"I'm just happy to win, it is always good to take a stage," said the 26-year-old Korean, who began his professional career with the Taiwan-based Giant-Asia Racing team back in 2005.

"The team did a great job for me and Jang (Chan Jae) did a perfect lead-out for me. I was a little concerned about crashes at the start of this race and that was the reason why I was a little cautious.

"For the next several days the strategy will still be the same and that is to look for the opportunity to take another stage win although I really can't wait for the climbs to start."

With the peloton having to complete 60 laps over a 1km circuit, the race saw several teams setting the early pace although it was to be Wai Man Chau (Hong Kong) who took the first sprint.

The Korean National Team was quick to get to the front of the pack and Chan Jae was consistent throughout the remaining two sprints to pick up a total of 11 points to give the rhythm for Sung Baek for the finish.

"I'm just happy to work for the team and to see Sung Baek win the stage," said Chan Jae, who took the sprinter's green jersey.

For Australia's Adam Phelan (Drapac), he was just glad to remain atop the general classification and be in the leader's yellow jersey for stage two.

"I'm happy to be in the yellow still. I can't quite sprint like some of the guys here so it was important that I keep out of trouble. We will see what happens in the next few days," said Phelan.

The best-ranked Asian rider's blue jersey went to Junya Sano (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) who holds eighth overall on general classification, five seconds behind race leader Phelan.

"It feels good to be in the blue jersey but there are a lot of good riders here and they all would want to win it. So I will just have to stick to the team strategy and hope for the best in the next few stages," added Junya.

"It will be tough for me in the climbs as I'm not a climber, so I hope that I will get to wear this jersey as long as I can."

Stage two will see the peloton covering a distance of 118km from New Taipei City Hall to Linshanbi.

Full Results 1 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 1:21:39 2 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 3 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 4 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 6 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 7 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 8 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 9 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 10 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia 12 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 13 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 14 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 15 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 16 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 17 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 18 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 19 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 20 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 21 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 22 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 23 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 24 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 25 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 26 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 27 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 28 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 29 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 30 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 31 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 32 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 33 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 34 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 35 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 36 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 37 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 38 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 39 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 40 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 41 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 42 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 43 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 44 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 45 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 46 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 47 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 49 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 50 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 51 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 52 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 53 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 54 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 55 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 56 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 57 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 58 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 59 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 60 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 61 Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 62 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 63 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 64 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 65 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 66 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 67 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 68 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 69 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 70 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 71 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 72 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 73 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 74 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 75 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 76 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 77 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 78 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 79 Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 80 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 81 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 82 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 83 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 84 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 85 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 86 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 87 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 88 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 89 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 92 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 93 Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 94 Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 95 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 96 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:54 97 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:01:40 98 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:02:07 99 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:00 100 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:00 101 Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:03:43 DNF Dani Lesmana (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice

Sprint 1 - Lap 24 1 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 5 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 3 3 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 2 4 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 36 1 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 5 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 3 3 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 2 4 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 48 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 5 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 3 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 4 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1

General classification after stage 1 1 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 1:24:22 2 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 3 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:02 4 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 5 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 6 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:03 7 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:04 8 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:05 9 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:06 10 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 11 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 12 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 13 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 14 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 0:00:07 15 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 16 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 17 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 18 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 19 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:08 20 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 21 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:09 22 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 24 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 25 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 26 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 27 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 28 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 29 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 30 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:10 31 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 32 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 33 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 34 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 35 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 36 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 37 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:11 38 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 39 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 40 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 41 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 42 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:12 43 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 44 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 45 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 46 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 47 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 49 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:13 50 Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 51 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 52 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 53 Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 54 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 55 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 56 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 57 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:14 58 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 59 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 60 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 61 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 62 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 63 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 64 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:00:15 65 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 66 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 67 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 68 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 69 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:16 70 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 71 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 72 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 73 Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:00:17 74 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 75 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 76 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 77 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 78 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 79 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:18 80 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 81 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 82 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 83 Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 84 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 85 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 86 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 87 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:00:19 88 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 89 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 90 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 91 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 92 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:20 93 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 94 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 95 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:00:22 96 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:24 97 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:13 98 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:01:29 99 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:01:54 100 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:02:21 101 Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:04:16

Points classification 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 11 pts 2 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 5 3 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 5 4 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 3 5 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 6 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 2 7 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 8 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 9 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1