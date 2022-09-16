Skjelmose takes lead after Tour de Luxembourg time trial

By Cyclingnews
published

Trek-Segafredo rider takes over from Madouas

REMICH LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 16 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo sprints during the 82nd Skoda Tour Luxembourg 2022 Stage 4 a 261km individual time trial stage from Remich to Remich on September 16 2022 in Remich Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) set the fastest time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) took out the first victory of his young career, powering to the quickest time in the Tour de Luxembourg time trial by three seconds  ahead of Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) was third on the stage.

The win gave Skjelmose, 21, the yellow jersey of overall race leader with Vauquelin moving into second. Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dropped to third in the GC, while overnight leader Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) dropped to fourth.

