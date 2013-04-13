Trending

Earle takes hard-fought victory atop Zig Zag

Late breakaway companion Semple takes second, Cooper holds lead

Image 1 of 7

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) takes his first NRS victory of the year atop Zig Zag

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) takes his first NRS victory of the year atop Zig Zag
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 7

The riders were treated to a scenic loop around the Perth Hills, not that they had time to enjoy it

The riders were treated to a scenic loop around the Perth Hills, not that they had time to enjoy it
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 7

Stage 3 podium from Woodside Tour de Perth: Brad Hall (Satalyst-Giant), Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant)

Stage 3 podium from Woodside Tour de Perth: Brad Hall (Satalyst-Giant), Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 7

Pat Shaw and Sam Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys) control the pace on Stage 3

Pat Shaw and Sam Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys) control the pace on Stage 3
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 7

The peloton tackle the difficult Kalamunda course at Tour de Perth

The peloton tackle the difficult Kalamunda course at Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 7

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) celebrates his win on Stage 3 at the Woodside Tour de Perth

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys) celebrates his win on Stage 3 at the Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 7

Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) retains his Tour de Perth lead with one stage remaining

Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) retains his Tour de Perth lead with one stage remaining
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) took a hard-fought victory on Stage 3 at the Woodside Tour de Perth after clipping away with Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant) on the final ascent up the Zig Zag climb. It marked the end of a well-deserved result for the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad who protected the race lead of Joe Cooper throughout the entire 140km stage. Cooper did more than enough to retain his number-one spot in the general classification by crossing the line with the group that sprinted for third-place - won by Brad Hall (Satalyst-Giant).

"Im really chuffed with the stage win," said Earle. "Our priority was to look after Joe and if that meant not winning the stage we were willing to do that."

"To be able to retain yellow and still get a stage win is just pretty much a bonus."

The Perth-based Satalyst-Giant outfit took a small consolation prize with two podium positions after losing their GC man Paul Van Der Ploeg in a high-speed crash earlier in the day.

"It’s really special because it’s the Tour of Perth and all of our friends, family and sponsors are here," said Semple.

After two days 'holidaying' a little under 20km off the coast of Western Australia, at the one of the few places in the world where the quokka calls home, the peloton departed Rottnest Island and made its way back to the mainland for the final stages of the Woodside Tour de Perth.

Cooper took the leader's jersey back to Perth as a souvineir while his Huon Salmon-Genesys teammates sat on the ferry to Perth in a comfortable position after placing five riders inside the top-10 at the end of two days of racing.

Stage 3 would be the first real road stage; a 140km journey through the Perth Hills, starting from the town of Kalamunda before completing three testing laps that included the interesting climb up Zig Zag Scenic Drive. The switch-back ascent was, in similar fashion to the roads of Rottnest, extremely narrow.

Cooper, who begun the race with the leader's jersey on his shoulders had performed recon of the climb with his teammates in the days leading up to the start of the tour and said "if you are not in the top-10 wheels you will just be getting that elastic band effect and by the top turn you could be almost 500m back in a long line."

In short, ensuring you were at the front when the bunch hit the climb at the end of each of the three laps was crucial. The finish line would be at the top of this interesting hill with the potential for a surprise winner to emerge.

High-speed racing, attacks, crashes and abandonments

The day begun in a way that any NRS rider would expect these days: fast and with little chance of an early breakaway being allowed to go clear. This was the rehearsed and performed act for much of the 2012 season as the field continues to go from strength to strength.

Despite numerous attempts in the opening hour of racing it wouldn't be until approaching Zig Zag for the first time, after 45km that two riders went clear of the aggressive peloton.

Before that moment Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant), who started the day in 10th-overall took a high-speed spill that ended his race. Van Der Ploeg would be transported to hospital after crashing at close to 70km/h while a number of other riders were involved in numerous crashes in the frantic beginning of the stage.

Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) and Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) rode away and quickly took a one minute advantage over the chasing bunch. Williams proved too strong for the excited Pinczewski who found himself unable to keep up and decided to return to the bunch a little later.

