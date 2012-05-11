Degenkolb wins stage 1 of Picardie
German takes first leader's jersey ahead of Miyazawa
Stage 1: Clermont - Braine
Following his two wins in last week's Four Days of Dunkirk, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) continued his run of good form with a sprint victory in stage 1 of the Tour de Picardie. The 23-year-old German outkicked Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) and 2008 champion Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar) in Braine to notch his third win of the season.
"Cheng Ji worked very hard today to retrieve the attackers," said Degenkolb. "Then the team protected me well and Tom Veelers gave me the perfect lead-out. That he finished fifth says it all. I’m proud of the team. Today everything was 100 percent right."
With time bonuses factored in, Degenkolb also holds the leader's yellow jersey by four seconds over Miyazawa with Chavanel in third at six seconds. Degenkolb has ambitions to keep the leader's jersey through to the final stage.
"Saturday will be a difficult stage with some hills in the final," said Degenkolb. "We will have to control the race and everyone will look at us, but I’m hopeful that we can keep the jersey and maybe win a stage too."
Only 5.5km into 166.5km stage from Clermont to Braine, Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) plus Movistar teammates Ivan Gutiérrez and Jesús Herrada López went on the attack and were quickly joined by Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) to form the day's early escape. This first breakaway stuck and the riders gradually increased their gap on the peloton to more than three minutes at the summit of the Côte de Mareuil-la-Motte (km 40.5).
The riders at the front of the race worked together smoothly but fought for the intermediate sprints – with Gutiérrez prevailing in Brétigny (km 65.5) and Herrada López in Braine (km 143.5) – and the mountain classification, with Gutiérrez, Hivert and Duque taking the first three climbs on today's menu.
The bunch stirred into action when the sprinters' teams, led by Argos-Shimano, FDJ-BigMat and AG2R-La Mondiale, started to set a decent pace to keep the peloton within striking distance of the breakaway. The gap melted gradually and the escapees were clinging onto a 30-second advantage at the first crossing of the finish line in Braine, 24 kilometres from the finish.
The last survivor of the early breakaway, Herrada López, was the first cyclist over the Mont Hussard (km 147), ten seconds ahead of a peloton led by Bretagne-Schuller’s Geoffroy Lequatre. The bunch came back together on the descent, but Europcar's Yohann Gêne and Bretagne-Schuller’s Johan Le Bon forged ahead to open a gap of 20 seconds. Their good teamwork was not enough to prevent the two Frenchmen from being engulfed two kilometres from the finish by the peloton, led by an Argos-Shimano team bent on ensuring a mass sprint in Braine.
The sprint was disrupted inside the final kilometre when four riders crashed 600 metres from the finish line, but John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano teammates set him up perfectly to take the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:49:11
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:03
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|9
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|15
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|18
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|24
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|25
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|27
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|29
|Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|30
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|31
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|32
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|33
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|34
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|35
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|36
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Le Montagner Maxime (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|40
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|41
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|42
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|44
|Waeytens Zico (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|45
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|46
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|48
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|51
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|55
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|56
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|58
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|63
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|65
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|66
|Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
|67
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|72
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|73
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|74
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|75
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|77
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|78
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|79
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|82
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|83
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|85
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|87
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|88
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|89
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|91
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|92
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|93
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Cheng Ji (Chi) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|96
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|97
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|99
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|101
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|103
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|104
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|105
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|106
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|107
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|108
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|111
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|112
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|114
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|115
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|119
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
|121
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|122
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|123
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|124
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:29
|125
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|126
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|127
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|128
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|0:02:31
|129
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:41
|130
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:53
|131
|Amir Zargari (IRA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|132
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|133
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|134
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|135
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|136
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|137
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:05:59
|138
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|139
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|18
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|14
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|13
|9
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|12
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|15
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|17
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|4
|18
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|20
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|3
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|11:27:36
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|3
|Fdj-Bigmat
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|8
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Team La Pomme-Marseille
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|Auber 93
|13
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|14
|Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Bretagne - Schuller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:49:01
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:04
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:10
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:13
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|13
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|14
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|17
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|18
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|19
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|22
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|28
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|29
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|31
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|33
|Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|34
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|35
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|36
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|37
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|39
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|40
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|41
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Le Montagner Maxime (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|44
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|46
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|48
|Waeytens Zico (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|49
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|50
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|52
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|54
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|55
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|58
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|59
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|61
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|67
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|68
|Tom Skujins (Lat) La Pomme-Marseille
|69
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|74
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|75
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|76
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|77
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|79
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|80
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|81
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|84
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|85
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|86
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|89
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|90
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|91
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|92
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|93
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|94
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|95
|Cheng Ji (Chi) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|97
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|98
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|100
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|102
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|104
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|105
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|106
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|107
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|108
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|109
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|112
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|113
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|114
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|115
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|116
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|120
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
|121
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|122
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|123
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|124
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:39
|125
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|126
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|127
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|128
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|0:02:41
|129
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:51
|130
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:03
|131
|Amir Zargari (IRA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|132
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|133
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|134
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|135
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|136
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|137
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:09
|138
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:10
|139
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|18
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|6
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|14
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|13
|9
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|12
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|15
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|17
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|4
|18
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|21
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|22
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|24
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|4
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|6
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|11:27:36
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|3
|Fdj-Bigmat
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Veranda Rideau - Super U
|8
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Team La Pomme-Marseille
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|Auber 93
|13
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|14
|Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Bretagne - Schuller
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy