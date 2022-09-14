Trentin sprints to victory on Tour de Luxembourg stage 2

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) added a second victory to his 2022 season tally, taking out a reduced bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Luxembourg in Junglinster.

The Italian out-paced Florian Sénéchal and his QuickStep-AlphaVinyle teammate Davide Ballerini in another frantic finale animated by several attacks by AG2R-Citroën's Dorion Godon, who tried to use the Poteau de Kayl to slip away. When that move failed, the Frenchman went again but UAE Team Emirates pulled him back with 1.3km remaining and set Trentin up for the stage win.

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) held onto the overall lead by seven seconds over Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Deceuninck), while Trentin's bonus seconds moved him into third at eight seconds.

