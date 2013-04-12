Image 1 of 7 Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) blazes the Rottnest TT, takes stage and race lead at Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 7 Jack Anderon (Budget Forklifts) dropped to fifth overall after starting the day with the race lead (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 7 Andrew Patterson (WA) had a little company around Rottnest (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 7 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys) sat in the hot seat before rounding out the day in third (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 7 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) used his SA Institute skin suit to rocket to second-place (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 7 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) does his best to catch the time of brother his brother Neil (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 7 Joseph Cooper, resplendent in the national TT champion's colours of New Zealand on the way to the stage win on Rottnest (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Reigning New Zealand time trial champion Joseph Cooper has moved himself into the race lead at the Woodside Tour de Perth after a dominant win in the TT around Rottnest Island. Cooper, riding for Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers blasted the field to take the victory by 24-seconds over an impressive performance by Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing).

Jayco Herald Sun Tour stage winner Aaron Donnelly rounded out a perfect day, despite the miserable weather, for Huon-Genesys by taking third-place while his team placed a further three riders in the top ten with Anthony Giacoppo, Jack Haig and Nathan Earle inside the top-ten.

"The time trial is something I've been working on for the past 12 months," Cooper told Cyclingnews. "Everytime I get to a time trial I think 'yep, I've got a chance to get a result'. I just have go through the process and usually at the end of the day something happens."

The day's yellow jersey wearer Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) was the last rider to roll out for his 20km effort and while reports were that he was on track to retain his lead, he could do little against the power of the Kiwi champ Cooper. Anderson managed to keep himself within contention of contesting the overall classification in the coming two days by crossing the line in 12th-place, 1:12 behind Cooper.

Testing conditions, rain and 20km of technical and narrow Rottnest roads were served up to the Woodside Tour de Perth peloton for Stage 2 for what would provide the first real opportunity for the general classification riders to show themselves.

Having missed out on catching the day's breakaway on Stage 1 and with a large number of riders misdirected after numerous crashed in the early part of the 80km stage there were plenty with something to prove in the first TT of the Subaru National Road Series.

Time trial specific equipment was not allowed for the individual test but riders were somewhat comforted by the allowances for disc wheels and aero helmets while the hoods and drops would be the closest thing to aerobars that riders would use to get into their wind-cutting positions.

Rain fell for much of the day with Donnelly setting the first real benchmark of the race before his time was eclipsed by the 20-year-old Carpenter who looked to have secured the win.

That was until the man in the white skinsuit, representing his homeland of New Zealand, came rushing into the finish line with a time that would not only win him the stage but also push him into the overall lead in the four-day race. While Cooper says he doesn't train specifically for the TT, he does have a formula which clearly worked today.

"The time trial is sort of based all around my warm-up," he told Cyclingnews. Generally if I can get through the warm-up and feel good then I should be able to produce the watts I need to produce a good time trial. I don't sort of do anything in training to work on that because when you are out training solo it feels like a time trial anyway.

"I can't really give away any secrets," joked Cooper when asked about his warm-up routine. "It's 45 minutes of a fairly intense nature, almost harder than the actual race so in effect that makes the TT feel pretty simple," he added.

Cooper, along with his teammate Haig were part of the winning breakaway during yesterday's Stage 1 around Rottnest and ended the day in first and third-overall respectively. Yesterday's third-place finisher Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) did enough to hold onto second-overall, with his fifth-place time.

The entire race were quick to pack up after the soggy TT for the trip back to the mainland where Stage 3 and 4 will take place. Tomorrow's stage should prove to be one of the more selective of the entire race as the peloton heads for the Hills of Perth for a 120km road race around Kalamunda. The stage finishes on top of the Zig Zag climb which may not be steep enough to truly split the main contenders but on the third ascent of the twisting climb, a most deserving winner will be crowned.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:24:58 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:24 3 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:35 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:45 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 0:00:51 6 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:52 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:55 8 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:56 9 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:00:58 10 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:00 11 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:05 12 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:12 13 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:14 14 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:22 15 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:35 16 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:01:36 17 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) 18 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:37 19 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:41 20 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:42 21 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:45 22 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 23 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:48 24 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 0:01:51 26 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:01:57 27 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:59 28 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 0:02:00 29 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:02 30 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:03 31 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 32 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 33 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:05 34 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 35 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:02:09 36 Edmund Hollands (WA) 37 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:11 38 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:13 39 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:15 40 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:19 41 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 42 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:21 43 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:22 44 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:02:24 45 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:26 46 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:02:27 47 Sam Smith (WA) 0:02:32 48 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:02:33 49 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:44 50 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 51 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:46 52 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:48 53 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:49 54 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:50 55 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:52 56 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:53 57 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:54 58 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:58 59 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 60 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:01 61 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:02 62 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:03 63 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 64 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:04 65 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 66 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:07 67 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:10 68 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 69 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 70 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 0:03:11 71 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 72 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:03:15 73 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:18 74 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 75 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:20 76 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:21 77 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 78 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 79 Wade Longworth (WA) 0:03:23 80 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:24 81 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 82 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:26 83 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 84 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:03:28 85 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:34 86 Blake Smith (WA) 0:03:35 87 Andrew Patterson (WA) 0:03:39 88 Shaun Baxter (NSW) 0:03:40 89 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:41 90 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:42 91 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:44 92 Luke Sleegers (WA) 0:03:46 93 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:48 94 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 0:03:51 95 Luke Ellis (WA) 0:03:53 96 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:55 97 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 0:03:57 98 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:04:03 99 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:04:05 100 Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:07 101 Dane Frey (WA) 102 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:08 103 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:12 104 Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) 0:04:14 105 Scott Newman (WA) 0:04:15 106 Damir Kolonic (WA) 0:04:16 107 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:04:17 108 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:18 109 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 110 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:20 111 Glyn Fish (Woodside) 0:04:23 112 Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 113 Jack Thompson (WA) 0:04:32 114 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:35 115 Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 116 Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:04:36 117 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:04:37 118 Gavin Tyler (WA) 0:04:42 119 Anthony Minchin (WA) 0:04:45 120 Jackson Brown (WA) 0:04:46 121 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 122 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:51 123 Jake Flynn (WA) 0:04:52 124 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:04:55 125 James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) 0:05:04 126 Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:05:12 127 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:32 128 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 0:06:49 129 Christian Proud (WA) 0:06:56 130 Nathan Lyons (WA) 0:07:15 131 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:07:22 132 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:07:56 133 Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:09:24 134 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:09:33 135 Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3) 0:09:47 136 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:12:56 DNF Thomas Unicomb (Woodside)

