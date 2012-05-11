Trending

Degenkolb wins stage 1 of Picardie

German takes first leader's jersey ahead of Miyazawa

Image 1 of 32

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the first stage of the Tour de Picardie.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the first stage of the Tour de Picardie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 32

AG2R-La Mondiale at the front of the peloton in pursuit of the break.

AG2R-La Mondiale at the front of the peloton in pursuit of the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 32

AG2R-La Mondiale's Anthony Ravard and Sébastien Hinault at the head of the peloton.

AG2R-La Mondiale's Anthony Ravard and Sébastien Hinault at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 32

Stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

Stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 32

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the Tour de Picardie leader's jersey.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the Tour de Picardie leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 32

Stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the leader's yellow jersey.

Stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 32

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on stage to receive the mountains jersey.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on stage to receive the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 32

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) dons the polka-dot jersey of best climber.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) dons the polka-dot jersey of best climber.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 32

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) leads the mountains classification.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 32

Points classification leader John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

Points classification leader John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 32

José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) claimed the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1.

José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) claimed the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 32

José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) claimed the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1.

José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) claimed the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 32

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 32

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory in the first stage of the Tour de Picardie.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory in the first stage of the Tour de Picardie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 32

Mountains classification leader Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun)

Mountains classification leader Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 32

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) heads the break.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) heads the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 32

The peloton in action during stage 1 of the Tour de Picardie.

The peloton in action during stage 1 of the Tour de Picardie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 32

Argos-Shimano teammates John Degenkolb and Dominic Klemme

Argos-Shimano teammates John Degenkolb and Dominic Klemme
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 32

Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 32

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) awaits the start of stage 1.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) awaits the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 32

The break of the day in action during stage 1.

The break of the day in action during stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 32

Jesús Herrada (Movistar) leads the break, followed by Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Movistar teammate Ivan Gutiérrez

Jesús Herrada (Movistar) leads the break, followed by Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Movistar teammate Ivan Gutiérrez
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 32

Tony Hurel (Europcar)

Tony Hurel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 32

AG2R-La Mondiale teammates Blel Kadri and Sébastien Hinault.

AG2R-La Mondiale teammates Blel Kadri and Sébastien Hinault.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 32

David Boucher (FDJ-Bigmat) heads the peloton as they work to chase down the breakaway.

David Boucher (FDJ-Bigmat) heads the peloton as they work to chase down the breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 32

AG2R_La Mondiale's Romain Lemarchand, Kristof Goddaert and Sébastien Hinault work to chase down the break.

AG2R_La Mondiale's Romain Lemarchand, Kristof Goddaert and Sébastien Hinault work to chase down the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 32

Ivan Gutiérrez (Movistar) leads the break.

Ivan Gutiérrez (Movistar) leads the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 32

The break of the day included Movistar teammates Ivan Gutiérrez and Jesús Herrada, Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis).

The break of the day included Movistar teammates Ivan Gutiérrez and Jesús Herrada, Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Leonardo Duque (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 32

Points classification leader John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

Points classification leader John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 32

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) prevailed in the opening stage at the Tour de Picardie.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) prevailed in the opening stage at the Tour de Picardie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 32

Tour de Picardie stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).

Tour de Picardie stage 1 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 32

After winning a pair of stages at the Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his hot streak with victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Picardie.

After winning a pair of stages at the Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his hot streak with victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Picardie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Following his two wins in last week's Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his run of good form with a sprint victory in stage 1 of the Tour de Picardie. The 23-year-old German outkicked Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) and 2008 champion Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar) in Braine to notch his third win of the season.

"Cheng Ji worked very hard today to retrieve the attackers," said Degenkolb. "Then the team protected me well and Tom Veelers gave me the perfect lead-out. That he finished fifth says it all. I’m proud of the team. Today everything was 100 percent right."

With time bonuses factored in, Degenkolb also holds the leader's yellow jersey by four seconds over Miyazawa with Chavanel in third at six seconds. Degenkolb has ambitions to keep the leader's jersey through to the final stage.

"Saturday will be a difficult stage with some hills in the final," said Degenkolb. "We will have to control the race and everyone will look at us, but I’m hopeful that we can keep the jersey and maybe win a stage too."

Only 5.5km into 166.5km stage from Clermont to Braine, Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) plus Movistar teammates Ivan Gutiérrez and Jesús Herrada López went on the attack and were quickly joined by Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) to form the day's early escape. This first breakaway stuck and the riders gradually increased their gap on the peloton to more than three minutes at the summit of the Côte de Mareuil-la-Motte (km 40.5).

The riders at the front of the race worked together smoothly but fought for the intermediate sprints – with Gutiérrez prevailing in Brétigny (km 65.5) and Herrada López in Braine (km 143.5) – and the mountain classification, with Gutiérrez, Hivert and Duque taking the first three climbs on today's menu.

