Jack Anderson kicked-off the National Road Series in winning fashion by taking out Stage 1 at the Woodside Tour de Perth from an eight-rider breakaway that formed after the first of four laps around Rottnest Island. It was a near-perfect day for his Budget Forklifts squad who took second-place on the stage with Sam Horgan while Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain powered by health.com.au) finished in third.

Anderson has been on-song lately and continued his impressive run of form after finishing in second-place at the Oceania Road Championships, behind Orica GreenEdge's Cam Meyer, to take his first NRS victory of the New Year on Rottnest. His win also saw the Queenslander pull on the first race leader's jersey - which he will look to retain after tomorrow's time trial.

"One guy nipped off the front in the last k and no one wanted to lead it out, everyone was kind of looking at each other so I shot out after him with about 500, 400 to go," said Anderson to Cyclingnews about his race-winning move.

"They tried to get on me but I think I took the last corner a bit quicker and had enough in the tank to sprint and hold them off. I'm not the quickest guy in the world but if I could from a little way out and get a gap I ca hold them off. Sam [Horgan] was following the wheels and got second which was awesome," he added.

Third-placed Van Der Ploeg was one of the more favoured riders to win the stage from the breakaway group and was a little disappointed to miss out on the win.

"We had Eric and myself in the break, our two TT riders for this race, so were very happy with that," Van Der Ploeg told Cyclingnews. "[I] made a mess of the sprint and boxed myself out. When Eric was caught, he pulled to left which was where I was trying to sprint.

"I was a bit unlucky and [I'm] very dissapointed to miss such a good opportunity for the stage win but I'm happy with getting time but very annoyed that we botched the finish," he added.

It was a frantic start to the opening round of the National Road Series at the Tour de Perth with two crashes occuring inside the opening few kilometres of the race around Rottnest Island.

One of the worst off from the fall was Stuart Smith (search2retain-health who was taken to hospital for stitches to his head along with a good serving of road rash.

The narrow and twisting roads along the Island proved a little treacherous for some with a light rainfall making the roads perhaps a little slippery, while the first race of the year was undoubtedly a nervous one for many amongst the 140-rider peloton.

A group caught behind one of the early falls were accidentally sent the wrong way and this caused further grief in the bunch as the tackled the first of four 20km laps around Rottnest.

The first sprint was won by Michael Freiberg from the local Perth squad Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage while Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) took the minor points.

After the chaos of the first lap a group eventually got away. Eight riders took off the front and extended their to approximately 30 seconds at the end of the second lap. A number of teams came to the front to patrol the bunch with local squad Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage setting the pace while Huon Salmon-Genesys were also present looking after the interest of their teammates ahead.

Neil Van Der Ploeg, Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health), Josh Taylor (GPM-Data#3), Sam Volkers (Pro Team Downunder), Jack Anderson, Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts), Jack Haig and Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) were amongst those in the lead.

At the end of the third lap and the start of the final loop around Rottnest the leading group has extended their advantage to nearly one minute. With just 20km remaining of the 80km stage it would be a tough ask for the bunch to bring them back for the predicted bunch sprint.

The team of Bianchi-Lotto continued to work hard at the front and with 15km the group's lead had dropped to under 40 seconds but it remained stable over the closing 10km where the break continued to power along.

Coming into the narrow and damp finish line it was Anderson who had gapped his breakaway companions and had enough time to sit up and enjoy his first NRS victory while Horgan begun his celebratory salute just behind his teammate. Van Der Ploeg picked up another strong result after already performing at January's Road National Championships and Oceania Championships, to finish in third place.

