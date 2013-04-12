Trending

Cooper scorches Rottnest time trial

Huon Salmon-Genesys rider takes over race lead

Image 1 of 7

Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) blazes the Rottnest TT, takes stage and race lead at Tour de Perth

Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) blazes the Rottnest TT, takes stage and race lead at Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 7

Jack Anderon (Budget Forklifts) dropped to fifth overall after starting the day with the race lead

Jack Anderon (Budget Forklifts) dropped to fifth overall after starting the day with the race lead
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 7

Andrew Patterson (WA) had a little company around Rottnest

Andrew Patterson (WA) had a little company around Rottnest
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 7

Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys) sat in the hot seat before rounding out the day in third

Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys) sat in the hot seat before rounding out the day in third
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 7

Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) used his SA Institute skin suit to rocket to second-place

Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) used his SA Institute skin suit to rocket to second-place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 7

Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) does his best to catch the time of brother his brother Neil

Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) does his best to catch the time of brother his brother Neil
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 7

Joseph Cooper, resplendent in the national TT champion's colours of New Zealand on the way to the stage win on Rottnest

Joseph Cooper, resplendent in the national TT champion's colours of New Zealand on the way to the stage win on Rottnest
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Reigning New Zealand time trial champion Joseph Cooper has moved himself into the race lead at the Woodside Tour de Perth after a dominant win in the TT around Rottnest Island. Cooper, riding for Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers blasted the field to take the victory by 24-seconds over an impressive performance by Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing).

Jayco Herald Sun Tour stage winner Aaron Donnelly rounded out a perfect day, despite the miserable weather, for Huon-Genesys by taking third-place while his team placed a further three riders in the top ten with Anthony Giacoppo, Jack Haig and Nathan Earle inside the top-ten.

"The time trial is something I've been working on for the past 12 months," Cooper told Cyclingnews. "Everytime I get to a time trial I think 'yep, I've got a chance to get a result'. I just have go through the process and usually at the end of the day something happens."

The day's yellow jersey wearer Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) was the last rider to roll out for his 20km effort and while reports were that he was on track to retain his lead, he could do little against the power of the Kiwi champ Cooper. Anderson managed to keep himself within contention of contesting the overall classification in the coming two days by crossing the line in 12th-place, 1:12 behind Cooper.

Testing conditions, rain and 20km of technical and narrow Rottnest roads were served up to the Woodside Tour de Perth peloton for Stage 2 for what would provide the first real opportunity for the general classification riders to show themselves.

Having missed out on catching the day's breakaway on Stage 1 and with a large number of riders misdirected after numerous crashed in the early part of the 80km stage there were plenty with something to prove in the first TT of the Subaru National Road Series.

Time trial specific equipment was not allowed for the individual test but riders were somewhat comforted by the allowances for disc wheels and aero helmets while the hoods and drops would be the closest thing to aerobars that riders would use to get into their wind-cutting positions.

Rain fell for much of the day with Donnelly setting the first real benchmark of the race before his time was eclipsed by the 20-year-old Carpenter who looked to have secured the win.

That was until the man in the white skinsuit, representing his homeland of New Zealand, came rushing into the finish line with a time that would not only win him the stage but also push him into the overall lead in the four-day race. While Cooper says he doesn't train specifically for the TT, he does have a formula which clearly worked today.

"The time trial is sort of based all around my warm-up," he told Cyclingnews. Generally if I can get through the warm-up and feel good then I should be able to produce the watts I need to produce a good time trial. I don't sort of do anything in training to work on that because when you are out training solo it feels like a time trial anyway.

"I can't really give away any secrets," joked Cooper when asked about his warm-up routine. "It's 45 minutes of a fairly intense nature, almost harder than the actual race so in effect that makes the TT feel pretty simple," he added.

