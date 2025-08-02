'We went for a statement' – Niamh Fisher-Black flies off the front at Tour de France Femmes to take third on Col de la Madeleine

Lidl-Trek rider finishes third on queen stage after launching from the break, moving up to eighth overall

Niamh Fisher Black on stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes
Niamh Fisher Black on stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niamh Fisher-Black has fallen some way down the GC ranks through the opening seven stages, but there was a big prize still on offer, the queen stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes.

It was the stage that put a spark in the eye and grin on the face when we spoke to Fisher-Black earlier in the race, with reason. This was a day for the serious climbers.