Williams, out front on his own with almost 100km still to go wasn't about to fry himself and eased his efforts before the bunch made the catch at 64km into the race.

Brodie Talbot (Woodside) was the next to try his luck on the second ascent of Zig Zag and it took a big effort from Budget Forklifts' Blair Windsor to get on terms with the lanky climber from Sydney. Talbot and Windsor eventually formed a brief two-man escape but the Huon Salmon-Genesys squad were too well drilled to allow these two to get away. Windsor was one of the riders to make the breakaway at the Australian Road National Championships and along with Talbot, were not the duo Huon wanted to chase for the rest of the day.

With less than 50km remaining Talbot and Windsor had been brought back into the field, which had been reduced substantially due to the high-pressure race and incidents throughout the day. Approximately 10 riders had already pulled the 'chute' as the race really started to split up.

The GC riders were the next to make an impact with Stage 1's second-place finisher Sam Horgan (Budget) making an attack which was attentively followed by Earle and search2retain's Eric Sheppard. The trio were excused from the main pack for only a short time before being chased down.

Horgan had more to give after his brief flurry off the front and decided the keep the pressure on, attacking again as rain begun to spit on the shrinking field.

Huon were clearly intent on controlling the race from start to finish with Giacoppo or Earle looking like ideal candidates for the stage win and with 10km remaining they were still on the front, albeit at a slightly reduced pace.

Entering the final time up Zig Zag it was Semple and Earle who took a race-winning gap over the field. Earle was looking for time, and the stage win while Semple was making an impressive comeback after struggling with injury for much of last year.

In the end the finishing kick was too much for Semple as he was trailed-off by Earle in the final metres. Earle took the victory while his teammate and race leader finished just five-seconds down with his other GC rivals. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3:21:02
2Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:01
3Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:05
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
5Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
6Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
10Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
11Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)
12Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:00:12
13James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
14Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
15Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
16Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
18Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
19Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
20Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
21Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
22Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)0:00:19
23Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:00:42
24Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:01
25Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
26Sam Smith (WA)0:01:05
27James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:08
28James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
29Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:01:17
30Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:01:22
31Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:01:36
32Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)0:01:49
33Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:01
34Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:02
35Brodie Talbot (Woodside)0:02:25
36Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
37Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:57
38Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
39Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
40Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:04:31
41Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
42Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
43Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
45Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
46Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:05:18
47Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
48Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:39
49Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:09:46
51Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:10:21
52James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:11:44
53James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)
54Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:12:16
55Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
56Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
57Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
58Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
59Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
60Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:16:51
61Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
62Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
63Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
64Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:23:23
65Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)0:24:23
66Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
67Wade Longworth (WA)
68Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)
69Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
70Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
71Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
72James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:29:47
73Luke Sleegers (WA)
74Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:40:17
75Lawson Mills (Woodside)
76Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:44:40
77Scott Newman (WA)0:48:58
78Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
79Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
80George Tansley (Euride Racing)
81Damir Kolonic (WA)
82Jack Thompson (WA)
83Luke Ellis (WA)
84Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
85Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
86Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
87Blake Smith (WA)
88Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
89Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
90Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
91Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
92Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
93Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
94Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
95Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
96Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
97William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
98Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
99Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
100Anthony Minchin (WA)
101Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
102Patrick Hayburn (WA)
103Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
104Noel Teh (search2retain-health)
105Dane Frey (WA)
106Gavin Tyler (WA)
DNFJoshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
DNFEdward White (GPM-Data#3)
DNFMichael Troy (GPM-Data#3)
DNFJames Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)
DNFPaul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
DNFJacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
DNFDaniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
DNFNicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)
DNFOliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)
DNFRyan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
DNFDaniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
DNFCraig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
DNFMatthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFWade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFMunro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFClement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFThierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFJay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNFFraser Northey (Euride Racing)
DNFToby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
DNFCarlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
DNFGlyn Fish (Woodside)
DNFShaun Baxter (NSW)
DNFJackson Brown (WA)
DNFJake Flynn (WA)
DNFEdmund Hollands (WA)
DNFNathan Lyons (WA)
DNFAndrew Patterson (WA)
DNFChristian Proud (WA)
DNSNicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)

Intermediate sprint - Kalamunda Cultural Centre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)3
3Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Hill climb - Zig Zag #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)3
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)1

