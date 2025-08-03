live

Tour de France Femmes stage 9 LIVE - One rider solo of reduced GC group

Stage 9 will conclude the Tour de France Femmes with a 124km race from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel where the overall winner will be crowned

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) joins Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) on the front of the GC group who are 1'33" behind the lone leader, Van der Breggen.

Vollering tried to help her teammate and QoM jersey Chabbey in the QoM sprint against Squiban but she was unable to outsprint the young French rider.

Van der Breggen extends her lead over the GC group to 1'15" as Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) rejoins the GC group.

QoM (Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse)

90km to go

Just 1km to the top of the Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse climb. 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1 point(s) available but no-one really involved in the competition are in the front of the race.

Labous continues to lead the GC group and managing the lad that Van der Breggen gets but it is expanding to 40".

Van der Breggen has 31" over the GC group. A group of the white jersey, Vinke, is 1'12" down and then the Chabbey, Wiebes group is 1'37" down. Several individual riders in the gaps between the groups.

Attack

Chabbey has been dropped by the leaders. Wiebes and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) also dropped. Just 17 riders at the front of the race.

Visma-Lease a Bike and AG Insurance-Soudal did a great job to get Ferrand-Prevot and Gigante back into the peloton but their leaders are completely isolated in the GC group at the front of the race.

Attack

Attack

Break is caught but Van der Breggen is shredding the peloton. Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) ups the pace further.

Attack

The temperature today is currently 24.7°c.

Onto the 6.2km category 1 climb of the Côte d'Arâches-la-Frasse goes the race with an average gradient of 7.1%. The first of three climbs that will decide the QoM jersey.

Ferrand-Prevot and Gigante group make it back into the ploton again. Panic over for now for Visma-Lease a Bike and AG Insurance-Soudal.

100km to go

Breakaway caught by the peloton with the yellow jersey group now 22" off the back.

Gigante makes it back to the group that includes Ferrand-Prevot and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck). This is a nightmare start for these three riders. Visma-Lease a Bike desperately chasing as they are 25" off the back of the main peloton.

Polka dot jersey Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) and white jersey Nienke Vinke (Picnic-PostNL) are in the first split of the peloton along with Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal), Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto), Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) and many other GC riders.

Multiple riders have a gap off the front of the peloton as well including Lorena Wiebes as SD Worx-Protime clearly have a very attacking plan today.

There has been a split in the peloton with Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) being the biggest name caught out.

Four riders now lead with three of them being SD Worx-Protime riders.

Multiple riders are struggling to follow on the fast descent down to the valley floor as Brand and Kopecky are close to catching Van der Breggen and Gerritse.

Brand and Kopecky are 5" off Van der Breggen and Gerritse with the peloton 25" back with 111km to go.

Counter attack

Van der Breggen and Gerritse have a gap of 14" over the peloton.

Attack!

The counter was too big and it has killed off the break with the peloton coming back together again.

Counter attack

Counter attack

Wiebes has 8" on the peloton as she tries to get to the intermediate sprint and confirm her green jersey win. She is about 50km away from it.

124.1km to go

Puncture

Neutral start

Gigantic crowds welcomed Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) as she heads into the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

At least two non-starters today. Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) has to leave the race despite making the time cut yesterday by just 11".

It is the final day at the Tour de France Femmes 2025 and the race isn't over yet. Take a look at our stage preview...

Take a look back at the amazing GC fight on yesterday's 'Queen Stage' up to the Col de la Madeleine...

Here's a look at the profile of today's stage, taking the riders from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel with a finish on the uncategorised climb to the ski resort at Pré la Joux.

Bonjour and welcome to our live updates of the ninth and final stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

