Trending

Law takes out dramatic final stage in Perth

Cooper crowned overall Woodside Tour de Perth champion

Image 1 of 6

Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) takes out the final stage at Woodside Tour de Perth

Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) takes out the final stage at Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 6

The bunch await the start of Stage 4 at the Woodside Tour de Perth

The bunch await the start of Stage 4 at the Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 6

Joe Cooper was well protected by his Huon-Genesys teammates on the final day at the Woodside Tour de Perth

Joe Cooper was well protected by his Huon-Genesys teammates on the final day at the Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 6

Jai Crawford and Sam Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys) working hard on the front of the bunch

Jai Crawford and Sam Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys) working hard on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 6

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon) shadows former omnium world champion Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)

Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon) shadows former omnium world champion Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 6

Joe Cooper (Huon-Salmon) pulls on the first NRS leaders jersey after capturing the overall at the Woodside Tour de Perth

Joe Cooper (Huon-Salmon) pulls on the first NRS leaders jersey after capturing the overall at the Woodside Tour de Perth
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Scott Law has taken his GPM-Data#3 team's first Subaru National Road Series stage win of 2013 on the final day at the Woodside Tour de Perth. Law won the sprint from a reduced peloton that splintered on the final testing laps around Bold Park to win from a 22-man group. Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) put his sprinting legs to use for the stage to finish in second while Satalyst-Giant put another rider on the podium in as many days as Alex Smyth sprinted to third. Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) finished in the lead group to claim the first overall tour win of the 2013 season.

"I am absolutely thrilled," said Law. "The GPM-Data#3 boys rode amazingly. They put me in the right spot every time I needed - and I held on for a good win.

"I don't really like hills that much - no matter how long or short they are. When we hit the climb the first time I felt I had pretty good legs, so I just tried to hang in there. It was a great win,"

Cooper's overall victory was in part sealed after the results of Rottnest Island time trial, where he blitzed the field under soggy conditions to take the win and race lead. With the strength of his Huon Salmon-Genesys teammates Cooper was able to retain his near-minute advantage over Van Der Ploeg while Cooper's teammate, who was part of Stage 1's winning breakaway performed well over the four-day race to round out the podium with another orange jersey.

"I feel proud to get my first NRS tour win," said Cooper at the finish. "It's a big achievement for me. It's been a calendar year since I've won a tour, so it's good to be back in the winner's circle."

"We still had two really hard days to defend and get as much as we could out of the tour," he added.

"It's an awesome feeling to be part of a team where we're putting everything on the line for one another - it's something I haven't experienced before in any other team."

Yesterday's stage winner Nathan Earle was crushing the field on the finishing climb around Bold Park and consolidated his lead in the King of the Mountains classification by taking maximum points on each of the three categorised ascents.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) had started the day in second-place in the Programmed sprint classification but with Van Der Ploeg more concerned with the overall, he craftily went about picking up enough points over the 13 intermediate sprints to take the points jersey back home.

Perth puts on a show for Woodside Tour de Perth

Bold Park, Perry Lakes was the backdrop for the final day of racing at the Woodside Tour de Perth but this would be no parade around the beach-side location. Cooper had a seemingly unattainable lead in the general classification but there was still plenty to race for, and up for that matter.

The 8.1km circuit would do little to split the field in the opening laps of the 13-lap race but with the final three taking a slightly different approach through the park, many riders would be doing everything possible just to survive.

The standout feature of the would include a 600m climb that reached gradients hovering over 15% and according to race organiser Craig Smith-Gander "the last three laps will form a selection," adding "there's potential for the race to be won and lost in the last three laps of the race."

A patient wait for the final laps

It was a near-perfect day in Perth for the final stage of the Woodside Tour with 114 riders taking to the start line for the 112km circuit race. The relatively flat course was the last chance for riders who struggled in the hills yesterday to get a result before making the trip back home.

From the gun small groups were active off the front but nothing was allowed too much time. With Cooper holding nearly one minute over second-place all he had to do was follow his attentive Huon Salmon-Genesys teammates and also watch for any dangerous moves that formed.

The first big move of the day included the winner of yesterday's stage to the top of Zig Zag, Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys), Ed Bissaker, Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage), Shaun McCarthy, Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts), Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3) and Michael Phelan (Parramatta) but the field didn't allow them too much time away from the main field.

