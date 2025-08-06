Tour de l'Ain: Groupama-FDJ goes one-two on stage 1 with Tom Donnenwirth earning first pro win

David Gaudu second while Andrea Vendrame edges Lorenzo Germani for third on opener into Lagnieu

LAGNIEU, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: (L-R) David Gaudu of France and stage winner Tom Donnenwirth of France and Team Groupama - FDJ celebrate at finish line during the 37th Tour de l&#039;Ain 2025, Stage 1 a 163km stage from Feillens to Lagnieu on August 06, 2025 in Lagnieu, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Stage 1 winner Tom Donnenwirth celebrates just ahead of teammate David Gaudu as the Groupama-FDJ duo take top spots on opening day at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Tom Donnenwirth earned his first pro victory on stage 1 of Tour de l'Ain, charging across the line in Lagnieu just ahead of David Gaudu for a Groupama-FDJ one-two punch. Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) kept the French team from sweeping the podium by taking third place just ahead of Groupama's Lorenzo Germani.

After a day of multiple breakaways, a reduced peloton was back together in the final two kilometres, with four riders from Groupama-FDJ commanding the fast pace at the front. Rémy Rochas served as the lead-out for Donnenwirth, who sailed across the finish with both arms raised.