The bunch stirred into action when the sprinters' teams, led by Argos-Shimano, FDJ-BigMat and AG2R-La Mondiale, started to set a decent pace to keep the peloton within striking distance of the breakaway. The gap melted gradually and the escapees were clinging onto a 30-second advantage at the first crossing of the finish line in Braine, 24 kilometres from the finish.

The last survivor of the early breakaway, Herrada López, was the first cyclist over the Mont Hussard (km 147), ten seconds ahead of a peloton led by Bretagne-Schuller’s Geoffroy Lequatre. The bunch came back together on the descent, but Europcar's Yohann Gêne and Bretagne-Schuller’s Johan Le Bon forged ahead to open a gap of 20 seconds. Their good teamwork was not enough to prevent the two Frenchmen from being engulfed two kilometres from the finish by the peloton, led by an Argos-Shimano team bent on ensuring a mass sprint in Braine.

The sprint was disrupted inside the final kilometre when four riders crashed 600 metres from the finish line, but John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano teammates set him up perfectly to take the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:49:11
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
7Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:00:03
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
9Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
15Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
16Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
18Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
19Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
20Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
22Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
24Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
25Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
26Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
27Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
29Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
30Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
31Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
32Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
33Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
34Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
35Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
36Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
38Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
39Le Montagner Maxime (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
40Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
41Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
42Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
44Waeytens Zico (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
45Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
46Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
47Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
48Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
49Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
51Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
52Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
53José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
55Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
56Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
57Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
58Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
60Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
62Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
63Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
64Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
65Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
66Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
67Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
68Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
70Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
72Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
73Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
74Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
75Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
76Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
77Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
78Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
79Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
80Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
81Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
82Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
83Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
86Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
87Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
88Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
89Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
90Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
91Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
92Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
93Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
94Cheng Ji (Chi) Team Argos-Shimano
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
96Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
97Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
99Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
100Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
101Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
103Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
104Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
105Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
106Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
107Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
108Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
109Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
110Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
111Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
112Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
114Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
115David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
116Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
118Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
119Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
120Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
121Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
122Jempy Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
123Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
124David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:29
125Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
126Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
127Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
128Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's0:02:31
129Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:41
130Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:53
131Amir Zargari (IRA) Ag2R La Mondiale
132Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
133Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
134Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
135Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
136Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
137Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:05:59
138Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:00
139Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
140Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - Brétigny - 65.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Braine (Entrée) - 142.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25pts
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank22
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar20
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat18
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano16
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 9314
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat13
9Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U12
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony11
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team10
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team9
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM7
15Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
17James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's4
18Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale3
19Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
20Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mareuil-la-Motte - 40.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique - 87.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Vaudesson - 103.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 - Côte du Mont-Hussard - 147.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
3Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano11:27:36
2Team Europcar0:00:03
3Fdj-Bigmat
4Team Saxo Bank
5Movistar Team
6Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:06
7Veranda Rideau - Super U
8Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10Team La Pomme-Marseille
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
12Auber 93
13Vacansoleil-Dcm
14Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Saur-Sojasun
17Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Bretagne - Schuller

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:49:01
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank0:00:04
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:00:10
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
7José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
11Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:00:13
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
13Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
14Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
16Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
17Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
18Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
19Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
20Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
22Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
24Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
26Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
28Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
29Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
30Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
31Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
32Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
33Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
34Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
35Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
36Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
37Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
39Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
40Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
41Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
43Le Montagner Maxime (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
44Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
45Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
46Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
48Waeytens Zico (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
49Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
50Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
51Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
52Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
53Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
54Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
55Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
56Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
57Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
58Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
59Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
60Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
61Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
63Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
64Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
67Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
68Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
69Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
70Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
72Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
74Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
75Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
76Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
77Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
78Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
79Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
80Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
81Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
82Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
83Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
84Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
85Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
86Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
88Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
89Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
90Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
91Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
92Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
93Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
94Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
95Cheng Ji (Chi) Team Argos-Shimano
96Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
97Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
98Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
100Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
101Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
102Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
104Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
105Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
106Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
107Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
108Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
109Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
110Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
111Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
112Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
113Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
114Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
115Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
116David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
117Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
119Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
120Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
121Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
122Jempy Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
123Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
124David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:39
125Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
126Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
127Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
128Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's0:02:41
129Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:51
130Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:03
131Amir Zargari (IRA) Ag2R La Mondiale
132Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
133Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
134Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
135Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
136Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
137Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:09
138Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:10
139Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
140Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25pts
2Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank22
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar20
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat18
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano16
6Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 9314
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat13
9Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U12
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony11
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team10
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team9
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM7
15Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
17James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's4
18José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team3
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
21Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
22Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale3
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
24Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne6
4José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
6Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano11:27:36
2Team Europcar0:00:03
3Fdj-Bigmat
4Team Saxo Bank
5Movistar Team
6Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:06
7Veranda Rideau - Super U
8Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10Team La Pomme-Marseille
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
12Auber 93
13Vacansoleil-Dcm
14Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Saur-Sojasun
17Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Bretagne - Schuller

Latest on Cyclingnews