'It was a tough fight' - Marianne Vos all-in for Tour de France Femmes green jersey after battle for points in Morteau

By
published

'I really want to bring the green jersey to the finish of the Tour de France Femmes, but first, I need to recover from this gruelling effort'

MORTEAU FRANCE AUGUST 16 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 6 a 1592km stage from Remiremont to Morteau UCIWWT on August 16 2024 in Morteau France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Marianne Vos of Visma-Lease a Bike crosses the stage 6 finish line in second place at Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) confirmed that she was putting everything into winning the green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes, moving into the points lead after winning the sprint for second place on stage 6 into Morteau.

Distanced on the last climb, Côte des Fins, Vos fought desperately to rejoin the selection on the descent, reconnecting in the final kilometres of the race. But while she was the fastest sprinter in the group, the win went to late-race breakaway rider Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT).

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.