Cooper, along with his teammate Haig were part of the winning breakaway during yesterday's Stage 1 around Rottnest and ended the day in first and third-overall respectively. Yesterday's third-place finisher Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) did enough to hold onto second-overall, with his fifth-place time.

The entire race were quick to pack up after the soggy TT for the trip back to the mainland where Stage 3 and 4 will take place. Tomorrow's stage should prove to be one of the more selective of the entire race as the peloton heads for the Hills of Perth for a 120km road race around Kalamunda. The stage finishes on top of the Zig Zag climb which may not be steep enough to truly split the main contenders but on the third ascent of the twisting climb, a most deserving winner will be crowned.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:24:58
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:24
3Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:35
4Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:45
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)0:00:51
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:52
7Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:55
8Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:56
9Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:00:58
10Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)0:01:00
11Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:01:05
12Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:01:12
13Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:01:14
14Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:22
15Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:01:35
16Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:01:36
17Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)
18Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:01:37
19Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:41
20James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:42
21Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:01:45
22Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
23Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:48
24Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)0:01:51
26Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:01:57
27Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:59
28Brodie Talbot (Woodside)0:02:00
29Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:02
30Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:03
31Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
32James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
33Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:05
34Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
35Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:02:09
36Edmund Hollands (WA)
37Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:11
38Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:13
39Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:15
40Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:02:19
41Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
42Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:21
43Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:22
44Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:02:24
45Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:26
46Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:02:27
47Sam Smith (WA)0:02:32
48Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:02:33
49James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:44
50Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
51Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:46
52Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:48
53Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:49
54Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:50
55Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:02:52
56Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:53
57Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:54
58Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:58
59Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
60Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:03:01
61Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)0:03:02
62Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)0:03:03
63Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
64Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:04
65Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
66Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:07
67Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:10
68Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
69Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
70Lawson Mills (Woodside)0:03:11
71Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
72Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:03:15
73Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:18
74Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
75James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:20
76Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)0:03:21
77Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
78Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
79Wade Longworth (WA)0:03:23
80Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:24
81Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
82Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:26
83William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
84Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:03:28
85Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:34
86Blake Smith (WA)0:03:35
87Andrew Patterson (WA)0:03:39
88Shaun Baxter (NSW)0:03:40
89Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:03:41
90Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:42
91Edward White (GPM-Data#3)0:03:44
92Luke Sleegers (WA)0:03:46
93Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:48
94Timothy Sellar (Woodside)0:03:51
95Luke Ellis (WA)0:03:53
96Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:55
97Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)0:03:57
98Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:04:03
99Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:04:05
100Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:07
101Dane Frey (WA)
102Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:08
103James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:12
104Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)0:04:14
105Scott Newman (WA)0:04:15
106Damir Kolonic (WA)0:04:16
107Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:04:17
108Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:18
109James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)
110Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:20
111Glyn Fish (Woodside)0:04:23
112Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
113Jack Thompson (WA)0:04:32
114Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:35
115Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
116Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:04:36
117Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:04:37
118Gavin Tyler (WA)0:04:42
119Anthony Minchin (WA)0:04:45
120Jackson Brown (WA)0:04:46
121Patrick Hayburn (WA)
122Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:51
123Jake Flynn (WA)0:04:52
124Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:04:55
125James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)0:05:04
126Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:05:12
127Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:32
128Noel Teh (search2retain-health)0:06:49
129Christian Proud (WA)0:06:56
130Nathan Lyons (WA)0:07:15
131George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:07:22
132Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:07:56
133Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:09:24
134Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:09:33
135Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3)0:09:47
136Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:12:56
DNFThomas Unicomb (Woodside)

Team stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1:16:14
2Euride Racing0:01:38
3Budget Forklifts0:02:11
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:46
5search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:06
6Target Trek Racing Team0:04:10
7Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage0:04:16
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:09
9GPM Data#30:05:15
10Pro Team Downunder0:05:37
11St George Skoda HP Team0:06:08
12Parramatta Race Team0:07:00
13Woodside0:07:02
14Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:08:09
15Dome Coffees Cycling Team0:08:13
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:09:06

