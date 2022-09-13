Madouas claims Tour de Luxembourg opener

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) claimed a solo victory on the opening stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, taking the first leader's jersey of the five-day race.

The Frenchman played off a surge by teammate Kevin Geniets on the long, uphill drag to the finish line, and held off a chase by Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Deceuninck), with Dorion Godon (AG2R Citroën) third just ahead of the peloton, led to the line by Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)