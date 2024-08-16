Kasia Niewiadoma keeps yellow jersey ahead of ‘crucial’ summit finishes set to decide Tour de France Femmes

Polish rider heads into final weekend of racing with 16-second lead on Kerbaol and 1:19 advantage on Vollering

MORTEAU FRANCE AUGUST 16 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Yellow Leader Jersey C competes during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 6 a 1592km stage from Remiremont to Morteau UCIWWT on August 16 2024 in Morteau France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) survived a late scare from stage 6 winner Cédrine Kerbaol (Cerataizit-WNT) and held onto the yellow jersey heading into the final two days of the Tour de France Femmes, where the race will be decided.

For Niewiadoma, it was a day all about staying safe and ensuring she kept her lead as a decisive duo of summit finishes nears, but Kerbaol’s late attack 14.6km from the line saw her lead get as big as 40 seconds, which would have put her into the maillot jaune.

