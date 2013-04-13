Image 1 of 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) takes his first NRS victory of the year atop Zig Zag (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 7 The riders were treated to a scenic loop around the Perth Hills, not that they had time to enjoy it (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 7 Stage 3 podium from Woodside Tour de Perth: Brad Hall (Satalyst-Giant), Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 7 Pat Shaw and Sam Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys) control the pace on Stage 3 (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 7 The peloton tackle the difficult Kalamunda course at Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) celebrates his win on Stage 3 at the Woodside Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 7 Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) retains his Tour de Perth lead with one stage remaining (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) took a hard-fought victory on Stage 3 at the Woodside Tour de Perth after clipping away with Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant) on the final ascent up the Zig Zag climb. It marked the end of a well-deserved result for the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad who protected the race lead of Joe Cooper throughout the entire 140km stage. Cooper did more than enough to retain his number-one spot in the general classification by crossing the line with the group that sprinted for third-place - won by Brad Hall (Satalyst-Giant).

"Im really chuffed with the stage win," said Earle. "Our priority was to look after Joe and if that meant not winning the stage we were willing to do that."

"To be able to retain yellow and still get a stage win is just pretty much a bonus."

The Perth-based Satalyst-Giant outfit took a small consolation prize with two podium positions after losing their GC man Paul Van Der Ploeg in a high-speed crash earlier in the day.

"It’s really special because it’s the Tour of Perth and all of our friends, family and sponsors are here," said Semple.

After two days 'holidaying' a little under 20km off the coast of Western Australia, at the one of the few places in the world where the quokka calls home, the peloton departed Rottnest Island and made its way back to the mainland for the final stages of the Woodside Tour de Perth.

Cooper took the leader's jersey back to Perth as a souvineir while his Huon Salmon-Genesys teammates sat on the ferry to Perth in a comfortable position after placing five riders inside the top-10 at the end of two days of racing.

Stage 3 would be the first real road stage; a 140km journey through the Perth Hills, starting from the town of Kalamunda before completing three testing laps that included the interesting climb up Zig Zag Scenic Drive. The switch-back ascent was, in similar fashion to the roads of Rottnest, extremely narrow.

Cooper, who begun the race with the leader's jersey on his shoulders had performed recon of the climb with his teammates in the days leading up to the start of the tour and said "if you are not in the top-10 wheels you will just be getting that elastic band effect and by the top turn you could be almost 500m back in a long line."

In short, ensuring you were at the front when the bunch hit the climb at the end of each of the three laps was crucial. The finish line would be at the top of this interesting hill with the potential for a surprise winner to emerge.

High-speed racing, attacks, crashes and abandonments

The day begun in a way that any NRS rider would expect these days: fast and with little chance of an early breakaway being allowed to go clear. This was the rehearsed and performed act for much of the 2012 season as the field continues to go from strength to strength.

Despite numerous attempts in the opening hour of racing it wouldn't be until approaching Zig Zag for the first time, after 45km that two riders went clear of the aggressive peloton.

Before that moment Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant), who started the day in 10th-overall took a high-speed spill that ended his race. Van Der Ploeg would be transported to hospital after crashing at close to 70km/h while a number of other riders were involved in numerous crashes in the frantic beginning of the stage.

Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) and Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) rode away and quickly took a one minute advantage over the chasing bunch. Williams proved too strong for the excited Pinczewski who found himself unable to keep up and decided to return to the bunch a little later.

Williams, out front on his own with almost 100km still to go wasn't about to fry himself and eased his efforts before the bunch made the catch at 64km into the race.

Brodie Talbot (Woodside) was the next to try his luck on the second ascent of Zig Zag and it took a big effort from Budget Forklifts' Blair Windsor to get on terms with the lanky climber from Sydney. Talbot and Windsor eventually formed a brief two-man escape but the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad were too well drilled to allow these two to get away. Windsor was one of the riders to make the breakaway at the Australian Road National Championships and along with Talbot, were not the duo Huon wanted to chase for the rest of the day.

With less than 50km remaining Talbot and Windsor had been brought back into the field, which had been reduced substantially due to the high-pressure race and incidents throughout the day. Approximately 10 riders had already pulled the 'chute' as the race really started to split up.

The GC riders were the next to make an impact with Stage 1's second-place finisher Sam Horgan (Budget) making an attack which was attentively followed by Earle and search2retain's Eric Sheppard. The trio were excused from the main pack for only a short time before being chased down.

Horgan had more to give after his brief flurry off the front and decided the keep the pressure on, attacking again as rain begun to spit on the shrinking field.

Huon were clearly intent on controlling the race from start to finish with Giacoppo or Earle looking like ideal candidates for the stage win and with 10km remaining they were still on the front, albeit at a slightly reduced pace.

Entering the final time up Zig Zag it was Semple and Earle who took a race-winning gap over the field. Earle was looking for time, and the stage win while Semple was making an impressive comeback after struggling with injury for much of last year.

