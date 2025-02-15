Tour de la Provence: Mads Pedersen attacks, wins and takes race lead

By
published

Dane goes away with Matej Mohorič to take his first victory of 2025

Jump to:
Image 1 of 9
Mads Pedersen enjoys his first win of 2025 at the Tour de Provence
Mads Pedersen enjoys his first win of 2025 at the Tour de Provence(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) from a two-rider late breakaway to win stage 2 of the Tour de la Provence.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

More race results
Elisa Balsamo celebrates her first victory of 2025

Setmana Valenciana: Elisa Balsamo survives climbs to win stage 3 sprint
NULES SPAIN FEBRUARY 14 Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 9th Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 2 a 134km stage from Benicassim to Nules on February 14 2025 in Nules Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Setmana Valenciana: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 2 sprint
Elisa Balsamo celebrates her first victory of 2025

Setmana Valenciana: Elisa Balsamo survives climbs to win stage 3 sprint
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews