Sung Baek Park (Korea) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
The peloton in action during a criterium in Taipei City.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
The Tour de Taiwan peloton during stage one in Taipei City.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Race leader Adam Phelan (Drapac) on the streets of Taipei City.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Riders show their support for those affected by the recent earthquake and tsunami in Japan

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Plenty of people on bikes in Taipei.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Race leader Adam Phelan (Drapac) defended his yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
The stage one podium.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Park Sung Baek (Korea) sprinted to victory in the Taipei City Criterium on stage one of the Tour de Taiwan, putting the disappointment of last year's Asian Games behind him.

In Guangzhou last year, the Korean was denied the gold medal in the men's road race when he was judged to have impeded Hong Kong's Wong Kam Po in the sprint to the finish line.

But this time round there was no controversy as Sung Baek was clearly ahead of nearest challenger Bernardo Riccio (D'Angelo & Antennuci) while Dean Downing (Rapha Condor) crossed the finish line for third place.

"I'm just happy to win, it is always good to take a stage," said the 26-year-old Korean, who began his professional career with the Taiwan-based Giant-Asia Racing team back in 2005.

"The team did a great job for me and Jang (Chan Jae) did a perfect lead-out for me. I was a little concerned about crashes at the start of this race and that was the reason why I was a little cautious.

"For the next several days the strategy will still be the same and that is to look for the opportunity to take another stage win although I really can't wait for the climbs to start."

With the peloton having to complete 60 laps over a 1km circuit, the race saw several teams setting the early pace although it was to be Wai Man Chau (Hong Kong) who took the first sprint.

The Korean National Team was quick to get to the front of the pack and Chan Jae was consistent throughout the remaining two sprints to pick up a total of 11 points to give the rhythm for Sung Baek for the finish.

"I'm just happy to work for the team and to see Sung Baek win the stage," said Chan Jae, who took the sprinter's green jersey.

For Australia's Adam Phelan (Drapac), he was just glad to remain atop the general classification and be in the leader's yellow jersey for stage two.

"I'm happy to be in the yellow still. I can't quite sprint like some of the guys here so it was important that I keep out of trouble. We will see what happens in the next few days," said Phelan.

The best-ranked Asian rider's blue jersey went to Junya Sano (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) who holds eighth overall on general classification, five seconds behind race leader Phelan.

"It feels good to be in the blue jersey but there are a lot of good riders here and they all would want to win it. So I will just have to stick to the team strategy and hope for the best in the next few stages," added Junya.

"It will be tough for me in the climbs as I'm not a climber, so I hope that I will get to wear this jersey as long as I can."

Stage two will see the peloton covering a distance of 118km from New Taipei City Hall to Linshanbi.

Full Results
1Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea1:21:39
2Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
3Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
4Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
5Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
6Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
7Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
8Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
9Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
10Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
12Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
13Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
14Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
15Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
16Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
17Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
18Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
19Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
20James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
21Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
22Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
23David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
24Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
25Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
26Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
27Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
28Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
29Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
30Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
31Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
32Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
33Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
34Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
35Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
36Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
37Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
38Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
39Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
40Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
41Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
42Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
43Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
44Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
45Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
46Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
47Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
49Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
50Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
51Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
52Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
53Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
54Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
55Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
56Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
57Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
58Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
59Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
60Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
61Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
62Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
63Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
64Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
65Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
66Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
67Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
68Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
69Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
70Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
71Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
72Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
73Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
74Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
75Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
76Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
77Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
78Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
79Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
80Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
81Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
82Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
83En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
84Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
85Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
86Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
87Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
88Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
89Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
92Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
93Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
94Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
95Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
96Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia0:00:54
97Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:40
98Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:02:07
99Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:00
100Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:00
101Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:03:43
DNFDani Lesmana (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice

Sprint 1 - Lap 24
1Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System5pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea3
3Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System2
4Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo1

Sprint 2 - Lap 36
1Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands5pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea3
3Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo2
4Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Sprint 3 - Lap 48
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea5pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
4Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1

General classification after stage 1
1Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac1:24:22
2Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
3Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:02
4Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
5Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
6Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:03
7Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:04
8Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:05
9Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:06
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
11Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
12Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
13Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
14Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea0:00:07
15Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
16Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
17Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
18Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
19Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:08
20Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
21Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:09
22David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
24Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
25Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
26Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
27Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
28Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
29Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
30Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:10
31Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
32Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
33Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
34Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
35Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
36Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
37James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:11
38Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
39Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
40Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
41Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
42Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:12
43Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
44Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
45Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
46Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
47Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
49Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands0:00:13
50Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
51Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
52Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
53Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
54Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
55Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
56Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
57Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia0:00:14
58Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
59Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
60Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
61Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
62Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
63Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
64Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:00:15
65Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
66Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
67Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
68Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
69Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:16
70Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
71Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
72Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
73Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:00:17
74Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
75Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
76Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
77Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
78Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
79En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:18
80Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
81Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
82Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
83Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
84Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
85Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
86Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
87Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:00:19
88Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
89Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
90Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
91Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
92Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:00:20
93Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
94Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
95Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:22
96Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:24
97Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia0:01:13
98Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:01:29
99Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:54
100Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:02:21
101Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:04:16

Points classification
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea11pts
2Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands5
3Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System5
4Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3
5Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
6Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System2
7Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
8Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
9Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Teams classification
1Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth4:13:20
2Champion System0:00:02
3Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:04
4Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:06
5d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
6Drapac
7Shimano Racing Team0:00:09
8Korea0:00:13
9Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Japan0:00:14
11Netherlands0:00:19
12Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:00:20
13Hong Kong0:00:22
14Exustar Cycling Team0:00:23
15Max Success Sports0:00:24
16Malaysia0:00:34
17Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:41
18Action Cycling Team0:01:49

