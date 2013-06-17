Trending

Rogina wins Tour de Slovénie

Lancaster claims first victory since 2010

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:41:04
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
4Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil
5Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
6Jeffy Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
7Marco Benfatto (Ita) Astana
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
9Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
11Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
12Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
13Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
14Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska
15Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
16Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil
17Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
18Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen
19Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
20Fablo Taborre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
21Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
22Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava
23Jure Golcer (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team
24Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:06
25Harald Totschning (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
26Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:00:08
27Aleksander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
28Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
29Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana
30Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
31Clemens Frankfauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
32Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska
33Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
34Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
35Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Astana
36Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
39Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
40Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
41Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
42Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava
43Kristjan Fajt (Svn) Adria Mobil0:00:13
44Emanuel Kišerlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen0:00:14
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:00:17
46Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre
47Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
48Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
49Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil
50Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
51Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:00:26
52Stelle Christian Delle (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:00:31
53Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
54David Wohrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
55Yevgenij Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
56Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Astana
57Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
58Alessandro Proni (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:00:33
59Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
60Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
61Jure Miškulin (Svn) Radenska
62Jaka Bostner (Svn) Radenska
63Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
64Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
65Klemen Štimulak (Svn) Adria Mobil0:00:45
66Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava0:00:50
67Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:03
68Mark Džamastagic (Svn) Sava
69Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:34
70Donato De Leso (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
71Tim Mikelj (Svn) Sava
72Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:01:38
73Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
74Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:58
75Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:22
76Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:02:34
79Lavrens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:03:56
80Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
81Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
82Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
83Simon Pavlin (Svn) Adria Mobil
84Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
85Tadej Hiti (Svn) Radenska
86Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
87Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
88Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
89Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre
90Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:41
91Jan Tratnik (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:12
92Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre0:06:24
93Uroš Repše (Svn) Radenska0:07:43
94Marko Pavlic (Svn) Radenska
95Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil0:09:11
96Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
97Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
98Tadej Logar (Svn) Sava
99Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFNik Burjek (Svn) Sava
DNFAlberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
DNFAndrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
DNFAndrej Rajšp (Svn) Radenska
DNFEndi Širol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen
DNFMassimo Demarin (Cro) Meridiana Kamen
DNFNikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Astana

KOM 1 - Studenac 27,6km 3.cat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli6pts
2Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen4
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo2

KOM 2 - Trebelno 72,5km 3.cat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli6pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia4
3Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia2

Sprint 1 - IS Šentrupert 60,5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen5pts
2Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli3
3Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 2 - IS Šentjernej 114,5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen5pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia3
3Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli1

Sprint 3 - IS Novo mesto 138,4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo5pts
2Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen3
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil13:05:56
2Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska0:00:19
3Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen0:00:37
4Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava0:01:05
5Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:01:56
6Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:02:15
7Jure Golcer (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:02
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:03:22
9Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana0:03:51
10Aleksander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:55
11Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:04:03
12Jeffy Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:05
13Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil0:04:06
14Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre0:04:25
15Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil0:05:50
16Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:06:11
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:06:34
18Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:09
19Harald Totschning (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:08:28
20Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Astana0:08:53
21Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:52
22Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:11:32
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:11:58
24Emanuel Kišerlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen0:13:00
25Kristjan Fajt (Svn) Adria Mobil0:13:10
26Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava0:14:18
27Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:15:04
28Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:15:08
29Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:15:09
30David Wohrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:15:15
31Alessandro Proni (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:15:50
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:07
33Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:16:35
34Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre0:20:17
35Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:21:26
36Yevgenij Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:39
37Lavrens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:24:04
38Klemen Štimulak (Svn) Adria Mobil0:25:19
39Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:25:24
40Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:26:14
41Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:26:53
42Donato De Leso (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:27:59
43Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:28:04
44Clemens Frankfauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:28:10
45Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx0:28:18
46Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
47Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:32
48Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil0:29:32
49Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:30:09
50Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska0:30:23
51Jaka Bostner (Svn) Radenska0:30:47
52Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:04
53Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:32:05
54Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava0:32:50
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:34:16
56Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:34:22
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre0:34:45
58Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:52
59Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:35:56
60Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Astana0:36:12
61Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre0:37:00
62Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:37:07
63Mark Džamastagic (Svn) Sava0:37:09
64Tim Mikelj (Svn) Sava0:37:44
65Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:07
66Marco Benfatto (Ita) Astana0:38:46
67Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:39:04
68Marko Pavlic (Svn) Radenska0:39:24
69Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:39:41
70Simon Pavlin (Svn) Adria Mobil0:40:17
71Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre0:40:26
72Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
73Fablo Taborre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia0:41:03
74Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:41:16
75Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre0:41:27
76Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:41:34
77Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:41:46
78Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:45:10
79Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen0:45:22
80Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:45:46
81Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen0:46:02
82Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:46:30
83Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:47:13
84Stelle Christian Delle (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox0:47:54
85Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia0:48:22
86Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:49:47
87Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:50:13
88Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen0:52:05
89Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx0:52:53
90Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:53:01
91Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli0:53:10
92Jure Miškulin (Svn) Radenska0:53:49
93Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:54:27
94Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:56:03
95Tadej Hiti (Svn) Radenska0:57:18
96Jan Tratnik (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team0:58:21
97Uroš Repše (Svn) Radenska1:01:14
98Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil1:01:57
99Tadej Logar (Svn) Sava1:02:42