With eight laps to go it was all back together as Rutherford had another dig off the front. He was joined by Peter English (Satalyst-Giant) and despite not posing a threat to Cooper, they were brought back into the fold.

A little while later it was Rutherford again who took off in search of a result. Stage 1 winner Jack Anderson, who started the day in fifth-overall at 1:12 from Cooper made the selection but he was cleverly marked by Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesy) while Henry Morely ensured Satalyst-Giant was represented at the front.

Coming into the final three laps the quartet had a 30-second lead as they neared the first ascent through the park. The bunch was reeling them in as they came towards the first of three climbs and were engulfed into the field. Earle took maximum points and thus secured the KoM jersey while a number of the tour's strongmen took the minor points; Anderson, Donnelly and Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health).

The climb lived up to expectation and the next time around saw a lead group of approximately 40 riders. None of the general classification contenders had missed out so it would likely come down to a small bunch kick after the third and final time up the punchy hill.

Earle easily took the KoM on the penultimate lap and the bunch had been reduced once again to less than 30 riders and only one lap to go. On the final time up the Park climb it was again Earle who took maximum points from the thinned out bunch that included less than 20 riders.

Coming into the finish it was Law who bested Van Der Ploeg and Smyth for the win. The victory marked the first in the NRS for Law and also helped put the team back on the map after an up and down few days.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)2:31:21
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)
3Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
6Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
7Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
8Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
9Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
10Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
11Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
12Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
13James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
14James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
15Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
16Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Brodie Talbot (Woodside)
18Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
21Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
22Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
23Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:19
24Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
25Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
26Sam Smith (WA)
27Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
28Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
29Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
30Reece Tucknott (Woodside)
31Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
32Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
33Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
34Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
35Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)0:00:25
36Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:37
37Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
38Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:52
39Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:00:59
40Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
41James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:12
42Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:28
43Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
44Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
45Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
46Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
47James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)
48James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
49Luke Ellis (WA)
50Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
51Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
52Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)
53Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
54Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)
55William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
56Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
57Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
58Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
59Lawson Mills (Woodside)
60Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
61Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)
62Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
63Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)
64Wade Longworth (WA)
65Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
66Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
67Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)
68Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)
69Damir Kolonic (WA)
70Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
71Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
72Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)
73Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)
74Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)
75Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
76Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)
77Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
78Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:35
79Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
80Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
81Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
82Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:56
83Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:06:59
84Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:07:34
85Jack Thompson (WA)
86Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)0:07:55
87Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)0:07:57
88Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:13:32
89Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:13:36
90Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:14:21
91Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:24:00
92Scott Newman (WA)
93Timothy Sellar (Woodside)
94Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
95Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
96Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
97Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
98George Tansley (Euride Racing)
99Blake Smith (WA)
100James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)
101Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
102Noel Teh (search2retain-health)0:34:00
103Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)
104Luke Sleegers (WA)
105Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
106James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
107Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
108Patrick Hayburn (WA)
DNFMarc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
DNFBrett Gillespie (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)
DNFDane Frey (WA)
DNFDaniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
DNFAnthony Minchin (WA)
DNFGavin Tyler (WA)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)3pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
3Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)2
3Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
3Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
3Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)3pts
2Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)2
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
3Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)1

Intermediate sprints - Lap 14 Finish Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)2
3Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1

Hill climbs - Lap 12 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
3Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)1

Hill climbs - Lap 13 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)3
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Hill climbs - Lap 14 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Team stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts7:34:03
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:19
5St George Skoda HP Team0:00:38
6Target Trek Racing Team0:01:31
7Woodside0:03:47
8search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:53
9Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage0:04:24
10Dome Coffees Cycling Team0:04:27
11Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team
12Pro Team Downunder0:06:56
13GPM Data#3
14Euride Racing0:07:15
15Parramatta Race Team1:01:28

