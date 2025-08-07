Tour de l'Ain: Nicolas Prudhomme surges ahead of Cian Uijtdebroecks for stage 2 win in Jura mountains

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider moves into race lead by two seconds with one stage to go

LELEX MONTS-JURA, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Tour de l&#039;Ain 2025, Stage 2 a 153km stage from Saint-Vulbas to Lelex Monts-Jura on August 07, 2025 in Lelex Monts-Jura, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Tour de l'Ain: Nicolas Prodhomme of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale won stage 2 ahead of breakaway companion Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 2 of Tour de l'Ain with a final kick across the 150 metres and distance breakaway partner Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Prodhomme and Uijtdebroeks united in a serious pursuit and catch of another pair of breakaway riders on the final categorised climb with 25km to race.

