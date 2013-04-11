Trending

Anderson wins the opening stage at Woodside Tour de Perth

Budget Forklifts go 1-2 with Horgan, Van Der Ploeg third

Image 1 of 6

Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan go 1-2 for Budget Forklifts in Stage 1 at Tour de Perth

Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan go 1-2 for Budget Forklifts in Stage 1 at Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 6

The tight and twisting course on Rottnest Island made it ideal for a breakaway to succeed on the first stage at Tour de Perth

The tight and twisting course on Rottnest Island made it ideal for a breakaway to succeed on the first stage at Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 6

The circuit around Rottnest Island provided testing conditions for the opening race of the NRS season

The circuit around Rottnest Island provided testing conditions for the opening race of the NRS season
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 6

The 2013 Australian National Road Series is about to get underway at the Woodside Tour de Perth

The 2013 Australian National Road Series is about to get underway at the Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 6

All smiles for Jack Anderson after winning Stage 1 at the Woodside Tour de Perth

All smiles for Jack Anderson after winning Stage 1 at the Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 6

Tour de Perth podium for Stage 1: Sam Horgan, Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain0

Tour de Perth podium for Stage 1: Sam Horgan, Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain0
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Jack Anderson kicked-off the National Road Series in winning fashion by taking out Stage 1 at the Woodside Tour de Perth from an eight-rider breakaway that formed after the first of four laps around Rottnest Island. It was a near-perfect day for his Budget Forklifts squad who took second-place on the stage with Sam Horgan while Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain powered by health.com.au) finished in third.

Anderson has been on-song lately and continued his impressive run of form after finishing in second-place at the Oceania Road Championships, behind Orica GreenEdge's Cam Meyer, to take his first NRS victory of the New Year on Rottnest. His win also saw the Queenslander pull on the first race leader's jersey - which he will look to retain after tomorrow's time trial.

"One guy nipped off the front in the last k and no one wanted to lead it out, everyone was kind of looking at each other so I shot out after him with about 500, 400 to go," said Anderson to Cyclingnews about his race-winning move.

"They tried to get on me but I think I took the last corner a bit quicker and had enough in the tank to sprint and hold them off. I'm not the quickest guy in the world but if I could from a little way out and get a gap I ca hold them off. Sam [Horgan] was following the wheels and got second which was awesome," he added.

Third-placed Van Der Ploeg was one of the more favoured riders to win the stage from the breakaway group and was a little disappointed to miss out on the win.

"We had Eric and myself in the break, our two TT riders for this race, so were very happy with that," Van Der Ploeg told Cyclingnews. "[I] made a mess of the sprint and boxed myself out. When Eric was caught, he pulled to left which was where I was trying to sprint.

"I was a bit unlucky and [I'm] very dissapointed to miss such a good opportunity for the stage win but I'm happy with getting time but very annoyed that we botched the finish," he added.

It was a frantic start to the opening round of the National Road Series at the Tour de Perth with two crashes occuring inside the opening few kilometres of the race around Rottnest Island.

One of the worst off from the fall was Stuart Smith (search2retain-health who was taken to hospital for stitches to his head along with a good serving of road rash.

The narrow and twisting roads along the Island proved a little treacherous for some with a light rainfall making the roads perhaps a little slippery, while the first race of the year was undoubtedly a nervous one for many amongst the 140-rider peloton.

A group caught behind one of the early falls were accidentally sent the wrong way and this caused further grief in the bunch as the tackled the first of four 20km laps around Rottnest.

The first sprint was won by Michael Freiberg from the local Perth squad Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage while Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) took the minor points.

After the chaos of the first lap a group eventually got away. Eight riders took off the front and extended their to approximately 30 seconds at the end of the second lap. A number of teams came to the front to patrol the bunch with local squad Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage setting the pace while Huon Salmon-Genesys were also present looking after the interest of their teammates ahead.

Neil Van Der Ploeg, Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health), Josh Taylor (GPM-Data#3), Sam Volkers (Pro Team Downunder), Jack Anderson, Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts), Jack Haig and Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) were amongst those in the lead.

At the end of the third lap and the start of the final loop around Rottnest the leading group has extended their advantage to nearly one minute. With just 20km remaining of the 80km stage it would be a tough ask for the bunch to bring them back for the predicted bunch sprint.

The team of Bianchi-Lotto continued to work hard at the front and with 15km the group's lead had dropped to under 40 seconds but it remained stable over the closing 10km where the break continued to power along.

Coming into the narrow and damp finish line it was Anderson who had gapped his breakaway companions and had enough time to sit up and enjoy his first NRS victory while Horgan begun his celebratory salute just behind his teammate. Van Der Ploeg picked up another strong result after already performing at January's Road National Championships and Oceania Championships, to finish in third place.

