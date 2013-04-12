Cooper scorches Rottnest time trial
Huon Salmon-Genesys rider takes over race lead
Stage 2: Rottnest Island -
Reigning New Zealand time trial champion Joseph Cooper has moved himself into the race lead at the Woodside Tour de Perth after a dominant win in the TT around Rottnest Island. Cooper, riding for Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers blasted the field to take the victory by 24-seconds over an impressive performance by Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing).
Jayco Herald Sun Tour stage winner Aaron Donnelly rounded out a perfect day, despite the miserable weather, for Huon-Genesys by taking third-place while his team placed a further three riders in the top ten with Anthony Giacoppo, Jack Haig and Nathan Earle inside the top-ten.
"The time trial is something I've been working on for the past 12 months," Cooper told Cyclingnews. "Everytime I get to a time trial I think 'yep, I've got a chance to get a result'. I just have go through the process and usually at the end of the day something happens."
The day's yellow jersey wearer Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) was the last rider to roll out for his 20km effort and while reports were that he was on track to retain his lead, he could do little against the power of the Kiwi champ Cooper. Anderson managed to keep himself within contention of contesting the overall classification in the coming two days by crossing the line in 12th-place, 1:12 behind Cooper.
Testing conditions, rain and 20km of technical and narrow Rottnest roads were served up to the Woodside Tour de Perth peloton for Stage 2 for what would provide the first real opportunity for the general classification riders to show themselves.
Having missed out on catching the day's breakaway on Stage 1 and with a large number of riders misdirected after numerous crashed in the early part of the 80km stage there were plenty with something to prove in the first TT of the Subaru National Road Series.
Time trial specific equipment was not allowed for the individual test but riders were somewhat comforted by the allowances for disc wheels and aero helmets while the hoods and drops would be the closest thing to aerobars that riders would use to get into their wind-cutting positions.
Rain fell for much of the day with Donnelly setting the first real benchmark of the race before his time was eclipsed by the 20-year-old Carpenter who looked to have secured the win.
That was until the man in the white skinsuit, representing his homeland of New Zealand, came rushing into the finish line with a time that would not only win him the stage but also push him into the overall lead in the four-day race. While Cooper says he doesn't train specifically for the TT, he does have a formula which clearly worked today.
"The time trial is sort of based all around my warm-up," he told Cyclingnews. Generally if I can get through the warm-up and feel good then I should be able to produce the watts I need to produce a good time trial. I don't sort of do anything in training to work on that because when you are out training solo it feels like a time trial anyway.
"I can't really give away any secrets," joked Cooper when asked about his warm-up routine. "It's 45 minutes of a fairly intense nature, almost harder than the actual race so in effect that makes the TT feel pretty simple," he added.
Cooper, along with his teammate Haig were part of the winning breakaway during yesterday's Stage 1 around Rottnest and ended the day in first and third-overall respectively. Yesterday's third-place finisher Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) did enough to hold onto second-overall, with his fifth-place time.
