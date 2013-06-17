Rogina wins Tour de Slovénie
Lancaster claims first victory since 2010
Stage 4: Brežice - Novo mesto
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:41:04
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil
|5
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|6
|Jeffy Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|7
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Astana
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|9
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
|10
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|11
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|12
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|13
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|14
|Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska
|15
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|16
|Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil
|17
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|18
|Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen
|19
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|20
|Fablo Taborre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|21
|Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|22
|Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava
|23
|Jure Golcer (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team
|24
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:06
|25
|Harald Totschning (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|26
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:00:08
|27
|Aleksander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|29
|Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana
|30
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
|31
|Clemens Frankfauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|32
|Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska
|33
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|34
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|35
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Astana
|36
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|39
|Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|40
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|41
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava
|43
|Kristjan Fajt (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:00:13
|44
|Emanuel Kišerlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen
|0:00:14
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:00:17
|46
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre
|47
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|48
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|49
|Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil
|50
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|51
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:00:26
|52
|Stelle Christian Delle (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:00:31
|53
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|54
|David Wohrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|55
|Yevgenij Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|56
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Astana
|57
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|58
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:00:33
|59
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|60
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Jure Miškulin (Svn) Radenska
|62
|Jaka Bostner (Svn) Radenska
|63
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|64
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|65
|Klemen Štimulak (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:00:45
|66
|Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava
|0:00:50
|67
|Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:03
|68
|Mark Džamastagic (Svn) Sava
|69
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:34
|70
|Donato De Leso (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|71
|Tim Mikelj (Svn) Sava
|72
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:01:38
|73
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
|74
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:58
|75
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:22
|76
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre
|78
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:02:34
|79
|Lavrens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:03:56
|80
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|81
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|82
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
|83
|Simon Pavlin (Svn) Adria Mobil
|84
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|85
|Tadej Hiti (Svn) Radenska
|86
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|87
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|88
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|89
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre
|90
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:41
|91
|Jan Tratnik (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|92
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre
|0:06:24
|93
|Uroš Repše (Svn) Radenska
|0:07:43
|94
|Marko Pavlic (Svn) Radenska
|95
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:09:11
|96
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|97
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|98
|Tadej Logar (Svn) Sava
|99
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nik Burjek (Svn) Sava
|DNF
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
|DNF
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|DNF
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Andrej Rajšp (Svn) Radenska
|DNF
|Endi Širol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen
|DNF
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Meridiana Kamen
|DNF
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|4
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|4
|3
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|3
|3
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|5
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|3
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|13:05:56
|2
|Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska
|0:00:19
|3
|Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen
|0:00:37
|4
|Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava
|0:01:05
|5
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|6
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:02:15
|7
|Jure Golcer (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:03:22
|9
|Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:51
|10
|Aleksander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:55
|11
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:04:03
|12
|Jeffy Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:04:05
|13
|Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:04:06
|14
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre
|0:04:25
|15
|Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:05:50
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:06:11
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:06:34
|18
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:09
|19
|Harald Totschning (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|20
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:53
|21
|Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:52
|22
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:11:32
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:11:58
|24
|Emanuel Kišerlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen
|0:13:00
|25
|Kristjan Fajt (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:13:10
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava
|0:14:18
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:15:04
|28
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:15:08
|29
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:15:09
|30
|David Wohrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|31
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:15:50
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:07
|33
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:16:35
|34
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre
|0:20:17
|35
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:21:26
|36
|Yevgenij Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:39
|37
|Lavrens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:24:04
|38
|Klemen Štimulak (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:25:19
|39
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:25:24
|40
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:26:14
|41
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:26:53
|42
|Donato De Leso (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:27:59
|43
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:28:04
|44
|Clemens Frankfauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:28:10
|45
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:28:18
|46