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) lead the bunch home 37-seconds down on the winning group of Anderson.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1:40:38
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
4Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
6Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
8Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:37
9Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
10Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
11Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
12Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
13Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
14Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
15James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)
16Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
17James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
18Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
19Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
20Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
21Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
22Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
23Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
25Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
26Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
27Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)
28James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
29Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
30William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
31Blake Smith (WA)
32Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
35Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
36Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
37Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
38Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
39Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
40Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
41Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
42Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
43Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
44Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
45James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
46Brodie Talbot (Woodside)
47Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
48Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
49Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
50Sam Smith (WA)
51Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
52Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
53Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
54Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
56Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
57Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
58Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
59Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
60Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
61Damir Kolonic (WA)
62Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
63Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
64Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
65Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
66Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
67Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
68Jackson Brown (WA)
69Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
70Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
71James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
72Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
73Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
74Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
75Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
76Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
77Luke Ellis (WA)
78Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
79Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
80Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
81Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
82Edmund Hollands (WA)
83Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
84Wade Longworth (WA)0:00:53
85Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
86Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:02:01
87George Tansley (Euride Racing)
88Shaun Baxter (NSW)
89Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
90Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
91Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:20
92James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:24
93Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
94Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:56
95Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
96James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)
97Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:24
98Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
99Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3)
100Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:28
101Jake Flynn (WA)0:03:42
102Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:04:07
103Scott Newman (WA)0:05:00
104Jack Thompson (WA)
105Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
106Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Lawson Mills (Woodside)
108Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
109Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
110Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
111Nicholas D'ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)
112Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
113Gavin Tyler (WA)
114Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
115Luke Sleegers (WA)
116Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
117Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)
118Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
119Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
120Andrew Patterson (WA)
121Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
122Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)
123Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
124Noel Teh (search2retain-health)
125Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
126Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
127Thomas Unicomb (Woodside)
128Dane Frey (WA)
129Anthony Minchin (WA)
130Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
131Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
132Patrick Hayburn (WA)
133Christian Proud (WA)
134Glyn Fish (Woodside)
135Nathan Lyons (WA)
136Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
DNFStuart Smith (search2retain-health)
DNFMichael Keenan (Dome Coffee Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Burton (Woodside)
DNFConor Sherwin (WA)

Sprint - Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)5pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
4Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)5pts
2Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)3
3Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)2
4Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)1

Sprint - Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)2
4Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)1

Sprint - Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)2
4Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

KoM - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)3
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)2

KoM - Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)3pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

KoM - Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)2
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

Team stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts5:02:31
2search2retain p/b health.com.au
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4GPM Data#30:00:37
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:14
6Euride Racing
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
9Pro Team Downunder
10Target Trek Racing Team
11Woodside
12St George Skoda HP Team
13Parramatta Race Team
14Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:02:57
15Dome Coffees Cycling Team0:04:44
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:20

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1:40:38
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
4Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
6Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
8Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:37
9Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
10Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
11Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
12Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
13Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
14Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
15James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)
16Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
17James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
18Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
19Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
20Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
21Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
22Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
23Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
25Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
26Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
27Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)
28James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
29Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
30William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
31Blake Smith (WA)
32Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
34Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
35Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
36Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
37Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
38Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
39Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
40Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
41Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
42Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
43Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
44Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
45James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
46Brodie Talbot (Woodside)
47Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
48Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
49Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
50Sam Smith (WA)
51Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
52Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
53Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
54Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
56Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
57Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
58Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
59Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
60Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
61Damir Kolonic (WA)
62Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
63Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
64Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
65Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
66Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
67Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
68Jackson Brown (WA)
69Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
70Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
71James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
72Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
73Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
74Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
75Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
76Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
77Luke Ellis (WA)
78Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
79Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
80Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
81Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
82Edmund Hollands (WA)
83Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
84Wade Longworth (WA)0:00:53
85Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
86Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:02:01
87George Tansley (Euride Racing)
88Shaun Baxter (NSW)
89Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
90Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
91Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:02:20
92James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:24
93Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
94Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:56
95Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
96James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)
97Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:24
98Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
99Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3)
100Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:28
101Jake Flynn (WA)0:03:42
102Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:04:07
103Scott Newman (WA)0:05:00
104Jack Thompson (WA)
105Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
106Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Lawson Mills (Woodside)
108Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
109Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
110Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
111Nicholas D'ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)
112Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
113Gavin Tyler (WA)
114Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
115Luke Sleegers (WA)
116Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
117Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)
118Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
119Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
120Andrew Patterson (WA)
121Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
122Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)
123Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
124Noel Teh (search2retain-health)
125Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
126Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
127Thomas Unicomb (Woodside)
128Dane Frey (WA)
129Anthony Minchin (WA)
130Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
131Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
132Patrick Hayburn (WA)
133Christian Proud (WA)
134Glyn Fish (Woodside)
135Nathan Lyons (WA)
136Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)

Programmed Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)9pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)8
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)5
4Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)5
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
6Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)4
7Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
9Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)2
10Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)1

Target King of the Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)5pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)3
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
5Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
6Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)1

GCS Best Western Australia Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:41:15
2Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
3Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
4Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
5Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
6Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
7Blake Smith (WA)
8Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
10Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts5:02:31
2search2retain p/b health.com.au
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4GPM Data#30:00:37
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:14
6Euride Racing
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
9Pro Team Downunder
10Target Trek Racing Team
11Woodside
12St George Skoda HP Team
13Parramatta Race Team
14Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:02:57
15Dome Coffees Cycling Team0:04:44
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:20

