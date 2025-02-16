Tour de la Provence: Sam Bennett wins final stage ahead of speed bump finish crash in Arles
Mads Pedersen secures GC title at three-day stage race
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the 2025 Tour de la Provence after the peloton caught a late and determined attack in the final kilometre on the road to Arles in the South of France, sparking a hectic sprint finish.
Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) came late to win the stage, avoiding the chaos behind him. Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) was second and Alexander Konijn (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) was third
Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) appeared to hit a speed bump in the road and lost control of his bike just 100 metres from the finish, sparking a high-speed crash amongst the sprinters. Israel-Premier Tech said Ackermann suffered road rash and superficial wounds but did not suffer any fractures.
Pedersen avoided the crash and finished ninth and so secured overall victory.
"It was a good day, it was a fast day in the peloton. A strong breakaway got away late in the race and it was hard to catch them back. But we and other teams managed it. We ended up in the sprint we wanted. We didn't get the result but we still got the GC, so all is good," Pedersen explained.
"I think it was Ackermann who crashed and when he went down, of course, you slam on the brakes, you don't want to go down yourself. That destroyed the sprint for me but I'm happy I didn't go down.
"I still have some work to do, I'm not at my best yet. There's still two months until Paris-Roubaix."
How it unfolded
The final stage of the Tour de La Provence was the flattest of the race, offering a long day and 190km in the saddle.
Strangely, the early attacks were all chased down, with the peloton together even after a fast opening 70km of racing. It was a sign the finish would be fast and furious.
A slowing in the peloton inspired an attack and suddenly Raùl Garcia Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hôtels), Samuel Leroux (TotalEnergies), Cériel Desal (Wagner Bazin WB), Daniel Smajkic Årnes (Van Rysel-Roubaix), Matisse Julien (CIC U Nantes) and Damien Girard (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur) got away. They quickly opened a two-minute lead.
Garcia Pierna was an overall threat and so the peloton kept them under control. However the attackers refused to give up hope and worked together in a slick and efficient paceline.
Garcia Pierna was eventually dropped in the final 10 kilometres, but the others pushed on, taking the fight to the peloton. Lidl-Trek did some of the work but with GC virtually assured they forced others to lead the chase and so Israel-Premier Tech and Unibet Tietema Rockets massed on the front in the final kilometres.
The gap to the attackers was still significant as they entered the final five kilometres but the peloton could see them and sensed an opportunity for another sprint show down.
Israel-Premier Tech had several sprint options but their hopes ended when Ackermann hit the speed bump in the final hundred metres and lost control of his bike. Others riders piled into him, disrupting the sprint.
Bennett was to the right and slightly ahead of the crash, giving him a clear run at the line. He did not hesitate and reproduced the speed that gave him victory on stage 1 in Saint-Victoret.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
X2O Trofee Brussels: Michael Vanthourenhout wins tight battle against Joris Nieuwenhuis
Clasica de Almeria: Milan Fretin wins to boosts Cofidis' WorldTour relegation fight
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Figueira Champions Classic: António Morgado wins alone after audacious attackPortuguese UAE Team Emirates rider all smiles as he wins at home
-
X2O Trofee Brussels: Michael Vanthourenhout wins tight battle against Joris NieuwenhuisFourth-placed Eli Iserbyt wraps up series title for fourth time
-
Clasica de Almeria: Milan Fretin wins to boosts Cofidis' WorldTour relegation fightBelgian beats Max Kanter and Emilien Jeannière in high-speed sprint
-
Tour de la Provence: Sam Bennett wins final stage ahead of speed bump finish crash in ArlesMads Pedersen secures GC title at three-day stage race