Skjelmose takes lead after Tour de Luxembourg time trial

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) took out the first victory of his young career, powering to the quickest time in the Tour de Luxembourg time trial by three seconds ahead of Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X) was third on the stage.

The win gave Skjelmose, 21, the yellow jersey of overall race leader with Vauquelin moving into second. Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dropped to third in the GC, while overnight leader Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) dropped to fourth.

