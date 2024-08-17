Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 1 Live - Race opens with short time trial in Lisbon

All the action as the Spanish Grand Tour gets underway with a TT that will create small early gaps among the favourites

Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know

Vuelta a España favourites

Vuelta a España time trial start times

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) gets going after his breakthrough fifth-place finish at the Giro d'Italia. We're about to see a Grand Tour champion, too, in Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), who had a strong end to the Tour de France and has the quality to calibre for the overall victory here.

Campenaerts with an early benchmark

Irish talent Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) finishes a second of Mas' pace. 

Enric Mas comes to the finish and has the best time so far, with 13:14. That's five seconds quicker than Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), another former Vuelta podium finisher. 

We mentioned the wind earlier on, and while it is blowing from inland, it is very strong indeed. The course is quite well sheltered but there are regular occasions where it funnels through gaps in the buildings, creating a gusty scenario which is making things a little wobbly for the riders out there. 

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) is on the start ramp. A very good time triallist on his day, a very good climber, too. He hasn't yet developed into a real GC man, and that surely won't be the case at this Vuelta, given he only recently returned from the life-threatening injuries he suffered in that Basque Country crash in April. Good to see him back here. 

First finisher

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-DSTNY) gets going as a potential early benchmark. He sidelined his time trialling for a while but has definitely leaned back into it and was fifth in the first TT at the Tour de France. 

Enric Mas (Movistar) starts his Vuelta, as one of the early GC starters. He has been runner-up here three times. He didn't have a good Tour but has experience doubling up and on his day can be up there with the best over three weeks.

There's one 90-degree right-hand bend 200 metres into this, but from there it's straight down the coast, with some gentle turns but no real cornering to be done. It's not a long test that will really suit the specialists, but it's very much a power rider's course.

This is a good start ramp - unusually long and gentle. There's no backdrop or awning to the start area, just an open stage. It's a little subdued, to be fair, but we do have some firework sparklers every time a rider goes off – not sure of the technical term but you might find them attached to a bottle of overpriced vodka in the 'VIP' area of a terrible nightclub. 

The Vuelta is underway

Just over 10 minutes to go now until the 2024 Vuelta officially gets underway

The overall complexion will become clear over time, but what about today? 

As Alasdair notes, the absence of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel makes this an open affair, especially when you consider the next best GC rider in the world, Roglič, comes in with a back injury. Then again, the Slovenian knows how to win a Vuelta, even more so after a setback. 

You can't start a Vuelta without reading some Alasdair Fotheringham. He has many laps of Spain under his belt by now and he's on the ground in Lisbon once again for us this time around. Here's his scene-setter. 

Anyway, for the full running order, here's the link you need. 

This Vuelta will kick off at 16:23 local time when the veteran Luís Ángel Maté of Euskaltel-Euskadi rolls down the start ramp. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be the last rider down that ramp at 19:18. 

Hello there and welcome along to the Vuelta a España! The third and final Grand Tour of the men's season is upon us and I hope you've kept something in reserve after the heady summer of Tour de France and Olympics action. 21 stages lie ahead of us and we'll be covering them all live right here, starting with this opening 12km time trial in Lisbon. 

