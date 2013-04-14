Image 1 of 6 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) takes out the final stage at Woodside Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 The bunch await the start of Stage 4 at the Woodside Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 Joe Cooper was well protected by his Huon-Genesys teammates on the final day at the Woodside Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Jai Crawford and Sam Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys) working hard on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon) shadows former omnium world champion Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Joe Cooper (Huon-Salmon) pulls on the first NRS leaders jersey after capturing the overall at the Woodside Tour de Perth (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Scott Law has taken his GPM-Data#3 team's first Subaru National Road Series stage win of 2013 on the final day at the Woodside Tour de Perth. Law won the sprint from a reduced peloton that splintered on the final testing laps around Bold Park to win from a 22-man group. Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) put his sprinting legs to use for the stage to finish in second while Satalyst-Giant put another rider on the podium in as many days as Alex Smyth sprinted to third. Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) finished in the lead group to claim the first overall tour win of the 2013 season.

"I am absolutely thrilled," said Law. "The GPM-Data#3 boys rode amazingly. They put me in the right spot every time I needed - and I held on for a good win.

"I don't really like hills that much - no matter how long or short they are. When we hit the climb the first time I felt I had pretty good legs, so I just tried to hang in there. It was a great win,"

Cooper's overall victory was in part sealed after the results of Rottnest Island time trial, where he blitzed the field under soggy conditions to take the win and race lead. With the strength of his Huon Salmon-Genesys teammates Cooper was able to retain his near-minute advantage over Van Der Ploeg while Cooper's teammate, who was part of Stage 1's winning breakaway performed well over the four-day race to round out the podium with another orange jersey.

"I feel proud to get my first NRS tour win," said Cooper at the finish. "It's a big achievement for me. It's been a calendar year since I've won a tour, so it's good to be back in the winner's circle."

"We still had two really hard days to defend and get as much as we could out of the tour," he added.

"It's an awesome feeling to be part of a team where we're putting everything on the line for one another - it's something I haven't experienced before in any other team."

Yesterday's stage winner Nathan Earle was crushing the field on the finishing climb around Bold Park and consolidated his lead in the King of the Mountains classification by taking maximum points on each of the three categorised ascents.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) had started the day in second-place in the Programmed sprint classification but with Van Der Ploeg more concerned with the overall, he craftily went about picking up enough points over the 13 intermediate sprints to take the points jersey back home.

Perth puts on a show for Woodside Tour de Perth

Bold Park, Perry Lakes was the backdrop for the final day of racing at the Woodside Tour de Perth but this would be no parade around the beach-side location. Cooper had a seemingly unattainable lead in the general classification but there was still plenty to race for, and up for that matter.

The 8.1km circuit would do little to split the field in the opening laps of the 13-lap race but with the final three taking a slightly different approach through the park, many riders would be doing everything possible just to survive.

The standout feature of the would include a 600m climb that reached gradients hovering over 15% and according to race organiser Craig Smith-Gander "the last three laps will form a selection," adding "there's potential for the race to be won and lost in the last three laps of the race."

A patient wait for the final laps

It was a near-perfect day in Perth for the final stage of the Woodside Tour with 114 riders taking to the start line for the 112km circuit race. The relatively flat course was the last chance for riders who struggled in the hills yesterday to get a result before making the trip back home.

From the gun small groups were active off the front but nothing was allowed too much time. With Cooper holding nearly one minute over second-place all he had to do was follow his attentive Huon Salmon-Genesys teammates and also watch for any dangerous moves that formed.

The first big move of the day included the winner of yesterday's stage to the top of Zig Zag, Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys), Ed Bissaker, Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage), Shaun McCarthy, Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts), Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) and Michael Phelan (Parramatta) but the field didn't allow them too much time away from the main field.

With eight laps to go it was all back together as Rutherford had another dig off the front. He was joined by Peter English (Satalyst-Giant) and despite not posing a threat to Cooper, they were brought back into the fold.

A little while later it was Rutherford again who took off in search of a result. Stage 1 winner Jack Anderson, who started the day in fifth-overall at 1:12 from Cooper made the selection but he was cleverly marked by Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesy) while Henry Morely ensured Satalyst-Giant was represented at the front.

Coming into the final three laps the quartet had a 30-second lead as they neared the first ascent through the park. The bunch was reeling them in as they came towards the first of three climbs and were engulfed into the field. Earle took maximum points and thus secured the KoM jersey while a number of the tour's strongmen took the minor points; Anderson, Donnelly and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health).

The climb lived up to expectation and the next time around saw a lead group of approximately 40 riders. None of the general classification contenders had missed out so it would likely come down to a small bunch kick after the third and final time up the punchy hill.

Earle easily took the KoM on the penultimate lap and the bunch had been reduced once again to less than 30 riders and only one lap to go. On the final time up the Park climb it was again Earle who took maximum points from the thinned out bunch that included less than 20 riders.

