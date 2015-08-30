Trending

Mamykin wins final Tour de l'Avenir stage

Soler wins overall, Haig moves into second over Mamykin

Movistar's Marc Soler won the 2015 Tour de l'Avenir

(Image credit: Team Movistar)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russian Federation3:01:29
2Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
3Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Spain0:00:12
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Austria0:00:55
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:01:51
7Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy
8Aleksey Ribalkin (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:38
9Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway0:03:54
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia0:04:27

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Spain24:58:14
2Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:01:09
3Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:50
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands0:03:18
5Simone Petilli (Ita) Italy0:03:23
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:03:56
7Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway0:05:12
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Belgium0:06:12
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Colombia0:06:56
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) France0:07:25

