Tour de France Femmes stage 9 LIVE - One rider solo of reduced GC group

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) joins Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) on the front of the GC group who are 1'33" behind the lone leader, Van der Breggen.

Vollering tried to help her teammate and QoM jersey Chabbey in the QoM sprint against Squiban but she was unable to outsprint the young French rider.

Van der Breggen extends her lead over the GC group to 1'15" as Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) rejoins the GC group.

QoM (Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse) 1. Anna van der Breggen (NED) SD Worx-Protime 10pts

2. Maeva Squiban (FRA) UAE Team ADQ 8pts

3. Demi Vollering (NED) FDJ-Suez 6pts

4. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (NED) Visma-Lease a Bike 4pts

5. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (POL) Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto 2pts

90km to go Maeva Squiban has managed to bridge to the GC group and has a massive opportunity to take major points in the QoM standings.

Just 1km to the top of the Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse climb. 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1 point(s) available but no-one really involved in the competition are in the front of the race.

Labous continues to lead the GC group and managing the lad that Van der Breggen gets but it is expanding to 40".

Van der Breggen has 31" over the GC group. A group of the white jersey, Vinke, is 1'12" down and then the Chabbey, Wiebes group is 1'37" down. Several individual riders in the gaps between the groups.

Attack Guess who! Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) She finally goes solo as Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) start to struggling in the GC group.

Chabbey has been dropped by the leaders. Wiebes and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) also dropped. Just 17 riders at the front of the race.

Visma-Lease a Bike and AG Insurance-Soudal did a great job to get Ferrand-Prevot and Gigante back into the peloton but their leaders are completely isolated in the GC group at the front of the race.

Attack Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)

Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) The former world champion attacks for the umpteenth time today but it is being closed down by Labous leading th GC group as the peloton is now absolutely tiny.

Attack Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)

Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly) They are quickly dragged back. Several riders in the GC fight right up to the front of the peloton including Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek).

Break is caught but Van der Breggen is shredding the peloton. Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) ups the pace further.

Attack Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)

Liane Lippert (Movistar)

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health)

Anna van der Breggen (Visma-Lease a Bke) Multiple riders going out of the back of the peloton including several from FDJ-Suez and Visma-Lease a Bike.

The temperature today is currently 24.7°c.

Onto the 6.2km category 1 climb of the Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse goes the race with an average gradient of 7.1%. The first of three climbs that will decide the QoM jersey.

Ferrand-Prevot and Gigante group make it back into the ploton again. Panic over for now for Visma-Lease a Bike and AG Insurance-Soudal.

100km to go AG Insurance-Soudal and Visma-Lease a Bike are working flat out to try and bring Ferrand-Prevot and Gigante back as FDJ-Suez and EF Education-Oatly work hard to stop them. However, Justine Ghekiere and Kim Le Court of AG Insurance-Soudal are slowing the group and interfering with the pacing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breakaway caught by the peloton with the yellow jersey group now 22" off the back.

Gigante makes it back to the group that includes Ferrand-Prevot and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck). This is a nightmare start for these three riders. Visma-Lease a Bike desperately chasing as they are 25" off the back of the main peloton.

Polka dot jersey Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) and white jersey Nienke Vinke (Picnic-PostNL) are in the first split of the peloton along with Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal), Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto), Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) and many other GC riders.

Multiple riders have a gap off the front of the peloton as well including Lorena Wiebes as SD Worx-Protime clearly have a very attacking plan today.

There has been a split in the peloton with Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) being the biggest name caught out.

Four riders now lead with three of them being SD Worx-Protime riders. 🏁 106kmThe breakaway / L'échappée : 🇧🇪 @LotteKopecky🇳🇱 @AnnavdBreggen🇳🇱 Femke Gerritse🇳🇱 @lucinda_brand #TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/5kBfp5B4mvAugust 3, 2025

Multiple riders are struggling to follow on the fast descent down to the valley floor as Brand and Kopecky are close to catching Van der Breggen and Gerritse.

Brand and Kopecky are 5" off Van der Breggen and Gerritse with the peloton 25" back with 111km to go. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Counter attack Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) If they bridge the 14" gap to the leaders, there will be three SD Worx-Protime riders in a four rider break.

Van der Breggen and Gerritse have a gap of 14" over the peloton.

Attack! Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)

Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) Four other riders trying to join them then the chasing peloton.

The counter was too big and it has killed off the break with the peloton coming back together again.

Counter attack Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez)

Julie Bego (Cofidis)

Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health) They bridge to Wiebes as multiple other riders are trying ti bridge including the ever active Franziska Koch (Picnic-PostNL) who has just jumped across the gap.

Counter attack Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Henrietta Christie (EF Educaton-Oatly), Millie Couzens (Fenix-Deceuninck) and several others try a counter move to join Wiebes but they are caught.

Wiebes has 8" on the peloton as she tries to get to the intermediate sprint and confirm her green jersey win. She is about 50km away from it.

124.1km to go The riders start the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025 with an attack coming immediately by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime).

Puncture Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) This may delay the start of the stage with 1km of neutral to go.

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone of 2km with a huge day for French cycling ahead. Winning the last three stages with Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) and Ferrand-Prévot as well as four riders in the top 10 of GC.

Gigantic crowds welcomed Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) as she heads into the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At least two non-starters today. Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) has to leave the race despite making the time cut yesterday by just 11". Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) is the other rider to leave the race. Her team only has 3 riders left. And, with Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility) missing the time cut yesterday that sees her team down to just two riders and out of the team classification. The team is down to four riders today, with @chloedygert30 not taking the start of the final #TDFF2025 stage.⁰A huge thanks to Chloé for her monster pulls and selfless work all week. 🦵🙌🏼⁰📸 @ThomasMaheux pic.twitter.com/ozK8pZqEotAugust 3, 2025

It is the final day at the Tour de France Femmes 2025 and the race isn't over yet. Take a look at our stage preview... >>> Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage 9 preview – Last chance to make an impact on the general classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look back at the amazing GC fight on yesterday's 'Queen Stage' up to the Col de la Madeleine... >>> Tour de France Femmes stage 8 GC analysis – Col de la Madeleine queen stage reveals the queen of the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a look at the profile of today's stage, taking the riders from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel with a finish on the uncategorised climb to the ski resort at Pré la Joux. The main difficulty of the day will be the hors catégorie Col de Joux Plane (11.6km at 8.5%), along with other challenging ascents in the category one climbs of the Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse (6.2km at 7.1%) and the Col du Corbier (5.9km at 8.5%). With depleted energy reserves among many squads in the peloton, few teams will look to control the stage, which could present the perfect opportunity for a large breakaway to go up the road and take the victory. (Image credit: ASO)