Coming into the finish it was Law who bested Van Der Ploeg and Smyth for the win. The victory marked the first in the NRS for Law and also helped put the team back on the map after an up and down few days.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 2:31:21 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 3 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 6 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 7 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 8 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 9 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 10 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 11 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 12 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 13 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 14 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 15 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 16 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 18 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 21 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 22 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 23 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:19 24 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 25 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 26 Sam Smith (WA) 27 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 28 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 29 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 30 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 31 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 32 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 33 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 34 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 35 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 0:00:25 36 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:37 37 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 38 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:52 39 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:00:59 40 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 41 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:12 42 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:28 43 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 44 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 45 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 46 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 47 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 48 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 49 Luke Ellis (WA) 50 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 51 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 52 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 53 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 54 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 55 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 56 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 57 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 58 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 59 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 60 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 61 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 62 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 63 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 64 Wade Longworth (WA) 65 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 66 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 67 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 68 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 69 Damir Kolonic (WA) 70 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 71 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 72 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) 73 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 74 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) 75 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 76 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 77 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 78 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:35 79 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 80 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 81 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 82 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:56 83 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:06:59 84 Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:07:34 85 Jack Thompson (WA) 86 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 0:07:55 87 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 0:07:57 88 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:13:32 89 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:13:36 90 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:14:21 91 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:24:00 92 Scott Newman (WA) 93 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 94 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 95 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 96 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 97 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 98 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 99 Blake Smith (WA) 100 James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) 101 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 102 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 0:34:00 103 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 104 Luke Sleegers (WA) 105 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 106 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 107 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 108 Patrick Hayburn (WA) DNF Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) DNF Brett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) DNF Dane Frey (WA) DNF Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA) DNF Anthony Minchin (WA) DNF Gavin Tyler (WA)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 2 3 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 3 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 3 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 3 pts 2 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 3 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 14 Finish Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 2 3 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 12 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 13 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 3 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 14 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 7:34:03 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:19 5 St George Skoda HP Team 0:00:38 6 Target Trek Racing Team 0:01:31 7 Woodside 0:03:47 8 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:53 9 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 0:04:24 10 Dome Coffees Cycling Team 0:04:27 11 Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team 12 Pro Team Downunder 0:06:56 13 GPM Data#3 14 Euride Racing 0:07:15 15 Parramatta Race Team 1:01:28

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7:58:04 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 0:00:51 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:59 4 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:12 5 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:21 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:22 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:27 8 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 9 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:56 10 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:06 11 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:32 12 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:02:46 13 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:47 14 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 15 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:29 16 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:03:41 17 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:44 18 Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:03:57 19 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 0:04:00 20 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:08 21 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 0:04:14 22 Sam Smith (WA) 0:04:28 23 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:04:47 24 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:05:21 25 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:33 26 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:05:38 27 Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:05:41 28 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:52 29 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:57 30 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:06:13 31 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 0:06:20 32 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:07:14 33 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 0:07:40 34 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:07:52 35 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:08:21 36 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:08:28 37 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:09:04 38 Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:09:12 39 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:09:32 40 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:09:46 41 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:09:59 42 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:10:11 43 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:59 44 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:11:10 45 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:34 46 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 47 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:12:57 48 Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) 0:12:58 49 James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:15:10 50 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:15:28 51 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:17:49 52 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:18:13 53 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:18:44 54 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:19:26 55 Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:21:21 56 James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder) 0:21:25 57 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 0:25:55 58 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:27:12 59 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:28:57 60 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) 0:31:07 61 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 0:31:26 62 Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:31:27 63 Wade Longworth (WA) 0:32:02 64 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:32:04 65 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:32:41 66 Angus Tobin (search2retain-health) 0:38:12 67 Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:39:03 68 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:39:05 69 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:43:00 70 Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:45:04 71 Lawson Mills (Woodside) 0:48:51 72 Thomas Donald (search2retain-health) 0:51:54 73 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:52:11 74 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:52:15 75 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:52:34 76 Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:52:35 77 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:53:10 78 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:55:00 79 Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:55:10 80 Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder) 0:56:19 81 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:56:24 82 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:56:26 83 Luke Ellis (WA) 0:56:51 84 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:57:03 85 Damir Kolonic (WA) 0:57:14 86 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:57:28 87 Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:58:09 88 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 0:58:29 89 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:58:56 90 Jack Thompson (WA) 1:02:59 91 Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 1:03:39 92 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 1:04:00 93 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:07:17 94 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 1:07:23 95 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:07:39 96 Luke Sleegers (WA) 1:09:28 97 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 1:15:55 98 Blake Smith (WA) 1:17:05 99 Timothy Sellar (Woodside) 1:17:21 100 Scott Newman (WA) 1:19:08 101 James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3) 1:19:57 102 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 1:22:15 103 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 1:27:51 104 Patrick Hayburn (WA) 1:29:39 105 Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 1:29:48 106 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 1:30:25 107 Noel Teh (search2retain-health) 1:31:42

Programmed Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 13 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 11 3 Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 10 4 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 7 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 6 6 Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) 5 7 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 5 8 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 9 Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 4 10 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 4 11 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 3 12 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 3 13 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 14 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 3 15 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 17 Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder) 2 18 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1 19 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 1 20 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 1 21 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 22 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1

Target King of the Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) 10 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 8 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) 7 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 7 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 6 8 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 5 9 Brodie Talbot (Woodside) 5 10 Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 4 11 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 12 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 13 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team) 3 14 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 15 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 16 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 17 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 18 Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 2 19 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

GCS Best Western Australia rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7:59:26 2 Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:01:10 3 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:01:24 4 Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team) 0:02:19 5 Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:02:22 6 Reece Tucknott (Woodside) 0:02:52 7 Sam Smith (WA) 0:03:06 8 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:16 9 Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:04:51 10 Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage) 0:06:59

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 23:56:11 2 Budget Forklifts 0:02:16 3 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:20 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:23 5 Euride Racing 0:11:24 6 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:14:07 7 St George Skoda HP Team 0:15:38 8 Target Trek Racing Team 0:17:44 9 Pro Team Downunder 0:18:01 10 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 0:36:11 11 Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team 0:37:19 12 GPM Data#3 0:38:49 13 Woodside 0:56:03 14 Dome Coffees Cycling Team 1:49:20 15 Parramatta Race Team 3:04:12