In the end the finishing kick was too much for Semple as he was trailed-off by Earle in the final metres. Earle took the victory while his teammate and race leader finished just five-seconds down with his other GC rivals.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3:21:02 2 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:01 3 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:05 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 5 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 10 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 11 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) 12 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:00:12 13 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 14 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 15 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 16 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 18 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 19 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 20 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 21 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 22 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 0:00:19 23 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:00:42 24 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:01 25 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 26 Sam Smith (WA) 0:01:05 27 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:08 28 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 29 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:01:17 30 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:22 31 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:36 32 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 0:01:49 33 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:01 34 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:02 35 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 0:02:25 36 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 37 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:57 38 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 39 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 40 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:31 41 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 42 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 43 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 44 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 45 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 46 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:05:18 47 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 48 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:39 49 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 50 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:09:46 51 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:10:21 52 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:11:44 53 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 54 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:12:16 55 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 56 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 57 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 58 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 59 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 60 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:16:51 61 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 62 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 63 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 64 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:23:23 65 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 0:24:23 66 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 67 Wade Longworth (WA) 68 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 69 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 70 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 71 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 72 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:29:47 73 Luke Sleegers (WA) 74 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:40:17 75 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 76 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:44:40 77 Scott Newman (WA) 0:48:58 78 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 79 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 80 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 81 Damir Kolonic (WA) 82 Jack Thompson (WA) 83 Luke Ellis (WA) 84 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 85 Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 86 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 87 Blake Smith (WA) 88 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 89 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 90 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 91 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 92 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 93 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 94 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 95 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 96 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 97 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 98 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 99 Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) 100 Anthony Minchin (WA) 101 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 102 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 103 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 104 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 105 Dane Frey (WA) 106 Gavin Tyler (WA) DNF Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) DNF Edward White (GPM-Data#3) DNF Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3) DNF James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) DNF Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) DNF Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) DNF Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) DNF Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team) DNF Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) DNF Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) DNF Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) DNF Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) DNF Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNF Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) DNF Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) DNF Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) DNF Glyn Fish (Woodside) DNF Shaun Baxter (NSW) DNF Jackson Brown (WA) DNF Jake Flynn (WA) DNF Edmund Hollands (WA) DNF Nathan Lyons (WA) DNF Andrew Patterson (WA) DNF Christian Proud (WA) DNS Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)

Intermediate sprint - Kalamunda Cultural Centre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 3 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 2 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Hill climb - Zig Zag #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 3 3 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 1

Hill climb - Mundaring Weir #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 2 4 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

Hill climb - Zig Zag #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 5 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 4 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 1

Hill climb - Mundaring Weir #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 3 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 1

Hill climb - Zig Zag #3 (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 pts 2 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 8 3 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 6 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 4 5 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 2 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 10:03:16 2 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:08 3 Budget Forklifts 0:00:12 4 Euride Racing 0:01:24 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:07 6 Pro Team Downunder 0:04:21 7 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:06:15 8 St George Skoda HP Team 0:07:45 9 Target Trek Racing Team 0:10:56 10 Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team 0:22:13 11 GPM Data#3 0:26:08 12 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 0:26:24 13 Woodside 0:42:44 14 Dome Coffees Cycling Team 1:34:10

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5:26:43 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 0:00:51 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:59 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:08 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:12 6 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:19 7 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:21 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:22 9 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:27 10 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:06 11 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:02:13 12 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:32 13 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:02:46 14 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:47 15 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 16 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:25 17 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:29 18 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 0:03:35 19 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:38 20 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:41 21 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 0:03:55 22 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:08 23 Sam Smith (WA) 0:04:09 24 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 0:04:12 25 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:24 26 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:46 27 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:04:47 28 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:04:53 29 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:05:02 30 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:14 31 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:36 32 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:52 33 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:05:54 34 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:57 35 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:06:04 36 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:15 37 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:06:18 38 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 0:06:20 39 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:06:31 40 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:14 41 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:24 42 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:07:35 43 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:08:09 44 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:13 45 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:59 46 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 47 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:09:29 48 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 0:09:30 49 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:13:58 50 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:14:21 51 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:14:36 52 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:14:45 53 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:14:51 54 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:15:03 55 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:15:05 56 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:15:16 57 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:15:58 58 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:17:53 59 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:17:57 60 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:18:58 61 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:19:00 62 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:20:13 63 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:21:04 64 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 0:25:55 65 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 0:27:39 66 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 0:27:58 67 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:27:59 68 Wade Longworth (WA) 0:28:34 69 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:28:36 70 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:29:13 71 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 0:30:15 72 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:33:39 73 Luke Sleegers (WA) 0:35:28 74 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:42:25 75 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 0:45:23 76 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:49:07 77 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:50:28 78 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:51:32 79 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:51:52 80 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:51:56 81 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:52:34 82 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 0:52:40 83 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 0:52:51 84 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 85 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:52:56 86 Blake Smith (WA) 0:53:05 87 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 0:53:21 88 Luke Ellis (WA) 0:53:23 89 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:53:35 90 Damir Kolonic (WA) 0:53:46 91 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:54:11 92 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:54:41 93 Dane Frey (WA) 0:55:00 94 Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) 0:55:07 95 Scott Newman (WA) 0:55:08 96 Jack Thompson (WA) 0:55:25 97 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:55:28 98 Gavin Tyler (WA) 0:55:35 99 Anthony Minchin (WA) 0:55:38 100 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 0:55:39 101 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:55:48 102 Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:56:05 103 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:56:25 104 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 0:57:42 105 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:58:15 106 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:03:49

Programmed Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 9 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 8 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 5 4 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 5 5 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 5 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 7 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 8 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 2 9 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 2 10 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 11 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 1 12 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1 13 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Target King of the Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 pts 2 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 11 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 10 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 8 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 6 6 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 6 7 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 5 8 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 5 9 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 10 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 11 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 12 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 13 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 14 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 15 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1 16 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 1

GCS Best Western Australia rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5:28:05 2 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:10 3 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:01:24 4 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:03 5 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:02:19 6 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 0:02:33 7 Sam Smith (WA) 0:02:47 8 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:14 9 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:03:31 10 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:32