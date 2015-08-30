Mamykin wins final Tour de l'Avenir stage
Soler wins overall, Haig moves into second over Mamykin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russian Federation
|3:01:29
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|3
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:12
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Austria
|0:00:55
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:01:51
|7
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|8
|Aleksey Ribalkin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:38
|9
|Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
|0:03:54
|10
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia
|0:04:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Spain
|24:58:14
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|0:01:09
|3
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:50
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:18
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
|0:03:23
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:03:56
|7
|Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
|0:05:12
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:12
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia
|0:06:56
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|0:07:25