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)7:58:04
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)0:00:51
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:59
4Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:01:12
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:01:21
6Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:22
7Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:27
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
9Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:56
10Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:06
11Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:32
12Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:02:46
13Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:02:47
14James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
15Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:03:29
16Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:03:41
17Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:44
18Peter English (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:03:57
19Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)0:04:00
20Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:08
21Reece Tucknott (Woodside)0:04:14
22Sam Smith (WA)0:04:28
23Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:04:47
24Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:05:21
25Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:05:33
26Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:05:38
27Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:05:41
28James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:05:52
29Saxon Irvine (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:57
30Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:06:13
31Brodie Talbot (Woodside)0:06:20
32Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:07:14
33Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)0:07:40
34James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:07:52
35Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:08:21
36Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:08:28
37Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:09:04
38Ben Carman (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:09:12
39Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:09:32
40Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:09:46
41Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:09:59
42Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:10:11
43Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:59
44Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:11:10
45Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:34
46Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
47Jackson Mawby (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:12:57
48Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health)0:12:58
49James Butler (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:15:10
50Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:15:28
51Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:17:49
52Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:18:13
53Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:18:44
54Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:19:26
55Lachlan Edwards (St George Skoda HP Team)0:21:21
56James Stretch (Pro Team Downunder)0:21:25
57Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)0:25:55
58Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)0:27:12
59Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:28:57
60Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health)0:31:07
61Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)0:31:26
62Nathan Bradshaw (St George Skoda HP Team)0:31:27
63Wade Longworth (WA)0:32:02
64Dylan Newbery (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:32:04
65Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:32:41
66Angus Tobin (search2retain-health)0:38:12
67Edward Bissaker (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:39:03
68Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:39:05
69Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:43:00
70Dylan Nankivell (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:45:04
71Lawson Mills (Woodside)0:48:51
72Thomas Donald (search2retain-health)0:51:54
73Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:52:11
74Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:52:15
75Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:52:34
76Andrew Williams (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:52:35
77Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:53:10
78Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:55:00
79Dave Hind (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:55:10
80Sean Whitfield (Pro Team Downunder)0:56:19
81William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:56:24
82Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:56:26
83Luke Ellis (WA)0:56:51
84Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:57:03
85Damir Kolonic (WA)0:57:14
86Oliver Kent-Spark (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:57:28
87Mathew Upton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:58:09
88Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)0:58:29
89Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:58:56
90Jack Thompson (WA)1:02:59
91Michael Keenan (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)1:03:39
92Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)1:04:00
93Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:07:17
94Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)1:07:23
95James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:07:39
96Luke Sleegers (WA)1:09:28
97Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)1:15:55
98Blake Smith (WA)1:17:05
99Timothy Sellar (Woodside)1:17:21
100Scott Newman (WA)1:19:08
101James Hepburn (GPM-Data#3)1:19:57
102George Tansley (Euride Racing)1:22:15
103Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)1:27:51
104Patrick Hayburn (WA)1:29:39
105Stuart Passmore (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)1:29:48
106Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)1:30:25
107Noel Teh (search2retain-health)1:31:42

Programmed Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)13pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)11
3Stephen Hall (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)10
4Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)7
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)6
6Sam Rutherford (GPM-Data#3)5
7Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)5
8Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
9Luke Pledger (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)4
10Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)4
11Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)3
12Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)3
13Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
14Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)3
15Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)2
16Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)2
17Samuel Volkers (Pro Team Downunder)2
18Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1
19Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)1
20Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)1
21Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
22Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1

Target King of the Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)36pts
2Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health)10
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)8
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health)7
6Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
7Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)6
8Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)5
9Brodie Talbot (Woodside)5
10Michael Freiberg (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)4
11Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
12Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
13Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team)3
14Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
15Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
16Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
17Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
18Trent Derecourt (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)2
19Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

GCS Best Western Australia rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)7:59:26
2Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:01:10
3Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:01:24
4Jonathan Bolton (Domes Coffees Cycling Team)0:02:19
5Bradeley Hall (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:02:22
6Reece Tucknott (Woodside)0:02:52
7Sam Smith (WA)0:03:06
8Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:04:16
9Craig Cooke (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:04:51
10Andrew Martin (Bianchi-Lotto-Arbitrage)0:06:59

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team23:56:11
2Budget Forklifts0:02:16
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:20
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:23
5Euride Racing0:11:24
6search2retain p/b health.com.au0:14:07
7St George Skoda HP Team0:15:38
8Target Trek Racing Team0:17:44
9Pro Team Downunder0:18:01
10Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage0:36:11
11Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team0:37:19
12GPM Data#30:38:49
13Woodside0:56:03
14Dome Coffees Cycling Team1:49:20
15Parramatta Race Team3:04:12

NRS team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team22pts
2Budget Forklifts19
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team11
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team9
5Euride Racing9
6search2retain p/b health.com.au8
7St George Skoda HP Team5
8Target Trek Racing Team4
9Pro Team Downunder3
10Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
11Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team1
12GPM Data#31
13Parramatta Race Team1
14Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics1

Latest on Cyclingnews