Hill climb - Mundaring Weir #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)2
4Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

Hill climb - Zig Zag #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (Woodside)5pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
4Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)1

Hill climb - Mundaring Weir #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)3
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)1

Hill climb - Zig Zag #3 (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)10pts
2Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)8
3Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)6
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)4
5Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)2
6Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team10:03:16
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:08
3Budget Forklifts0:00:12
4Euride Racing0:01:24
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:07
6Pro Team Downunder0:04:21
7search2retain p/b health.com.au0:06:15
8St George Skoda HP Team0:07:45
9Target Trek Racing Team0:10:56
10Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:22:13
11GPM Data#30:26:08
12Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage0:26:24
13Woodside0:42:44
14Dome Coffees Cycling Team1:34:10

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)5:26:43
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)0:00:51
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:59
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:08
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:01:12
6Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:19
7Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:01:21
8Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:22
9Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:27
10Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:06
11Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:02:13
12Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:32
13Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:02:46
14Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:02:47
15James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
16Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:25
17Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:03:29
18Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)0:03:35
19Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:38
20Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:41
21Reece Tucknott (Woodside)0:03:55
22Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:08
23Sam Smith (WA)0:04:09
24Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)0:04:12
25James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:24
26Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:04:46
27Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:04:47
28Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:04:53
29Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:05:02
30Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:05:14
31Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:05:36
32James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:05:52
33Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:05:54
34Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:57
35Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:06:04
36Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:15
37Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:06:18
38Brodie Talbot (Woodside)0:06:20
39Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:06:31
40Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:07:14
41Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:24
42Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:07:35
43Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:08:09
44Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:08:13
45Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:59
46Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
47Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:09:29
48Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)0:09:30
49James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:13:58
50Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:14:21
51Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:14:36
52Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:14:45
53Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:14:51
54Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:15:03
55Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:15:05
56Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:15:16
57Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:15:58
58Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:17:53
59James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:17:57
60Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:18:58
61Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:19:00
62Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:20:13
63Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:21:04
64Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)0:25:55
65Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)0:27:39
66Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)0:27:58
67Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)0:27:59
68Wade Longworth (WA)0:28:34
69Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:28:36
70Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:29:13
71Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)0:30:15
72James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:33:39
73Luke Sleegers (WA)0:35:28
74Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:42:25
75Lawson Mills (Woodside)0:45:23
76Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:49:07
77Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:50:28
78Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:51:32
79Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:51:52
80Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:51:56
81Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:52:34
82Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)0:52:40
83Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)0:52:51
84Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
85William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:52:56
86Blake Smith (WA)0:53:05
87Timothy Sellar (Woodside)0:53:21
88Luke Ellis (WA)0:53:23
89Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:53:35
90Damir Kolonic (WA)0:53:46
91Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:54:11
92Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:54:41
93Dane Frey (WA)0:55:00
94Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)0:55:07
95Scott Newman (WA)0:55:08
96Jack Thompson (WA)0:55:25
97Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:55:28
98Gavin Tyler (WA)0:55:35
99Anthony Minchin (WA)0:55:38
100Patrick Hayburn (WA)0:55:39
101Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:55:48
102Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:56:05
103Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:56:25
104Noel Teh (search2retain-health)0:57:42
105George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:58:15
106Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:03:49

Programmed Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)9pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)8
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)5
4Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)5
5Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)5
6Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
7Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
9Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)2
10Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
11Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)1
12Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1
13Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Target King of the Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)21pts
2Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)11
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)10
4Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)8
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)6
6Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)6
7Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)5
8Brodie Talbot (Woodside)5
9Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
10Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
12Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
13Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
14Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
15Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1
16Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)1

GCS Best Western Australia rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)5:28:05
2Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:10
3Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:01:24
4Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:03
5Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:02:19
6Reece Tucknott (Woodside)0:02:33
7Sam Smith (WA)0:02:47
8Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:14
9Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:03:31
10Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:04:32

Team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team16:22:08
2Budget Forklifts0:02:16
3Euride Racing0:04:09
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:01
5search2retain p/b health.com.au0:10:14
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:23
7Pro Team Downunder0:11:05
8St George Skoda HP Team0:15:00
9Target Trek Racing Team0:16:13
10Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage0:31:47
11GPM Data#30:31:53
12Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:32:52
13Woodside0:52:16
14Dome Coffees Cycling Team1:44:53

 

