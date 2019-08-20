Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Bissegger wins stage 6

Groves and Jorgenson round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland2:55:47
2Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA0:00:01
4Tobias Bayer (Aut) Austria
5Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany0:00:03
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
7Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:00:11
8Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
9Morten Hulgaard (Den) Denmark0:00:23
10Urko Berrade (Spa) Spain

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy18:38:34
2Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:00:05
3Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland0:00:18
4Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland0:00:26
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:00:30
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA0:00:34
7Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:00:43
8Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany0:00:57
9Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:01:00
10Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium0:01:20