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:05:36
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)0:00:51
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:59
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:01
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:01:12
6Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:01:14
8Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:22
9Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:32
10Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:33
11Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:01:35
12Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)0:01:37
13Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)0:01:51
14Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:59
15Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:02:12
16Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:02:13
17Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
18Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:14
19James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:19
20Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:02:22
21Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
22Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:25
23Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:34
25Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:36
26Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:39
27James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:40
28Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
29Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
30Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:02:42
31Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:02:46
32Edmund Hollands (WA)
33Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:48
34Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:50
35Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:52
36Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:56
37Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
38Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:58
39Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:02:59
40Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)0:03:02
41Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:03
42Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:04
43Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:03:05
44Sam Smith (WA)0:03:09
45James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:21
46Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
47Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:23
48Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:25
49Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:26
50Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:27
51Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:03:29
52Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:31
53Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)0:03:40
54Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:41
55Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
56Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:47
57Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
58Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
59Reece Tucknott (Woodside)0:03:48
60Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:03:52
61James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:57
62Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)0:03:58
63Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
64Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
65Brodie Talbot (Woodside)0:04:00
66Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:01
67William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:03
68Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:05
69Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
70Blake Smith (WA)0:04:12
71Wade Longworth (WA)0:04:16
72Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:18
73Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:04:24
74Timothy Sellar (Woodside)0:04:28
75Luke Ellis (WA)0:04:30
76Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:04:32
77Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:04:33
78Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:04:40
79Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:04:42
80James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:49
81Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:53
82Damir Kolonic (WA)
83Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:04:54
84Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:55
85Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:04:58
86Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
87Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:01
88Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:05:03
89Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)0:05:04
90Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:05:07
91Lawson Mills (Woodside)0:05:11
92Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:05:14
93Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:18
94Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
95Jackson Brown (WA)0:05:23
96Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:05:24
97Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:05:26
98Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:05:29
99Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:05:34
100Andrew Patterson (WA)0:05:39
101Shaun Baxter (NSW)0:05:40
102Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:05:42
103Edward White (GPM-Data#3)0:05:44
104Luke Sleegers (WA)0:05:46
105Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:05:48
106Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)0:05:57
107Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:06:07
108Dane Frey (WA)
109Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:06:08
110Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)0:06:14
111Scott Newman (WA)0:06:15
112James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:06:18
113Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:06:20
114Glyn Fish (Woodside)0:06:23
115Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
116Jack Thompson (WA)0:06:32
117Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:06:35
118Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
119Gavin Tyler (WA)0:06:42
120Anthony Minchin (WA)0:06:45
121Patrick Hayburn (WA)0:06:46
122Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:06:51
123Jake Flynn (WA)0:06:52
124Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:06:55
125James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)0:07:04
126Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:07:12
127Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:07:32
128Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:08:33
129Noel Teh (search2retain-health)0:08:49
130Christian Proud (WA)0:08:56
131Nathan Lyons (WA)0:09:15
132George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:09:22
133Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:10:10
134Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:11:24
135Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3)0:11:47
136Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:56
DNFThomas Unicomb (Woodside)

Programmed Sprint cassification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)9pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)8
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)5
4Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)5
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
6Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)4
7Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)2
9Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
10Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)1
11Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

Target King of the Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)5pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)3
4Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
6Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)1

GCS Best Western Australia rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:06:58
2Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:00:51
3Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:01:12
4Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:14
5Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:01:18
6Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:01:24
7Edmund Hollands (WA)
8Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:28
9Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:01:34
10Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team6:18:52
2Budget Forklifts0:02:04
3Euride Racing0:02:45
4search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:59
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:53
6Target Trek Racing Team0:05:17
7Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage0:05:23
8GPM Data#30:05:45
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:16
10Pro Team Downunder0:06:44
11St George Skoda HP Team0:07:15
12Parramatta Race Team0:08:07
13Woodside0:09:32
14Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:10:39
15Dome Coffees Cycling Team0:10:43
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:12:59

 

