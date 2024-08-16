'She’s up to the fight' - Demi Vollering shows strong form after 'rollercoaster' of crashing at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

Defending champion's 'legs were still fine' after losing yellow jersey due to high-speed crash on stage 5, looks to reclaim lead in the mountains

REMIREMONT FRANCE AUGUST 16 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime prior to the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 6 a 1592km stage from Remiremont to Morteau UCIWWT on August 16 2024 in Remiremont France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the disappointment of crashing and losing the yellow just 24 hours ago, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) bounced back with a strong showing on stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes, marking key moves and not losing any time en route to Morteau with her legs feeling back to normal.

Vollering went down in a mass crash after the exit of a roundabout on stage 5 and lost 1:53 to new race leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), with the team later confirming that while she had sustained “minor bruising and superficial abrasions to her lower back and buttock”, she would likely start the sixth stage.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.