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) lead the bunch home 37-seconds down on the winning group of Anderson.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1:40:38 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 4 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 6 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:07 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:37 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 10 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 11 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 12 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 13 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 14 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 15 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 16 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 17 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 18 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 19 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 20 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 21 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 22 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 23 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 25 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 26 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 27 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 28 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 29 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 30 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 31 Blake Smith (WA) 32 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 35 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 36 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 37 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 38 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 39 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 40 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 41 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 42 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 43 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 44 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 45 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 46 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 47 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 48 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 49 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 50 Sam Smith (WA) 51 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 52 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 53 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 54 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 56 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 57 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 58 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 59 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 60 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 61 Damir Kolonic (WA) 62 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 63 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 64 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 65 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 66 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 67 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 68 Jackson Brown (WA) 69 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 70 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 71 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 72 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 73 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 74 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 75 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 76 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 77 Luke Ellis (WA) 78 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 79 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 80 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 81 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 82 Edmund Hollands (WA) 83 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 84 Wade Longworth (WA) 0:00:53 85 Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 86 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:02:01 87 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 88 Shaun Baxter (NSW) 89 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 90 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 91 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:20 92 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:24 93 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 94 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:56 95 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 96 James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) 97 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:24 98 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 99 Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3) 100 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:28 101 Jake Flynn (WA) 0:03:42 102 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:04:07 103 Scott Newman (WA) 0:05:00 104 Jack Thompson (WA) 105 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 106 Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 108 Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 109 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 110 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 111 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team) 112 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 113 Gavin Tyler (WA) 114 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 115 Luke Sleegers (WA) 116 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 117 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 118 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 119 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 120 Andrew Patterson (WA) 121 Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) 122 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) 123 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 124 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 125 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 126 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 127 Thomas Unicomb (Woodside) 128 Dane Frey (WA) 129 Anthony Minchin (WA) 130 Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 131 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 132 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 133 Christian Proud (WA) 134 Glyn Fish (Woodside) 135 Nathan Lyons (WA) 136 Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) DNF Stuart Smith (search2retain-health) DNF Michael Keenan (Dome Coffee Cycling Team DNF Matthew Burton (Woodside) DNF Conor Sherwin (WA)

Sprint - Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 5 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 4 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 5 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 3 3 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 2 4 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 1

Sprint - Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 2 4 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 1

Sprint - Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 2 4 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

KoM - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 3 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 2

KoM - Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 3 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

KoM - Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 2 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

Team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 5:02:31 2 search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 GPM Data#3 0:00:37 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:14 6 Euride Racing 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 9 Pro Team Downunder 10 Target Trek Racing Team 11 Woodside 12 St George Skoda HP Team 13 Parramatta Race Team 14 Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team 0:02:57 15 Dome Coffees Cycling Team 0:04:44 16 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:06:20

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1:40:38 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 4 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 6 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:07 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:37 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 10 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 11 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 12 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 13 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 14 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 15 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 16 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 17 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 18 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 19 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 20 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 21 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 22 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 23 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 25 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 26 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 27 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 28 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 29 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 30 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 31 Blake Smith (WA) 32 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 34 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 35 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 36 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 37 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 38 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 39 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 40 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 41 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 42 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 43 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 44 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 45 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 46 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 47 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 48 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 49 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 50 Sam Smith (WA) 51 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 52 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 53 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 54 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 56 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 57 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 58 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 59 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 60 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 61 Damir Kolonic (WA) 62 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 63 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 64 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 65 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 66 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 67 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 68 Jackson Brown (WA) 69 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 70 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 71 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 72 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 73 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 74 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 75 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 76 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 77 Luke Ellis (WA) 78 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 79 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 80 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 81 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 82 Edmund Hollands (WA) 83 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 84 Wade Longworth (WA) 0:00:53 85 Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 86 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:02:01 87 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 88 Shaun Baxter (NSW) 89 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 90 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 91 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:20 92 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:24 93 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 94 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:56 95 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 96 James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) 97 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:24 98 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 99 Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3) 100 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:28 101 Jake Flynn (WA) 0:03:42 102 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:04:07 103 Scott Newman (WA) 0:05:00 104 Jack Thompson (WA) 105 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 106 Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 108 Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 109 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 110 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 111 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team) 112 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 113 Gavin Tyler (WA) 114 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 115 Luke Sleegers (WA) 116 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 117 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 118 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 119 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 120 Andrew Patterson (WA) 121 Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) 122 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) 123 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 124 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 125 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 126 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 127 Thomas Unicomb (Woodside) 128 Dane Frey (WA) 129 Anthony Minchin (WA) 130 Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 131 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 132 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 133 Christian Proud (WA) 134 Glyn Fish (Woodside) 135 Nathan Lyons (WA) 136 Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)

Programmed Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 9 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 8 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 5 4 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 5 5 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 4 7 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 8 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 9 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 2 10 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 1

Target King of the Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 3 4 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 5 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 6 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 1

GCS Best Western Australia Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:41:15 2 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 3 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 4 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 5 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 6 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 7 Blake Smith (WA) 8 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 10 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)