The entire race were quick to pack up after the soggy TT for the trip back to the mainland where Stage 3 and 4 will take place. Tomorrow's stage should prove to be one of the more selective of the entire race as the peloton heads for the Hills of Perth for a 120km road race around Kalamunda. The stage finishes on top of the Zig Zag climb which may not be steep enough to truly split the main contenders but on the third ascent of the twisting climb, a most deserving winner will be crowned.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:24:58
|2
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:00:24
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:35
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:45
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
|0:00:51
|6
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:52
|7
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:55
|8
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:56
|9
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:00:58
|10
|Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
|0:01:00
|11
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:05
|12
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:12
|13
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:14
|14
|Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:01:22
|15
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:35
|16
|Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:01:36
|17
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|18
|Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:01:37
|19
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:01:41
|20
|James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:01:42
|21
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:45
|22
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|23
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:48
|24
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|25
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)
|0:01:51
|26
|Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:01:57
|27
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:01:59
|28
|Brodie Talbot (Woodside)
|0:02:00
|29
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:02:02
|30
|Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:03
|31
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|32
|James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
|33
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:02:05
|34
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
|35
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|0:02:09
|36
|Edmund Hollands (WA)
|37
|Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:11
|38
|Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:13
|39
|Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:15
|40
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:02:19
|41
|Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|42
|Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:21
|43
|Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:22
|44
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:02:24
|45
|Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:02:26
|46
|Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|47
|Sam Smith (WA)
|0:02:32
|48
|Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)
|0:02:33
|49
|James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:02:44
|50
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
|51
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:02:46
|52
|Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:48
|53
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:02:49
|54
|Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:02:50
|55
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:52
|56
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:02:53
|57
|Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:54
|58
|Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:02:58
|59
|Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|60
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:03:01
|61
|Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:02
|62
|Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:03
|63
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|64
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:04
|65
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
|66
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:03:07
|67
|Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:10
|68
|Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
|69
|Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|70
|Lawson Mills (Woodside)
|0:03:11
|71
|Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
|72
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:03:15
|73
|Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:03:18
|74
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|75
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:20
|76
|Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:21
|77
|Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
|78
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|79
|Wade Longworth (WA)
|0:03:23
|80
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:24
|81
|Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|82
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:03:26
|83
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|84
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:03:28
|85
|Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:03:34
|86
|Blake Smith (WA)
|0:03:35
|87
|Andrew Patterson (WA)
|0:03:39
|88
|Shaun Baxter (NSW)
|0:03:40
|89
|Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:03:41
|90
|Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:42
|91
|Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:44
|92
|Luke Sleegers (WA)
|0:03:46
|93
|Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:03:48
|94
|Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
|0:03:51
|95
|Luke Ellis (WA)
|0:03:53
|96
|Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:03:55
|97
|Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)
|0:03:57
|98
|Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:04:03
|99
|Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:04:05
|100
|Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:07
|101
|Dane Frey (WA)
|102
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:04:08
|103
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:12
|104
|Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
|0:04:14
|105
|Scott Newman (WA)
|0:04:15
|106
|Damir Kolonic (WA)
|0:04:16
|107
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|0:04:17
|108
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:18
|109
|James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)
|110
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:20
|111
|Glyn Fish (Woodside)
|0:04:23
|112
|Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|113
|Jack Thompson (WA)
|0:04:32
|114
|Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:35
|115
|Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|116
|Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:04:36
|117
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:04:37
|118
|Gavin Tyler (WA)
|0:04:42
|119
|Anthony Minchin (WA)
|0:04:45
|120
|Jackson Brown (WA)
|0:04:46
|121
|Patrick Hayburn (WA)
|122
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:51
|123
|Jake Flynn (WA)
|0:04:52
|124
|Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:04:55
|125
|James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)
|0:05:04
|126
|Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:05:12
|127
|Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:05:32
|128
|Noel Teh (search2retain-health)
|0:06:49
|129
|Christian Proud (WA)
|0:06:56
|130
|Nathan Lyons (WA)
|0:07:15
|131
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:07:22
|132
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:07:56
|133
|Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:09:24
|134
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:09:33
|135
|Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3)
|0:09:47
|136
|Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:12:56
|DNF
|Thomas Unicomb (Woodside)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:14
|2
|Euride Racing
|0:01:38
|3
|Budget Forklifts
|0:02:11
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:46
|5
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:04:06
|6
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:10
|7
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|0:04:16
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|9
|GPM Data#3
|0:05:15
|10
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:05:37
|11
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:06:08
|12
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:07:00
|13
|Woodside
|0:07:02
|14
|Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|15
|Dome Coffees Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|16
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:05:36
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
|0:00:51
|3
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:59
|4
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:01:01
|5
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:12
|6
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:14
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:22
|9
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:32