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|47
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:32
|48
|Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:29:32
|49
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:30:09
|50
|Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska
|0:30:23
|51
|Jaka Bostner (Svn) Radenska
|0:30:47
|52
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:04
|53
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:32:05
|54
|Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava
|0:32:50
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:34:16
|56
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:34:22
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre
|0:34:45
|58
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:52
|59
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:35:56
|60
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Astana
|0:36:12
|61
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre
|0:37:00
|62
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:37:07
|63
|Mark Džamastagic (Svn) Sava
|0:37:09
|64
|Tim Mikelj (Svn) Sava
|0:37:44
|65
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:07
|66
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Astana
|0:38:46
|67
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:39:04
|68
|Marko Pavlic (Svn) Radenska
|0:39:24
|69
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:39:41
|70
|Simon Pavlin (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:40:17
|71
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre
|0:40:26
|72
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|73
|Fablo Taborre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|0:41:03
|74
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:41:16
|75
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre
|0:41:27
|76
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:41:34
|77
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:41:46
|78
|Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|0:45:10
|79
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|0:45:22
|80
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:45:46
|81
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
|0:46:02
|82
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:46:30
|83
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:47:13
|84
|Stelle Christian Delle (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:47:54
|85
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:48:22
|86
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:49:47
|87
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:50:13
|88
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
|0:52:05
|89
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:52:53
|90
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:53:01
|91
|Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:53:10
|92
|Jure Miškulin (Svn) Radenska
|0:53:49
|93
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:54:27
|94
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:56:03
|95
|Tadej Hiti (Svn) Radenska
|0:57:18
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:58:21
|97
|Uroš Repše (Svn) Radenska
|1:01:14
|98
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|1:01:57
|99
|Tadej Logar (Svn) Sava
|1:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|15
|pts
|2
|Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|12
|3
|Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil
|12
|4
|Lavrens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|9
|5
|Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen
|9
|6
|Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|8
|7
|Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska
|8
|8
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|6
|9
|Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|10
|Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil
|6
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|4
|12
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|4
|13
|Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava
|4
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska
|4
|15
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|2
|16
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|2
|17
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|2
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|2
|19
|Fablo Taborre (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|2
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|2
|21
|Klemen Štimulak (Svn) Adria Mobil
|2
|22
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|1
|23
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|1
|24
|Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|pts
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|41
|3
|Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska
|31
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|31
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|30
|6
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|28
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre
|28
|8
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|9
|Tadej Valjavec (Svn) Sava
|22
|10
|Wesley Sulzberge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|11
|Partik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen
|19
|12
|Matej Mugerli (Svn) Adria Mobil
|19
|13
|Jeffy Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|17
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|15
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|16
|16
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|15
|17
|Kristjan Fajt (Svn) Adria Mobil
|15
|18
|Jure Golcer (Svn) Tirol Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|20
|Tim De Clercq (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|13
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre
|12
|22
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|11
|23
|Tomaž Nose (Svn) Adria Mobil
|11
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|25
|Antonino Parrinelo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|10
|26
|Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana
|10
|27
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|9
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|29
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Astana
|9
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|8
|31
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
|7
|32
|Daliver Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|6
|33
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|6
|34
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|6
|35
|Aleksander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|6
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|5
|37
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|4
|38
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|4
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|4
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava
|4
|41
|Primož Roglic (Svn) Adria Mobil
|4
|42
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Lampre
|3
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlanderen
|3
|44
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|3
|45
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|3
|46
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Fantini Vini By Farnese - Selle Italia
|3
|47
|Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava
|3
|48
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|49
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni - Ciocattoli
|2
|50
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|1
|51
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|1
|52
|Stelle Christian Delle (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Inox
|1
|53
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen
|1
|54
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Svn) Radenska
|13:06:15
|2
|Tilegen Meidos (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:32
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Svn) Sava
|0:13:59
|4
|Luka Pibernik (Svn) Radenska
|0:30:04
|5
|Jaka Bostner (Svn) Radenska
|0:30:28
|6
|Jure Bitenc (Svn) Sava
|0:32:31
|7
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:35:37
|8
|Mark Džamastagic (Svn) Sava
|0:36:50
|9
|Tim Mikelj (Svn) Sava
|0:37:25
|10
|Marko Pavlic (Svn) Radenska
|0:39:05
|11
|Simon Pavlin (Svn) Adria Mobil
|0:39:58
|12
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:49:28
|13
|Jure Miškulin (Svn) Radenska
|0:53:30
|14
|Tadej Hiti (Svn) Radenska
|0:56:59
|15
|Uroš Repše (Svn) Radenska
|1:00:55
|16
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|1:01:38
|17
|Tadej Logar (Svn) Sava
|1:02:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adria Mobil
|39:26:56
|2
|Bardiani - CSF Inox
|0:13:08
|3
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:21
|4
|Topsport Vlanderen
|0:16:28
|5
|Astana
|0:17:26
|6
|Colombia
|0:18:32
|7
|Rusvelo
|0:21:36
|8
|Androni - Ciocattoli
|0:27:55
|9
|Fantini Vini By Farnese
|0:30:42
|10
|Sava
|0:31:18
|11
|Orica-Green Edge
|0:32:14
|12
|Meridiana Kamen
|0:43:22
|13
|Lampre
|0:46:06
|14
|Radenska
|0:52:25
|15
|Lokosphinx
|1:18:53