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil15pts
2Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia12
3Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil12
4Lavrens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen9
5Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen9
6Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli8
7Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska8
8Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli6
9Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
10Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil6
11Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen4
12Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia4
13Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava4
14Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska4
15Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen2
16Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia2
17Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia2
18Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia2
19Fablo Taborre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia2
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox2
21Klemen Štimulak (Svn) Adria Mobil2
22Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia1
23Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo1
24Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge45pts
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil41
3Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska31
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox31
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli30
6Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia28
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre28
8Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge25
9Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava22
10Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20
11Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen19
12Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil19
13Jeffy Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia17
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge16
15Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo16
16Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox15
17Kristjan Fajt (Svn) Adria Mobil15
18Jure Golcer (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team15
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge14
20Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen13
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre12
22Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen11
23Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil11
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
25Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli10
26Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana10
27Alessandro Proni (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia9
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo9
29Marco Benfatto (Ita) Astana9
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox8
31Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx7
32Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia6
33Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox6
34Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo6
35Aleksander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo6
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen5
37Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli4
38Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli4
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia4
40Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava4
41Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil4
42Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre3
43Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen3
44Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli3
45Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia3
46Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia3
47Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava3
48Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge2
49Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli2
50Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia1
51Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox1
52Stelle Christian Delle (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox1
53Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen1
54Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx1

Under 23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska13:06:15
2Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana0:03:32
3Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava0:13:59
4Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska0:30:04
5Jaka Bostner (Svn) Radenska0:30:28
6Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava0:32:31
7Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:35:37
8Mark Džamastagic (Svn) Sava0:36:50
9Tim Mikelj (Svn) Sava0:37:25
10Marko Pavlic (Svn) Radenska0:39:05
11Simon Pavlin (Svn) Adria Mobil0:39:58
12Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:49:28
13Jure Miškulin (Svn) Radenska0:53:30
14Tadej Hiti (Svn) Radenska0:56:59
15Uroš Repše (Svn) Radenska1:00:55
16Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil1:01:38
17Tadej Logar (Svn) Sava1:02:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adria Mobil39:26:56
2Bardiani - CSF Inox0:13:08
3Tirol Cycling Team0:16:21
4Topsport Vlanderen0:16:28
5Astana0:17:26
6Colombia0:18:32
7Rusvelo0:21:36
8Androni - Ciocattoli0:27:55
9Fantini Vini By Farnese0:30:42
10Sava0:31:18
11Orica-Green Edge0:32:14
12Meridiana Kamen0:43:22
13Lampre0:46:06
14Radenska0:52:25
15Lokosphinx1:18:53

