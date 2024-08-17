Vuelta a España stage 1 Live - Race opens with short time trial in Lisbon

Refresh

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) gets going after his breakthrough fifth-place finish at the Giro d'Italia. We're about to see a Grand Tour champion, too, in Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), who had a strong end to the Tour de France and has the quality to calibre for the overall victory here.

Campenaerts with an early benchmark The Belgian stops the clock on 13:07 to move into the hot seat - that's seven seconds up on Mas.

Irish talent Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) finishes a second of Mas' pace.

Enric Mas comes to the finish and has the best time so far, with 13:14. That's five seconds quicker than Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), another former Vuelta podium finisher.

We mentioned the wind earlier on, and while it is blowing from inland, it is very strong indeed. The course is quite well sheltered but there are regular occasions where it funnels through gaps in the buildings, creating a gusty scenario which is making things a little wobbly for the riders out there.

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) is on the start ramp. A very good time triallist on his day, a very good climber, too. He hasn't yet developed into a real GC man, and that surely won't be the case at this Vuelta, given he only recently returned from the life-threatening injuries he suffered in that Basque Country crash in April. Good to see him back here.

First finisher Maté comes to the line and stops the clock on 14:04.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-DSTNY) gets going as a potential early benchmark. He sidelined his time trialling for a while but has definitely leaned back into it and was fifth in the first TT at the Tour de France.

Enric Mas (Movistar) starts his Vuelta, as one of the early GC starters. He has been runner-up here three times. He didn't have a good Tour but has experience doubling up and on his day can be up there with the best over three weeks.

There's one 90-degree right-hand bend 200 metres into this, but from there it's straight down the coast, with some gentle turns but no real cornering to be done. It's not a long test that will really suit the specialists, but it's very much a power rider's course.

This is a good start ramp - unusually long and gentle. There's no backdrop or awning to the start area, just an open stage. It's a little subdued, to be fair, but we do have some firework sparklers every time a rider goes off – not sure of the technical term but you might find them attached to a bottle of overpriced vodka in the 'VIP' area of a terrible nightclub.

The Vuelta is underway Luís Ángel Maté rolls down the start ramp as the first rider to take on this 12km individual time trial. Away we go.

Last recon before the start! 🚴‍♂️💨Último reconocimiento antes de la salida. ⏳#LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/SffHhkzWZAAugust 17, 2024

Just over 10 minutes to go now until the 2024 Vuelta officially gets underway

The overall complexion will become clear over time, but what about today? It's a short individual time trial of 12km, a flat and non-technical trip down the coast. The wind is stiff but is coming from inland so won't be a huge factor. (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

As Alasdair notes, the absence of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel makes this an open affair, especially when you consider the next best GC rider in the world, Roglič, comes in with a back injury. Then again, the Slovenian knows how to win a Vuelta, even more so after a setback. He's arguably the favourite but it'll be interesting to see how Sepp Kuss backs up last year's victory now that he starts in a leadership role, while UAE Team Emirates have a strong squad that includes Adam Yates and João Almeida. Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R), and Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) are among the other podium contenders.

You can't start a Vuelta without reading some Alasdair Fotheringham. He has many laps of Spain under his belt by now and he's on the ground in Lisbon once again for us this time around. Here's his scene-setter. Power vacuum makes Vuelta a España the most unpredictable Grand Tour of the season

Anyway, for the full running order, here's the link you need. Vuelta a España stage 1 time trial start times

This Vuelta will kick off at 16:23 local time when the veteran Luís Ángel Maté of Euskaltel-Euskadi rolls down the start ramp. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be the last rider down that ramp at 19:18. In between, we have stage favourites like Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) at 18:32, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) at 19:08, and of course all the general classification men such as defending champion Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike), three-time champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and many many more.