Team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1:16:14 2 Euride Racing 0:01:38 3 Budget Forklifts 0:02:11 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:46 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:04:06 6 Target Trek Racing Team 0:04:10 7 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 0:04:16 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:09 9 GPM Data#3 0:05:15 10 Pro Team Downunder 0:05:37 11 St George Skoda HP Team 0:06:08 12 Parramatta Race Team 0:07:00 13 Woodside 0:07:02 14 Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team 0:08:09 15 Dome Coffees Cycling Team 0:08:13 16 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:09:06

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:05:36 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 0:00:51 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:59 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:01 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:12 6 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:14 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:22 9 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:32 10 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:33 11 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:01:35 12 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:37 13 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 0:01:51 14 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:59 15 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:12 16 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:02:13 17 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 18 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:14 19 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:19 20 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:22 21 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 22 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:25 23 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:34 25 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:36 26 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:39 27 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:40 28 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 29 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 30 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:42 31 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:02:46 32 Edmund Hollands (WA) 33 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:48 34 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:50 35 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:52 36 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:56 37 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 38 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:58 39 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:02:59 40 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:02 41 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:03 42 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:04 43 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:05 44 Sam Smith (WA) 0:03:09 45 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:21 46 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 47 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:23 48 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:25 49 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:26 50 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:27 51 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:29 52 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:31 53 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:40 54 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:41 55 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 56 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:47 57 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 58 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 59 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 0:03:48 60 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:03:52 61 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:57 62 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 0:03:58 63 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 64 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 65 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 0:04:00 66 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:01 67 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:03 68 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:05 69 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 70 Blake Smith (WA) 0:04:12 71 Wade Longworth (WA) 0:04:16 72 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:18 73 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:04:24 74 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 0:04:28 75 Luke Ellis (WA) 0:04:30 76 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:04:32 77 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:04:33 78 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:04:40 79 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:04:42 80 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:49 81 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:53 82 Damir Kolonic (WA) 83 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:04:54 84 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:55 85 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:04:58 86 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 87 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:01 88 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:05:03 89 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 0:05:04 90 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:05:07 91 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 0:05:11 92 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:14 93 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:18 94 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 95 Jackson Brown (WA) 0:05:23 96 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:05:24 97 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:05:26 98 Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:05:29 99 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:05:34 100 Andrew Patterson (WA) 0:05:39 101 Shaun Baxter (NSW) 0:05:40 102 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:05:42 103 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 0:05:44 104 Luke Sleegers (WA) 0:05:46 105 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:05:48 106 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 0:05:57 107 Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:06:07 108 Dane Frey (WA) 109 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:06:08 110 Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) 0:06:14 111 Scott Newman (WA) 0:06:15 112 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:06:18 113 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:06:20 114 Glyn Fish (Woodside) 0:06:23 115 Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 116 Jack Thompson (WA) 0:06:32 117 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:06:35 118 Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 119 Gavin Tyler (WA) 0:06:42 120 Anthony Minchin (WA) 0:06:45 121 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 0:06:46 122 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:06:51 123 Jake Flynn (WA) 0:06:52 124 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:06:55 125 James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) 0:07:04 126 Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:07:12 127 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:07:32 128 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:08:33 129 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 0:08:49 130 Christian Proud (WA) 0:08:56 131 Nathan Lyons (WA) 0:09:15 132 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:09:22 133 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:10:10 134 Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:11:24 135 Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3) 0:11:47 136 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:14:56 DNF Thomas Unicomb (Woodside)

Programmed Sprint cassification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 9 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 8 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 5 4 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 5 5 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 6 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 4 7 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 8 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 2 9 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 10 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 1 11 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

Target King of the Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 3 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 5 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 6 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 1

GCS Best Western Australia rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:06:58 2 Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:00:51 3 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:01:12 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:14 5 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:01:18 6 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:01:24 7 Edmund Hollands (WA) 8 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:28 9 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:01:34 10 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:36