|10
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:01:33
|11
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:01:35
|12
|Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
|0:01:37
|13
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)
|0:01:51
|14
|Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:01:59
|15
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:12
|16
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:02:13
|17
|Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|18
|Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:02:14
|19
|James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:02:19
|20
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:22
|21
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:25
|23
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|24
|Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:34
|25
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:36
|26
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:02:39
|27
|James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:02:40
|28
|Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|29
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|30
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:02:42
|31
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|0:02:46
|32
|Edmund Hollands (WA)
|33
|Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:48
|34
|Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:02:50
|35
|Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:52
|36
|Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:56
|37
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|38
|Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:58
|39
|Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:02:59
|40
|Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:02
|41
|Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:03:03
|42
|Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:03:04
|43
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:05
|44
|Sam Smith (WA)
|0:03:09
|45
|James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:03:21
|46
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
|47
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:23
|48
|Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:03:25
|49
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:26
|50
|Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:27
|51
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:29
|52
|Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:03:31
|53
|Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:40
|54
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:41
|55
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
|56
|Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:47
|57
|Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)
|58
|Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|59
|Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
|0:03:48
|60
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:03:52
|61
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:57
|62
|Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)
|0:03:58
|63
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|64
|Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
|65
|Brodie Talbot (Woodside)
|0:04:00
|66
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:01
|67
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:03
|68
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:04:05
|69
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|70
|Blake Smith (WA)
|0:04:12
|71
|Wade Longworth (WA)
|0:04:16
|72
|Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:04:18
|73
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:04:24
|74
|Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
|0:04:28
|75
|Luke Ellis (WA)
|0:04:30
|76
|Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:04:32
|77
|Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)
|0:04:33
|78
|Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:04:40
|79
|Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:04:42
|80
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:49
|81
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:04:53
|82
|Damir Kolonic (WA)
|83
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|0:04:54
|84
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:55
|85
|Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:04:58
|86
|Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|87
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:05:01
|88
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:05:03
|89
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
|0:05:04
|90
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:05:07
|91
|Lawson Mills (Woodside)
|0:05:11
|92
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:05:14
|93
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:05:18
|94
|Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|95
|Jackson Brown (WA)
|0:05:23
|96
|Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
|0:05:24
|97
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:05:26
|98
|Craig Symonds (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:05:29
|99
|Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:05:34
|100
|Andrew Patterson (WA)
|0:05:39
|101
|Shaun Baxter (NSW)
|0:05:40
|102
|Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:05:42
|103
|Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
|0:05:44
|104
|Luke Sleegers (WA)
|0:05:46
|105
|Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:05:48
|106
|Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)
|0:05:57
|107
|Clement Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:06:07
|108
|Dane Frey (WA)
|109
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:06:08
|110
|Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
|0:06:14
|111
|Scott Newman (WA)
|0:06:15
|112
|James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:06:18
|113
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:06:20
|114
|Glyn Fish (Woodside)
|0:06:23
|115
|Carlo Barendilla (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|116
|Jack Thompson (WA)
|0:06:32
|117
|Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:06:35
|118
|Toby Brown (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|119
|Gavin Tyler (WA)
|0:06:42
|120
|Anthony Minchin (WA)
|0:06:45
|121
|Patrick Hayburn (WA)
|0:06:46
|122
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:06:51
|123
|Jake Flynn (WA)
|0:06:52
|124
|Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:06:55
|125
|James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)
|0:07:04
|126
|Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
|0:07:12
|127
|Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:07:32
|128
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:08:33
|129
|Noel Teh (search2retain-health)
|0:08:49
|130
|Christian Proud (WA)
|0:08:56
|131
|Nathan Lyons (WA)
|0:09:15
|132
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:09:22
|133
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:10:10
|134
|Thierry Russie (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:11:24
|135
|Michael Troy (GPM-Data#3)
|0:11:47
|136
|Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:56
|DNF
|Thomas Unicomb (Woodside)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
|9
|pts
|2
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|3
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|4
|Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|5
|5
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|6
|Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
|4
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|8
|Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)
|2
|9
|Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|2
|10
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)
|1
|11
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|3
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|4
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|5
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|6
|Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|2
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:06:58
|2
|Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:00:51
|3
|Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:01:12
|4
|Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:01:14
|5
|Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:01:18
|6
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|0:01:24
|7
|Edmund Hollands (WA)
|8
|Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
|0:01:28
|9
|Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
|0:01:34
|10
|Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|6:18:52
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|0:02:04
|3
|Euride Racing
|0:02:45
|4
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:03:59
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:53
|6
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:05:17
|7
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|0:05:23
|8
|GPM Data#3
|0:05:45
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:06:44
|11
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:07:15
|12
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:08:07
|13
|Woodside
|0:09:32
|14
|Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|15
|Dome Coffees Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|16
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:12:59
