Image 1 of 32 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the first stage of the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 32 AG2R-La Mondiale at the front of the peloton in pursuit of the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 32 AG2R-La Mondiale's Anthony Ravard and Sébastien Hinault at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 32 Stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 32 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the Tour de Picardie leader's jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 32 Stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 32 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on stage to receive the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 32 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) dons the polka-dot jersey of best climber. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 32 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 32 Points classification leader John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 32 José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) claimed the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 32 José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) claimed the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 32 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 32 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory in the first stage of the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 32 Mountains classification leader Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 32 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) heads the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 32 The peloton in action during stage 1 of the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 32 Argos-Shimano teammates John Degenkolb and Dominic Klemme (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 32 Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 32 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) awaits the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 32 The break of the day in action during stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 32 Jesús Herrada (Movistar) leads the break, followed by Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Movistar teammate Ivan Gutiérrez (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 32 Tony Hurel (Europcar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 32 AG2R-La Mondiale teammates Blel Kadri and Sébastien Hinault. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 32 David Boucher (FDJ-Bigmat) heads the peloton as they work to chase down the breakaway. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 32 AG2R_La Mondiale's Romain Lemarchand, Kristof Goddaert and Sébastien Hinault work to chase down the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 32 Ivan Gutiérrez (Movistar) leads the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 32 The break of the day included Movistar teammates Ivan Gutiérrez and Jesús Herrada, Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 32 Points classification leader John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 32 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) prevailed in the opening stage at the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 32 Tour de Picardie stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 32 After winning a pair of stages at the Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his hot streak with victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Following his two wins in last week's Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his run of good form with a sprint victory in stage 1 of the Tour de Picardie. The 23-year-old German outkicked Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) and 2008 champion Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar) in Braine to notch his third win of the season.

"Cheng Ji worked very hard today to retrieve the attackers," said Degenkolb. "Then the team protected me well and Tom Veelers gave me the perfect lead-out. That he finished fifth says it all. I’m proud of the team. Today everything was 100 percent right."

With time bonuses factored in, Degenkolb also holds the leader's yellow jersey by four seconds over Miyazawa with Chavanel in third at six seconds. Degenkolb has ambitions to keep the leader's jersey through to the final stage.

"Saturday will be a difficult stage with some hills in the final," said Degenkolb. "We will have to control the race and everyone will look at us, but I’m hopeful that we can keep the jersey and maybe win a stage too."

Only 5.5km into 166.5km stage from Clermont to Braine, Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) plus Movistar teammates Ivan Gutiérrez and Jesús Herrada López went on the attack and were quickly joined by Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) to form the day's early escape. This first breakaway stuck and the riders gradually increased their gap on the peloton to more than three minutes at the summit of the Côte de Mareuil-la-Motte (km 40.5).

The riders at the front of the race worked together smoothly but fought for the intermediate sprints – with Gutiérrez prevailing in Brétigny (km 65.5) and Herrada López in Braine (km 143.5) – and the mountain classification, with Gutiérrez, Hivert and Duque taking the first three climbs on today's menu.

The bunch stirred into action when the sprinters' teams, led by Argos-Shimano, FDJ-BigMat and AG2R-La Mondiale, started to set a decent pace to keep the peloton within striking distance of the breakaway. The gap melted gradually and the escapees were clinging onto a 30-second advantage at the first crossing of the finish line in Braine, 24 kilometres from the finish.

The last survivor of the early breakaway, Herrada López, was the first cyclist over the Mont Hussard (km 147), ten seconds ahead of a peloton led by Bretagne-Schuller’s Geoffroy Lequatre. The bunch came back together on the descent, but Europcar's Yohann Gêne and Bretagne-Schuller’s Johan Le Bon forged ahead to open a gap of 20 seconds. Their good teamwork was not enough to prevent the two Frenchmen from being engulfed two kilometres from the finish by the peloton, led by an Argos-Shimano team bent on ensuring a mass sprint in Braine.

The sprint was disrupted inside the final kilometre when four riders crashed 600 metres from the finish line, but John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano teammates set him up perfectly to take the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:49:11 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:00:03 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 9 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 10 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 15 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 17 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 18 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 19 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 20 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 22 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 24 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 25 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 27 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 28 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 29 Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 30 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 31 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 32 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 33 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 34 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 35 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 36 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 37 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Le Montagner Maxime (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 40 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 41 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 42 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 44 Waeytens Zico (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 45 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 46 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 47 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 48 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 49 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 50 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 51 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 52 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 53 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 55 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 56 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 58 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 60 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 62 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 63 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 65 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 66 Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille 67 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 68 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 71 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 72 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 73 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 74 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 75 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 76 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 77 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 78 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 79 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 80 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 82 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 83 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 85 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 87 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 88 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 89 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 91 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 92 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 93 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 94 Cheng Ji (Chi) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 96 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 97 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 99 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 100 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 101 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 102 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 103 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 104 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 105 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 106 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 107 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 108 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 111 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 112 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 114 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 115 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 116 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 119 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 120 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille 121 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 122 Jempy Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 123 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 124 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:29 125 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 126 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 127 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 128 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 0:02:31 129 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:41 130 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:53 131 Amir Zargari (IRA) Ag2R La Mondiale 132 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 133 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 134 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93 135 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 136 Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 137 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:05:59 138 Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 139 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 140 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Brétigny - 65.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Braine (Entrée) - 142.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 22 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 18 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 16 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 14 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 13 9 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 12 10 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 10 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 15 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 17 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 4 18 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 19 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 20 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mareuil-la-Motte - 40.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique - 87.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 pts 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Vaudesson - 103.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte du Mont-Hussard - 147.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 3 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Argos-Shimano 11:27:36 2 Team Europcar 0:00:03 3 Fdj-Bigmat 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Movistar Team 6 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:06 7 Veranda Rideau - Super U 8 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 Team La Pomme-Marseille 11 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 Auber 93 13 Vacansoleil-Dcm 14 Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 16 Saur-Sojasun 17 Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Bretagne - Schuller

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:49:01 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:04 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:10 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 7 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 11 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:00:13 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 13 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 14 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 16 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 17 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 18 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 19 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 22 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 24 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 26 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 28 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 29 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 31 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 32 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 33 Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 34 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 35 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 36 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 37 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 38 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 39 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 40 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 41 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Le Montagner Maxime (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 44 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 46 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 48 Waeytens Zico (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 49 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 50 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 51 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 52 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 53 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 54 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 55 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 56 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 58 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 59 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 61 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 62 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 63 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 67 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 68 Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille 69 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 70 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 74 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 75 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 76 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 77 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 78 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 79 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 80 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 81 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 82 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 84 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 85 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 86 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 87 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 89 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 90 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 91 Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 92 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 93 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 94 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 95 Cheng Ji (Chi) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 97 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 98 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 100 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 101 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 102 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 103 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 104 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 105 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 106 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 107 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 108 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 109 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 112 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 113 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 114 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 115 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 116 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 117 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 120 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille 121 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 122 Jempy Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 123 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 124 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:39 125 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 126 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 127 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 128 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 0:02:41 129 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:51 130 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:03 131 Amir Zargari (IRA) Ag2R La Mondiale 132 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 133 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 134 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93 135 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 136 Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 137 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:09 138 Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:10 139 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank 140 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank 22 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 18 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 16 6 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 14 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 13 9 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 12 10 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 10 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 15 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 17 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's 4 18 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 21 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 22 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 24 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 pts 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 6 4 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 6 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team 1