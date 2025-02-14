Tour de la Provence: Sam Bennett speeds to first victory of 2025 on stage 1

By
published

Irishman beats Kubiš and Renard to the finish to take opening leader's jersey of the race

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
WORLD CX TABOR BILLY CEUSTERS
Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) takes the win in the sprint(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) scored his first win of the season in a messy sprint finish to round out stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

More race results
NULES SPAIN FEBRUARY 14 Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 9th Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 2 a 134km stage from Benicassim to Nules on February 14 2025 in Nules Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Setmana Valenciana: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 2 sprint
Tour of Oman stage 4: Olav Kooij claims the win

Tour of Oman: Olav Kooij snatches second sprint win on stage 4
A close up of the collar of a blue Rapha waterproof cycling jacket

The best cycling jacket on the market just went on sale with a lowest ever price, and it's already unavailable in some states
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews