Park prevails in Taipei City
Phelan remains in leader's jersey
Park Sung Baek (Korea) sprinted to victory in the Taipei City Criterium on stage one of the Tour de Taiwan, putting the disappointment of last year's Asian Games behind him.
In Guangzhou last year, the Korean was denied the gold medal in the men's road race when he was judged to have impeded Hong Kong's Wong Kam Po in the sprint to the finish line.
But this time round there was no controversy as Sung Baek was clearly ahead of nearest challenger Bernardo Riccio (D'Angelo & Antennuci) while Dean Downing (Rapha Condor) crossed the finish line for third place.
"I'm just happy to win, it is always good to take a stage," said the 26-year-old Korean, who began his professional career with the Taiwan-based Giant-Asia Racing team back in 2005.
"The team did a great job for me and Jang (Chan Jae) did a perfect lead-out for me. I was a little concerned about crashes at the start of this race and that was the reason why I was a little cautious.
"For the next several days the strategy will still be the same and that is to look for the opportunity to take another stage win although I really can't wait for the climbs to start."
With the peloton having to complete 60 laps over a 1km circuit, the race saw several teams setting the early pace although it was to be Wai Man Chau (Hong Kong) who took the first sprint.
The Korean National Team was quick to get to the front of the pack and Chan Jae was consistent throughout the remaining two sprints to pick up a total of 11 points to give the rhythm for Sung Baek for the finish.
"I'm just happy to work for the team and to see Sung Baek win the stage," said Chan Jae, who took the sprinter's green jersey.
For Australia's Adam Phelan (Drapac), he was just glad to remain atop the general classification and be in the leader's yellow jersey for stage two.
"I'm happy to be in the yellow still. I can't quite sprint like some of the guys here so it was important that I keep out of trouble. We will see what happens in the next few days," said Phelan.
The best-ranked Asian rider's blue jersey went to Junya Sano (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) who holds eighth overall on general classification, five seconds behind race leader Phelan.
"It feels good to be in the blue jersey but there are a lot of good riders here and they all would want to win it. So I will just have to stick to the team strategy and hope for the best in the next few stages," added Junya.
"It will be tough for me in the climbs as I'm not a climber, so I hope that I will get to wear this jersey as long as I can."
Stage two will see the peloton covering a distance of 118km from New Taipei City Hall to Linshanbi.
|1
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|1:21:39
|2
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|4
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|6
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|7
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|8
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|9
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|10
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|13
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|14
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|15
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|16
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|17
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|18
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|19
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|20
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|21
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|22
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|23
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|24
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|25
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|26
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|27
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|28
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|30
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|32
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|33
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|34
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|35
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|36
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|37
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|38
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|39
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|40
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|41
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|42
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|43
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|44
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|45
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|46
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|47
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|49
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|50
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|51
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|52
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|53
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|54
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|55
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|56
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|57
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|58
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|59
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|60
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|61
|Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|62
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|63
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|64
|Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|65
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|66
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|68
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|69
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|71
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|72
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|73
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|74
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|75
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|76
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|77
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|78
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|79
|Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|80
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|81
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|82
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|83
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|84
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|85
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|86
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|87
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|88
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|89
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|90
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|91
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|92
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|93
|Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|94
|Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|95
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|96
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:54
|97
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|98
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|0:02:07
|99
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|100
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|101
|Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:03:43
|DNF
|Dani Lesmana (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|5
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|3
|3
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|2
|4
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|1
|1
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|3
|3
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|2
|4
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|5
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|1
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|1:24:22
|2
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|3
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|5
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|6
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:00:03
|7
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:04
|8
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:05
|9
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:06
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|12
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|13
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|14
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:00:07
|15
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|16
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|17
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|18
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|19
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|20
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:09
|22
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|24
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|25
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|26
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|27
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|28
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|29
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|30
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:00:10
|31
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|32
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|33
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|35
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|36
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|37
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:11
|38
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|39
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|40
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|41
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|42
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:12
|43
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|45
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|46
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|47
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|49
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:13
|50
|Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|51
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|52
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|53
|Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|54
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|55
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|56
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|57
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:14
|58
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|59
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|60
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|61
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|62
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|63
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|64
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:00:15
|65
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|66
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|67
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|68
|Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|69
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:16
|70
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|71
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|72
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|73
|Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|74
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|75
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|76
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|77
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|78
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|79
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:18
|80
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|81
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|82
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|83
|Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|84
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|85
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|86
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|87
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:00:19
|88
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|89
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|90
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|91
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|92
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:20
|93
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|94
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|95
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:22
|96
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:24
|97
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:13
|98
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|99
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|100
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|0:02:21
|101
|Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:04:16
|1
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|11
|pts
|2
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|3
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|5
|4
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3
|5
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|6
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|2
|7
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|9
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|4:13:20
|2
|Champion System
|0:00:02
|3
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:04
|4
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|6
|Drapac
|7
|Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Korea
|0:00:13
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Japan
|0:00:14
|11
|Netherlands
|0:00:19
|12
|Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:00:20
|13
|Hong Kong
|0:00:22
|14
|Exustar Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|15
|Max Success Sports
|0:00:24
|16
|Malaysia
|0:00:34
|17
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:41
|18
|Action Cycling Team
|0:01:49
